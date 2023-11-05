New York Times Controversy Exposes the Inherent Conflict in Advocacy Journalism

Jazmine Hughes, a writer for the New York Times Magazine, resigned this week after a conflict with her editors over signing of an anti-Israeli letter. New York Times Magazine Editor Jake Silverstein said Hughes violated the company’s policy on public protest. The incident exposes the inherent conflicts — and hypocrisy — in the shift away from neutrality in reporting in media companies and graduate programs.
I have long been a critic of what I called “advocacy journalism” as it began to emerge in journalism schools. These schools encourage students to use their “lived expertise” and to “leave[] neutrality behind.” Instead, of neutrality, they are pushing “solidarity [as] ‘a commitment to social justice that translates into action.’”
For example, we previously discussed the release of the results of interviews with over 75 media leaders by former executive editor for The Washington Post Leonard Downie Jr. and former CBS News President Andrew Heyward. They concluded that objectivity is now considered reactionary and even harmful. Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Chronicle said it plainly: “Objectivity has got to go.”
Saying that “Objectivity has got to go” is, of course, liberating. You can dispense with the necessities of neutrality and balance. You can cater to your “base” like columnists and opinion writers. Sharing the opposing view is now dismissed as “bothsidesism.” Done. No need to give credence to opposing views. It is a familiar reality for those of us in higher education, which has been increasingly intolerant of opposing or dissenting views.
Downie recounted how news leaders today
“believe that pursuing objectivity can lead to false balance or misleading “bothsidesism” in covering stories about race, the treatment of women, LGBTQ+ rights, income inequality, climate change and many other subjects. And, in today’s diversifying newsrooms, they feel it negates many of their own identities, life experiences and cultural contexts, keeping them from pursuing truth in their work.”
There was a time when all journalists shared a common “identity” as professionals who were able to separate their own bias and values from the reporting of the news.
Now, objectivity is virtually synonymous with prejudice. Kathleen Carroll, former executive editor at the Associated Press declared “It’s objective by whose standard? … That standard seems to be White, educated, and fairly wealthy.”
In an interview with The Stanford Daily, Stanford journalism professor, Ted Glasser, insisted that journalism needed to “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.” He rejected the notion that journalism is based on objectivity and said that he views “journalists as activists because journalism at its best — and indeed history at its best — is all about morality.” Thus, “Journalists need to be overt and candid advocates for social justice, and it’s hard to do that under the constraints of objectivity.”
Lauren Wolfe, the fired freelance editor for the New York Times, has not only gone public to defend her pro-Biden tweet but published a piece titled “I’m a Biased Journalist and I’m Okay With That.”
Former New York Times writer (and now Howard University Journalism Professor) Nikole Hannah-Jones is a leading voice for advocacy journalism.
Indeed, Hannah-Jones has declared “all journalism is activism.”
At the same time, outlets like National Public Radio have abandoned the rule that journalists should not engage in public protests.
NPR declared that it would allow employees to participate in political protests when the editors believe the causes advance the “freedom and dignity of human beings.” So it remained up to the editors if a reporter could join a pro-life protest (unlikely) or a pro-gun control protest (very likely).
Hughes represents this new generation of reporters that have been told for years to leave neutrality behind on a newspaper that fired editors for publishing an opinion piece by a conservative senator.
Siverstein stated “while I respect that she has strong convictions, this was a clear violation of The Times’s policy on public protest. This policy, which I fully support, is an important part of our commitment to independence.”
Hughes signed a letter dated Oct. 26 titled “Writers Against the War on Gaza,” that declared “Israel’s war against Gaza is an attempt to conduct genocide against the Palestinian people.”
The letter specifically criticized the New York Times for an editorial supporting Israel and criticized “establishment media outlets” who call the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas “unprovoked.”
The letter stated “We cannot write a free Palestine into existence, but together we must do all we possibly can to reject narratives that soothe Western complicity in ethnic cleansing.”
