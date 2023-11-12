The House ‘Concentrates the Mind’ of Hunter Biden with a Game-Changing Subpoena

Below is my column in the Messenger on the issuance of House subpoenas to the Biden family, including Hunter Biden. The move dramatically changes the profile of the investigation and the perils for the Biden family. After these subpoenas were issued, the House also subpoenaed an array of Biden associates connected to his alleged influence peddling or his art sales. After following the transfer of millions in foreign money, the Committee is drawing closer to the epicenter of the Biden family.
The great English writer Samuel Johnson once told a friend, “Depend upon it, sir, when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.”
The quote came to mind after reading the response of Abbe Lowell, legal counsel for Hunter Biden, to the issuance of subpoenas for Hunter and other family members by the House Oversight Committee. Lowell said that “Hunter is eager to have the opportunity, in a public forum” — but premised that on the condition that it be “the right time” for Hunter to speak. He also dismissed the committee investigation as a “political stunt.”
It appears that further concentration is warranted. A congressional subpoena is really not an invitation for a sit-down at a convenient time. Hunter has spent years relying on denial and delay to fend off inquiries. With this subpoena, he will now have to choose between cooperation or contempt … on the committee’s schedule.
The issuance of subpoenas to Hunter, his uncle, James Biden, and Biden family associate Rob Walker, changes the entire threat — and the range of options — for the Bidens. Attorney General Merrick Garland moved quickly and aggressively to prosecute Trump associates such as Steve Bannon who failed to appear or cooperate with Congress. The public will demand the same vigorous prosecution in the face of any similar contempt by Biden associates.
Moreover, Hunter has tried a wide array of approaches to these allegations of influence peddling, from a plea for sympathy to threats of litigation. Too many in the media have been willing enablers of these shifting claims, including figures like Jimmy Kimmel who conducted a softball interview that portrayed Hunter as a hero rather than an alleged influence peddler.
That may now change. If Hunter lies to congressional investigators, he can be charged with a federal crime. While the Justice Department allowed the statutes of limitations to run on various felonies, Hunter would be faced with a new set of charges with years for criminal charges to be brought by prosecutors.
The situation is equally serious for the president’s brother, James, who has long been accused by House Republicans of influence peddling. Most recently, House investigators disclosed that, in 2018, James Biden received two loans totaling $600,000 from Americore Health, which they described as “a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator.” The company has been referenced in past reports of alleged influence peddling by James Biden.
According to the company’s bankruptcy proceedings, it made the loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’” to new overseas investors. On the day he received the second loan transfer, James Biden allegedly sent a check for the same amount — $200,000 — to Joe Biden as a “loan reimbursement.”
The House committee also reports finding a $40,000 check from James Biden and his wife to Joe Biden. Again, it was marked as a “loan reimbursement.”
Congressional interviews can be perilous, but they are far more so when your client’s interview will cover years of transactions and statements. It presents a target-rich environment for investigators and ample opportunities for witnesses to make misleading or false statements.
Hunter and his uncle may soon have company. In addition to a subpoena for Biden family associate Rob Walker, the House committee has requested voluntary transcripted interviews with Sara Biden, Hallie Biden, Elizabeth Secundy, Melissa Cohen and onetime Hunter business associate Tony Bobulinski.
Figures like Bobulinski are likely to cooperate. He already has accused President Biden of lying about his lack of knowledge of foreign dealings, including giving detailed accounts of meeting with Joe Biden in a hotel.
However, committees often first request voluntary interviews before issuing subpoenas. As with Hunter and James Biden, the committee has ample grounds to demand these interviews as part of both its impeachment inquiry and its oversight authority.
In anticipation, perhaps, Hunter is reviving his addiction defense, even claiming that the investigations into his conduct are a blow against anyone who is fighting addiction. It is a curious effort since his counsel recently claimed that federal gun charges are invalid because his client had a period of sobriety just in time to sign the allegedly false gun application. That is the type of fluid, conflicted narrative that can produce criminal charges in congressional investigations.
Samuel Johnson’s observation is particularly poignant in this case, given the subject. It was a reference to William Dodd, an Anglican clergyman, accused of being a spendthrift who became indebted due to his extravagant lifestyle. He forged a document to secure a “loan” to help clear his debts. Johnson tried unsuccessfully to keep him from the gallows, but he wrote a sermon before his death, titled, “The Convict’s Address to his unhappy Brethren.” Johnson was widely believed to have been the true author and defended his friend by saying that the hanging brought out the best of him.
It remains to be seen if these subpoenas will bring out the best or worst of Hunter Biden. Thus far, he has received every break from federal prosecutors, from expired statutes of limitations to reported tip-offs on investigators’ interviews. That will now change. Either Hunter will concentrate his mind, or congressional investigators will do it for him.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
18 thoughts on “The House ‘Concentrates the Mind’ of Hunter Biden with a Game-Changing Subpoena”
My only hope is that will not be another show trial, as was the “questioning” of hillary. Unless some substantial results are returned for this expenditure of time and treasure why even bother as it just continues the image of the impotent republican party against the infested government of the progressives.
Is this not the time when the media repeatedly has said, “The Walls are Closing In”. They seem to be. I believe there are empty rooms in Terra Haute to accommodate several Biden’s.
Federal Correctional Institute
2501 W. Bureau Drive
Terra Haute, In. 47802
Silence doesn’t alter evidence. All the Bidens started by claiming complete innocence without Joe’s knowledge. Over time, the Bidens backstepped and provided conflicting statements that are evidence proving enough impropriety that it is difficult for anyone to imagine they are innocent.
