Absolute Nonsense: Obama Again Claims to be First Amendment Absolutist While Supporting Censorship

In an interview with The Verge Editor-in-Chief Nilay Patel, former President Barack Obama once again claimed that he is virtually a “First Amendment absolutist” despite supporting censorship for years, including United Nations efforts to criminalize criticism of religion on a global scale. There are aspects of the Obama terms that I have praised, but his record on free speech is not one of them.
Obama declared in the interview that “I’m close to a First Amendment absolutist in the sense that I generally don’t believe that even offensive speech, mean speech, etcetera, it should be certainly not regulated by the government.”
That is virtually identical to prior statements that “I’m pretty close to a First Amendment absolutist” as he was arguing for social media censorship. Notably, Obama avoids calling himself a “near free speech absolutist.” The distinction is key for Obama and others in supporting massive censorship while virtue signaling that they are tolerant of opposing views.
The First Amendment is not synonymous with free speech. It is only a restriction on government action. As emphasized by groups like the ACLU, censorship by private companies is also an attack on free speech. As I discuss in my new book, The Indispensable Right, the greatest threat today to free speech is the alliance of government, academic, and business interests in censoring speech.
Obama is fully aware of the distinction and has often stressed that you can support both the First Amendment and censorship. In prior events, after claiming his absolutist position, Obama has stressed that:
“The First Amendment is a check on the power of the state. It doesn’t apply to private companies like Facebook or Twitter, any more than it applies to editorial decisions made by the New York Times or Fox News. Never has. Social media companies already make choices about what is or is not allowed on their platforms and how that content appears. Both explicitly through content moderation and implicitly through algorithms.”
He analogized corporate censors to meat inspectors protecting the health of the nation.
Even under the First Amendment, Obama has stressed that there are exceptions since “we have laws against certain kinds of speech that we deem to be really harmful to the public health and welfare.”
As someone often called a free speech absolutist, I find Obama’s self-characterization maddening. He has been no friend to the free speech community.
The effort to evade or obfuscate on the issue is common in the current anti-free speech period. However, as I testified before Congress, the level of government involvement and support for these corporate censorship programs could well violate even the First Amendment by creating a “censorship by surrogate” approach.
Later, that is precisely what a federal court found in issuing an injunction against the Administration. Chief U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty found that the evidence overwhelmingly shows systematic violation of the First Amendment by the Biden administration. According to Judge Doughty, the government used layers of coordination and consultation to “assume a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’” The court found that “the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech.”
While claiming to be a First Amendment [near] absolutist, Obama has supported massive censorship on social media and called for the media to frame news to better educate citizens and shape public opinion.
For those of us in the free speech community, those positions make Obama’s recurring claim nothing short of absolute nonsense.
This issue is really not the same as a newspaper model, as far a government censorship and regulation.
Traditional newspapers have clear distinctions. A newspaper usually has one section for “Straight News” (without opinion). Another section with “Op/Ed” (with opinions, interpretations, editorials). Another section with “Letters To The Editor” – citizens expressing opinions. All of the sections listed above are further filtered out by editors.
Maybe the closest newspaper example to social media is the “Letters To The Editor” – citizens writing opinions.
Newspapers also edit and reject most “Letters To The Editor” – only a small percentage of these citizen letters end up being published.
As I understand it, this is why Congress created Section 230 of the Communications Act. Since social media companies don’t act as editors, the social media companies were immune from lawsuits or any other liability.
Seems like tampering with this federal law would actually harm social media companies, making them liable for each post by every person making comments.
Charlatans never seem to go away! ‘Fake, fraud, deceiver, quack, imposter, cheat, swindler, trickster, cozener, confidence artist, mountebank, AKA President Barrack Obama’. Just another pretentious Democrat full of bravado, living in a high castle made of glass, throwing stones.
Speaking of the First Amendment, I’ll quote Jean-Paul Sartre: “I distrust the incommunicable: it is the source of all violence”.
