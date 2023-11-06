Smith’s Sirens: Can Trump Be Convicted for the Lure of Bad Lawyering?

Below is my column in The Messenger on the emerging controversy in the Trump prosecutions over the testimony of former counsel to the former president. Various lawyers have now accepted plea bargains. However, Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Fulton County District Attorney appear to be arguing that, while Trump was assured of these claims by counsel, he should never have listened to them. It is a type of “Siren’s Call” theory of criminality.
Here is the column:
In Homer’s “Odyssey,” Odysseus faces one of his most fearsome threats — the three Sirens, beautiful sea creatures who lure sailors to their ruin with their seductive songs.
Special Counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have offered a modern version of the Sirens in the lure of bad lawyering. Three lawyers have recently pleaded guilty in Georgia, and they may join other former counsel in testifying against their former client.
What is novel is the criminal “Siren’s call” theory of these cases. Former President Donald Trump is being prosecuted for following the advice of his counsel, who are now effectively saying that he should not have believed what they were telling him.
This is not to say that Trump is an unwitting victim of bad legal advice. He steadfastly ignored the overwhelming advice of lawyers in the White House and many of us in the media. He pushed for counsel who would support these claims. Indeed, some of the lawyers sound like they were lured by the Siren call of Trump, led astray from their better legal judgment.
Kenneth Chesebro’s attorney, Scott Grubman, says that “Mr. Chesebro never believed in ‘the Big Lie’” and believes that Biden won the election.
Likewise, Sidney Powell has argued that “no reasonable person would conclude that my statements were truly statements of fact” as opposed to opinions.
Jenna Ellis recently stated “Why I have chosen to distance is because of that frankly malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong.”
However, the question is whether a client should be subject to criminal prosecution in following such advice. These lawyers were not just confident but enthusiastic after the election in pursuing the claims they now repudiate. Moreover, their plea agreements had a number of notable omissions. First, none pleaded guilty to a conspiracy with Trump or to racketeering. Second, none will face jail time, and the prosecution has agreed that they did not commit crimes of moral turpitude. All three could keep their licenses.
It is also not clear that these attorneys would implicate Trump if called. They could prove more damaging to other defendants such as Rudy Giuliani, or they could still prove harmful to the prosecution’s overall theory. They secured no jail deals, but only agreed to testify truthfully. Some, like Ellis, may now have animus but lack evidence against Trump in establishing a conspiracy or racketeering claim.
Both the federal and state prosecutions are premised on the claim that Trump never believed what he was saying about a stolen election. If Trump actually did believe he had viable claims in the courts or Congress, the prosecutions would collapse. Even Smith admits that Trump’s early election claims were protected political speech, but at some point became a criminal conspiracy when Trump had to know that his claims were baseless.
The most dangerous aspect to the federal indictment is that Smith leaves the line entirely undefined for future cases. If Trump crossed the Rubicon into criminal conduct in his election claims, Smith should be able to point to the river on the map. Instead, Smith offers no limiting principle on when election claims move from the sensational to the criminal.
That is particularly concerning, since many election claims in the courts or Congress have been unfounded. For example, Marc Elias, who served as general counsel to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and played a key role in its secret funding of the infamous Steele dossier, challenged past elections on such grounds. After the 2020 election, he challenged a New York election by claiming that voting machines had flipped the results in favor of the Republicans through mistabulations.
Likewise, leading Democrats such as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sought to block certification of Donald Trump’s 2106 election victory despite lacking any evidence of fraud or legal or factual basis. None of these challenges were raised as potential crimes or even considered unethical.
Smith and Willis are seeking to use Trump’s own counsel to prove that he eventually knew that the election claims were bogus. This remains uncharted territory. Presidents often make unconstitutional claims.
Indeed, President Joe Biden admitted that, in seeking to reinstate the flagrantly unconstitutional national eviction moratorium, his White House counsel and every other lawyer told him that it violated the Constitution. He admitted that he was able to find only one lawyer — Harvard Professor Larry Tribe — who told him that he could do it. He went ahead, and it was found unconstitutional. It did not matter that Tribe has often been proven wrong on such claims or that Biden appeared to have doubts himself. It was enough that he thought it might have a slight chance of success to, according to Biden, get some relief before any injunction.
