New Polling Shows a Majority of American Households Own Guns and Support Gun Rights

There are new polls out of Harvard and NBC that show surprising results on gun ownership and rights. According to NBC, a majority (52%) now say that they or someone in their household owns a gun. Most notably, the Harvard poll shows that six in ten voters believe owning a gun is a necessary part of protecting themselves from criminals.
Despite the strong anti-gun rights message from the White House and the media, the public seems to be moving significantly in the opposite direction.
Some 55% of voters now believe that “Woke politicians are to blame for rising crime.” With gun control one of the top issues for Democrats going into this election, the polls show a growing gap with a majority of voters on the issue, particularly as crime continues to rise among the top issues for 2024.
The NBC polling shows a record number of Americans are now gun owners. The current level is up six percent from 2019 when 46% of Americans said that they or someone in their household owned a gun. It is now up 10 points in the last ten years.
Notably, that includes 41% of Democrats. If this trend continues, half of the Democratic voters will soon be living in households with gun owners. Some 45% of independents confirm ownership as do 66% of Republicans.
The Harvard poll is likely to be more chilling for the Democratic Party. Not only do citizens overwhelmingly blame woke policies on the left for rising crime, but 42% believe that crime and safety is getting worse in their community. Only 21% believe that it has gotten better.
Harvard then asked “Do you think you need to have a gun today in case you are attacked by criminals, or do you think owning a gun is unnecessary?”
A majority of voters in all three categories (Democrat, Republican, or independent) said that a gun is necessary. That includes 54% of Democrats. (Some 77% of Republicans and 56% of independents agreed).
Consider that for a second. Almost half of Democrats are gun owners and over half believe gun ownership is necessary. It is one of the greatest disconnects of either party with their membership. While Democrats have found a winning issue on abortion in recent elections, it represents a growing separation on one of the other key issues in this election. President Biden has pursued some of the most aggressively anti-gun policies of any president.
Legally, the polling shows that the public seems to be moving toward the view of the Supreme Court despite unrelenting attacks in the media. Since the Court declared the right to bear arms to be an individual right in Heller, the media has overwhelmingly decried the decision (and later decisions). Reporters generally quote staunchly critical law professors who portray the Court as “gun-crazy” and disconnected from both the Constitution and reality.
Once again, the public appears to be tuning out the media. What should be concerning for both the Democratic Party and the media is that the Second Amendment is different from other rights in that citizens have a direct and tangible investment in its protection. Many rights are viewed as fairly abstract. Indeed, that has long been a problem in the free speech community where the right is often limited by threats that are viewed as more immediate and real like terrorism.
Gun ownership can give voters a tangible investment worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. Many have more than one gun. That gives them a real interest in a debate over limiting gun rights or banning weapons. When President Biden repeatedly pledges to ban assault weapons, there are millions with such weapons. Likewise, Biden has referred to the danger of semi-automatic weapons which would include popular handguns. He previously has included 9mm handguns in his proposed ban. Other Democrats have called for gun confiscation. Those are calls that a majority of Americans may view as threatening their own property and safety.
While the Court may be at odds with a majority of voters on abortion, a growing number appear to be embracing gun ownership and gun rights. That does not mean that either the Court or the voters will not support reasonable limits. Since Heller, the Court has emphasized that there may be such limits on this right. However, the United States (by household) is now a majority gun-owning nation according to these polls. That could present an interesting dynamic going into the election in 2024.
93 thoughts on “New Polling Shows a Majority of American Households Own Guns and Support Gun Rights”
For more than 20 years, federal tax dollars have surveilled innocent Americans 24/7 with no evidence of any crime and no evidence of any wrongdoing.
A ultra-conservative estimate is “Fusion Centers” have subjected at least 50,000 innocent Americans to this unconstitutional surveillance and unconstitutional searches. That estimate predates the January 6 insurrection attempt. The actual number may exceed 100,000 Americans being tracked, with no evidence of any wrongdoing.
Without raising an extra dime of tax money, FCs could easily track any gun owners they please. If there are gun owners that shouldn’t have them (ie: mental issues, anger issues, criminal conduct) Fusion Centers should be able to prevent most mass shootings, with their enormous taxpayer resources and technology.
Jonathan: My MAGA Rep. in Congress will be overjoyed by the latest NBC/Harvard poll. He represents a mostly rural district where practically every constituent owns a gun. My Rep. believes owning a gun is a “sacred right”. He recently sent me a newsletter celebrating the opening of the deer hunting season. He is a sponsor of a local program to teach kids how to shoot. Start the kids early is his motto.
My next door neighbor is a deer hunter. He always comes back with a dressed buck his wife puts in the garage freezer. It’s a long family tradition. I once asked him this Q: “Would you use an AR-15 style gun to shoot a deer?” He was aghast: “Never. No self-respecting hunter I know would use that type of gun. Besides it could ruin the meat!”.
