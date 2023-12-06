Deadspin Defamation: Parents of Holden Armenta Move Toward Libel Action Over Blackface Allegation

The parents of Holden Armenta have retained counsel and sent a retraction letter to Deadspin in moves that usually precede the filing of defamation actions. Armenta was the target of a vicious and false attack by Deadspin’s Carron J. Phillips. The writer has long been controversial, but Deadspin retained him. It could now come at a high cost, but the defamation action will face challenges.
Phillips posted a side image of Holden at a game of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders, showing his face painted black. The 9-year-old was wearing a headdress while doing the signature “Tomahawk Chop.”
Phillips went into full attack mode.
The senior Deadspin writer had a Pavlovian response in a scathing article on the boy’s “racist” and “disrespectful” appearance.
“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate black people and the native americans at the same time…Despite their age, who taught that person that what they were wearing was appropriate?”
Phillips also denounced the NFL for “relentlessly participating in prejudice.” In a now-deleted tweet, Phillips later called people “idiots” for “treating this as some harmless act.”
Of course, the full picture showed that Armenta had the other half of his face painted in red paint — the Chiefs colors. It also turns out that he is Native American. Indeed, his grandfather is serving on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
The letter was sent by the new lawyer for Holden and his parents Shannon and Raul Armenta. Clare Locke LLP warned Deadspin that “[t]hese Articles, posts on X, and photos about Holden and his parents must be retracted immediately.”
These retraction letters are often the open salvo in defamation actions. The letter notifies Carron J. Phillips, Deadspin, G/O Media, and Great Hill Partners.
There are 33 states with retraction statutes. Other states effectively make such a letter a required step. States differ on the impact of retractions, which must be made within a set period of days or weeks. If a full and effective retraction is issued (and published as prominently as the offending statement), it can limit damages or bar punitive damages entirely in some states.
Missouri does not appear to have a formal retraction law, but it is still considered a necessary step. It shows an affirmative decision to stand by the story. The Deadspin article remains on the website, but was updated to include a statement from Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians denouncing the use of such headdresses in costumes.
Phillips’ attack on the child and his parents stated that they were racists and hateful. He can claim that this was merely an opinion. The use of the headdress could be treated by a court as opinion since many denounce such images as cultural appropriation. What constitutes racist imagery is a matter of public debate and Phillips can argue that this is obviously just his opinion.
In Wilkow v. Forbes, Inc., 241 F.3d 552 (7th Cir. 2001), opinion prevailed as a defense. In that case, a journalist with Forbes was sued for harsh characterizations of a lawyer and his practice. Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote that “although the article drips with disapproval of Wilkow’s (and the judges’) conduct, an author’s opinion about business ethics isn’t defamatory under Illinois law.” Notably, that article was not on an opinion page, but the court found that the expression of the journalists opinion was obvious from the tenor of the column.
In the defamation action, Armenta could claim that he falls under the lower standard for defamation actions.
In New York Times v. Sullivan, the Supreme Court crafted the actual malice standard that required public officials to shoulder the higher burden of proving defamation. Under that standard, an official would have to show either actual knowledge of its falsity or a reckless disregard of the truth.
The standard was later extended to public figures. The Supreme Court has held that public figure status applies when someone “thrust[s] himself into the vortex of [the] public issue [and] engage[s] the public’s attention in an attempt to influence its outcome.”
A limited-purpose public figure status applies if someone voluntarily “draw[s] attention to himself” or allows himself to become part of a controversy “as a fulcrum to create public discussion.” Wolston v. Reader’s Digest Association, 443 U.S. 157, 168 (1979).
This child was clearly not a public figure before Phillips shoved him into public notoriety. Since the incident, the family has engaged the media and would not constitute at least limited public figures.
They could also sue for false light given the use of an image of only half of the child’s face. While some states have rejected false light claims in favor of using defamation actions exclusively, many recognize both claims.
Under a false light claim, a person can sue when a publication or image implies something that is both highly offensive and untrue. Where defamation deals with false statements, false light deals with false implications.
For example, in Gill v. Curtis Publ’g Co., 239 P.2d 630 (Cal. 1952), the court considered a “Ladies Home Journal” article that was highly critical of couples who claimed to be cases of “love at first sight.” The article suggested that such impulses were more sexual than serious. The magazine included a photo of a couple, with the caption, “[p]ublicized as glamorous, desirable, ‘love at first sight’ is a bad risk.” The couple was unaware that the photo was used and never consented to its inclusion in the magazine. They prevailed in an action for false light given the suggestion that they were one of these sexualized, “wrong” attractions.
