Colorado Judge Rejects 14th Amendment Disqualification Effort to Bar Trump from Ballot

Colorado Judge Sarah Wallace has become the latest jurist to reject the effort to bar former president Donald Trump from the ballot under the novel 14th Amendment theory. I have long been a vocal critic of the theory, which I view as historically and legally unfounded. I also view it as arguably the most dangerous theory to arise in decades. While Wallace reached the right conclusion, she committed, in my view, fundamental errors in her analysis on the free speech elements of the case.
The case involves a chilling effort of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold to use her office to prevent voters from being able to cast their ballots for Trump, one of the leading candidates for the presidency. Like other challengers, she claimed to be protecting democracy by denying voters the ability to vote for their preferred candidate on the basis of this dubious theory. Polls show Trump and Biden in a statistical dead heat at 42% (Biden) to 38% (Trump) which is within the margin of error.
Judge Wallace rejected the use of the amendment to prevent voters from voting for Trump in the 2024 election, declaring that “[t]he Court holds there is scant direct evidence regarding whether the presidency is one of the positions subject to disqualification.”
In her 102-page ruling, Wallace declared that “[a]fter considering the arguments on both sides, the Court is persuaded that ‘officers of the United States’ did not include the President of the United States. It appears to the Court that for whatever reason the drafters of Section 3 did not intend to include a person who had only taken the Presidential Oath.”
Accordingly, “[t]he Court orders the Secretary of State to place Donald J. Trump on the presidential primary ballot when it certifies the ballot on January 5, 2024,”
The scope of the provision is one of the inherent questions presented by this theory. There is also the problem with the limitation of Section 3 to those “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” It then adds that that disqualification can extend to those who have “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” These challengers argue that Jan. 6 was an “insurrection” and Trump gave “aid and comfort” to those who engaged in it by spreading election fraud claims and not immediately denouncing the violence.
Most of the public do not agree with that assessment. In polling, most view Jan. 6 for what it was: a protest that became a riot. One year after the riot, a CBS News poll showed that 76 percent viewed it for what it was, as a “protest gone too far.” The view that it was an actual “insurrection” was far less settled, with almost half rejecting the claim, a division breaking along partisan lines.
On Jan. 6, I was contributing to the coverage and denounced Trump’s speech while he was still giving it. But as the protest increased in size, some of us noted that we had never seen such a comparatively light level of security precautions, given the weeks of coverage anticipating the protest. We then watched as thinly deployed police barriers were overrun and a riot ensued. It was appalling, and most of us denounced it as it was unfolding. However, it was not a rebellion or insurrection in my view.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — the “disqualification clause” — was written after the 39th Congress convened in December 1865 and many members were shocked to see Alexander Stephens, the Confederate vice president, waiting to take a seat with an array of other former Confederate senators and military officers. That was a real rebellion in which hundreds of thousands died.
While Judge Wallace reached the right result, I have major qualms with her analysis. She states as a fact that Trump was guilty of incitement, a charge that no prosecutor has ever brought against him. That includes the D.C. Attorney General who announced his intention to pursue such charges. It also includes Special Counsel Jack Smith who threw every other possible criminal charge against Trump.
Nevertheless, Judge Wallace concludes that Trump “incited imminent lawless violence.” She further found that “[i]n addition to his consistent endorsement of political violence, Trump undertook efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election well in advance of the election, making accusations of widespread corruption, voter fraud, and election rigging.”
As such, she finds that his speech was not protected by the First Amendment. While I am a critic of Trump’s speech and actions on that day, I still believe that the the court is completely wrong on the First Amendment.
In Brandenburg v. Ohio, the Supreme Court ruled in 1969 that even calling for violence is protected under the First Amendment unless there is a threat of “imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”
It is common for political leaders to call for protests at the federal or state capitols when controversial legislation or actions are being taken. Indeed, in past elections, Democratic members also protested elections and challenged electoral votes in Congress.