I can understand why writers like Hughes are confused. Media outlets like NPR will allow them to protest if the editors agree with their causes while NY Times pledges that it will not publish the views of senators on protests while publishing foreign figures accused of unspeakable acts against protesters or academics who have said that they are fine with killing conservatives.
Of course, none of this is sustainable for the industry.
What is most striking about this universal shift toward advocacy journalism (including at journalism schools) is that there is no evidence that it is a sustainable approach for the media as an industry. While outfits like NPR allow reporters to actually participate in protests and the New York Times sheds conservative opinions, the new polling shows a sharp and worrisome division in trust in the media. Not surprisingly, given the heavy slant of American media, Democrats are largely happy with and trusting of the media. Conversely, Republicans and independents are not. The question is whether the mainstream media can survive and flourish by writing off over half of the country.
A 2021 study from the non-partisan Pew Research Center showed a massive decline in trust among Republicans. Five years ago, 70 percent of Republicans said they had at least some trust in national news organizations. In 2021, that trust was down to just 35 percent. Conversely, and not surprisingly, 78 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents saying they have “a lot” or “some” trust in the media. When you just ask liberal Democrats, it jumps to 83 percent.
This latest polling shows that the problem is only getting more acute for the media.
Yet, instead of denouncing the shift to advocacy journalism, media outlets are seeking to simply maintain a selective, NPR-like line of what advocacy is to be allowed, even fostered.
Notably, hundreds of journalists signed this letter but Hughes is the only one known to have left her position with their media company. We previously discussed how hundreds of writers and editors signed a petition to censor Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett (citing their publishing company affiliations).
The problem for the NY Times is not severing ties with Hughes over her public advocacy, but the paper’s embrace of such advocacy in coverage, including its recent controversy over spreading false claims that Israel clearly bombed a hospital causing hundreds of deaths in Gaza.
If editors are actively telling young reporters to “leave neutrality behind,” they can hardly be surprised when writers like Hughes sign these letters.
74 thoughts on “New York Times Controversy Exposes the Inherent Conflict in Advocacy Journalism”
1st Amendment
Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom…of the press;…
_________________________________________________________________________
Americans must be knowledgeable enough to discern communist propaganda and indoctrination from facts.
The MSM, American television and films include both explicit and subliminal communist propaganda and indoctrination.
Hughes signed a letter dated Oct. 26 titled “Writers Against the War on Gaza,” that declared “Israel’s war against Gaza is an attempt to conduct genocide against the Palestinian people.”
Recall Bari Weiss stated in her letter of resignation that the NYT knowingly employed anti-Semitic journalists. When they tell you they are Nazi anti-Semites, believe them. It is Charlottesville, VA “Unite the Right” on steroids.
The WSJ has a headline today with an ominous photo:
Blinken Assures Palestinians of Aid Amid Israel-Hamas War
In West Bank stop, he faces call from Abbas for immediate halt to Israeli assault
https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/blinken-seeks-to-balance-aid-for-palestinian-civilians-against-israeli-self-defense-b2c442ec
The image is of a woman, dressed in black cloth, head to ankles, where only her eyes and toes are visible. She is wearing broken sandals as she is seen carrying a child in her arms. In the background are men dressed in bluejeans, t-shirts, exposed head, arms, faces, cavorting, not a care in the world about expressing themselves, skin or Western fashion-ware.
It is striking that Blinken’s talking points are about assuring a population of misogynists, wife beaters, enslaver of women, teachers of children to be terrorists and martyrs for a bloodthirsty cult, who pledges fealty to killing Jews “from the river to the sea”, and hiding missiles in subterranean tunnels positioned beneath hospitals.
Recall Biden’s rhetoric in 2019 when he labeled Trump as a Nazi racist:
When Joe Biden declared his candidacy for president in 2019, he began his announcement video with two words: “Charlottesville, Virginia.” With footage of marchers chanting “Jews will not replace us!” playing in the background, Biden called the infamous antisemitic rally a “defining moment for this nation.” He condemned the right-wing bigots with “veins bulging … chanting the same antisemitic bile heard across Europe in the ’30s.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/11/02/leftwing-antisemitism-protest-bigotry-palestinians-israel/
Yet Biden’s Handlers rush to the side of true racist, bigoted, homophobe, misogynist, anti-semitic terrorists. On the other hand, it is difficult to differentiate Hamas vs Black Lies Matter / ANTIFA, so there is that
Could not agree more.