The evidence is stacked up high against the Bidens to such a point that Dennis’s proof is the fallback to the 5th Amendment. Dennis believes unless the Bidens admit to a crime, it’s someone else fault. That is an untenable position.
The Biden family strategy here will likely be to have everyone who receives a congressional subpoena inform the committee that he or she intends to take the Fifth. They may still be called to invoke the privilege in person. The committee chair has the option to call them. Under federal law, Congress has the power to grant immunity to witnesses if two-thirds of the members of a committee vote to grant it. The committee’s request is sent to a federal judge, who must issue an order granting immunity to the witness who cannot be prosecuted thereafter for crimes based on immunized testimony. The judge has no choice and must issue congress’s demand for the grant of immunity. The attorney general cannot stop it, though the Department of Justice can ask for a delay of up to 20 days.
Once immunity is granted, the witness has no choice but to testify or be held in criminal contempt, which means jail and fines. Currently, Comer’s committee has 26 Republican and 20 Democrat members (plus Eleanor Holmes Norton, the DC delegate who may or may not have a vote for this purpose). By my count, this means at least six Democrats would have to join with every Republican on the committee in asking a court to immunize witnesses who take the Fifth. Not all witnesses, however, are expected to take the Fifth. Tony Bobulinski, for example, has already given statements to the FBI and likely will testify without immunity as will the banking and corporate witnesses who have no personal liability and are just testifying as fact witnesses.
The evidence disclosed so far and as described by Turley is compelling and convincing and by the time Biden family witnesses are called to testify, a crescendo of public pressure may force enough Democrats to join Republicans in immunizing witnesses to get to the bottom of this festering mess. Corruption does not have a party affiliation or a constituency.
The fact is the American public knows full well that every Swamp Dweller in DC tries to is in engaged in the business of self-enrichment via influence peddling or insider trading or some other scheme entailed by government spending. We can no longer be shocked or outraged by the deep corruption. Ergo, this Congressional theater will play out as others before as a strictly partisan show trial and the swamp monsters will live on.
In this time of turmoil, Hunter will probably produce some of his greatest works of art. Or, perhaps he will flee to a foreign country without extradition laws.
Nothing is going to happen, in fact after the hearings some prosecutor some where will charge President Trump for Hunter’s problems.
Well, well, an obviously vengeful Merrick Garland ( for not getting “his” seat on the SCOTUS), who is a corrupt partisan player will not go after these Democrats if they snub the subpoenas. I hope I’m wrong, but the double standard of justice for conservatives vs liberals is blatant at this point. With a willing Democrat bureaucracy that runs the federal government and the Democrat’s willingness to pursue known falsehoods like Russia collusion, denying the Hunter laptop authenticity, etc, I predict the entire Biden organization will walk without paying their “fair share” of taxes on tens of millions of dollars and selling out the country for personal gain. Very sad and doesn’t portend well for the US long term.
Got to give credit to Democrats they are really efficient when it comes to committing conspiracies and breaking laws to destroy all opponents….while GOP spends their time be “good guys” and bi-partisan and funding DEMOCRAT CRIMES
The Rule of Law is DEAD in America
Understand your frustration, but keep the faith: it ain’t over ’til it’s over.
Does anyone really think the interview of Hunter Biden will reveal anything new? Do they imagine this dialogue:
Comer: Whom did you call on December 4 with Zlochevsky and Pozharski and what did you discuss?
H Biden: I called Vice President Joe Biden and reminded him of the $5m we each received from Zlochevsky to get Shokin fired.
It is obvious now that Joe Biden’s family received money from an influence peddling operation. What remains to be shown is that Biden abused his power to satisfy his family’s paymasters. Comer subpoenaed the Stste Department for documents relating to US policy regarding Shokin. Where are those documents?
They will run the clock out and nothing of substance will happen.
They Republic is dead!
The Marxist run the country.
Jill Tracy Jacobs (Giacoppo) Biden – Sicilian Mafia Roots says it all, Knows It All.
Put Her on the Stand.
Jill Biden – The First Lady is COMPLICIT.
If the great unwashed have no will of their own, then whose will do they have?
Could they move a little faster?? I’m 80!!!!
Every one of these witnesses can legitimately assert the 5th Amendment and avoid testifying. The alternative, and more politically palatable route, is to thumb their noses at the committe, claim it is illegitimate and simply walk away. No way on God’s green earth Garland will prosecute them as he did with Bannon. The order will come down from the WH that this is a political witch hunt started by MAGA Republicans who are trying to derail Biden’s agenda.
@ Dennis: If you show up to the Hearing with 5 Layers of Defense Lawyers, your pretty much saying that: Yes I know I’m guilty but I am taking the 5th for the record. It’s the ‘spectacle’ of the displayed performance that indites the Accused.
Yes the subpoenaed field of Biden’s Confidants can take the 5th, but the act is pretty damn incriminating.
https://federal-lawyer.com/subpoenas/congressional-subpoena/invoking-fifth-amendment/
“… The rule is that you must every question the committee asks you, otherwise you can be held in contempt of Congress. However, the committee cannot demand that you answer a question if, in answering, you will incriminate yourself.
You still have your Fifth Amendment right when you testify before Congress.
If you think answering the committee’s questions could expose you to a criminal investigation, you need to contact a defense lawyer immediately. …”
They have already set the stage for just that. “He would love to have a sit down when the time is right” is just a prelude to “its an illegitimate witch hunt”.