The fact is that Trump never actually called for violence or a riot. Rather, he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to express opposition to the certification of electoral votes and to support the challenges being made by some members of Congress. He expressly told his followers “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Trump also stated: “Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy…And after this, we’re going to walk down – and I’ll be there with you – we’re going to walk down … to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”
He ended his speech by saying a protest at the Capitol was meant to “try and give our Republicans, the weak ones … the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.” Such marches are common — on both federal and state capitols — to protest or to support actions occurring inside.
As I have discussed previously, the Ku Klux Klan leader Clarence Brandenburg referred to a planned march on Congress after declaring that “revengeance” could be taken for the betrayal of the president and Congress. The Supreme Court nevertheless overturned his conviction. Likewise, in Hess v. Indiana, the court rejected the prosecution of a protester declaring an intention to take over the streets, holding that “at worst, (the words) amounted to nothing more than advocacy of illegal action at some indefinite future time.” In NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware Co., the court overturned a judgment against the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People after one official declared, “If we catch any of you going in any of them racist stores, we’re gonna break your damn neck.” That was ruled as the hyperbolic language of advocacy.
Judge Wallace dismissed such arguments and holds that “while Trump’s Ellipse speech did mention “peaceful” conduct in his command to march to the Capitol, the overall tenor was that to save the democracy and the country the attendees needed to fight.”
The decision comes just days after another defeat in Michigan for advocates of this theory.
Had Wallace used this analysis to find in favor of disqualification, I believe that she would have been eventually reversed. As it stands, we will have to wait to see if Griswald has the confidence of her convictions to appeal. I hope that she does. We need to put this insidious legal theory to rest with the finality and clarity of a Supreme Court decision.
Here is the opinion: Anderson v. Griswald
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State…”
It is clear the amendment specifically excludes The President and Vice President. It has an unambiguous list of those covered by the Amendment.
The intent is clear. The People as a whole would be sufficient check and balance on the fitness of he President to serve. The goings on in the states was another matter. Senators were appointed by the States, and Representative stood ONLY before the voters of their districts. ELECTORS too might be malignant to the process, thus excluded from serving.
“These challengers argue . . .”
I don’t think that is the meaning of the word “automatic.”
“. . . the latest jurist to reject the effort to bar former president Donald Trump from the ballot . . .”
So a court does have to decide whether barring Trump from the ballot is a deserved punishment.
I don’t think that is the meaning of “self-executing.”
The judges historical analysis is weak, and wrong. For a much better analysis see https://balkin.blogspot.com/2023/11/researching-whether-persons-responsible.html
The only way to get to that conclusion is to ignore how the word “officer” was used at the time of the passage of the 14A and nitpick the Constitution in a way that it was never meant to be read.
Conservative Judge Luttig (Mike Pence’s legal counsel):
“The Colorado State District Court, Judge Sarah B. Wallace, held tonight that the former president “engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 through incitement, and that the First Amendment does not protect [his] speech.” The court also held that he “acted with the specific intent to disrupt the Electoral College certification of President Biden’s electoral victory through unlawful means.” The court thus found as both fact and law the preconditions to the former president’s disqualification under Section 3.
“But then, accepting wholesale the former president’s tortured constitutional arguments, the court held that the Presidency of the United States is not an “office under the United States” and that the former president was not an “officer of the United States” and did not take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” in 2016 when he took the presidential oath in Article II, Section 1, Clause 8, to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
“It is unfathomable as a matter of constitutional interpretation that the Presidency of the United States is not an “office under the United States.” It is even more constitutionally unfathomable, if that’s possible, that the former president did not take an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States” within the meaning of Section 3 when he took took the presidential oath “to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
“The Constitution is not a suicide pact with America’s democracy. Indeed, it is the very contrary in this instance. It is plain that the entire purpose of Section 3, confirmed by its literal text, to disqualify any person who, having taken an oath to support the Constitution, engages in an insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution. The former president did exactly that when he attempted to overturn the 2020 election and remain in office in rebellious violation of the Constitution’s Executive Vesting Clause, which prescribes the four-year term of the presidency.”