Many of us disagreed with Trump’s election claims and the theories put forward by this legal team. Indeed, I criticized Trump’s Jan. 6 speech as he was still giving it. Moreover, Trump clearly evinced impatience and even anger with those (like Attorney General Bill Barr) who dismissed the claims. Finally, there is no question that clients often look for lawyers who will tell them what they want to hear. However, it is also clear that Trump found such lawyers.
While Sam Bankman-Fried insisted that he relied on the advice of counsel for his decisions as head of FTX, he could not recall any specific instances of such advice. That is not a problem for Trump, since his counsel was speaking in public on an almost daily basis as to the legal and factual foundations for his claims. They would have to now argue that, despite all the assurances they gave, Trump would have been a fool to believe them.
Yet, accounts from inside the Oval Office show that Trump’s lawyers are going head to head with other lawyers in making the case that their theories could prevail in court. It appears that they were saying privately exactly what they were saying publicly.
The question is how far this Siren’s theory of criminality will go. It is not uncommon for campaigns to seek novel or low-likelihood claims in court. Moreover, since when are clients criminally culpable for following the advice of a team of lawyers?
To resist the Sirens, Odysseus forced his crew to lash him to the mast and fill their own ears with wax, because the “high, thrilling song of the Sirens will transfix him.” Short of lashing a president to his chair in the Oval Office, the question is when the lure of lawyers can lead to actual prison time. For as Homer warned, “those creatures…spellbind any man alive.”
Jonathan Turley is the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at the George Washington University Law School.
66 thoughts on “Smith’s Sirens: Can Trump Be Convicted for the Lure of Bad Lawyering?”
@Turley,
First, as a lawyer… tell me you’ve never seen a client ‘lawyer shop’.
Just like a patient who goes out and shops for a doctor who would be willing to write prescriptions for the patient, there are also lawyers who will gladly support their delusional clients and take their case. ( I know first hand that this happens and the lawsuit dragged on for years. Which we won.)
That said, if Trump relied on defective counsel, then he would lack the guilty mind needed.
Now for the larger issue.
While we’re well past the 2020 election… there were enough abnormalities that even back then it would be prudent to question the outcome. The reason you have the ‘big lie’ is that it was verboten to question the outcome.
Actually, if you want to make an argument… it isn’t that difficult to steal a close election.
I know how it can be done if you’re able to find enough people willing to take part in it and have enough money to finance it. 😉
OT,
These Asian American Candidates Want to Make America Great Again
“Politicians from a voting bloc that historically leans blue say they want to ‘expand the boundaries of the MAGA agenda.’”
https://www.thefp.com/p/asian-american-political-candidates-go-maga
The Asian community gets it.
Read a few articles about the Black community, and they get it too.
So does the Hispanic community.
Recent polls show all three of those communities are ditching the Democrat party and going to vote Republican. And some have said 2024, they are just going to stay at home.
So, when someone uses the term MAGAtards, they are not just talking about Southern whites, but Asians, Blacks and Hispanics.
“Can Trump Be Convicted for the Lure of Bad Lawyering?”
An essay by a law professor who does bad lawyering for Trump in exchange for appearances on Fox and in Congress.
Jonathan: You seem to always respond to DJT’s “Siren Call” when he needs a well known constitutional scholar to come to his defense. This time your claim that DJT has a legitimate “advice of counsel” defense in the Fani Willis and Jack Smith criminal cases. Here’s why you are wrong.
First, allusions to the cases of Marc Elias and Jamie Raskin are irrelevant to your claim. While they filed legal challenges to election results they ACCEPTED the results of their failed legal challenges. In stark contrast, DJT refused to accept the results of all his over 60 failed attempts to get courts to go along with his false claims the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. DJT went to the next step and fomented an insurrection to overturn the election. When that failed he put together an illegal scheme to put up fake electors. Neither Elias nor Raskin did that!
Second, DJT can’t now use the “advice of counsel” defense in the criminal case in Fulton County. The lawyers DJT relied on for advice, Sidney Powell, Ken Chesebro and Jenna Ellis have all entered into plea agreements. They will testify in Fani Willis’s prosecution that they admit there was no basis for DJT’s false claim he won the Georgia election. That will entirely undercut DJT’s “advice of counsel” defense. Now DJT bizarrely claims Powell was “never my lawyer”. Throwing Powell under the bus won’t change the facts.
