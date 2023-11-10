Academia, Free Speech

The Censorship “Switchboard”: A New Layer to the Biden Administration’s “Orwellian Ministry of Truth”

 

  1. This article concentrates on the “voluntary” side of censorship where federal agencies and government-funded NGOs “suggest” to media what “might” be censorsed. We should not forget the more emphatic side of the censorship regime: actual or threatended criminal prosecution of people who persist in trying to express “wrong” views: Donald Trump, obviously; the J6 protesters, obviously; not so obvioulsy, Matt Taibi, the “so-called journalist”, who gets a home visit from the IRS on the day he helps expose the censorship machine in Congressional testimony. Democrats – – are you proud of the destruction you have wrought?

  2. “Switchboarding.” Love it. What an incredibly effective and smart choice of words to precisely pinpoint this political tactic intent on nebulizing direct involvement into a harder-to-trace nebulous vapor/fog.

  3. The real danger of government driven “censorship” is that officials only have to censor the thought leaders (like the great commenters on this website).

    Not sure judges and the U.S. Supreme Court understand this, simply censoring 10% of social media speakers harms the other 90% of Americans not participating in the democratic process.

    What’s the harm? America has 330 million vantage points, which is better at solving problems than a fascist or communist model of government where 10 elite people group think amongst themselves to solve problems for 1.3 billion people.

    It’s no secret what makes America great, 330 million people analyze every issue from every angle and the First Amendment “restrains” any American official from infringing on that speech or association. China, North Korea and Russia don’t have that.

  4. Somehow we have become a police state in all but name. Only the thin Republican majority in the House prevents the trap of censorship from snapping shut. If a Republican President is elected in 2024, he/she must establish a public commission composed of non-politicians to establish a public record of the Democratic censorship regime. Prosecutions of those most responsible, under a theory of denial of Constitutional rights, should follow.

    1. It’s wrong for either party to censor legal First Amendment speech (or deputize a private company to censor on behalf of the government), but both parties do it.

      Government officials, from both parties, swear an Oath of Office to not violate the First Amendment as a condition of holding governing authority.

  5. Shout out to the 1984 ish bizarre dark comedy of your actually even imagining that you can be a spokesman for free speech and anti censorship when your blog is a literal shrine to censorship and shadow banning, Turley…

    However, you do seem to have attracted a core base of the gullible who will completely buy your words on free speech while ignoring your actual actions, so there’s that.

    But when actions are concerned, your track record of behavior tells us everything we need to know.

    1. If you can’t recognize the difference between private discrimination and government directed censorship you are beyond hope and have nothing of value to contribute.

    2. –how ironic that we “gullibles” openly identify ourselves and are free to articulate our opinions (anathemas to you)
      -while you hide behind “anonymous” markers/avatars. Quite amusing, from a free speech standpoint.

  6. The ultimate goal is to make free thought and free speech only achievable by in-person, live, real time communication. No mass media, including and especially, social networks. To be followed by restriction of freedom to assemble.

  7. Anyone with 2 brain cells has either known or suspected what the socialist (prog/left) party has been doing since far back when old Tail Gunner Joe was making lists. He was an even worse messenger than Trump about the “fundamental transformation” that had been afoot since Woodrow Wilson coddled the hordes of socialist intellectuals and ensconced them throughout our society of academia and media in an ever to tacit manner. To blame this on obama or biden, singularly, would be an error since obama was nurtured on this idea from early life simply because people like Bill Ayers were already well situated to continue that slow march to communism. I am not sure what utopian name to apply to the mess that is currently motivating these jihadi-like fanatics but they work with the same stealth as hamas building tunnels or Isis training to fly planes into buildings. To just notice what has happened between the media/education industry and our bureaucracy is admitting that we, most of us, were not paying attention to the slow modulations of culture until now, when it may be too late to effect a change by the soap box, the jury box, or the ballot box since all three appear to have been corrupted beyond repair by ordinary means.