Judge Wallace’s finding that Trump engaged in an insurrection will find its way into other legal cases.
“The Constitution is not a suicide pact with America’s democracy.”
LOL — Anyone who thinks the USA is, or every has been, a “democracy” at the federal level needs to go back to elementary school and finish their education. Why do democrats and RINOs find the concept of a constitutional republic so hard to understand?
A constitutional republic is a kind of democracy. Maybe you’re the one who needs to go back to school.
Judge Sarah B. Wallace, held tonight that the former president “engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 through incitement
That was not the question before the court. The briefs were not written to support or disprove that question. I guess since you consider it a legal ruling, it can be appealed. Is the left really going to appeal the finding?. Hell no. They are starting to understand that chasing these stupid narratives are turning out to be stupid when SCOTUS rules against them, and create controlling SCOTUS case law.
The world is still awaiting the first charge of insurrection, from the peoples protest on Jan 6th.
It absolutely was a question before the court. The court had to decide whether Trump was disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which explicitly says “No person shall … hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Jeez.
“On Jan. 6, I was contributing to the coverage and denounced Trump’s speech while he was still giving it.” — “While I am a critic of Trump’s speech and actions on that day, …”
Mentioning that TWICE in one article is overkill on the overkill. I’ve long ago lost count of how many times Turley has reminded his democrat readers that he is one of them. Please STOP, Professor. We ALL know you’re a Michael-Avenatti-loving Trump hater. Anyone that doesn’t know that is not the sort of person that reads, and especially not a supposed legal blog.
And then there’s THIS gem near the end: “We need to put this insidious legal theory to rest with the finality and clarity of a Supreme Court decision.”
LOL LOL LOL — If Turley really believes that ANYTHING will “put this insidious legal theory to rest,” I’ve got some old Michael Avenatti campaign literature for him to buy. The words are worthless, of course, but I hear it’s great for starting fires, and has done good service in that area in Portland, Seattle, and other points left on the map.
Meanwhile, for democrats, a Supreme Court decision opposing “this insidious legal theory” about Trump being guilty of uncharged “insurrection” merely translates into another reason to pack the court with democrat justices until it resembles a country club in downstate New York. Just wait for it. It’s coming as certain as Beethoven’s birthday and Turley’s next 10 reminders to democrats who don’t read his blog or his Fox “News” articles that he opposed Trump’s J6 speech “while he was still giving it.”
Luttig has gone off the deep end with Tribe.
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
― John Adams,
I was against Trump’s J6 speech Before he gave it.
You see, Ralph, I was invited by Trump himself to attend the ‘Stop the Steal’ festivities. RSVP. Imagine that: Me protesting for Trump! (as you know, I don’t do protests .. . I’m a guerilla fighter.)
I did, out of the kindness of my heart, personally intervene and dissuaded some impressionable young gals from going up in a RV (Rec Vehicle) caravan for a BYOB party. I kid you not. They thought the J6 ‘Stop the Steal’ Trump rally would a big party and lots of fun. I told them it was all a TRAP! .. and it was.
The point is, Ralph, Trump is not the answer to the long, grave threat of Joe Biden’s ilk. And never has been. The truth is, Trump’s a diaper dandy Gordon Gekko ‘greed is good’ wannabe with ingrained childhood trauma issues.
*btw, Nikki Haley, the new media darling poll dancer in 3″ heels, wants to ban all internet anonymity and anonymous posters like you.
“But as the protest increased in size, some of us noted that we had never seen such a comparatively light level of security precautions, given the weeks of coverage anticipating the protest.”
Professor, this is very true, the security was severely lacking when considering the coverage prior to the certification, but not only that, the intel was so alarming that President Trump had given written authorization in advance to utilize military personnel in the event that the those authorized to approve the deployment of troops could do so quickly.
What was very strange about the security measures taken for this march was how lax they were in comparison to the first two post election marches. In November, we saw Capitol police lining the entire parade route. Snipers were on rooftops. Plain clothes cops with earpieces were among the crowd. Layers of tall fencing surrounded the Capitol that day, not two rows of bike racks and lines of construction netting as on Jan 6. I wasn’t at the December march, but members of my November group were.