In 1967, the Supreme Court handed down Time, Inc. v. Hill, which held that a family suing Life Magazine for false light must shoulder the burden of the actual malice standard under New York Times v. Sullivan. Justice William Brennan wrote that the majority opinion held that states cannot judge in favor of plaintiffs “to redress false reports of matters of public interest in the absence of proof that the defendant published the report with knowledge of its falsity or reckless disregard of the truth.”
This case screams of reckless disregard. All Phillips had to do is literally look at the boy’s full face. Yet, Phillips may claim that it would not matter. He still believed that the headdress and appearance remain racist and disrespectful. A court could easily view that question as a matter for the jury to determine.
Deadpsin obviously values Phillips’ take on race as do journalists. Despite his past controversial writings, he was selected as the 2019 & 2020 National Association of Black Journalists Award Winner.
It looks to me that the child was HONORING native Americans by associating them with his favorite team. The term “Chiefs” is hardly derogatory and implies honor, not discrimination.
A point of correction. Black is not a KC Chiefs color. White, Red, Gold. No black.
Interesting….
Unintentionally Symbolic?
Symbolic of what? PR and Dumb-Anonymous, please try to stay awake in class.
You think you’re clever. Wrong. The boy is smarter than you. The official colors in the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs are red, white and black and their mascots are Warpaint (1963–1988, 2009–present) and K. C. Wolf (1989–present). https://shop.chiefs.com/mens-new-era-red/black-kansas-city-chiefs-color-cross-9fifty-snapback-hat/p-15446207011284+z-9563-3769774832
Black is also NOT the color of the skin of an African American. What’s your point?
Journalists, of all people, shouldn’t imply that people shouldn’t express themselves in certain ways.
Hope the young man is rewarded enough so there’s no need for him to go to any university. Have we had enough yet??
So dad takes his little kid to a football game decked out in team swag and the media wants to cancel him and send him to Biden’s gulag.
Way too many acres of panties are bunching over this!
We are getting to be a very non-serious nation.
. . . found a way to hate black people and the Native Americans . . .
Hate? Really? Where does that conclusion come from? The kid is an avid fan. Reading “hate” into this situation is pretty twisted, and most likely a case of psychological projection.
This case screams of reckless disregard.
True, but how is that relevant? The kid was not a public figure, nor was he a limited-purpose public figure. Therefore, proof of ordinary negligence is sufficient, right?
On that topic, you say: Since the incident, the family has engaged the media and would not constitute at least limited public figures.
What? Did you mean “would constitute” instead of “would not constitute”?
It is opinion. Full stop.
Anyone who supports the First Amendment must permit journalists to write opinion pieces, however malicious or dumb they may be.
That would be a good argument for his defense attorney to make. But how is it merely opinion to state that another person is a racist, or hates a certain race or ethnicity of people? To me that seems like an assertion of fact, not opinion. Can you convince me it’s an assertion of opinion only, either in general or in the context of this case? (Hint: the phrase “full stop” has no meaningful content and will be insufficient to convince me.)
Also, isn’t it a factual claim to say he wore “blackface”? The kid’s face was painted half-black and half-red, indicating a Native American theme, not African American (see satirical article below for another example of a “partially-black” face). To refer to that as “blackface” together with a misleading photo is certainly a false factual claim, no?
https://babylonbee.com/news/journalists-condemn-little-leaguer-for-wearing-12-blackface
I laid out the citation to relevant case law and a quote specifically re: the claim of “racist” from NC below.
According to the OED, “Blackface”: “Originally U.S. Make-up worn by a non-black person to imitate the appearance of a black person, esp. as part of a performance; the practice of… Blackface was a popular form of entertainment from 1830–1965 in the United States, particularly in minstrel shows (see minstrel, n. 3a), but is now generally regarded as offensive.”
The definition does not require the individual to fully cover the face. Partial coverage thus counts, in which case, the claim is true.
Alternatively, given the intention element of the definition, it could be considered a conclusion drawn by the observer regarding the rationale for the make-up (i.e., to imitate a Black person). If that is the case, then it is covered as opinion (just like “racist”).
Either way, there is no case here for defamation.
https://www.oed.com/search/dictionary/?scope=Entries&q=blackface
I would hope we can agree the Oxford English Dictionary is the best way to define the term?
to imitate the appearance of a black person
That’s the key part of the definition. This kid clearly was not doing that by any objective measure. Half his face was red. I’ve never seen an African American where half of his face is red, and I doubt you have.
And to address your question regarding why “racist” is an opinion vs. fact…
Calling someone a “racist” is a conclusion one draws, just like labeling someone a “Communist” or concluding that someone’s appearance reflects a “smirk” rather than a smile.
