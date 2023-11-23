Florida’s “Deactivation” of Pro-Palestinian Group is Unconstitutional

Below is my column in USA Today on the “deactivation order” issued to a controversial pro-Palestinian group at the University of Florida. The order in my view is unconstitutional. We need to focus on deterring acts of destruction and any violent threats or acts on our campuses. We can maintain a safe space for all of our students without sacrificing the free speech rights that are the foundation for higher education.
Here is the column.
The issuance of a deactivation order last month in Florida sounded like it involved a routine decision by the utility to cut off service because of an overdue bill. In reality, it involved the deactivation of the free speech rights of a controversial group, and the bill may prove prohibitively expensive for many citizens.
The order in question was issued by Raymond Rodrigues, the chancellor of Florida’s university system, to the University of Florida chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine. The SJP has been under fire for its statements in support of Palestinians after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
I have previously written that Hamas is factually, legally and morally a terrorist organization. However, the banning of the student group in Florida represents a clear denial of free speech rights under the First Amendment.
Rodrigues has indicated that he made the decision “in consultation with (Gov. Ron) DeSantis” due to the SJP national body voicing support for the Palestinian “resistance” and rationalizing the Oct. 7 attack as the result of Israel’s “apartheid, ethnic cleansing, indiscriminate bombing” and other “provocations.”
That advocacy is being used to suggest that the group is guilty of a felony under Florida law to knowingly provide material aid or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
However, no such charge has been filed. Indeed, no charge could be sustained on this basis. Political advocacy is not a crime in this country and cannot alone constitute material support.
The SJP’s anti-Israel language and its support for Palestinians fall squarely with protected speech under the First Amendment. The emphasis remains on the word “material,” not political support under these laws, and has not yet been shown in Florida.
Under cases like Holder v. Humanitarian Law Project, the Supreme Court has emphasized that criminal material support of terrorist groups cannot criminalize simple advocacy. Rather, it requires “advocacy performed in coordination with, or at the direction of, a foreign terrorist organization.”
The court also has stressed in other cases that the First Amendment protects the right of students to associate and advocate on campuses on issues of public concern.
Our universities must remain places where students feel safe to voice their viewpoints, and threatening or violent acts, including tearing down flyers about Hamas’ hostages, cannot be tolerated. However, campuses also must remain places where diverse viewpoints can be expressed. Free speech remains a critical guarantee for higher education.
Other schools such as Brandeis University have banned SJP and my own university, George Washington, issued a temporary suspension. Those, however, are private universities. They can face lawsuits over violating their own free speech principles, but Florida is a state actor barred directly under the First Amendment from such content discrimination.
Conversely, we have seen students and professors accused of inflammatory rhetoric against Hamas subjected to suspension or forced to teach remotely.
It is a cycle that has repeated itself with cyclic regularity throughout our history. In my new book, “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage,” I explore periods of “panic politics” and how inevitably the first victim is free speech. The same pattern appears to be happening now in Florida.
Silencing opposing views is never an effective way of combating ideology. A Quinnipiac University poll found that, among Democratic voters, 41% said their sympathies lie with the Palestinians, while 34% said they were more sympathetic to the Israelis. Overall, the percentage of Americans who support Palestinians rather than Israelis is smaller but growing.
Responding to these citizens with censorship will only further fuel the rage while undermining free speech for all Americans. speech
There is an alternative. Universities can enforce policies barring threats and violence while allowing good speech to counter bad speech.
We have seen the alternative. It is to succumb to the monster of sedition and speech crimes. In every prior period, the fear and anger were genuine and often understandable. However, they resulted in the abuse of minority groups and dissenting views in society, from communists to feminists to civil rights advocates.
We have seen censorship and cancel campaigns also directed at Jewish groups, including the disgraceful destruction of Hamas hostage flyers by lawyers and professors. We have also seen school publications push back on pro-Israeli writers. And we have seen rising antisemitism, physical abuse and violent rhetoric directed against Jewish students. None of that can be tolerated on our campuses.
Florida is likely to lose the fight over its deactivation order because it is attempting to deactivate the exercise of free speech. That is the very right that defines us as a nation.
It is also a right that has been in a free-fall on college campuses in this era of cancel campaigns. Conservatives have rightfully denounced such campaigns, which largely target conservative, libertarian and contrarian speakers. Indeed, universities have been complicit in rising orthodoxy and intolerance on our campuses, including the dramatic reduction of conservative and libertarian faculty.