Now I’m not opposed to people who think they need a gun to protect themselves from “criminals”. The problem is that AR-15 style guns are not used for self-defense. They are used by shooters in almost all the recent mass shootings to kill people they don’t like. That’s why Biden wants them banned.
And I don’t think the polls are going to be “chilling for the Democratic Party” next year. Abortion rights will be the big issue next year, not guns. In seven recent elections voters across the country have overwhelmingly approved abortion rights. This is playing out in my very conservative state. Right after the Dobbs decision the state GOP controlled legislature reimposed an abortion ban–making abortion a felony punishable by 5 to 15 years in prison. Voters have rebelled and have filed to put an amendment to the state’s constitution that guarantees abortion rights. The GOP Secy of State went to court to add language to the amendment that would ask voters whether they were in favor of allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice”. That charged and erroneous language was struck down by the state’s court of appeals in October. On Monday the state’s SC upheld the lower court ruling. So next year abortion rights will at the top of the voter agenda–not guns–at least in my state.
I generally make a point of just scrolling past your comments, but in this case of the 2ndA and firearms I chose to read it.
You have been a long time liar or grossly exaggerating the truth or facts.
In this case you have proven you are a liar.
You do not have a neighbor that would ever say, “Never. No self-respecting hunter I know would use that type of gun. Besides it could ruin the meat!”.
The AR15 can be chambered in a number of actual hunting calibers and bullets that can take deer easily.
The comment of “Besides it could ruin the meat!” is a leftist, slow Joe Biden, ignorant comment. The .223 Remington which the 5.56NATO is based off of is a varmint round. Some bullet manufactures do make medium sized game “hunting” bullets in .223 REM, but within limitations, namely within 100yrds, 200yrds at most and even then that would be questionable for a humane kill.
The AR15 can shoot the .308WIN which is a round that will take medium game out to 400yrds with proper shot placement and bullet. Nosler makes a number of them in their Ballistic Tips and AccuBond bullets. Hornady, Swift, Norma, Lapua all make bullets that can do the same.
Then there are other calibers the AR15 can shoot just as well as the .308WIN, like the 6.5 Grendel, the 6.5CM, the 6.8 Western and many more.
The fact of the matter is, it is not the gun, but the bullet it can shoot that makes the difference. Your so-called neighbor is either nonexistent, or ignorant more so than you are.
BTW, I have a Expert rating from the USMC, a Masters rating in NRA High Power, I have been reloading my own for over 20 years, to include advanced techniques like exceeding SAAMI COL specs to reduce bullet jump.
Dennis, here is a sneaky … GFY!
Regardless of the reason for ARs — it is a right. They should have had them in the Revolutionary War– less deaths for us.
Dennis is nothing but chat gpt
This is the product it produces. Humans cant be this stupid.
Professor Turley Writes:
“While Democrats have found a winning issue on abortion in recent elections–
Idaho requested the US Supreme Court let it enforce a near-total abortion ban, pending appeal of a decision that found the ban makes it impossible for hospitals in the state to comply with a federal emergency care law.
Attorney General Raúl Labrador Monday filed an emergency application to stay an injunction that prevents the state from imposing penalties on physicians who perform abortions in emergency situations, except when necessary to save the pregnant person’s life.
Shortly after the top court decided Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022, the US Department of Health and Human Services issued a guidance document reminding hospitals that an abortion might be required to stabilize an emergency patient in some situations.
HHS sued Idaho, saying that the federal law preempted a state provision that had no emergency exception at the the time. Judge B. Lynn Winmill, of the US District Court for the District of Idaho, issued the injunction.
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/litigation/idaho-asks-us-supreme-court-to-permit-abortion-law-enforcement
……………………………………….
Idaho argues that enforcing its near-total ban on abortion is so important, that federal laws requiring that hospitals treat emergency conditions must be preempted.
In other words, women suffering pregnancy complications must be allowed to reach a state of near-death, before any treatment is provided.
Question:
How many Americans would be okay with a policy where hospitals allow patients to come as close to death as possible before giving treatment?
I’m a proponent of self-defense who thinks logically about an aggressor’s first strike advantage. The criminal aggressor has the advantage of surprise, and associated lead-time advantages. The self-defender has reciprocal disadvantages, e.g., time to assess the situation, figure out players and intention, decide whether a firearm will help or hurt self-defense, and decide how best to employ the firearm (brandishing-only vs. warning shot vs. fire-fight).
Self-defense strategic planning focusses on slowing down the aggressor, denying them the element of surprise, and especially denying them first-strike kill rate. It for this last reason that most Americans accept the ban on individual civilians possessing machine guns, RPGs, dirty bombs, and nuclear weapons. These would cede enormous first-strike kill rate to the surprise aggressor.
