Virginia Teacher Wins Major Ruling Against the School District After Being Shot by Six-Year-Old

There was a major and somewhat surprising ruling in the case of Abigail Zwerner, the elementary school teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student in January. Zwerner sued the school district for $40 million after learning that school officials knew that the child had brought a gun to school that day and that the child had previously threatened teachers. Newport News Circuit Court Judge Matthew Hoffman ruled that Zwerner was not confined to recovery under worker’s compensation because the shooting did not fall within the scope of her employment.
Zwerner spent two weeks in the hospital and later resigned from Richneck Elementary School before suing the school. District counsel argued that the complaint should be dismissed since her injuries were covered exclusively under worker’s compensation:
“Plaintiff was clearly injured while at work, at her place of employment, by a student in the classroom where she was a teacher, and during the school day. Teaching and supervising students in her first grade class was a core function of Plaintiff’s employment. Thus, Plaintiff’s injuries arose out of and in the course of her employment and fall under Virginia’s Workers’ Compensation Act.”
What was likely infuriating for Zwerner was the added claim that this was all part of “educating John Doe through his behavioral evaluation and educational journey.”
The “journey” led to being shot in the torso and hand after asking the gun-wielding student, “What are you doing with that?”
Judge Hoffman disagreed and held that “The danger of being shot by a student is not one that is peculiar or unique to the job of a first-grade teacher.”
The district will now appeal and could well prevail under the Virginia Worker’s Compensation Act. The question is whether this was a “personal” attack directly at Zwerner or a more general threat against everyone in the school.
Code § 65.2-307(A) provides, in pertinent part: “the rights and remedies herein granted to an employee when his employer and he have accepted the provisions of this title respectively to pay and accept compensation on account of injury or death by accident shall exclude all other rights and remedies of such employee, [or] his personal representative … on account of such injury … or death. ” It is designed to be the exclusive remedy for employees. Taylor .v Posey, No. 1042-22-4, 2023 WL 5021240, at *3 (Va. Ct. App. Aug. 8, 2023).
The courts have looked simply at whether “an injury is subject to the exclusivity provision of the Act if it is the result of an accident and arises out of and in the course of the employment.” Combs v. Va. Elec. & Power Co., 259 Va. 503, 508, 525 S.E.2d 278, 281 (2000). The court treated this as a directed personal attack, which an appellate court may find unsustainable given the purpose of the act.
Here is the decision: Zwerner.Opinion.Order.11.3.23
19 thoughts on “Virginia Teacher Wins Major Ruling Against the School District After Being Shot by Six-Year-Old”
This is a very emotionally disturbed little boy. He was about a half step short of being placed in a segregated educational setting before he shot the teacher. He was so disturbed that his plan required a 1 to 1 aide to accompany him at school. In an unusual arrangement that aide was one of his parents. The day of the shooting was the first day he was unaccompanied by an aide. When he showed up unaccompanied the school had several choices, 1 send him home, 2 let him sit in the office for the day, 3 assign an aide to accompany him to class, 4 send him to class unaccompanied. They chose 4 and sent him to class unaccompanied. There were several reports he had a gun and at one point was searched and did not find it. The assistant principal who ignored a subsequent report of the gun has resigned, the principal was removed, and the system has a new superintendent. After the shooting the boy’s statement was “I shot the b*tch”. It was not an accidental discharge. He is a very disturbed little boy. It was Mom’s gun, and she has been charged. She has also failed court ordered drug tests.
Hope this helps some of the commenters who have not had much of the context around the shooting.
Most have no idea what a watershed ruling this is for us in Virginia. Let’s keep our fingers crossed on the inevitable appeal and then another appeal.
What was likely infuriating for Zwerner was the added claim that this was all part of “educating John Doe through his behavioral evaluation and educational journey.”
She might find that infuriating, but it’s entirely beside the point. She was clearly injured in the course and scope of her employment, which is what matters. Whether or not one characterizes the boy’s actions as being part of the boy’s “journey” is completely irrelevant.
The only other factual issue that matters is whether the injury was caused by an accident (see below).
It clearly was not an accident. It was clearly preventable by the employer and it was targeted. No non-Public Safety or Military employee is part and parcel to being shot at work (as part of their job). This Judge may be overturned at some point as a protection for employers, his ruling is correct and the employer is responsible, not the Workman’s Compensation Insurer. The states WC Laws must be re-written to allow remedy for such brutal willful misconduct by an employer.
It clearly was not an accident.
