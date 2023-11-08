Biden 2.0: Can the President Avoid the “Second-Term Curse”?

Below is my column in The Hill on a second Biden Administration and what it might entail in policy priorities. With one year before the next presidential election, the Hill asked me to project what such a second term might look like for President Joe Biden.
Here is the column:
Popular culture has curses that range from the charming (the Billy Goat Curse) to the chilling (King Tut). No curse, however, has more objective validity than the “second-term curse” of American presidents.
Only 21 presidents have stuck around for a second round. For those, the additional four years have proven the downfall of many a good president. While some have actually died in successive terms (Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Lincoln, McKinley), others have politically died from debilitating scandals, from Grant to Nixon to Clinton.
Some second-term presidents become far too comfortable in their second terms, allowing others to dictate decisions. For others, it is not laziness but legacy that gets them into trouble. Some feel a certain liberty and license that comes with being a lame duck president — pursuing a legacy with reckless abandon.
A second term for Joe Biden could easily repeat these common failings, particularly if the U.S. House remains in Republican hands. During the election, Biden pledged to follow a strategy that served him well over decades of politics: to pursue a moderate government that unites a divided country. He then immediately abandoned that strategy and moved sharply to the left. The general view was that Biden handed over much of governing to far-left aides, who proceeded to populate his administration with similar far-left appointees.
The decision to lead from the left will likely make this election more challenging for Biden, who could well join the other 10 presidents who lost bids for a second term. To succeed, he will have to defend those policies in this election.
It is less likely that Biden will break from his Cabinet and staff in a second term. To the contrary, second terms tend to be more ideologically aggressive, since they free presidents from the need to face voters again. Second terms are when presidents are most likely to yield to temptation.
Second-term presidents tend to have little patience for negotiations as they watch their final years in politics ticking away. If one or both houses of Congress remain under Republican control, Biden is likely to dramatically increase his controversial use of unilateral action in areas like the environment and immigration. He has already lost a number of major legal cases finding that he exceeded his constitutional authority. That is not likely to deter a second-term Biden.
On specific issues, Biden is likely to become more extreme. For example, Biden has already been criticized by industry for fulfilling his pledge to hamper domestic fossil fuel production and prioritize green technologies in the name of climate change. Even as hostile countries like Iran, Russia and Venezuela have raked in billions from oil sales, Biden has pushed for greater production by such countries rather than production in the U.S. Despite activists’ superficial complaints, he showed a remarkable level of commitment to this issue in his first term, and is likely to become more aggressive in a second term.
Specifically, climate czar John Kerry is likely to be given the ultimate “green light” in pursuing new international agreements, as the administration tries to bolster flagging sales of electric vehicles by putting pressure on increasingly jittery auto companies.
Biden has often called for gun bans and other measures to combat gun violence in the U.S. His claims have often been historically or technically challenged. The range of movement for Congress and the president is limited by the Second Amendment and the individual right to bear arms.
However, Biden has made gun control a major part of his legacy. He is expected to pursue new legislation in Congress or, if the Democrats do not control the legislative branch, unilateral action through federal agencies. We saw the latter type of measures recently when the administration imposed a moratorium on gun exports to much of the world, pending further review about where such guns would be used.
Biden has faced withering criticism over his immediate moves after taking office to dismantle Trump measures along the border and to stop any additional building of segments of the wall, despite the rusting border material left at the border. Rather than build the wall, the administration sold the wall material for scrap, at a fraction of its value. As with the fossil fuel policies, the commitment has been impressive, given the public backlash with an election looming.
It is not clear whether a second term will make Biden more or less likely to crack down on the southern border. The good money says that he will be more likely to yield to his party’s far-left in pursuing paths to employment, citizenship and other measures for undocumented persons.
Across the country, Democrats are running on abortion rights. Biden has rallied his supporters to the pro-choice cause. With a sizable number of Democratic members making this a priority, it is likely that Biden will double down on unilateral actions to target states that have passed limits on abortion, while continuing an equally aggressive effort in the courts to reverse or curtail current precedent.
The other issue that concerns me most, as someone associated with the free speech community, is the impact that a second Biden term would have on the First Amendment. Biden in his first term has proven the most hostile president toward free speech since John Adams. His administration has maintained a massive system committed to the monitoring and censorship of social media.
This elaborate system recently led to a court finding an unprecedented, “Orwellian” attack on free speech. Free of the pressure of a new election, Biden is likely to double down on such efforts to limit what his administration views as “disinformation, malinformation, and misinformation” in areas ranging from climate change to election fraud to transgender policy.
