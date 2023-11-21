Rep. Goldman Calls for Trump to be “Eliminated” After Decrying his “Inflammatory Rhetoric”

Even in his freshman year, Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman has proven one of the most controversial members in Congress from attacking witnesses to inadvertently undermining the Biden defenses. The latest controversy involves a call to “eliminate” Donald Trump after accusing him of using “inflammatory rhetoric.” He has since apologized for his own language. Despite being one of the many past targets of Goldman’s wrath, I do not believe that Goldman was calling for violence. It was what I call “rage rhetoric” in my book The Indispensable Right. However, the incident shows the perils of criminalizing political speech.
Goldman remains a favorite on MSNBC where he rarely fails to disappoint viewers with his brand of smash-mouth politics and rhetoric. It was, therefore, somewhat ironic for Jen Psaki to interview him on the inflammatory rhetoric in this election on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.”
Goldman responded:
“rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous, and we saw what happened on Jan. 6, when he uses inflammatory rhetoric. It is just unquestionable at this point that that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy and he has to be eliminated.”
Some have called for Goldman to be investigated by the Secret Service. I do not agree. It was clearly reckless rhetoric and not a true threat.
Yet, the incident shows how inflammatory terms are often used in politics. In the very same sentence in which Goldman denounced “dangerous” rhetoric, he proceeded to use dangerous rhetoric.
Rep. Goldman has been one of the most vocal voices for prosecuting incitement based on such language. In an interview with NPR, Goldman (who was counsel in the Trump impeachment) defended the use of such rhetoric as the basis for impeachment or prosecution:
“there’s all sorts of speech that is criminalized. You can’t – you know, you can’t use hate speech. You – people – in all sorts of crimes. You can’t send death threats across, you know, the Internet. There are so many criminal laws that do criminalize speech, and so the notion that the president of the United States somehow has a First Amendment right to be protected by the government for his speech doesn’t make any sense. It’s a backwards argument, and it’s a loser.”
As a threshold observation, the interview shows how dangerously ill-informed Goldman is on the First Amendment. He claims, as have other Democratic members, that “you can’t use hate speech.” That is demonstrably and completely wrong. Hate speech is protected under the First Amendment. You cannot commit hate crimes.
Indeed, in Brandenburg v. Ohio, a 1969 case involving “violent speech,” the court struck down an Ohio law prohibiting public speech that was deemed as promoting illegal conduct. It supported the right of the Ku Klux Klan to speak out, even though it is a hateful organization. Likewise, in RAV v. City of St. Paul in 2011, it struck down a ban on any symbol that “arouses anger, alarm or resentment in others on the basis of race, color, creed, religion or gender.” In Snyder v. Phelps, also in 2011, the court said the hateful protests of Westboro Baptist Church were protected.
I have previously criticized the calls to criminalize Trump’s Jan. 6th speech as inimical to free speech. On Jan. 6, I was contributing to the coverage and denounced Trump’s speech while he was still giving it. I have long criticized Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric as well as similar rhetoric coming from the left. However, the calls for criminal charges ignore the danger to free speech.
While Trump used language like going to “fight” for his cause in the protest on the Hill, he never actually called for violence or a riot. Rather, he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to express opposition to the certification of electoral votes and to support the challenges being made by some members of Congress. He expressly told his followers “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
If Trump called to “eliminate” Pence or Pelosi, it would have no doubt been added to calls for prosecution. Indeed, Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe even declared Trump guilty of the attempted murder of Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021. Even though no prosecutor has ever suggested such a charge, Tribe assured CNN that the crime was already established “without any doubt, beyond a reasonable doubt, beyond any doubt.” Others have suggested premeditated murder charges in his unhinged environment.
I am glad that Rep. Goldman apologized and I wish Trump would have retracted some of his prior language. However, rage rhetoric is a reality in our contemporary politics. We need to continue to denounce it on both sides, but it will produce even greater costs if we cross the Rubicon into criminalizing political speech.
17 thoughts on “Rep. Goldman Calls for Trump to be “Eliminated” After Decrying his “Inflammatory Rhetoric””
I do not believe that Goldman was calling for violence.
But his words clearly were, and you have given no basis to believe he didn’t mean what he said. For my part, I am skeptical of timing coincidences; in that respect, I believe it is no accident this rhetoric came shortly after the election returns in Argentina. Check out this video:
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1726682472493240713
The defenders of the ever-burgeoning central government and all its multiplicative agencies are scared. They really do want both Milei and Trump gone from the scene even if that requires violence.
What a disappointment! A man that has a background that includes not only being a Jew but a graduate of Stanford Law School, Yale University and sits as a representative in the Congress of the United States of America…..and he calls for ANY other person to be “eliminated”?
