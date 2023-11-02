“Your Money’s in Joe’s House”: The Biden Family’s Version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Below is my column in The Messenger on the new information on “loans” benefiting the Biden family. It seems that no interest loans are the common practice for the Bidens. After this column ran, the House Oversight Committee released a new report of an additional “loan repayment” from James Biden to Joe Biden. The money again appears to have come from a transfer sent from one of the foreign sources in the Biden influence peddling scandal, CEFC China Energy Co. It is all part of the “Wonderful Life” at the Biden Bros. Savings & Loan.
Here is the column:
In the classic holiday film, It’s a Wonderful Life, the Bailey Brothers Building & Loan Association faced a run on the bank by customers spooked by rumors of theft and insolvency. George Bailey held back the crowd, explaining as he pointed to individual customers: “You’re thinking of this place all wrong. … The money’s not here. Well, your money’s in Joe’s house. That’s right next to yours.”
As several Republican-led House committees follow the money in the Biden corruption investigation, that scene seems to be playing out in real life. It turns out that a kind of “Biden Family Building & Loan” operated under some of the same loose accounting systems, and some of the money was literally sent to Joe’s house or used to repair it.
In July, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released an unclassified FBI record which included allegations to the agency of Biden and his son, Hunter, being paid $5 million each by a Ukrainian energy executive when the senior Biden was vice president. Most of the media has shown an utter lack of curiosity in following the money. However, the House Oversight and House Ways and Means committees have made strides in tracking millions of dollars which they allege were sent to Biden family members through a labyrinth of shell companies and accounts.
The Bidens have been criticized for decades for influence-peddling. It is important to note that, while influence-peddling can be done legally, it is uniformly viewed as corrupt. For the Bidens, it also seems to be something of a family business. While Biden’s brothers and son had few discernible business skills to market, they did have access — to him — to sell. The problem seems to be that they burned through the proceeds as fast as they acquired them.
What is new now, according to House Republicans, is an emerging pattern of how the Bidens turned influence-peddling into the equivalent of the family’s personal savings & loan operation. Money moving between key family members was labeled as a “loan” in at least one instance, and Hunter has claimed other money as “loans” — a framing that not only offered plausible deniability but non-taxable income.
Two IRS whistleblowers, who testified before House investigators in July, highlighted the use of a loan allegedly to evade public disclosure and taxation. Hunter allegedly took large payments from dubious foreign sources and listed them as “loans,” despite no evidence of repayment or any standard loan agreement.
This month, House investigators discovered that, in 2018, the president’s brother James received two loans totaling $600,000 from Americore Health, which they described as “a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator.” According to the company’s bankruptcy proceedings, it made the loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’” to new overseas investors. On the day he received the second loan transfer, James Biden sent a check for the same amount — $200,000 — to Joe Biden as a “loan reimbursement.”
What happened next was vintage Biden family: A Hollywood lawyer, who had just met Hunter at a political gathering, reportedly suddenly took over the repayment of that loan, with no explanation, and later reportedly paid for some of Hunter’s tax bills and living expenses as well. So, it appears that $250,000 went to Hunter, but the loan obligation was shifted to a Democratic political donor.
There is also a reference to another loan agreement with a Chinese company for $5.1 million. Notably, the loan was, again, “interest-free.” The source was CEFC China Energy headed by Ye Jianming. Text messages reportedly indicated plans for Joe Biden to meet with Jianming, who reportedly had close ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.
In addition to these loans, money seemed to move between myriad accounts connected to various Biden family members, according to House Oversight Committee findings. And we know from reports of some of Hunter Biden’s text messages that he complained about using money he acquired to pay for repairs to his father’s Delaware home.
None of this, however, appears to pique much of the media’s curiosity. Because the word “loan” was written on some of these documents, it is once again accepted by many at face value. In discussing a “loan” connected to one Hunter-connected company, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley called this a classic tax-evasion move. He said that “when the money came back to him, he booked it as a loan. You then go on to testify that it should’ve been taxable as soon as it became income from Burisma to Hunter and whatever he did with it after that was really just a scheme to evade taxes for that year. You add that Rosemont Seneca Bohai did not book this as a loan, itself, so Biden is treating it differently than they did.”
Despite the Bidens’ denials about money, it seems to be everywhere and nowhere — metastasizing and spreading throughout the dozens of accounts, banks and family members identified by House investigators. Yet many in the media and most Democratic members of Congress appear to be firmly committed to assuring that all of this remains “a wonderful life” for Joe Biden and his family.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
It is absolutely amazing that Turley overlooks the Trump family influence peddling, which is much larger in scale and involved the former President directly.
Turley has made it clear, Trump is and has been above the law.
