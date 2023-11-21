Southern California Professor Forced to Teach Remotely After Inflammatory Rhetoric Against Hamas

Economics professor John Strauss from the University of Southern California is teaching remotely for the rest of the term in a controversy that has serious free speech implications. Strauss was made the subject of a protest after confronting protesters on campus and calling for all Hamas terrorists to be killed. A deceptively edited videotape was posted that made it sound like Strauss was calling for all Palestinians to be killed. The move is part of a disturbing trend limiting free speech on campuses.
The controversy began on Nov. 9th during a pro-Palestinian protest on the USC campus and Strauss walked by near the Tommy Trojan statue on campus. He had words with the protesters and, in the course of their exchange, Strauss said that he walked toward the students and inadvertently stepped on flyers showing Palestinians killed in Gaza. The students said it was intentional.
When Strauss had a second encounter with the protesters, one student yelled “Shame on you, Professor Strauss. Shame on you.” In response, he yelled “No, shame on you. You people are ignorant. Really ignorant. Hamas are murderers. That’s all they are. Every one should be killed, and I hope they all are.”
That videotape was then edited and a viral video showed Strauss saying, “Every one should be killed, and I hope they all are.” The posters removed the reference to Hamas.
Both students and faculty proceeded to file complaints with the university, including claims of students that they felt unsafe and threatened by Professor Strauss being on campus.
The next day, USC issued a statement that it was aware of the video on social media and was investigating the matter. Strauss says that he also received a call from the associate dean of the college informing him that he was put on paid administrative leave for the rest of the semester. He would only be allowed to teach his graduate class remotely, but reportedly would be barred from his undergraduate class. USC later said that he could teach both classes, but only remotely.
He is now facing the inevitable cancel campaign with the signature petition demanding his firing for “racist and xenophobic behavior.” It has garnered thousands of signatures. The petition repeats the misleading edited version in stating that Strauss yelled “everyone should be killed, and I hope they all are” and that the words were “not only offensive but also promote and incite violence.”
FIRE has written a letter to USC, calling for his full reinstatement and continues to advocate on his behalf. The Academic Freedom Alliance, a coalition of college and university faculty focused on protecting freedom of expression, has also issued a letter to USC Provost Andrew Guzman on behalf of Strauss.
The video shows Strauss responded to the protesters as he walked by. It was clearly protected speech and should not have generated the university order. I have opposed efforts on both sides to ban or blacklist protesters or groups over the war in Gaza. While universities do need to respond to the destruction of flyers (including by faculty) and threats to students or faculty, this incident does not suggest a credible case of threats.It is hard to establish intent when flyers on the ground are walked upon by third parties. We have discussed prior misunderstandings over flyers. However, disciplinary action should not be based on such uncertain facts, particularly after a clearly misleading campaign using a highly edited videotape. Professor Strauss denies that he stepped on the flyers on purpose and his comments concerned Hamas. I have previously written that Hamas is legally, factually, and morally a terrorist organization. Hoping that a terrorist organization is destroyed after a massacre is not the same as wishing to kill all Palestinians.
The involvement of faculty in joining this effort is disappointing, but unfortunately, not surprising. Faculty members have long joined such cancel campaigns against conservative, libertarian, and dissenting faculty. It is part of what I have described as the most successful anti-free speech movement in history.
In my view, USC has abandoned its duties to both Professor Strauss and free speech in taking these actions. The treatment of Strauss as a possible threat to students is unsupported and insulting on these facts. Absent new evidence, Professor Strauss should be restored fully to his status, including teaching on campus.
Professor Strauss is a respected and accomplished academic who was Editor-in-Chief of the scientific journal, Economic Development and Cultural Change. He has worked throughout the world on economic development.
12 thoughts on “Southern California Professor Forced to Teach Remotely After Inflammatory Rhetoric Against Hamas”
Typical of our current left wing indoctrination centers. This professor sounded like one of the more intelligent teachers on campus, but these dopey kids are too brainwashed now by the rest of the commie profs. I retired early as a university administrator to get away from this insanity. They are a complete disgrace.
Pretty incredible what today’s privileged little know-it-alls can “demand” of their universities these days. And all of this drama because a professor had the audacity to say that the Hamas terrorists, who beheaded and burned infants on October 7th, should be killed. Welcome to communist Amerika……
Continued harping about the egregious state of our media/education industries in America will only provide commentators a generous income but will not solve our problems. Strangling the money flowing to academia would be a good first start since THAT is the only way you can forcibly remove all the communist/progressive/insane actors currently living the good life at taxpayer’s expense. We all know exactly the deplorable state of academia and the media, yet all we do is talk about it. How about each and every alumni and/or benefactor to academia just withdraw their patronage until the garbage and infestations have been removed, then we can talk more about the outrageous situations that the right has allowed to fester for decades. Hold yourselves accountable if all you do is talk but still patronize business that support woke agendas or contribute campaign donations to those who do not have the bravery to take a stand in halls of government, whether at the town hall level or in the Senate of the US government.