For a second-term president, what is past is prelude. Biden is likely to move even more boldly to the left, where he has laid the foundation for his presidency. In his first term, Biden had every reason to fulfill his pledge to lead from the center, yet chose not to do so despite dismal popularity levels.
A shift now to the center would muddle his legacy and make him appear opportunistic in his prior appeal to the far-left. The odds favor more of the same, as Biden seeks to seal a legacy as the greenest, most anti-gun and most pro-abortion-rights president in history.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University.
55 thoughts on “Biden 2.0: Can the President Avoid the “Second-Term Curse”?”
OT: October 7 Video midway down.
https://danielgordis.substack.com/p/exactly-a-century-after-he-wrote?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#media-d169ecc0-81dc-46d9-a406-bec0ddabab64
A second Brandon term assumes Brandon is renominated.
That’s not in evidence.
Yesterday’s election in Virginia made clear there truly is a deep state full of numskull democrats who are employed by the Federal government. They vote blindly for the party of more government, debt and control of the masses. They see no risk in an ever-expanding government and its costs. They enjoy a guaranteed income regardless of what the economy does. They and all their cohorts throughout the United States will be the demise of this great country, government employees voting for democrats’ who will award them the largess of the taxpayers.
The question is at what point will the United States economy fail to meet its financial obligations and start eating its own to survive. The continuing expansion of the national debt is the greatest risk we face today, not some nebulous idea of climate change, terrorists or another unknown yet to descend and become headlines for the day. Reckoning will be harsh once there is not enough to go around, and those at the trough of government are bound to suffer greatly.
I wonder how you will spin this comment a few years from now when it becomes obvious that you are a failure at predictions?
Will there be a second Biden term? It’s way too early to tell and those touting the “alarming” poll numbers are panicking too soon. Mitt Romney was a head in the polls against Obama by the same margins a year out.
A lot will be happening before we get to Election Day next year. Trump could be convicted, and either sent to jail or house arrest. Biden could die, yep. Or an unknown candidate will emerge that will appeal to those how don’t want either Biden or Trump. Lots of things could happen. So that’s why it’s kind of silly to be making predictions right now.
What is more important are the results of last night’s elections. Democrats did well and it is a glimmer of what may happen next year but that is still way too early to assume.
Republicans are certainly going to have to rethink their approach to abortion since it’s clear the majority of Americans don’t support the extreme bans on abortion, even in red states.
I suspect also that the clown show that is the Republican dominated house has favored into voter’s decisions about the reality that republicans just don’t know how to govern or are just incompetent at their jobs. They want to rule, not represent and that is becoming obvious as time goes on.
The Biden Impeachment “inquiry” will start to focus on pushing more allegations and insinuations to try to distract from the disappointing results in last night’s election. Fox News is already trying to spin the results despite the ample evidence that a majority of Americans aren’t completely onboard with republican ideas or goals.
Wishful thinking.
The Trump cases will drag on through the election. It is highly likely that the supreme court will pusde them during the election season.
Bragg seems to be stalled entirely.
The FL proceeding is moving slowly and constitutionally. Though Cannon should have ruled that she is bound by JW v. NARA and that the administration must return everything taken from Trump.
You left wing nuts do not seem to grasp this is a decided issue. Presidents on exiting, can take whatever WH documents they wich. Classified or not. The entire Classified Doc nonsense was just an effort to Game the that ruling in the specific case of Trump.
No one doubts that eventually Smith will likely win at trial in DC – assuming that he is not stopped by the apeals court.
He has already lost on his Gag order – a 3 judge Pannel – including 2 Obama appointees and a Biden apointee ruled unanimously against him.
Funny how a Long history of law on gag orders vs. free speech going all the way back to 1828 mattered.
It is also likely that Trump will lose the James civil Case in NYC – but James will lose on appeal. Ths is an open and shut violation of the takings clause of the 5th amendment. The only quesion is which apellate court tosses this pile of schiff.
Regardless, these cases are embarrassing for democrats. WE have James and Engreon claiming that MAL is only worth $18M when 20 acres down the road are on the market for $1B.
Bragg apears to have gone away.
Regardless all these cases have the same problem – they are efforts to manufacture crimes.
Those of you on the left seem to think that if you can just convict Trump you will turn public oppinion.
Not only hasn’t that worked so far – it has backfired. Trump has gained about 1% in the polls with each case.
Most people are not stupid. They fully grasp that the Biden Crime syndicate is a REAL problem.
That REAL crimes are involved.
While at the same time – the lawfare against Trump is BS.