It seems like such an easy thing to compare historically, then to be able to question those responsible for reasons, but we’ve never been able to do so. Why not? Prior to Jan 23 when control of the House changed parties, the person Speaker Pelosi didn’t allow it, but why haven’t the Republicans pursued these questions?
It almost seems as though the Republicans might also have a stake in keeping the truth hidden.
Here’s another question on a related note- the “gallows” constructed on J6 became a worldwide icon of this event, but they were constructed at 6 am that day. Has the Capitol Police ever been questioned on why none if their cops never questioned this odd, unauthorized construction and why it hadn’t been removed in advance of the march?
Professor, you’re familiar with DC, can anyone construct anything on DC property without a permit? And if they do, what happens?
We have sworn testimony from defendants convicted of violence against the Capitol Police that day – testifying that they thought they were asked by their President to intervene to stop Congress procedurally from certifying Biden as the next President. Not just one defendant, but dozens. Did they all misinterpret the message from Trump the way Jonathan Turley wants? I don’t think so.
Regardless, Trump admits, no, boasts about running a soft coup during his Ellipse speech. “…and if Mike Pence does the right thing….I become President”. Isn’t that proof enough?….a self-incriminating bloviator telling the world in simple terms of motive and means to block the Constitutional transfer of Presidential power?
There are certain things that are just obvious to people playing attention. The problem nowadays is that maintaining one’s a priori beliefs takes precedence over how information is processed — discordant facts are ignored. What is obvious to the dispassionate, open-minded observer is simply invisible to the true believer exposed to the exact same input. Facts are now only useful for bias confirmation. Counter-narrative info is easily shoveled aside as irrelevant, trivial, or ill-purposed. The mark of the zealot is picking and choosing among available facts those that advance the cause, or besmirch the opposition. Those that weaken the cause or advantage the opposition — those aren’t facts.
Such a highly structured ontology is statistically impossible in a complex world, but the world of the zealot is a grossly oversimplified bubble, where all information converges on one conclusion: “I’m right, you’re wrong”.
Not just one defendant, but dozens. Did they all misinterpret the message from Trump
Well why don’t you give is a link the actual Request from the President, and we can decide for ourselves.
What is obvious to the dispassionate, open-minded observer is simply invisible to the true believer exposed to the exact same input. Facts are now only useful for bias confirmation.
https://youtu.be/7DpMwDgxC-I
That was some grade A, 5 star, top-shelf projection. Kind of creepy, in fact.
The only thing stopping this judge from barring Trump from the ballot was the clear fact that she would be overruled. By ruling for Trump she was able to defame him from the bench without being overruled. She is a judicial coward as well as being a partisan scumbag.
The Alarming Reasons Everyone is Leaving Colorado
One needs to read the entire ruling. This judge goes off the deep end with some of her “facts “, statements and conclusions. She needs to be impeached and disbarred.
Calling January 6 an “insurrection” was left wing propaganda. If anything, what became a riot was encouraged by hired agitators out to accomplish this propaganda, just as much as Pelosi and Bowser refusing to employ National Guard and D.C. police when it was recommended. This was a set up from the get go, just as everything they have done to Trump and conservatives since it looked like he might be the one to expose the evil that is our government.
1. It was an insurrection as the rioters were attempting to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
2. Neither speaker Pelosi nor mayor Bowser have the authority to call up the DC national guard.
3. The DC Metropolitan Police department did go to the Capitol on January 6th to support the Capitol police.
4. January 6th was a set up instigated by Trump.
Scarfing down the bs propagated by Foxaganda is highly discouraged.
Technically is was an autocoup, an attempted coup attempted by the current president to illegally remain in power.
Please name some of these “hired agitators” and tell us who hired them.
Agreed, right decision, wrong reasoning. I thought that Colorado was their best chance for this judicial coup. Time to pack this one up