Jonathan: Why have you continued your criticisms of former President Obama? I suspect we know why. Obama is going to vigorously campaign for Pres. Biden next year. Obama is one of the most respected of recent presidents. His views are treated seriously–as evinced by his key-note addresses at U of C and at Stanford University last year.
I read Obama’s address at Stanford. He did say he thought “regulation has to be part of the answer” to combating disinformation online and in the press. He urged policy makers to “rethink” Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 which stipulates that online platforms cannot be held liable for content that other people post on-line. Beyond that Obama urged: “We have to take it upon ourselves to become better consumers of news–looking at sources, thinking before we share, and teaching our kids to become critical thinkers who know how to evaluate sources and separate opinion from fact”. Not the “massive censorship” you claim Obama advocates.
Disinformation and misinformation on social media and elsewhere are incidious. It thrives on false and misleading information that serves only one purpose. To provide confirmation bias for those who already believe in conspiracy theories about the government. You reinforce disinformation with your almost daily columns about the “Biden corruption scandal” and your frequent appearances on Fox defending DJT in all his criminal cases. It’s not about the facts and evidence. It’s about political disinformation spin. Fox is one of the main spreaders of disinformation. That got Fox in legal trouble when they were sued by Dominion voting systems for defamation. That is one way to fight disinformation.
Now I know why you think Obama’s views are “absolute nonsense”. He is a direct threat to the Fox model of trying to distort and manipulate the news to reinforce their political agenda. You are part of that when you appear on Fox to provide an echo chamber for your employer and try to defend DJT in all his criminal prosecutions. It’s not about facts and evidence. It’s about political spin!
Finally, quoting Tennessee Williams doesn’t reinforce your column. Williams was openly gay when homosexuality was considered an “illness” and treated as “morally depraved”. In a Playboy interview over 40 years ago he was asked whether he would have a happier life if he changed he sexual preferences. Williams replied with that quote and said that if he got rid of the voices telling him to do “bad” things (his moral demons) he would not have the voices helping him to write good plays, often with gay themes (his moral angels). That was the meaning behind the quote. I prefer my favorite author Mark Twain who said: “Truth has no defense against a fool determined to believe a lie”. That is more apropos your column.
Obama is a disingenuous , supercilious pompous pseudo intellectual. Worst of all he continues his malign influence on this country. He is just short of evil.
Geraldine Ferraro was prescient in her insightful comment on Barack Obama in 2008 when she campaigned for Hillary Clinton:
“If Obama was a white man, he would not be in this position. And if he was a woman (of any color) he would not be in this position. He happens to be very lucky to be who he is. And the country is caught up in the concept.”
Heather Mac Donald makes the excellent point in how “caught up in this concept”, (race baiting), has destroyed trust in law-enforcement.
Tell the Truth About Law Enforcement and Crime
Public safety has been destroyed in many American cities because of an idea. That idea holds that any law-enforcement activity that has a disparate impact on black criminals is racist.
https://www.city-journal.org/article/tell-the-truth-about-law-enforcement-and-crime
As a figurehead and US President, Obama personified the destructive anti-America paradigms that have destabilized our nation and have stoked fires that literally engulf our streets, forcing Americans to take up weapons to stem the tide of barbaric mobs.
To Professor Turley’s point that:
The effort to evade or obfuscate on the issue is common in the current anti-free speech period
Obama evades and obfuscates much more than just 1A claims. Florida Governor DeSantis sent “people of color” / illegal immigrants to Obama’s backyard at Martha’s Vineyard. Obama did nothing to welcome, comfort or assist these immigrants. Like Pope Francis, in his 80s, Obama could have approached the immigrants and walked his talk, gotten the upper hand on DeSantis’s PR stunt, and led by example. He evaded them just like on the 1A.
