Reading, Writing, and Walk Outs: New York Schools Brace for Mass Protest

A massive walkout in New York schools is planned for today in support of a ceasefire in Gaza. Chancellor David Banks is being accused of threatening teachers about the protest and warning that they may be subject to discipline in some circumstances. The school system appears in a muddle given its past support for walkouts. My interest in the controversy is not the merits of the ceasefire but the incomprehensible policy being enforced by school officials in choosing what protests they will support.
A flyer for the event advertised “100+ high schools and school communities” will be joining the mass demonstration with the participation of many teachers.
I previously criticized the school system for its biased approach toward supporting certain protests while opposing others. For example, the New York school system previously gave 1.1 million students leave to join protests on climate change. At the time, I asked if the school officials would show equal support for other protests or whether they were simply encouraging protests that they supported.
The response to this protest is clearly different from the enthusiastic support given past protests. Banks sent a warning to teachers who will be joining this protest that they can face discipline if it “disrupts … the school environment.” He also noted that “when speech and action — even on one’s personal time — undermines the mission or core functions of NYCPS, we will review and take appropriate action on a case-by-case basis.”
While the Education Department insisted that the warning was not directed at this protest, Tajh Sutton, a Brooklyn parent and president of Community Education Council 14, which is co-sponsoring the Thursday walkout, said that it is clear that the warning was meant to discourage teachers on the eve of the walkout.
The different treatment given protests raises concerns over content-based discrimination. It is reminiscent of the approach of National Public Radio.
NPR announced previously that reporters could participate in activities that advocate for “freedom and dignity of human beings” on social media and in real life. The rule states in part:
“NPR editorial staff may express support for democratic, civic values that are core to NPR’s work, such as, but not limited to: the freedom and dignity of human beings, the rights of a free and independent press, the right to thrive in society without facing discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identity, disability, or religion.”
The rule itself shows how impressionistic and unprofessional media has become in the woke era. NPR does not try to define what causes constitute advocacy for the “freedom and dignity of human beings.” How about climate change and environmental protection? Would it be prohibited to protest for a forest but okay if it is framed as “environmental justice”?
NPR seems to intentionally keep such questions vague while only citing such good causes as Black Lives Matter and gay rights:
“Is it OK to march in a demonstration and say, ‘Black lives matter’? What about a Pride parade? In theory, the answer today is, “Yes.” But in practice, NPR journalists will have to discuss specific decisions with their bosses, who in turn will have to ask a lot of questions.”
So the editors will have the power to choose between acceptable and unacceptable causes.
The New York school system seems to apply the same approach in actively supporting some walkouts while discouraging others.
48 thoughts on “Reading, Writing, and Walk Outs: New York Schools Brace for Mass Protest”
Israel has no ‘Separation of Church and State’, in fact they have done the complete opposite, codifying that it is a Religious-State by stating: if you are Jewish you are Israeli. As It’s neighbors in the Semitic-Region also lack the ‘Separation of Church and State’ in their forms.
[LINK] en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basic_Law:_Israel_as_the_Nation-State_of_the_Jewish_People
Ukraine: That’s correct, Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish and therefore Israeli.
Minorities, have taken the position of being a minority in an endless-war, wherein should All concede that if All are Equal and that there are no differences between All (‘all things being equal’) then the argument is moot and the ‘status of minority has vanished’.
(They willfully sever themselves through declaration – We are what We are and You are what You are, – epistemologically: How you see it, Isn’t the way it is)
But the reality is, There are those that will not give up that minority status, as it provides them with leverage to gain without true substance (lye/trick/defraud/guise), under a system of equality. Their way of cheating in the equilibrium of the Zero-Sum-Game (Nash), which in the end gains nothing to the Whole.
Israeli’s know this, Blacks know this, Hispanics know this, Women know this, a plethora of Human Proclivities know this (trick).
IF you Give them Equality, you take away Their Game. Hence in the process ending the cause and reason for Endless War(s).
Thus, They stay Willfully-Blind to their own hypocrisy, and the hypocrisies of the Monolith, they Themselves are a part of.
The Monolith is the end of the Zero-Sum-Game [Monolith = The SUM of the Zero-Sum-Game – i.e: ZERO nothing gained except the experience (good or bad | painful or rewarding) – Knowledge and the passing-loss of Time.]
So what WE (Mankind) have is the Fight against the Monolith (Whatever You name the ‘conflict’, Israel, Ukraine, Russia, China, BLM, Pride, Woke, … Public Discourse).