@DavidLimbaugh
“It amazes me that this person is well respected and treated like a senior statesman of good will. He accelerated leftist radicalism in this country to warp speed and he continues doing it today. He is perversely anti-American.”
Any guess who ‘this person’ is?
Begins with O
This “perversely anti-American” fraud recently chimed in:
“What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable…
“You have to admit that all of us are complicit to some degree.”
Uh, all of us? No.
Then just notice how the unbiased journalism/media “covers” this story.
. . . the occupation . . .
There is no occupation. You’ve been propagandized, and you believe the big lie.
If the faux and phantom “Palestinians” win this preposterous argument, America MUST be returned immediately to the Indians, oops, the Native Americans—of course, those people were only native to Asia and first arrived here long before America and Americans came into existence in 1789.
Geez! These people are absolutely nuts. No. I stand corrected. These parasites are brilliant in their effort to obtain something for nothing, that is, “free stuff,” more “free stuff,” and evermore “free stuff” (i.e. American taxpayers—the gift that keeps on giving).
They do pale, however, when juxtaposed with the greatest dependent parasitic leech in human history: Martin Lunatic Kink, plagiarist, fraudster, deceiver, philanderer, anti-Constitution communist, descendant of January 1, 1863, violators of the Naturalization Act of 1802, and outright liar, who, along with his exponentially greedy adherents, continues to receive the endless “gifts” of America posthumously.
Hamilton and Jefferson would have disagreed. They railed at each other so much in the various papers they controlled that Washington had to call them down for creating division in the new nation. Each thought that their perspective was the more rational and objective one, and these were two very smart and learned men. If those two could not agree on what was objectively and rationally the right things to do, then surely our job is just as daunting.
Objectivity is an aspirational goal that should motivate journalism, opinion pieces, etc., but, as we all know, the world we see and report on is filtered through each individual’s perception of that world. Add to that the choice of words used by the writer and heard by the hearer drive what is known – to that person. In my opinion, neither objectivity nor subjectivity are adequate to describe the world to another person because they are likely to either agree with your “objectivity” or determine that your “objectivity” is really “subjectivity” from their perspective.
So what is one to do: Try to present all sides using words that are not “loaded” but that too is nearly impossible to do.
Cassandra Willamson — Well stated!
Please chime in more often!
Advocacy journalism is not journalism, it is propaganda, no?
Prevarication Equivocation
______________________________
“Just routine, ma’am, we just wanna’ get the facts.”
– Sergeant Joe Friday
When the legacy media reports what Republicans say, they almost always add “without evidence” – their new favorite phrase. When they report what Hamas says, they don’t add that qualifier. Nor do they add it when reporting what Democrats say.
So . . . when the NYT reported Hamas’s false claim that Israel had bombed the hospital, they didn’t say “without evidence.” They hid behind the idea that they were just reporting what Hamas said. They are pathetic, evil people at the NYT. Probably the absolute worst newspaper in the country. Well maybe tied for worst with the SF Chronicle, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Seattle Times, and basically any major paper in a blue city.
Kansas Elder, TNYT reporters and editors don’t know whether Hamas’s claim was “without evidence”. They did point out that the site had been cleaned of all physical evidence. That suggests (to me) that Hamas was lying.
But just reporting what is said is, I had rather thought, what reporters are supposed to do, yes?
I stand by my assertion that TNYT is one of the world’s very best newspapers. One cannot expect perfection.
Whether or not the NYT is “one of the world’s very best newspapers,” it is horrible. They are so dishonest. And while they put 100 disclaimers on anything a Republican says, they put zero disclaimers on what a terrorist organization says. They have blatant double-standards, always favoring evil over good. They are, in a word, pathetic.
David: “I stand by my assertion that TNYT is one of the world’s very best newspapers. One cannot expect perfection.”
