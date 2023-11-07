THE INDISPENSABLE BOOK: THE TURLEY BOOK IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER!

I am pleased to announce that my book, “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in the Age of Rage,” is now available for purchase. The book and is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and other sites for pre-orders. Indeed, there are discounts for Kindle copies for pre-orders. Simon & Schuster will release the book in June 2024, but it can be purchased now.
As many of you know, I have written about free speech and constitutional rights for decades in law reviews and journals. In that sense, this book has been thirty years in the making in offering a single, comprehensive treatment of a right that Justice Brandeis called “indispensable.” It is the right that guarantees all other rights and defines us as a nation.
“The Indispensable Right” explores the history and meaning of free speech from the ancient Greek states to contemporary America. It lays out the case for free speech as a human right, arguing that free expression is at the very essence of being human. The book looks at how humans are hardwired for free speech, even the physiological need for human expression.
The United States was founded on a new vision of free speech, and the First Amendment remains the single greatest constitutional commitment to the right of free expression in history. Yet we are living in one of the most anti-free speech periods in our history with systemic efforts to bar opposing viewpoints on subjects ranging from racial discrimination to police abuse, from climate change to gender equity. These measures are reinforced by the public’s anger and rage; flash mobs appear today with the slightest provocation. We all lash out against anyone or anything that stands against our preferred certainty.
The Indispensable Right places the current attacks on free speech in their proper historical, legal, and political context. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights were not only written for times like these, but in a time like this. This country was born in an age of rage and for 250 years we have periodically lost sight of the value of free expression. The history of the struggle for free speech is the story of extraordinary people—nonconformists who refuse to yield to abusive authority—and here is a mosaic of vivid characters and controversies.
“The Indispensable Right” considers the figures and failures that have shaped our current approach to free speech. It offers a path forward in restoring free speech values. From corporate boardrooms to college campuses, we continue to grapple with the demands of free expression and the limits of our tolerance for the speech of others. It is a crisis of faith not only in our constitutional values but in each other. We are living in what I have called an “age of rage.” However, it is not our first such age of rage and it is not rage that defines us. It is free speech that defines us as a people.
Book companies allow for pre-order since such sales help a great deal with guaranteeing greater visibility at the release on the various best seller listings.
‘The Indispensable Right” is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Books a Million, Bookshop, and other sites
16 thoughts on “THE INDISPENSABLE BOOK: THE TURLEY BOOK IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER!”
Hurrah! My wife and I are both looking forward to it, it is preordered. Congratulations, Professor Turley. 😊
Had to write these congrats on your book from my phone Turls because my laptop is straight up banned on your blog. You speaking on free speech is laughable. What I can use your book for is as a primer on epic levels of hypocrisy…, something you’re truly expert at.
“Pre-order”? How is that different than regular “order”?
Excited about your new book, have the release month in my calendar.
Best wishes and prosperity of the sale of your book.
Pre-ordered! Congratulations and thank you.
“[T]his book has been thirty years in the making . . .” (JT)
The culmination of a life’s work is a great achievement. Congratulations!
it is not rage that defines us. It is free speech that defines us as a people.
That’s the beauty of America. It is rage that defines us as humans (as well as some other things stemming from the dark side of our nature).
However, as Americans, we strive to overcome that and, through the force and persuasion of words, reach for a more elevated goal. As humans we pick up the sword to slay those we hate, but as Americans we pick up the pen and put expression to higher aspirations and encourage ourselves to swim against the flow. It has been said that the pen is mightier than the sword. America is an experiment testing whether that’s true.
Congratulations professor!
Congratulations Professor! I cynically expect your book’s release to meet a massive Leftist cancel campaign.
Thank you, Jonathn, for all of your hard work on this. Muc appreciated.
Excellent! Congratulations Professor Turley.
Any ‘Signed 1st. Editions’ Johnathan? can I have mine Gift Wrapped please!
just look to the anarchist Leftist of the 1910-20’s…which seemlessly delivered Fascism of the 1930’s and 40’s
I suggest people read H.G. Wells book “Outline of History” which gives examples throughout all history that shows what happens when Machiavellian Fascists(control of business and government) gain control. Rome was destroyed because the FEW drove civilization into the ground…sure they had beautiful buildings, so did the Egyptians….but the Machiavellian power of the few…RUINED society.
You have a media for a bizarre reason protecting ALL THE CRIMES of Democrat top leaders….while flyer over country and cities are destroyed by taxes, drugs and stealing of most money by Silicon Valley, DC and NYC Rulers!
TAKE AWAY Democrat (UniParty) Power
-Cut 50% of Fed gov spending
-Move 75% of DC to Heartland
-Remove entire leadership of DOJ, IRS, DHS and FBI
-5% tax Gross wall street trans & money goes offshore
-Tax all non-profits anyone gets $100k: colleges, hospitals, etc
-End fed aid/loans cities, states & college, make them fund themselves
-Remove tax credits renewables, affordable housing, etc
-Jail Russian Hoax, COVID liars & Biden protectors, etc
-Ban public union/company $ politics, only voters can fund politics
-voting 1 day, in person, with ID, I don’t care if you vote, I care if you cheat
– 12 year limit on federal office….judge, president, senate, congress
– Roundup all illegals to raise wages and give Americans Jobs
– END all bonuses financial world till every dime of FED money is paid off
Will there be any signed copies?
Is that the basis of a course you teach at GWU?