Do we know that for sure? I mean, do we know the kid purposely shot her, or could he have done so accidentally? If you think it’s clear that it was on purpose, how do you know that? And if that’s true, then on that basis alone workers comp doesn’t apply, so why did the judge have to determine that being shot did not arise out of her employment? He could have said “it wasn’t an accident” and stopped right there, no?
No non-Public Safety or Military employee is part and parcel to being shot at work (as part of their job).
True, and maybe Virginia’s WC statute is different than most, but in most cases the crucial question is whether the worker was injured in the course and scope of her employment. Here the trial court used a different test: did the injury “arise out of” her employment. So I’m curious if that’s in the statute, or if its a judicial gloss on the statute. I’ll have to do some research on that.
Clue: The 6 year old said “ I hate you”, then shot the teacher.
The 6 year old is black & the teacher is white.
Some additional information:
From NBCNews.com:
“At the time, the teacher told police, the boy was making statements, including, “I shot that b—- dead,” the documents said.”
“The school system’s superintendent, George Parker III, said Thursday at a virtual town hall that wasn’t public that the boy had come to school late and that his book bag was inspected upon his arriving at the office to sign in, according to parents who watched the meeting.”
From CNN:
‘The shooting was not accidental, Drew said previously, and he told reporters the teacher was “providing class instruction when the child displayed a firearm, pointed it at her and fired one round.”’
From Yahoo News:
“This shooting was not accidental. It was intentional,” the Newport News Chief of Police said.
Looks like “accidental” can be taken out of the equation, if you believe the news reports. The question in my mind now becomes whether the school was grossly negligent for the gun not being found during the search. Seems like that could tip a decision in favor of the of the teacher. Part of the decision might come from a determination that the scope of the worker’s compensation law was never intended to cover a situation like this.
The definition of negligence does not encompass the level of at least gross or even criminal negligence of knowing that the child had a gun and failed to act. How is that not actionable?
By its terms workers comp exclusivity still applies in the case of the employer’s gross negligence, unless there is a judicial ruling interpreting the statute not to apply. But that would be judicial activism, and would upset the “grand social compromise” that has prevailed for over a century.
It is irrelevant whether the school district was negligent. Workers comp covers injuries that happen because of the employer’s negligence. The whole point of workers comp is to guarantee some compensation for the employee in return for not litigating whose fault it was. So even if it was the employee’s fault, she gets compensated too.
The statute’s “by accident” language is key here. If the teacher can show the boy purposely shot her, she should be able to recover at common law.
The details are off.
Why did the School allow the child to keep the gun they knew he had?
Simple question that is not addressed.
The school knew that the child had a gun and wanted to see what would happen? Were they testing both the child and the teacher? In school being shot by a gun is not your regular possible daily accident. Maybe tripping over a loose tile or a desk, Or the possibility of shoddy construction causing a wall to fall over and paralyze a teacher (true story). Who was the guardian of the student? How did the 6-year-old have access to a loaded gun? Was it owned legally by whoever the guardian was, who did not secure it properly?
I agree with anonymous. The school showed negligence in knowing that the child had a firearm and apparently, as described here, took no appropriate action and, in fact, left the teacher out to dry. I suspect she was not even informed of the presence of the firearm. I don’t know of any rational approach that leaves a 1st grade teacher trying to de-escalate an incident that would try the skills of a hostage negotiator or an experienced policeman. Now if the school had given some sort of urban combat training or extensive classes in dealing with hostile and unbalanced felons-to-be, you might have an argument about this being a workman’s comp only case. Courts sometimes move outside the written law when there is something out of the experience of this law or its original writing or intent. I would suggest that the Appellate Court could go either way
How did they “know” he had the gun? If they did and he wasn’t in handcuffs (which police have done to little kids who have brought toy guns to school), they are at fault. Any job I have had, being shot is not considered a consequence of work.
what do the school officials care…taxpayers pay the money!
How about JAIL the officials!
It is an interesting dispute over a very ugly case. So ugly that there will almost certainly be a settlement.
That’s most likely the outcome.
She asks for 40M, but if it gets settled, want to be its for the liability cap?
I would guess that the school system will weigh the potential of failing along with the atrocious publicity that would accompany going to trial. The union will have political interests on both sides and will be in a quandry, and will push for a settlement to remove the matter from view of the public as soon as possible. The board will make a ridiculously low offer of 1 or 2 million, the teacher’s attorneys will counter with 20 mil, they will eventually settle between 6 and 10, probably closer to 6. These things have a predictable flow.
So much for a zero tolerance. I’m thinking that the school’s violation of it’s own policy should come into play somewhere