+++
I wonder what disturbs me more, that you may be right or that you may be wrong.
Either case suggests journalism is in a sad state. Gell-Mann Amnesia suggests the problem is not new.
I sometimes found very good articles in the NYT, particularly those of Nicholas Wade, but he is gone now and the paper has been diminished since his departure from its pages.
The rise of blogs and substack and podcasts has considerably expanded our access to information that corporate media is inclined to censor. Turley’s blog is an example of that given his ability and willingness to tackle difficult issues.
The Covid epidemic revealed just how very bad much of corporate news is, even on simple matters. Substack, in particular, gave us access to very capable analysis by people who knew what they were doing and who took the time to demonstrate how they reached their conclusions so that anyone who put in the effort could work through it without relying only on ‘expert’ opinion. Look at Phil Harper’s substack, The Digger’ for example.
Thanks to those alternative sources the multiple veils are being parted and we can see that the government and ‘best’ journalistic sources like NYT have apparently been dishonest, lazy, and/or perhaps corrupted by money and power…maybe all of these.
Nicholas Wade published a lengthy article that, I thought, would likely prove beyond a reasonable doubt [the law’s criminal proof standard] that Covid escaped from the Wuhan lab. Corporate journalism likely would have shelved his article but our ‘intellingence’ agencies came to the same conclusion many months later.
As is finally becoming apparent to the general public, the Covid vax is neither safe nor effective but one could have learned that from substack and blogs long before it became too obvious to be completely hidden by our ‘best’ news sources.
Also apparent now is that the efforts of some physicians to manage Covid patients with early treatment with HCQ or Ivermectin combined with other substances saved lives and was far superior to the Fauci/government/hospital /money protocol of doing nothing until you have difficulty breathing and then go to the hospital and be treated with Remdesivir [can cause organ failure] and sedated, and put on a ventilator to die. Recently Elon Musk said ventilators killed more people than Covid. I think probably he is right. That’s how one personal friend of mine died.
All this was known and available early on, but only on blogs and substack, not on ‘best’ newspapers like the NYT.
There are many other examples but at times the National Enquirer has been more factual than the NYT.
Continue reading your favorite paper by all means, but remember Gell-Mann while you do.
Benson, you’re playing a bad hand. You’ve gotta know when to fold ’em.
Benson prides himself on doing his best to look like an idiot, howl like a lunatic and babble incoherencies all the while demanding others recognize him as a super genius with his 1959 CalTech academic degree. He is more entertaining than watching Wile E. Coyote as he hangs from a limb dangling from a cliff, burnt to a crisp, calling himself “super genius”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txG_QEoNwSA
Estovir has it wrong again! I didn’t graduate in 1959. But I was taught by some ‘super geniuses’. Maybe some rubbed off.
It’s too bad that Estovir doesn’t go visit with mental health professionals about his PTSD, or whatever it is that causes him to lash out at my scribblings here.
“78 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents saying they have “a lot” or “some” trust in the media. When you just ask liberal Democrats, it jumps to 83 percent.”
David Bensen validates the statement by chiming in:
“I stand by my assertion that TNYT is one of the world’s very best newspapers.”
“For tis the sport to have the enginer Hoist with his owne petar.”
Or is it shadenfreude?
Jonathan Turley, TNYT clearly stated that the report about the hospital bombing was from some Gazan agency. Later TNYT re-emphasized that Hamas ran that agency.
I opine that you don’t read so good…
They had the lede in giant letters and the retraction on page 85!
hullbobby, I read TNYT daily. Your statements are false.
Just when we thought it was safe to send the children back to school, here comes Benson to defend the indefensible!
EDKH —- TNYT isn’t perfect, just one of the world’s best newspapers.
Very disconcerting news.
HullBobby,
The fact they had to change their headlines and they took the word of Hamas controlled agency is a gross display of what a crap news outlet they have become.
Even my Democrat sister says they are crap.