Thinking about the Las Vegas concert massacre, the killer’s use of a high-energy semi-automatic with a bump-stock firing rate makes this point clear. He fired more than 1,000 rounds, killing 60 people[a] and wounding at least 413. The ensuing panic brought the total number of injured to approximately 867. About an hour later, he was found dead in his room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
From a self-defense standpoint, and being honest about aggressor advantage, if there were a way to turn back the clock on highly-lethal long guns with magazines being allowed for civilians (including criminals and crazy people), it would make sense to do so. It is only because there are so many of these guns in circulation that it’s hard to
imagine ever stripping the black market of this weapon.
Shutting down the black market in weapons should be the highest priority for gun control. Leaving it to operate reduces all our options to roll back aggressor first-strike advantage.
𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐩𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞
House Republicans issued a subpoena Tuesday to a federal prosecutor involved in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, demanding answers for what they allege is Justice Department interference in the yearslong case into the president’s son.
Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, called on Lesley Wolf, the assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware, to appear before the committee by Dec. 7, according to a copy of the congressional subpoena obtained by The Associated Press. …
By: Farnoush Amiri Congressional reporter – Associated Press ~ November 22, 2023
Article Link:
https://apnews.com/article/hunter-joe-biden-impeachment-congress-subpoena-4ed29613b4d333e919132a6553875b14
Finally – It’s starting to seem like The End of All the President’s Men
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMVz5C38yi0
“six in ten voters believe owning a gun is a necessary part of protecting themselves from criminals.”
++
Watch “The Fall of Minneapolis” and you will see why.
https://rumble.com/v3vyvzv-the-fall-of-minneapolis.html
Imagine a small town, let’s make it one of those toney enclaves Obama favors for rubbing shoulders with the common folks (billionaires), where the anti-gun majority decided that all residents owning firearms must post a yard sign stating, “Beware – Owner Armed.” Three years into the ordinance the residents, now keenly aware of which homes have and haven’t been victimized by crime, are presented with the opportunity to extend the rule (renewing both their righteousness and the public shaming) or terminate it and outlaw all yard signs. In this town, where the majority insist firearms do not deter crime, does anyone think the rule has a chance in hell of surviving?
“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”
=
Admissions affirmative action, grade-inflation affirmative action, employment affirmative action, quotas, welfare, food stamps, minimum wage, rent control, social services, forced busing, public housing, utility subsidies, WIC, SNAP, TANF, HAMP, HARP, TARP, HHS, HUD, EPA, Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Labor, Energy, Obamacare, Social Security, Social Security Disability, Social Security Supplemental Income, Medicare, Medicaid, “Fair Housing” laws, “Non-Discrimination” laws, etc.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in [America] anymore.”
– Dorothy, Wizard of Oz (Unappropriated, Actual American Version)
Why isn’t the U.S. first in this list??
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/freest-countries
But don’t forget: “They hate us for our freedoms.”
“10 Reasons The U.S. Is No Longer The Land Of The Free”
https://jonathanturley.org/2012/01/15/10-reasons-the-u-s-is-no-longer-the-land-of-the-free/
Not free then. And not free now.
The founders trusted the People to bear arms, wield scalpels, and secure our Posterity by choice.
Thanks to George Soros America is unraveling. He and his progressive cronies are winning.
Thanks to:
Comrade General Secretary Alex Soros, A Self-Described Center-Left Thinker – Actually An Equivocating Communist Prevaricator
Funded By His Daddy’s $25 Billion Dirty-Money Empire
____________________________________________________________
“The goal of Socialism is Communism.”
– Vladimir Ilyich Lenin
________________________
Open Society Foundations – “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,” as mandated by the “dictatorship of the hired help.”
Poor Alex soros …bereft of a conscience.
Prof. Turley, and for the firearms trivia-minded, (Or the terminology fanatics crew – of whom I am not a member), a nit…
Dad carried an M1 Garand. It was Lock (the chamber open) and Load (a clip of 8 rounds) for him. I use am M1A (no name) a direct ancestor of the M1, and my drill is Load (a magazine of 5 – 30 rounds, from underneath) and Lock (cycle the operating handle to strip a round from the magazine and lock it into the chamber).
If I am feeling nostalgic, and not in love with my thumbnail, I can also stuff rounds in from the top.
But, everybody still says “Lock and Load”. 8>)}
Once upon a time, Jonathan, you might have written about this:
“Sen. Wyden Reveals New Details about the Massive Hemisphere Surveillance Program”
November 21, 2023
https://www.wyden.senate.gov/news/press-releases/wyden-urges-justice-department-to-release-information-about-hemisphere-phone-surveillance-program-that-would-outrage-americans-and-congress
The surveillance goes way beyond mere phone surveillance, but most Americans don’t seem to care.