DeSantis should reconsider the implications of this action. The First Amendment was not created to protect only popular speech. It was a truly revolutionary statement that we would protect all views, including those we may find wrong and offensive. It is a protection of the least popular among us. It is a covenant among citizens that we will fight for one another’s right to speak regardless of our disagreement with the underlying views.
Whatever the cost that SJP’s speech may have for schools, it pales in comparison with the cost of censorship. That is a bill that must be paid by every citizen when we try to silence the few for the satisfaction of the many.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @JonathanTurley
8 thoughts on “Florida’s “Deactivation” of Pro-Palestinian Group is Unconstitutional”
The first amendment and free speech is a powerful tool if it’s allowed to do its magic.
The only way for the world to absorb the true venom of their message is to hear it, see it, feel it spoken directly – their voice, emotion, depth of reason.
Censorship helps their cause. It softens their message, allowing them to hide behind the censors. No reporter, writer, journalist can describe the primitive, regressive, barbaric dark world they envision and are calling for more intensely, more accurately than experiencing the emotion in their voices, the hatred in their signs.
Censuring, casts them as victims, which they are not. They embrace the censorship as a warm bunker, dug by the censors, to hide out in, for the propaganda wars.
Freedom of religion allows for free thought. Speech allows us to say and hear those thoughts. The free press allows us to report and share who has those thoughts, their words and actions. Along with our speech rights, the free press allows us to write and publish our observations and support or counter what they say. The right to protest gives all the right to protest in mass peacefully. We can ask the government to censor or do anything but the government has no obligation to oblige. Accountability for those decisions (theoretically) happen on Election Day.
In its totality, as intended it’s a powerfully magical tool of justice.
Johnathan’s view of freedom of expression runs so deep that it inspires entertainment. In Startrek lll, The Search for Spock, Kirk explains to Spock that they came back for him because “the needs of the one outweigh the needs of the many”. Wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving.
The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic. It does not even protect a man from an injunction against uttering words that may have all the effect of force. Gompers v. Buck’s Stove & Range Co., 221 U. S. 418, 439, 31 S. “For an assault to occur, an aggressor only needs to make some overt act or statement that would make a reasonable person fear for their safety. However, whether those overt acts or statements constitute assault is dependent on whether the person that utters those words backs them up with a particular set of actions.” That should be the criteria upon which hate speech should be judged as unprotected, in the manner in which it, or the actions of those who utter it, infringe upon the rights and privileges of the individuals so being abused. How these groups, and the members thereof, are to be dealt with collectively or individually is another matter, to be determined by the agents who hold sway over them. History provides us with a long running narrative of how the mythology of religious beliefs and practices of all kinds have been a bane on the human condition, used to justify all manner of horror and suffering in the name of some god. My father-in-law of blessed memory, a survivor of the Shoah, at the time of the ISIL ‘dustup’ wished that he could rid the world of them.
From the SCOTUS Holder case, it appears that advocacy CAN be outlawed when it is “coordinated with” or “at the direction of” a terrorist organisation. Does anyone know what relations SJP has with Hamas?
Generally, I agree with Professor Turley on this but wonder whether the case is as open and shut as it appears.
Yes, “Professor” Turley is correct. Leftists perverts and Pro-Islamoterrorists must be given free reign to proclaim that Jews must be murdered and annhilated. Only decent people must be silenced. Now, why didn’t I think of “Professor” Turley’s excellent suggestion? I suppose that’s because, unlike him, I don’t spend any time at Leftist Indoctrination Entities and am, therefore, unfamiliar with the latest Leftist perversions and filth promulgated in their programs.
“From the River to the Sea”, is a Biblical phrase that appears several/many times in the Bible. First mentioned in Genesis 15:18. But it’s the few verses that follow that’s caused this uproar as we read how God has given this land to the… Arab nations! “To your descendants I have given this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the River Euphrates— 19 the Kenites, the Kenezzites, the Kadmonites, 20 the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Rephaim, 21 the Amorites, the Canaanites, the Girgashites, and the Jebusites.” IMO, this is the reason why Chabad/DeSantis/Chabad even X doesn’t want anyone to utter this phrase.
Jonathan, If this case makes it to the federal court, could it be an opening to wider based victory for free speech, including the attempts to prevent conservative speech in universities and on web sites? If so, I wonder if a court loss in the FL case, could turn into a court ruling that helps guarantee free speech rights, including in cases where conservative speech is being suppressed.
Amen! Free speech must be allowed to even the most reprehensible groups, like this one. If you muzzle these groups, they go underground, which makes them more dangerous. Let them spew their hate for all to see. If you censor them, who’s next? Perhaps those who want this group shut down.