Want good coverage, read The Free Press
We’re hoping you mean Bari Weiss, not the rag from what was once the proud city of Detroit 🙂
Weiss’ coverage of the atrocities in Israel and the antisemitic hate in this country is both first-rate and even-handed. Too bad the woke mob at the NYT canceled her. They could learn a thing or two.
Wow, what a long-winded article about nothing, Prof. Turley! And filled with moronic labels like “advocacy journalism.” It’s not journalism at all! Journalism, investigative journalism, or any kind of journalism whatsoever doesn’t exist in the mainstream media any more. And it hasn’t for decades! And presstitution, not coincidentally, has been taught at Leftist Indoctrination Entities, aka LIES, for decades!
Today, as in previous years, the mainstream media is run and staffed by PRESTITUTES. That is the accurate name–and the ONLY name–to describe the activities of the mainstream media.
What will it take for Prof. Turley to finally recognize that the mainstream media is now just the PRESSTITUTION INDUSTRY? As one of the merging products of a Northwestern University, one of earliest schools to begin the transformation to a Leftist Indoctrination Entity, or LIE, perhaps Prof. Turley will see the light when the Deep State “intelligence” operatives sign a letter stating that “the mainstream media has all the earmarks of being run and staffed by presstitutes.”
Of course, since the Deep State “intelligence” operatives would never sign such a letter because it would actually tell the truth, something they never, ever do, it looks like Prof. Turley will continue to remain oblivious and in the dark.
I love it. Everybody loves the double edged sword as long as they are wielding it. When it chops off their livelihood it isn’t so great anymore. We’re not going to get our country back until everybody has the chance to experience that which they thought they wanted. It’s unfortunate that those of us with integrity have to suffer with the rest of the partisan wallowers like Turley but it is what it is. Wait till “Biden” “wins” again in 2024, plastic mask, impeachable offenses and all. Then you’ll all get to enjoy the wonders of the totalitarian regime that you’ve been yearning for.
AP has turned into the worst offender. NBC is horrible, CNN is a joke, the LA Times, Boston Globe, NY Times, CBS, ABC and a few others are a disaster, but AP is a source for all of our little local papers and they are supposed to be the arbiter of news distribution. I moved from a very blue area with a huge nationally recognized local paper to a pretty red area with a small local paper and even though the small local paper covers a pretty red area the “journalism” is FAR, FAR left and the national leads are covered by the FARA, FAR left AP and the USA Today.
Oddly enough they wonder why they are suffering financially????
Professor Turley is just as guilty of his own criticism. As a journalist himself he’s clearly an enthusiastic enabler of advocacy journalism.
To lament the loss of objective journalism while enabling it seems rather hypocritical.
This isn’t going to change until the professor admits he is also part of the problem.
Hey Genius, what new outlet is Turley a REPORTER for? Do you know the difference between opinion and news? Go away!
He’s a journalist, journalism includes writing columns for various media outlets. You don’t have to be. Reporter to be a journalist.
Journalism ; the activity or profession of writing for newspapers, magazines, or news websites or preparing news to be broadcast.
The professor is very much part of the problem.
Turley is a law professor who write columns about legal activity. That doesn’t make him a journalist. He is a columnist. The problem in this country is “journalists” want to be columnists, but they can’t step back from the pack enough to be columnists.
Sine, nope.
Journalism; the activity or profession of writing for newspapers, magazines, or news websites or preparing news to be broadcast.
Journalism is the production and distribution of reports on the interaction of events, facts, ideas, and people that are the “news of the day” and that informs society to at least some degree of accuracy.
This is what Turley does every day. His columns have everything associated with the definition of journalism.
There is nothing that gets my blood pressure up like dishonest, partisan MAINSTREAM journalism supporting one-sided political ideology. And yet, the bigger, more pressing danger is not the WaPo, NYT, etc.— It is the TELEVISED “news” (think NBC, ABC), as well as programs like NBC’s Meet the Press, and ABC’s This Week. — Not only for those Americans who are busy all week but catch up on the “news” on weekend television, -but also for those moms and pops (many being immigrants) who cannot read English, but get their “news” from televised MSM (NBC and ABC). The subliminal, as well as patent, propaganda is stunning.