Third, it’s not a defense that “all three could keep their [law] licenses”. In fact, Sidney Powell is already in disciplinary proceedings in Texas and could well lose her license. In addition, a judge in California has already ruled John Eastman is responsible for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Eastman will probably lose his law license. Same with Rudy Giuliani. His law license in NY has already been suspended and a court there has found RG made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election. He will also lose his law license.
Finally, what you conveniently ignore is that DJT had other “advice of counsel”–his own WH lawyers. Pat Cipollone and other WH lawyers told him there was no evidence of “massive fraud” in the election and urged him not to listen to RG, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Jeff Clark and Ken Chesebro. DJT says he “didn’t respect” the opinions of his own WH lawyers.. He decided instead to follow the Siren call of “team crazy” to try to overturn the election by an extrajudicial means.
In retrospect, DJT should have followed the “advice of counsel” from his WH lawyers. That’s why he is in so much legal jeopardy!
When Prof. Turley refers to the “Siren’s” theory, does he mean the blonde, brunette, or redhead?
And will anyone reading this posting be alive in 2106?
Trump is really pushing it with judge Engoron. You can tell he’s really wanting the attention and is venting his frustration’s instead of answering the questions. Any moment now he may end up in contempt or perjure himself.
Or it could be that Trump is goading the judge into losing his cool and send him to jail. Oh the suspense.
Trump was persecuted so harshly by the system, starting with the Russiagate Hoax (FBI + Hillary Clinton + Obama’s circle), with the Quid-Pro-Joe (DOJ + Democrats + FBI who already had the Hunter Biden laptop and knew Trump had all the reasons to ask about Biden’s shenanigans in Ukraine) and this is just two among many others ending with the FBI and other secret agencies claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian disinformation days before the election, silencing all media trying to report on it.
It is no surprise that Trump could not have believed the elections were fair. And they were not. If this all revolves around what Trump believed, that’s a no case.
It doesn’t primarily revolve around what he believed. It revolves around what he did. Trump was totally free to believe that the election wasn’t fair. But he was still constrained by law in his actions. And if he wants to present an advice-of-counsel defense, he has to notify the prosecution and provide relevant discovery (because such a defense removes attorney-client privilege for the attorney’s advice).
If Joe Biden was collecting bribes while VP – growing evidence of that (10% for the big guy!) – if that true – then you can surmise Joe Biden would not hesitate to try and steal an election. Let’s face it, the Democratic party has become increasingly corrupt. The party has become the party of Wall St., the CEO’s, high tech billionaires, 500,000 dollar a year lawyers. Blue collar people – I’m a retired blue collar worker – all vote for the GOP now. The Democratic party is an elitist institution run by Ivy League types – who are out of touch completely with regular voters. Regular voters oppose open borders, DEI style check-of-the-box hiring, high gas prices, 33 trillion dollars deficits that cause up inflation, paying for foreign wars, soaring crime rates, bad schools, soaring home mortgage rates – these things are not popular with rank and file US voters voters. The elites at the top though don’t care – they are insulated from bad schools, inflation, soaring crime rates.
Professor Turley,
A defendant cannot pick and choose favorable advice in support of his defense when that advice coves from multiple sources and is a mixed bag. That is why waiver of all attorney-client privilege is required to assert this defense. As a result, all of the alternative advice he received will be reviewed and used against him.
Comparing this to Biden’s choice of Tribe makes no sense because there was no fraud or criminality involved. Picking your attorney to challenge the constitutionality of an issue is not the issue, it is doing so to engage in criminal activity.
By consistently making this apples/oranges comparison, you continue to mislead your readers into think there is some false equivalence.
By that logic, any client advised by more than one attorney is criminally negligent, because the old joke goes “If you have two lawyers, they have three opinions on your case.” It is pure insanity to suggest that failing to follow one of your lawyer’s advice instead of a different one is criminally chargeable. We hire lawyers to give us legal advice on how to *not* break the law. Giving the prosecution carte blanche to subpoena all legal communication between a client and their lawyers when there is any dispute between them is a horribly dangerous precedent that should be squelched by any fair judge.