Either Rep. Dan Goldman is insensitive to the point that his integrity is highly questionable or he is nothing more than a dunderhead that has bought his way into his current position. Given the state of Stanford, Yale and the Congress a combination of both possibilities exists.
It would appear from his explosive anti-Trump rhetoric that little freshman Danny Goldman is giving that other New York City gem, Ms. Alexandria Casio-Cortez, a little competition for the bright lights ? Just sayin…..
Let’s remove the names, which would be the most inflammatory and dangerous?
“Peacefully and Patriotically’ March to the Capitol?”
Or
“he is destructive to our democracy and he has to be eliminated.”
Look at Democrat pundits and politicians rhetoric since 2015 and since Trump’s first term of office. Democrats are driven and motivated by hate. This is not surprising from a Democrat member of congress.
Your “New York Rep. Dan Goldman” is a Californian[.] a San Franciscan Levi Strauss Heir
He’s very good buddies with Gavin Newsom and Newsom’s Wife Jennifer Siebel.
He is one of the wealthiest Congress Members and Adam Schiff & Company have Big Plans for this Golden-State-Boy.
https://stanforddaily.com/2023/01/19/levi-strauss-heir-dan-goldman-j-d-05-sworn-in-to-u-s-congress/
Like Hillary Clinton (Fmr. U.S. Senate in 2000), He’s is a 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 [𝐍𝐘•𝐍𝐎]
Between this rigid threat along with those on the steps of the Supreme Court towards justices its not difficult to see rhetoric evolving into a very dangerous game of hyperbole-semantics. We are witnessing this speech on a daily basis from media for all directions. Reminds me so much of the boy who cried wolf …when we eventually have someone that’s a clear danger to our country, people will no longer take the warnings seriously. Also reminiscent of that bad movie with Leo. the Earth was going to end from a asteroid etc…the media and public took his warnings with a grain of salt, then skipped right into the following story (weather, sports, etc) our society is at war…a fifty fifty split that will not end well for anyone. I can completely foresee another civil war of sorts based upon these perceived threats – when our 33trillion debt explodes (sooner than later) reeking havoc on our economy, then this political nonsense battle wouldn’t be out of bounds for reality …I genuinely fear a permanent destruction of our current way-of-life…IE…the congressman from New York isn’t helping matters, although legal – it is morally horrendous.
BTW I’m randy from fort worth…not one of the many anon posters or the cynics that frequent these responses solely to antagonize with no connection to reality…they have gotten so bad over the years…I’ve been a T fan for years and although I don’t always agree with his political views, I believe he represents an unbiased truth that most in our current media/educational sys is poorly lacking…he does need to move on from this age of rage stuff…it was interesting with his first 50 reports, but now it’s simply beating a dead horse….While I was writing that i realized that my deafness to these age-of-rage comments might just be because I’ve heard it so many times previously that it’s no longer important….self fulfilling prophesy
Goldman is very disrespectful and he is in need of an attitude
adjustment. His problem is easily solved by a punch in the mouth. Such an event especially occurring during a hearing would go a long way to adjusting his attitude and perhaps adjusting the attitude of other members as well.
Bubba, this posting is about the Democrats lying to their little ignorant followers.
Concerning the Gallow erected on Capital Grounds. The one that had a sign, saying “this is art”?
You may want to think just a few minutes about the facts. Video, shows this started to be erected (On Capital Grounds) about 6:30 in the morning.
How far do you think anyone would get erecting anything in DC before a cop would show up set to arrest you. Well, you are I wouldn’t get far. But someone sent by Pelosi . . .? Yep they would get the stage prop set up in time for the curtain call, kicking off this bit of scripted theater.
Bubba, you are being played.
You can’t read Goldman’s mind. Mind reading isn’t a thing.
Democrats have established the Rules of Political discourse.
Do we really have to go back to the Judge Bork hearings? Clarence Thomas hearings?
Senator Schumer sent assassins after Judge Kavanaugh.
Trumps statements, taken in context, rarely are as bad as the trolls around here claim.
Democrats use the fiction of George Orwell, as a how to book of governance.
Goldman is a king of insider trading.
Trump supporters were seeking to hang Mike Pence on 1/6. Trump was fully in favor of that.
And you know that because someone in the media said it, right? And it was everyone at the rally wanting to hang Mike Pence, not just some lone nutbucket who may or may not have been an FBI agent disquised as a Trump supporter, right? — because FBI agents would NEVER impersonate Trump supporters, because that would be unethical and probably illegal, and the FBI would NEVER break the law, right?
And Biden supporters want to hang Trump AND his supporters and YOU are in favor of that. You are a joke.
Do you have evidence to support your assertion?