I really don’t care what slanted news come(s) out of CNN or FOX, or whether my friends are anti-Trump or pro-Trump (my close friends are a healthy mix of both. We recently rented a cabin, nine of us, several good cathartic political discussions around campfires, intertwined with uncontrolled fun playing Laser Gun warfare in the woods, UNO and Euchre card games, and bicycling, etc.) We need more of that unfettered ability to express our opinions and consider others’.
But MAINSTREAM reporting and programming is a far cry from unbiased, objective, fair, non-partisan, and “just the facts, ALL the facts, ma’am.”
ABC’s George Stephanopoulis (you remember, the one who forgot to disclose his $50,000+ donation to the Clinton campaign) constantly interrupts and challenges Republican guests while giving carte blanche air time to responses from Democratic guests. This morning, BRAVO to Rep. Steve Scalise, who was challenged FIVE TIMES by George, but did not back down.
The political discussion panels on these programs, speciously pretending to be bi-partisan, always choose anti-Trump Republicans (today it’s Sara Fagen),– let alone that the panels are generally 4 to 1 Democrats with one token Republican. Same thing with repeat “Republican” guests on the programs (the likes of Chris Christie, Mitt Romney, etc.). ABC’s Jonathan Karl is another partisan who prostitutes the news into political gamesmanship.
Although I was way too young and hardly remember them, I do not recall getting a feeling that NBC’s Tim Russert or ABC’s [whoever-preceded stephanopoulos] were sooooo partisan in the way they asked questions, elicited answers, or respectfully treated their guests. Same thing with the old program on Public Television, the McLaughlin Group, which engaged in healthy but polite debate. We need more of that.
I really wish more Americans could see through these propagandistic attempts to influence voters and opinions.
It doesn’t just get your blood pressure up, it gets your fingers moving! But I stayed with you. I too consider those responsible for the deliberate misrepresentations of news content, to be the worse traitors of all. Guardians of the First Amendment? Spit!!! They’re vermin excrement. and Yes, I agree that these yahoos who call themselves journalists, these days, are nothing more than propagandists. Thus, I never waste time watching them. I believe there has been woefully few real investigative journalists, ever. The good ones probably got rubbed out before they became famous. and Yes, I have often lamented that there seems to be a sizable part of the populace who are more or less blind to the realities of just how bad things are. Soon, they’re going to have an extraordinary regaining of sight, and it won’t be all fun and games. I have great faith in God but I have increasingly less in the United States. I think what we are witnessing is the death throes of this former constitutional republic. Just how protracted, painful and excruciating the death will be remains to be seen.
Lin,
Well said.
Weekend at the cabin sounds like a good time to me! Especially the conversation, card games!
Hope good food and drink were in abundance too!
lin – I’m jealous of your weekend at the cabin. Perhaps Auntie Em and I could join you some time?
Yours,
Uncle Henry
Jonathan: Your continued attacks on “advocacy journalism” by the NY Times and others has exposed your contradictory positions on the subject. When you joined Fox news as a “legal analyst” you gave up “neutrality”. Fox is the poster child for “advocacy journalism”. It is a propaganda outlet for the far right. Here is an example of how you have become a willing participant in Fox’s jettisoning of journalistic ethics and standards.
Yesterday you were on Laura Ingraham’s show–who spews out conspiracy theories every day. In the interview you claimed Judge Chutkan’s reimposed gag order on DJT is “unconstitutional”. This is an echo of DJT’s lawyer’s position in their appeal to the DC Court of Appeals–claiming the gag order violates their client’s 1st Amendment right as a candidate for office. You told Ingraham: “What is the purpose of this gag order? If you’re silencing not only one of these leading candidates in the election where this is being debated but he [DJT] can’t even criticize his former opponent Michael Pence or the witnesses bringing evidence against him that I think is problematic…”.
What you conveniently ignore is that Chutkan’s gag order does not prevent DJT from criticizing Pence or any other candidate–nor does it prevent him from making general criticisms of the the judge or the prosecutors. What the order says is that DJT can’t threaten or attack potential witnesses–like he did with Mark Meadows, who is a probable witness in the DC trial. Attacking witnesses by name is witness tampering! That’s not “problematic”.