Stanley Kurbric’s 2001: A Space Odyssey opening scene wherein the Apes are battering the Monolith is a perfect diorama, as the Apes go away with one thing, Knowledge.
Re:
Stanley Kurbric’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) | 2010:The year we make contact (1984)
Apes become ‘enlightened’ they touch the Monolith.
[LINK] youtube.com/watch?v=9hor32XtCC8
Monolith discovered on the Moon, Man is ‘enlightened’ by the Monolith (AI is the form of the Monolith today)
[LINK] youtube.com/watch?v=b75EpoF1W88
HAL 9000 is a form of the Monolith (AI ver. X.0) to late for Mankind – can’t really turn it off.
[LINK] youtube.com/watch?v=UwCFY6pmaYY
The Monolith subsumes Man (AI overtakes Mankind – Jupiter Expedition)
Dave Bowman (symbol of Mankind) is home in the womb of the Monolith.
[LINK] youtube.com/watch?v=y3IkOL6Y0WA
The Infinte Universe is the collection of Monoliths.
[LINK] youtube.com/watch?v=GUnylt6d-v0
E pluribus Unus Monolith | “Out of many, One Monolith” of Humanity (sic)
When public institutions begin to participate in the public discourse, it will inevitably mean that participants will represent only one side of the issue. The pressure to “get out for the right side” will be strong, but how to judge what is the “right side” if there is no consensus.???
This is trivial – Even FDR grasped that government employees can not strike or “walk out”.
It is not NYC’s business what protests are acceptable. The answer is that government may not endorse ANY protest, and must require eachers and students to attend all required school.
All this is just more reason that government should not run schools.
John Say —- Schools are governed by school boards, distinct from city, county and state governments.
I completely agree. Our “Public” school system has become a government/union cartel that places teacher unions, and their leftist ideology and political contributions ahead of patents, children and education.
John(s), government itself has become a cartel and the public school system has been turned into a training ground for their useful idiots.
Should an event occur that this nation needs patriots to defend it, do you think any of the school walkouts will be walking out of school to join up?
What is incomprehensible to me is the parental toleration of what I view as “field trips” during school hours to protest anything when the schools are failing to educate these students in the core disciplines of reading, writing and math. I went to public schools in the 60’s and 70’s in Minnesota (Mpls.) and Iowa. I attended college in Wisconsin. Never once was there time away from school to protest anything.
Agreed. In Catholic schools we usually had class when public schools had off. Seriously!
Instead of supporting protests, public schools should require students watch the Oct 7 video of Hamas killing Israeli Jews. It didnt go well when Gal Godot sponsored its screening in Los Angeles in the “Museum of Tolerance”. Ha! Surely that would never happen in the oh so tolerant Woke school board approved curriculum, that encourages porno books for minors, right?
Protests grow violent after screening of film on Hamas attacks at Museum of Tolerance
About 50 protesters had gathered outside the museum prior to the start of the 47-minute film titled “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre.” The film is a compilation of video from the attacks, gathered by the Israeli military.
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-11-08/film-on-hamas-attacks-spurs-israel-palestine-protests-museum-of-tolerance
Anything Gal Godot touches is well worth a watch!
😘
Instead of supporting protests, public schools should require students watch the Oct 7 video of Hamas killing Israeli Jews.
I would agree if this was to achieve measurable curriculum goals.
It has been reported that “reporters” were embedded with the TERRORISTS when they invaded Israel on October 7th. There are photos of a woman being taken away on a motorcycle with two Palestinians surrounding her. AN ELDERLY LAADY AT THAT! These “reporters” were on the scene right as the attacks began, seemingly having arrived with the terrorists. These “reporters” did not notify anyone of the impending attack and 1400 were killed, INCLUDING AMERICANS, women were raped and tortured and babies were killed and kidnapped.
Now imagine if the AP and Reuters had reporters going to the airport with Mohammed Atta and the gang on 9/11. Imagine AP embedding with the 9/11 murderers as they went to flight school. Are you ok with this idea?
The AP was situated in the same building as Hamas for many years and they pretended they didn’t know it. Now maybe you can understand why the AP and others call killing women and children “the start of the military campaign”. Why they say “a Jewish man died after hitting his head at a rally in LA”. Why they say Israel bombed a hospital and killed 500.
AP is our enemy. The media is our enemy. Democrats are our enemy. Anonymous is our enemy. When I say “our enemy” I mean the enemy of America as we have known it.