Blinders on, what about Trump doesn’t discuss the possibility that Joe Biden received money from foreign nations. Why instead don’t you defend Joe receiving this money. Trump aboutism doesn’t change the facts. The IRS requires a signed agreement by both parties when loans of large amounts of money are made. C’mon Joe, if you just show us the loan agreements I’m sure that Blinders on will rest more peacefully tonight. If he cares.
TiT,
Well said.
How and to what degree has the BCF subjected the US to national security?
The ‘whataboutism’ shows how desperate they are getting as more and more evidence of corruption comes to light.
Blinders on. If I get what your saying both Trump and Biden are corrupt. Am I hearing you right?
If you have evidence that the Trumps engaged in “influence peddling
present that.
I would note that you can not be involved in violations of the public Trust (bribery) until you hold government office. That means the entirety of Trump family dealings prior to 2017 can not be influence peddling.
Next the provision of a good or service at the market price – can not be “influence pedaling”.
The Trump family sold hotel rooms, resturant dinners, golf games, florida condos before during and after Trump’s presidency.
Most people with a brain – i.e. those not left wing nuts. grasp this is just ordinary business.
What was the Biden family selling ?
There is no comparison between Trump and Biden. The Biden’s were selling the power of Government vested in Joe Biden to the highest bidder.
The Trump’s were selling good and services that had nothing to do with government – as they had for decades before.;
It’s just amazing. When the evidence is overwhelming the democrat mob family of biden is now the superhero George in it’s a wonderful life – that’s who they are, the great community organizers who keep all the people together against the big evil mean orange man bank….
They even talk to angels…
That’s the dirty demoncrat family, the Christimas heroes of the classic…
With people that know you’re guilty characterizing you like that, who needs friends to cover anything up ?
Every time the biden’s took a bribe a bell rang and an angel got their wings… demoncrats just can’t be bad… they live a wonderful life ….
Corruption at its finest.
And it is not just the Biden Crime Family.
It is the swamp agencies who are slow walking, obfuscating, ignoring all the evidence and the MSM who is willing backing a very corrupt WH admin.
There are three well-known steps to money laundering: Placement, Layering and Integration.
Placement: Put the dirty money (e.g., $5 million from communist China) somewhere, e.g., into a shell company named “Hudson West III.”
Layering: Disguise the dirty money’s origin by moving it around, e.g., into other shell companies such as “Owasco, P.C.,” “Lion Hall Group,” into personal checking accounts, or as “loan repayment.”
Integration: Invest or spend the dirty money on whatever, e.g., jewelry, cars, homes, clothing, vacation, drugs, hookers, legal fees, et al.
Presto. You have an American president (and his kleptocratic family) in the pocket of America’s greatest enemy: Communist China. (And not a peep from the Fourth Estate.)
The Democrats, including the “anonymous” trolls that prowl about this blog seeking the ruin of minds, love to say that “influence-peddling can be done legally [etc.].” Yes, of course, in a strictly legitimate sense it is lawful to educate or otherwise influence a public official to do something that also is lawful to do. It’s called “lobbying.” Where influence peddling runs afoul of the law, though, is with the old bugaboo, taxes. Any form of earned income, whether earned from lawful or unlawful enterprise, must be reported to the IRS and taxes paid in accordance with the IRS code, which is statutory law. Also, the source of that earned income must be cited along with the identity of the person or corporate entity making the payment. Obviously, a politician like Joe Biden releasing his tax returns to the public as part of his campaign transparency is not about to list a Chinese Communist-owned power company in Shanghai paying him directly or through third parties like his son or brother the sum of millions of dollars in hopes of gaining favor for something. Likewise, the president or vice-president, as the case might be, is not about to declare on his IRS form 1040 that he received a $5 million dollar bribe to scuttle the employment of a prosecutor in Kyiv who just happened to be looking into the finances of a power company that employs the president’s son in a no-show job paying millions of bucks a year. Remember, Al Capone did a lot of bad things but managed to stay out of jail. What landed him in the slammer was his failure to declare his ill-gained income and pay the tax on it. The Biden Family Savings and Loan, LLC is about to get a seat next to FTX in the annals of great American Frauds!
LOL! As usual the problem lies in proving the allegations with clear and convincing evidence.
Influence peddling is not just lobbying. It’s also about access. If a company gives Hunter Biden $10,000 to arrange a meeting with the president it’s not illegal. When the president is out of office and make some money from deals with foreign companies it’s not illegal.
Allegations aside, nothing about this is illegal or criminal. Suspicion is not evidence of a crime.
Anon: Chris Steele, where have you been? You’re absolutely spot-on right. No evidence is needed here, only a prima facie conclusion that something wrong occurred and Joe Biden is involved as the principal. Brilliant, Chris, you’re a real double-O-seven from the old country! 🙂
JJC,
Good one! 🙂
JJC,
Well said.