Matt Taibbi provided the coup de grâce on Obama when he revealed Barack and Michelle hosted for “the elite A-listers” a huge birthday bash at their mansion. As Americans were scolded during COVID lockdowns for leaving their homes to interact with the public in grocery stores, churches and schools, the Obamas gave Americans the middle finger. To quote Taibbi:
The Vanishing Legacy of Barack Obama
He extended middle fingers in all directions: to his Vineyard neighbors, the rest of America, Biden, the hanger-on ex-staffers who’d stacked years of hundred-hour work weeks to build his ballyhooed career, the not quite A-listers bounced at the last minute for being not famous enough (sorry, Larry David and Conan O’Brien!), and so on. It’d be hard not to laugh imagining Axelrod reading that even “Real Housewife of Atlanta” Kim Fields got on the party list over him, except that Obama giving the shove-off to his most devoted (if also scummy and greedy) aides is also such a perfect metaphor for the way he slammed the door in the faces of the millions of ordinary voters who once so desperately believed in him.
https://www.racket.news/p/the-vanishing-legacy-of-barack-obama
From Ferraro to Taibbi, the list is long on data proving Obama to be far more dangerous to US Democracy than QAnon, Proud Boys, so called White Supremacy and Donald Trump / MAGA combined. Geraldine Ferraro warned Americans about Obama and she was right.
Estovir,
Well said.
I recall when Trump won in 2016, there was this mass hysteria of the white supremacist threat around every corner. When that threat did not materialize, they just changed the definition of that threat to fit anyone who voted for Trump. And then parents concerned for their child’s education. People who were vaccine hesitant. Asians who are successful. Now colonizer/settler Jews. Pretty much anyone who is not progressive or progressive enough.
I bought Obama’s book, Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance, to understand him better. I wanted to believe he was the real deal. The book made me feel nauseous and almost made me puke. His inauthentic stripe made me loathe him. Instead I read Condoleezza Rice’s biography and I fell in love with her. Read her biography when you get a chance. She is a class act and her story is refreshing and inspiring.
Condoleezza Rice: A Memoir of My Extraordinary, Ordinary Family and Me
https://www.amazon.com/Condoleezza-Rice-Memoir-Extraordinary-Ordinary/dp/0385738803
Estovir,
I have always thought Condoleezza Rice was a class act! I would want her in my cabinet/staff if I were president. Will have to add that to my reading list. In the winter months that is when I can get caught up.
Obama kicked his planned, long term, program of ‘change is coming’ with his apologia to the Islamist nations of the world whose ideological purpose is the the subsuming all faiths and all peoples of the world under the so-called umbrella of Islam. The abysmal teachings of their prophet and a pathetic god who, in the writings of its word, calls for the ‘disappearing’ of all those who do not submit is their philosophy. It is this sort of moral and ethical turpitude, at odds with Western values as they have evolved, that blood and treasure were spilled to smite, in a global world war, the German Reich and an Imperial Japan which fostered a similar ideology. It is the aforementioned moral and ethical turpitude which, absent any concerns for territory, is at the true heart of the current conflict and which both the dedicated believers, and their fool-hardy lemmings lobby, clamor, and rally in support of. The wholesale genocide of a designated people, and all others who refuse to be subjugated against their will is their goal.
Progressives are not just attacking free speech in the first amendment. They are attacking free exercise of religion, right to petition government, and assembly. The whole first amendment is under attack.
Obama was the most successful president in subverting core protected and enumerated rights
“Progressives are not just attacking free speech in the first amendment. They are attacking free exercise of religion, right to petition government, and assembly. The whole first amendment is under attack.”
No. Progressives are not “attacking” free speech. That’s a BS argument. Conservatives see always see criticism as an “attack”. Meaning they can’t handle criticsm most of the time. Ironically criticism IS very much part of free speech and those free speech advocates such as the professor are complaining about the criticisms , labeling them as “attacks”. It’s easier to play victim than to put forth an argument with substance.
The House Republicans (and most Democrats) sure censored the hell out of Rep. Tlaib. For merely expressing concern for the plight of the people in Gaza.
*it’s hard to tell which ‘party’ is more bloodthirsty sometimes.
She was censured, not censored. The two words have very different meanings (they’re easy to look up online).
And it was not for “expressing concern for the plight of the people of Gaza,” but for spouting anti-Semitism, including “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” which calls for the destruction of Israel.
You have a blind spot for anti-Semitism. Your comments on the topic are becoming increasingly unmoored from reality and do not deserve any credence.