You should know gag orders have been upheld by the courts. They only become unconstitutional when they exceed the minimum necessary to ensure a fair trial. In one of the seminal cases, Nebraska Press Ass’n v Stuart (1976), the SC applied a 3 pronged “strict scrutiny” test and found the gag order was constitutional. So, based on SC precedent, how is the DC Court of Appeals likely to rule in DJT’s appeal of Judge Chutkan’s gag order? I think you will be disappointed because the 3-judge panel will probably find the gag order was not an abuse of discretion by Judge Chutkan.
“Advocacy” for DJT on Fox News is not exactly the kind of “neutrality” one would expect from a constitutional scholar. You expect that from the NT times and others but don’t apply the same standard to yourself. Why is that? Probably because you are a paid “advocate” for the kind of neutral-free reporting we see on Fox every day!
Dennis, save your time because nobody reads your garbage.
Dennis – Do you really believe any of these cases against Trump are legitimate? Really?
You applaud this brazen in-your-face corruption of our justice system and courts….
and you clap for this outrageous interference in our elections….
as if you are delighted to be living in Biden’s lawless banana republic.
The DOJ is lawless and corrupt. AG Garland is corrupt. The FBI is corrupt and operating like the Stasi. State AGs are lawless and corrupt. Assistant AGs are corrupt. DAs are corrupt. The courts are captured and corrupt. Judges are bought off and corrupt. The media is corrupt. The borders are open. The Democrat Party has gone full communist. Politicians are bought off. Elections are rigged. Blackmail is the currency in Washington DC. This is SO much bigger than Trump. Wake up doofus.
There was peace and prosperity in the world under Trump.
We did not have all this lawlessness in our cities and chaos in the world under Trump.
Those responsible for CAUSING the chaos and lawlessness we had in this country during Trump’s four years were: the corrupt Democrat pols, the corrupt RINOs, the Democrat/media propagandists and liars, the Democrats’ shock troops and brown shirts, Hollywood propagandists and big mouths, the corrupt establishment, the deep staters, the MIC, the intel community –and all of their “6 ways from Sunday” to take Trump out. They are *still* trying. Why?
Ya gotta ask: Why are they all fighting so hard to stop one man from having four more years?
Ya gotta ask: If Biden got 81 million votes, why fight so hard to stop Trump? It should be another easy landslide win for Biden, right?
Ya gotta ask: Why is “criminally indicted” Trump still beating Biden in polls from key states all across the country?
Because things were GOOD in this country – and in the world – under Trump.
We The People are not as stupid as THEY wish we were.
You need yet another example of how deadly corrupt DOJ is? Here ya go —>
Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️♂️💼🥋
@SharylAttkisson
I wish I were making this up. In my ongoing lawsuit over the govt. spying on my computers, I submitted this document to the court. It proved that one agent who admitted spying on me (and many others) had, indeed, worked as an informant for US Atty. Rod Rosenstein, as he’d claimed.
About a week later, the informant was reported dead. Which of course means he can’t provide more details of the operation. And the historic clerk’s default I received against him in my lawsuit– the first known such decision in a case of govt. spying on a journalist–pretty much will go nowhere.
Nov 5, 2023
He’s talking to YOU, Dennis:
“Trump Derangement Syndrome is a top 5 psychiatric illness in our country. Add it to the DSM 6. Many Democrats & a good number of Republicans suffer from it. It’s sad.” @VivekGRamaswamy
This isn’t going to change unless we get dems out of power for a meaningful length of time and address what has happened to education, particularly its expectations of students. It’s only going to worsen until intractable.
It’s great thing that we notice, but there’s not much we can do in a system where the dem party is a regime intent on the destruction of any and all opposition and cares nothing for the rule of law. We are getting very close to that point, it is 100% the fault of the leftist globalists and their turn coats in other parties, and it isn’t going to be pretty. Protect the first and second at all costs.