Your comment is the first one I have read, so I am assuming there are a bunch of anonymous trolls trumpeting the influence peddling is legal crap.
Sure. It might be legal. But it is still corruption.
As we have seen countless times. Corruption is extremely difficult to prosecute. Republicans have made sure to narrowly define what constitutes corruption and set a very high bar for evidence that would be admissible in court.
Ironically, the Anonymice are doing me a favor: I literally scroll past them until I see a name / assigned avatar. There was a time when people exchanged ideas in an effort to cajole, persuade or win audience members to their side.
Now it’s just a forum of napalm
😎
Estovir,
Exactly and well said! 🙂
Estovir and Upstate, two commenters that make the site more interesting. “Anonymous” people, making the site more time friendly by allowing us to ignore them.
Napalm drive-bys
I literally scroll past them until I see a name / assigned avatar.
Estovir, in addition, there is a gaggle who do use a regular ID that I also scroll past. To be honest, every regularly identifiable individual on this blog has a signature style of commenting. Some styles are so repetitive, I scroll past them as well. I believe my style fits into that category. It’s why I have backed off a lot from when I first joined this blog years ago. Now, I start my early morning reading various news feeds, including The Federalist, and then I read JT’s post(s). Even before going into the comments section, I know exactly what I will find there. Posts like this one in particular don’t really need a comment section. But alas, JT could write a post about the sun setting in the west and it would generate 150 comments about climate change, CA wildfires, racism and the endless suffering of asylum-seekers illegally crossing deserts. No thanks.
I will however keep following the blog, for JT’s posts, and a few regular commenters like you that bring to light thoughts the provoke an opportunity to learn something new.
Thank you
“It might be legal.”
With respect, it is *not*. It is bribery. And it is unConstitutional.
Bribery has been made semi-legal by the Supreme Court thanks to Ted Cruz.
“The Supreme Court just made it much easier to bribe a member of Congress
A case brought by Ted Cruz is a huge boon to rich candidates and moneyed lobbyists.”
“The idea is that, if already-elected officials can solicit donations to repay what is effectively their own personal debt, lobbyists and others seeking to influence lawmakers can put money directly into the elected official’s pocket — and campaign donations that personally enrich a lawmaker are particularly likely to lead to corrupt bargains. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) manufactured a case to try to overturn that $250,000 limit, and now, the Court has sided with him.”
https://www.vox.com/2022/5/16/23074957/supreme-court-ted-cruz-fec-bribery-campaign-finance-first-amendment-john-roberts-elena-kagan
That’s why corruption is very hard to prove.
“Remember, Al Capone did a lot of bad things but managed to stay out of jail. What landed him in the slammer was …”
His demoncrat co-conspirators and business associates finally couldn’t keep getting him off the hook.
FTFY
That is truly some banking system we see there. It’s not one with which I am familiar. I know family loaning but when my dad borrowed money from his dad to buy his first house there was a document and payment schedule. When I borrowed money from my dad (at money market rates) there was also a document with a payment schedule. And when I loaned money to both my son and daughter there were documents with the loans and payments and when paid. (My daughter and son in law had the bigger loan and paid off early). The interest received was also noted and placed on my income tax statement.
Obviously this type of record keeping is not difficult to do and it’s also obvious that this was all done as money laundering and to hide the actual reason for the money movement and where it came from. It would seem that regulations here are being flouted or being broken. One would think that if there are no regulations regarding this then there should be.
It is also obvious that the sunshine laws on congressional, senate and presidential finances are totally inadequate and need to be radically reformed.
I also wonder if President Biden and his acolytes realize that the digital currency system he is pushing, if structured correctly, could make all sorts of transactions like this easily discoverable.
Lastly a note. In 2009-2010 I went to some CME at Harvard and the Harvard School of Public Health put on a lecture about the Affordable Care Act and placed these incredibly complex diagrams on the screen to show how the incoming Act would work and where the money would go and how decisions would be made.
It was more complex than the Kreb Cycle and the Coagulation Cascade combined but it was child’s play compared to what I just saw in this story.
When you borrow from family it’s not required to have an agreement on paper. You’re not required to impose interest either. It certainly doesn’t have to be reported to the irs because it’s not income. Loaning money between family members is usually done without paperwork unless you have very stingy family members who don’t trust their own family.
GEB,
Kreb Cycle and the Coagulation Cascade comparison to the BCF tax evasion!
Awesome!
I wish you didn’t connect one of the warmest and beloved holiday movie with Joe. Even Henry Potter would agree.
That’s how it’s done between demoncrats. The big finger pointing of guilt is not even disguised, it’s praise. Joey is the big savior, for the people, against the big orange man bad banks… Christmas is coming and all the demon sheep will cry and say I love you joe ! when the show comes on, hours of love propaganda jammed into their already failing cerebral cortex.