@whimsicalmama
I agree – and I would include alumni donors for whom idiotic ‘tradition’ is more important than facing reality. I suppose we could also heap some blame on Obama for pounding it into people’s heads that a bachelor’s degree is a modern equivalent to a high school diploma (when in fact, in 2023 neither of those things are equal to an eighth grade education 60 years ago) and that simply having some letters after your name will magically transform into a six figure salary the day after you graduate. There is indeed a great deal of talk around a great many of these issues, yet voter numbers remain abysmal in many places and people still insist on party lines out of imaginary bugaboos and prejudice. This has created a golden opportunity at the polls too, the organized swarms of the ignorant products of these institutions really don’t have a whole lot of competition voting day, and increasingly, in the workplace. in fact, regarding the latter, one is far more likely to be passed over or fired for being too old, and these days that is whenever the first gray hair makes it’s appearance.
Vincente: “would it not be more appropriate for USC to censure those who did the deceptive edits and the malicious posting?”
++
Censure? No. Expel and deport, Yes.
The Leftist Indoctrination Entities (aka LIES, formerly called “college” and “universities”) must provide a safe space for their Neo-Nazis and other barbaric students to protect them from the Civilized population, who insist on promoting such oppressive concepts as human decency.
Demonstrations in support of an entity whose base level of moral depravity is beyond description speaks to the moral compass of those participants, whether they be foreign or domestic in the moral, ethical, and spiritual values of the cultures they represent. As example, Congress had best clean its own House of its wretched refuse and, as well, should the constituents they represent.
USC later said that he could teach both classes, but only remotely.
That’s not the move of an administration that believes he violated any school policy. It’s a move to protect the professor and the campus from the inevitable hostile actions by Leftists.
” It’s a move to protect the professor and the campus “
This move is proof the left is violent, and peaceful people will bend to the will of the violent. That means Universities have to deal directly with the problems to prevent violence from starting. Look at how planned unit developments protect their residents and act similarly.
Laws can prevent some measures, but with foreseeable violence increasing, universities can take action based on the existing threats.
Unfortunately, it is the administrators of these universities that are the problem.
“The move is part of a disturbing trend limiting free speech on campuses.”
Speaking of “limiting free speech,” here’s my Tuesday, November 21 Free-Speech-Is-A-Fantasy journal:
Well the last 24 hours started out poorly for me. First I got suspended from Musk’s FAKE “X/formerly known as Twitter” crapsite for posting a tweet telling Jeb DeSantis to “Drop Dead” in reply to one of his REALLY STUPID, anti-Trump tweets, with Twitter/X explaining to me that what I posted was a “death threat” as opposed to being what it IS — a simple, time-tested statement of unvarnished contempt such as “get bent” or “go screw yourself” — intentionally taken out of context by Musk’s minions at Twitter, probably because Musk backs Jeb DeSantis, so they’ve tightened scrutiny concerning tweets telling the truth, that DeSantis is a LIAR, a FRAUD, a MORON, and worst of all, a PAID PUPPET of notorious anti-Trumper, Rupert Murdoch.
I know — don’t say it — maybe they thought I was talking about Professor Turley. But what the MORONS at Gomer Musk’s FAKE X/Twitter site don’t know is that I only criticize Turley at his own site, and don’t go around badmouthing him elsewhere because that’s just not good manners.
Anyway, then I came to Turley’s crapsite — hoping to rebegin the day — when I read the earlier article about Representative Goldman and was amused at the way the Professor snuck in an unabashed plug for his book — “It was what I call ‘rage rhetoric’ in my book The Indispensable Right.”
So I thought I’d join in the amusement by posting a plug for MY book, which I won’t repeat here even though I think my plug was a LOT funnier and more-honest than Turley’s plug (and I’m certain that I could use the money from book sales more than Turley needs it). And after all, the holidays are coming, and if you can’t sneak in a PT Barnum-like plug for your own book just ahead of the holidays, when CAN you? But my plug was blocked and not posted here, probably because it’s unquestionably “the most dangerous book ever written,” as one reviewer called it (and I had to pay him to write that — and that’s 5 bucks I’ll never get back).
But finally things began to turn around, as I just read elsewhere — and it’s a SHAME that I had to go elsewhere to read this — about a poll indicating that Trump already has TWICE as many delegates as he needs to snag the republican presidential nomination, and the even-better news, that Jeb DeSantis has fallen behind not just Trump but the ONE person in the republican race — Nikki Haley — who’s an even bigger fraud than Jeb DeSantis or FatBoy Crisco Christie — which is far more-devastating to giant FRAUD/Murdoch puppet Jeb DeSantis than my “Drop Dead” remark or my presence at Musk’s FAKE X/Twitter scam.
Psst – ‘faculty’, though certainly with exceptions, are mainly under 35, even under 30 in many cases, and if anyone expects the progressive contingent of those cohorts to behave like sensible adults -> 😂😂😂
Is it really any wonder that the generations who have never had an independent thought or taken an independent action on their own behalf or for others or provided anything for themselves are drawn to totalitarianism? Or that when they finally decide they should do those things it involves crowded rooms, innocent bystanders, yelling and/or weapons? Those are a four-year old’s instincts kicking in decades too late.
If the video that incited this response to Professor Strauss was deceptively edited byUSC students and then transmitted, would it not be more appropriate forUSC to censure those who did the deceptive edits and the malicious posting?