Too Popular to Purchase? The Biden Administration Moves to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

I have long opposed legislation designed to force consumers to make more healthy choices by banning certain products like New York’s unlawful “Big Gulp” law under then Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Now, the Biden Administration is moving forward to ban menthol cigarettes because they are too popular with consumers.
In April 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed rules prohibiting menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is now moving forward to “help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit” and “to advance health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities.”
Tobacco remains a lawful product. These measures are not based on a finding that menthol or flavoring increases the carcinogenic risk of smoking. Rather, the fear is that they are too popular and will only serve to increase sales. It is the same premise used to ban advertising at sporting events and calls to put graphic imagery on products.
It is akin to pushing green energy policies by banning a non-electric car model because it is wildly popular. If the Administration wants to seek a ban on tobacco, it should do so. However, consumers should be allowed lifestyle choices, including unhealthy choices from high-fat diets to alcohol abuse.
These paternalistic measures tend to only shift costs and markets. If the consumers want menthol cigarettes, they are likely to turn to the black market with the assistance of criminal gangs smuggling the products over the border. It is a variation of the Coase theorem where an “entitlement” will not necessarily dictate outcomes. It can raise and shift costs. In terms of the outcome, the market often controls: The question is not simply what law favors but what is more valued by the consumers. The Administration can add transactional costs, but it is the market demand that is likely to drive supply. Transactional costs can alter the outcome, but those costs must overwhelm the market demand.
If this proves correct, the move will fuel a criminal black market while reducing tax revenues.
I do not question the danger of these products in reaching younger potential smokers. I also enthusiastically support government educational programs designed to discourage young people from using this addictive product. Smoking carries a terrible price for users and society. However, so long as it is a lawful product, individuals should be allowed to make these decisions over their own health and lifestyle.
More cartel enabling regulations. One has to wonder at times
This isn’t on point, but there is a growing body of evidence supported by many physicians who believe fat is an essential part of a healthy diet, not the carbs and sugar that are fattening our society. One name for this, the carnivore diet, is much discussed on You Tube videos. I’m not an advocate, but it has transformed my 50-year-old son and banished a number of health issues. I’m not following this diet, but I do wish people with a large audience would explore and expose the bad diet advice that’s has been we Americans. Just look around.
Menthol Cigarettes Heavily Marketed To Blacks
Menthol cigarettes have been historically heavily marketed toward Black Americans. And that’s had a strong enough impact that when the Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes yesterday, the agency specifically noted that the move would save the lives of 92,000 to 238,000 African Americans.
According to a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 85% of Black smokers preferred menthol cigarettes.
The FDA had banned flavored cigarettes from being manufactured or sold in 2009. But menthol cigarettes slipped by because of a split in the Black Congressional Caucus — many of whom looked to campaign donations and support, said Wailoo.
https://www.npr.org/2022/04/29/1095291808/tobacco-industry-targeted-black-americans-with-menthols
……………………………………..
Professor Turley never mentions that menthol cigarettes are disproportionately consumed by Blacks. Yet any Google search of the subject turns up multiple entries.
Back in 2007, Senator Mike Enzi offered an amendment to ban menthol cigarettes to the Waxman/Kennedy/Philip Morris sponsored legislation that gave (after its enactment in 2009) FDA authority to regulate tobacco products.
But none of the black members of US Congress would support Enzi’s amendment simply because Enzi was a Republican and they were all partisan Democrats.
As the one who authored the amendment offered by Enzi, I was furious because none of many government funded black health agencies and activist would support Enzi’s bill, and instead attacked Enzi as trying to derail the bill.
The American thesis is freedom and self-reliance.
Karl Marx’s thesis, the one “Crazy Abe” espoused, is enslavement and governmental control, provision and sustenance – “the dictatorship of the hired help.”
Turley is being naughty with the facts. The FDA is not issuing a rule seeking to ban Menthol and flavored cigars because they are popular. He’s leaving out the fact that the FDA is issuing the rule because menthols and flavored cigars are targeted towards youths. 12-17 year olds. Future smokers.
“The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Additionally, the proposed rules represent an important step to advance health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities.”
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-proposes-rules-prohibiting-menthol-cigarettes-and-flavored-cigars-prevent-youth-initiation
This is why Turley doesn’t link to the proposed rule. People don’t just start liking cigarettes and cigars. Tobacco companies need customers and they need to start them early so they have guaranteed revenue because their “adult” customers are dying off or too sick to keep smoking. This has nothing to do with popularity. This is about ensuring future customers are introduced to their product at an early age by “flavoring” it.
The Biden Administration will ban cigarettes but will kill over 100,000 people a year based on their open border policy permitting drugs to enter the country while allowing the drug cartels to distribute those drugs to our youth.
S. Meyer, they are not banning cigarettes. They are banning the ‘flavoring’.
“Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is announcing proposed product standards to prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and prohibit all characterizing flavors (other than tobacco) in cigars.”
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-proposes-rules-prohibiting-menthol-cigarettes-and-flavored-cigars-prevent-youth-initiation
Notice they targeting the menthol and other flavorings. Not the cigarettes.
“When finalized, the proposed menthol product standard will:
reduce the appeal of cigarettes, particularly to youth and young adults, decreasing the likelihood that nonusers who would otherwise experiment with menthol cigarettes would progress to regular smoking; and
improve the health and reduce the mortality risk of current menthol cigarette smokers by decreasing cigarette consumption and increasing the likelihood of cessation.”
Furthermore Turley left this out.
“Importantly, the FDA cannot and will not enforce against individual consumers for possession or use of menthol cigarettes or flavored cigars. If these proposed rules are finalized and implemented, FDA enforcement will only address manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and retailers who manufacture, distribute, or sell such products within the U.S. that are not in compliance with applicable requirements. These proposed regulations do not include a prohibition on individual consumer possession or use. ”
Note that last sentence.
Does anyone remember how an insane idea of limiting Americans to 3 beers per week was silently abandoned? This seems similar in its idiocy factor but you can never tell with this religious woke fanatics – much like islamic jihadists, they are willing to go down for their principles.
Democrats must have the underground menthol cigs pipeline complete. Aholes.
I imagine that they also have all the talking points ready that will blame this catastrophe on Trump.