“It is important to note that, while influence-peddling can be done legally, it is uniformly viewed as corrupt. ”
Weirdly enough it’s not really a concern for republicans since it’s the norm in politics. What hasn’t been mentioned is the fact that they still don’t have clear and convincing evidence that any of it is a crime or illegal. The professor throws a shade of suspicion to insinuate there must be something illegal going on because influence peddling while legal could be viewed as corrupt. Even if it was corrupt it’s still not illegal and that’s the problem republicans are stuck with. Why? Because they made sure over the years that such influence peddling and corruption is very narrowly defined by the courts as illegal only when there’s incontrovertible proof.
Look at Sen. Menendez and representative Santos. They can’t even kick them out despite ample incontrovertible evidence against them. If they can’t get kicked out with that kind of evidence there’s no way republicans will be able to even impeach president Biden. Republicans don’t even have the votes to initiate an impeachment inquiry.
“defined by the courts as illegal only when there’s incontrovertible proof.”
There is no such standard.
Yes there is.
https://www.oyez.org/cases/2015/15-474
McDonell vs. United States.
I thought that running a large amount of money through various other accounts before it finally gets into YOUR bank account was money laundering (kind of like disguising the actual SOURCE of the funds ???) No ?
The latest Biden “loan” check was announced yesterday, a check for $40,000 that is exactly TEN PERCENT of the $400,000 that China gave to Hunter. We have proof that Hunter said he has to give his pop TEN PERCENT of his money, we have proof that China gave Hunter $400,000 and we have proof that Hunter gave his uncle $50,000 and that his uncle gave JOE BIDEN a check for what amounts to TEN PERCENT of what China gave Hunter.
Ironically, and sickeningly, this check was shown on a day when Trump is in a NY courthouse facing a fraud charge for telling willing banks and buyers what his properties are valued at. A SUBJECTIVE assessment that is made in the real estate world every day of the week and all over the country. Nobody got hurt, nobody got hurt, please show me a victim, nobody got scammed, the same way you don’t get scammed if a seller puts his home on the market for $500,000 and it is assessed at $350,000. The same way you don’t scam a bank if you apply for a $1,000,000 loan in order to buy a house valued at $750,000. The bank makes their own assessment and decides on the wisdom of the loan.
Wonder how many of Trump’s loans were interest free!
LOL!! You’re really reaching for anything that would make sense and start a brand new conspiracy theory. It’s assumption piled on top of more assumptions still without any clear evidence of a crime or illegal intent.
You can make the same stupid claim with the Trumps. Jared Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudis and you have Donald Trump bragging that the Saudis would buy Mar-a- Lago for $1 billion. Obviously that is suspicious and possibly corrupt. But, surely there’s no connection there ( sarc)
Except, that never happened. Biden is the traitor you are looking for.
Actually that did happen. Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudis. Trump did brag that the Saudis could buy MAL for $1 billion. And it’s still suspicious.
HullBobby,
Well said.
Had it been anyone else not named Biden, they would of been charged, convicted and doing time for tax evasion.
The corruption is sickening.
The same way you don’t scam a bank if you apply for a $1,000,000 loan in order to buy a house valued at $750,000. The bank makes their own assessment and decides on the wisdom of the loan
You forgot, or don’t know loans are audited by the banking regulators. Loans must be sound or the bank gets written up and loan called in. That’ what makes the Case against Trump so stupid. Bank Auditors never raised a flag. But some affirmative action DA is smarter about NYC real estate development than Professionals trained to root out bad banking practices.
Iowan2,
Interesting, or maybe not so much, how much some are clamoring about the Trump case as if it is the crime of the century.
And then someone like you comes along and points out the obvious, facts and truth.
What frightens me is not the concept of corrupt politicians – that is a given. What is the true danger here is a media/education industry that has so deadened the brains of so many at the beheast of unkowns who, over decades, have “fundamentally transformed” Americans into dependent, spineless tools. These tools remain willfully ignorant of the precipice upon which this nation teeters and will continually vote for the likes of biden, menendez, newsone et al.
See No Evil Hear No Evil Nothing to see say the Corrupt DEMS and their Allies in Main Street Media and the FBI and DOJ? Bidens should be held fully accountable and suffer the consequences, make them Pay their Taxes and if possible, let the courts take their ill-gotten $$$ away???
and the “GOP” republicans continue to give money to criminal Democrats
Remember the REAL Crime are the COVERUPS
We need to jail 10,000’s of criminal democrats across Government!
Every Person involved in the Russian Hoax should be JAILED for Conspiracy of Treason against America
It’s a wonderful FJB
Something to keep in mind – the bidens never took “worked” for or took money from Americans (only campaign donation from the rubes).
You know who joe is working for.
The Manchurian candidate
Pres. Joe Biden (D-Manchuria)