Regardless you have given Trump precisely what he needs, a free public forum to appeal to the center.
Your legal attacks WILL get carried on the news and people have near zero trust of YOUR talking heads.
But Trump, and his lawyers are getting the oportunity – even if constrained to speak on the MSM.
Speaking of wishful thinking, Trump’s cases are not likely to drag on till after the election. The Supreme Court has already shown little appetite in dealing with Trump’s cases and appeals. Judge Cannon is obviously slow walking his case and she’s already been admonished by the appeals court for her bias towards Trump. It’s more likely judge Cannon will be removed from the case.
“Presidents on exiting, can take whatever WH documents they wich. Classified or not. ”
No, they cannot. The PRA prevents presidents from doing what you claim they can do. Especially classified documents that have not been proven to be classified. Your argument relying on the misinterpretation of JW vs. NARA does not lend relevance to Trump’s claim or yours. The distinction lies in the fact that Clinton was engaging a personal project that was not part of his official duties or that of the White House. The records he created were personal and the judge ruling on the case pointed out exactly that distinction. Those records were not official White House records which the PRA clearly states were not required to be under the custody of NARA. The records stolen by Trump were official White House records and documents created as part of Trump’s official duties. Which do not belong to Trump but that of the government. The PRA is very clear on that.
The classified documents don’t fall under the jurisdiction to the PRA. They are separate from the PRA’s requirements because they were not created by the White House. They were created by the agencies under Trump. He has no legal authority to take them and declare them his personal documents even as president. Claiming to have declassified all of them without proof of having done so does not automatically render them declassified. There are requirements in law and statute that declassification must be recorded and such documents be marked as declassified. Trump has never provided any evidence of having declassified those documents. He’s even on tape bragging that he still has classified documents that he can’t declassify because he’s not longer president.
“He has already lost on his Gag order – a 3 judge Pannel – including 2 Obama appointees and a Biden apointee ruled unanimously against him.”
Wrong. That’s not what the panel determined. They didn’t rule against Smith. They temporarily stayed the order pending a hearing on the appeal. It’s a procedural motion, not a ruling. At least understand the process better.
“Funny how a Long history of law on gag orders vs. free speech going all the way back to 1828 mattered.”
Those laws were not on gag orders vs. free speech. You’re clearly referring to the Act of 1831 which is not about gag orders. Gag orders have not been ruled unconstitutional or constitutional.
There’s plenty of case law supporting the permissive nature of gag orders.
Cox vs. Louisiana,
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/379/559/
Or,
https://www.sog.unc.edu/sites/default/files/additional_files/Free%20speech%20rights%20in%20courthouses%20Nov%2012.pdf
“WE have James and Engreon claiming that MAL is only worth $18M when 20 acres down the road are on the market for $1B.”
Wrong again. The judge isn’t claiming that MAL is worth only $18 million. Many have been twisting the judge’s words in order to justify the falsehood. Judge Engoron was stating the Florida state property assessment which was between $18-$27 million. You also neglected the fact that MAL has deed restrictions which keep the value low. It’s by design because it’s what allows MAL to have a lower property tax. That a property has a market value of a $1 billion is irrelevant. That property may not have the same deed restrictions as MAL. So that argument is already useless.
You do not seem to understand the fundimental difference between the Biden inquiry and the Trump cases.
There MIGHT be more guilty please in Trump cases with not even slap on the wrist sentences.
But there will be no damning revalations. We all know what occured – much of it played out in public.
Further all these Trump cases are complete through the investigative phase. They are DONE digging for more.
What has been found is known.
And what is known does not make a crime.
Conversely the digging into the Bidens is barely started. It is likely to be tediously slow. With constant new revalations.
We have 2 checks to Joe so far and they have barely started trying to process the detailed transactions in each bank account.
There will be many more checks and transfers.
The Biden business is influence pedaling. That is disturbing in and of itself – though in some cases it is legal.
But at the very least Joe, Hunter and Jim have violated FARA. A weapon YOU wielded successfully against Manafort.
Manafort’s conduct was miniscule compared to Biden, Inc.
Next the house is going to go searching for loan docs regarding these alleged loan repaments.
Do you actually expect loan docs to be found ?
Next the house is going to look at Joe’s taxes. If there were no loans – this is tax fraud.
YOU have made a huge deal about Trump’s records of his legal fees and his property valuations.
YOU have made disagreements over how something should be documented into crimes – even where there is no underlying crime.
Loan repayments where there are no loans is called TAX FRAUD – and it is not even a close call. It is not stretching the law.
I expect that the Tax Fraud charge will be the biggie that is coming – because it is trivial to prove, and trivial to understand.
And because the left is so incredibly hypocritical regarding taxes.
Regardless the house has over a decade of bank records from atleast 20 shell companies to dig into.
There will be a relentless drip drip drip from now to the election.
Nor is the world cooperating.
The Israel Hamas war has put Biden between a rock and a hard place.
There were no new conflicts under Trump. Biden now has TWO.
Further these are BOTH arguably of his own making. Biden’s energy policies emboldened Putin. His loose talk about Ukraine joining NATO cross a clear red line for Russia. And his disastrous handling of the withdraw from Afghanistan make him look weak.
Worse the war in Ukraine is not going well. It is rapidly turning into the WWI Western front – a grinding bloody trench war of attrition.
One that Ukraine can not win, and one that it can not even stay in without massive US assistance.
Purportedly the Biden administration is now – after thwarting peace efforts in the past. finally twisting Ukraines arm to sue for peace.
Regardless, the prosepect of regime change in Russia is zero – though I would note that destabalising Russia IS causing more and more regional conflicts elsewhere. The Azerbijan/Armenia conflict is heating up, and that is because Armenia can no longer count on Russian help.
The Obama and Biden administrations handling of Iran have been ludicrously stupid. Obama and Biden have been PLAYED by Iran.
Worse both administrations have Pissed off the Saudis and other quasi alies in the mideast.
It is obvious to everyone that Iran will cause trouble everywhere it can for so long as the Mullah’s rule.
Further Biden dissed Israel (and the Saudi’s) repeatedly prior to the current conflict and now has to back pedal.
And he has a political disaster. Of those under 30 – support for Hamas is near 50:50. But nationwide support for Israel is 84:14
There is nothing Biden can do that does not piss off some voting block. Biden has lost 11% of under 30 democrat vote in the past few weeks.
I would note that Biden’s low approval ratings also make those who disapprove more inclined to beleive all the other bad stuff that is out there.
The economy continues to be a mess. There are structural problems in several significant sections of commercial real estate that have yet to shake out and be felt.
The Fed is playing a game with interest rates and inflation – trying to reign in inflation without triggeringa recession.
Arguably there was already a mild recession. Regardless, in avoiding a recession we also avoid a recovery and we prolong the pain.
We have had 20% total inflation since 2021 – that is as much as the entire 20 prior years. Inflation is nothing more than a massive tax on the poor.
While I do not personally think that Xi is going to invade Taiwan – this is the moment to do so. He has serious problems at home, and China historically hides from internal conflict by engaging in external conflict. China is as strong relative the to the US as it likely will ever be.
US energy weapons are starting to come online and that will completely alter the balance of naval power.
US Naval power is more powerful that that of all other navies int eh world combined. It has one achilles heel. A CBG can not carry enough ammunition to fight continuously.
Regardless, Biden must face the prospect of aggression by China to complicate things further.
Biden’s handling of the Southern boarder has been a disaster on so many levels.
He is now reversing course – but even that merely makes him look weak and pisses off that under 30 voting block that Democrats can not afford to lose.
There have been many rants about the infighting in the GOP. But the conflicts int he GOP are for the most part not existential – it is possible that neo-cons may return to the democratic party. All other GOP conflicts are about who controls the GOP.
The split in the Democratic party is much deeper.
Starting with Obama and worsening into the present – Democrats are completely dependent on the under 30 vote.
This is a block of voters democrats can no longer win without.
It is also a block that historically has sat out elections.
And that goes home if they do nto get everything they want.
And what that block wants is at odds with what most of the country including most democrats want.
Worse still – as should not surprise people – idealistic and indoctrinated young people are abysmally bad at making good choices.
That is nothing new, it has been true for all human existance.
It is why things go to hell when they have power.
I saw nothing in the election I did not expect.
If you think things are hopeful for D’s you are engaged in wishful thinking.
VA is a blue state and has been for some time. Youngkin and several others getting elected there is a big deal.
That the legislature is barely blue is not surprising.
While abortion does not belong enshrined as a right anywhere – it clearly is not a right. States working out the abortion issue post Dobbs is to the expected. And that will fizzle for democrats as a new status quo is established.
Results in my state were pretty normal for my state. Democrats won in democrat regions and republicans won in republic regions.
Often with bad results – regardless of party.
As best as I can tell the same was true elsewhere.
Regardless, Biden was not on the ballot, Trump was not on the ballot. The economy was not on the ballot.
Foreign policy was not on the ballot. With few exceptions national issues were not on the ballot.