This can be differentiated from stating that someone took a specific act, such as joining the KKK. That is a provable fact.
Facts are provable. Opinions are not. Your opinion that someone is “racist” may differ from another’s. But, no one can question what is required to “prove” that someone joined the KKK.
This is the way I taught it to Second graders (albeit with different examples of course). The law follows this very simple construct.
Calling someone a “racist” is a conclusion one draws . . .
True, but that kicks the can down the road. Is it a conclusion of fact? I would say yes. It’s a factual assertion. Asserting that someone is a racist is an assertion that that person hates a particular race, isn’t it? And isn’t the question of whether Mr. X hates a particular race a question of fact?
I read the entire NC federal district court’s decision you referenced. You quoted the relevant part of it below. I’ve read that excerpt several times. It consists of a declaration that calling someone is a racist constitutes an opinion, together with a citation to several other cases. It does not provide any reasoning to back that up. I was trying to engage you in reasoning, not case citation.
I don’t see how the reporting was false. The kid was in blackface. And the outfit was racist.
A face half black and half red is not blackface, you idiot.
It is racist against Native Americans.
Did you read the part where he IS Native American and HIS GRANDFATHER “. . . is serving on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.”???
Can you not read and comprehend simple facts?
Oh, sorry, facts. Facts are an anathema to leftist.
The red and black are representative of two of four team colors. Are the team’s colors racist against Blacks, Whites, American Indians and Asians? Your icon on your profile then is racist against Blacks and Asians.
What definition of the term are you using? Which dictionary requires full coverage?
ATS, your question is stupid and doesn’t advance the discussion.
Here is the definition from Merriam-Webster: “dark makeup worn to mimic the appearance of a Black person ”
The use of red demonstrates the intention was different from mimicking the appearance of a black person.
How is wearing a ceremonial headdress racist? Be precise, please.
This is irrelevant to whether there’s a defamation claim.
If you support the First Amendment, you should support the ability for journalists to write opinion pieces, however dumb they may be.
You loaded the rabbit in the hat. If we *assume* it’s just an opinion piece, that’s one thing. But the professor lays out why it may be actionable defamation, and not mere opinion. Simply assuming your own answer to a disputed question is one of the weakest form of argument.
Agreed, and as Turley points out, outside of the “blackface” claim, which was clearly true, the other claims are opinion.
If the legal professor actually cared to site relevant case law (instead of … California?), then it would be clear that this will not go very far.
“[S]tatements of opinion, even if made maliciously or insincerely, are afforded absolute privilege under the free speech clause of the First Amendment and cannot be actionable [defamation].” Hammer v. City of Osage Beach, 318 F.3d 832, 842 (8th Cir. 2003) (citing Pape v. Reither, 918 S.W.2d 376, 380 (Mo. App. 1996)).
And, here is a NC court, which clarifies that labeling an individual as a “racist” is an expression of opinion:
https://reason.com/volokh/2021/11/20/is-it-libelous-to-falsely-call-someone-a-racist-white-supremacist-socialist-or-communist/
“Statements indicating that Plaintiff is racist are clearly expressions of opinion that cannot be proven as verifiably true or false. While there appears to be no North Carolina court expressly addressing this issue, many courts in other jurisdictions that have faced the issue of defamation claims based on accusations of bigotry or racism have held the statements to be nonactionable statements of opinion. See, e.g., Stevens v. Tillman (7th Cir. 1988) (holding that neither general statements charging a person with being racist, unfair, unjust, nor references to general discriminatory treatment, without more, constitute provably false assertions of fact); Standing Comm. on Discipline v. Yagman (9th Cir. 1995) (holding that calling a judge “anti-Semitic” was a non-actionable opinion); Ward v. Zelikovsky (N.J. 1994) (accusation that plaintiffs “hated Jews” nonactionable); Covino v. Hagemann (N.Y. Sup. Ct. 1995) (dismissing defamation claim based on statement that plaintiff was “racially insensitive,” observing “an expression of opinion is not actionable as a defamation, no matter how offensive, vituperative, or unreasonable it may be” and “[a]ccusations of racism and prejudice” have routinely been found to constitute non-actionable expressions of opinion); Williams v. Kanemaru (Haw. Ct. App. 2013) (accusation of racism based on disclosed facts not actionable for defamation); Lennon v. Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court (Ohio Ct. App. 2006) (“appellant’s being called a racist was a matter of one employee’s opinion and thus is constitutionally protected speech, not subject to a defamation claim”).”
While I agree that the Deadspin article was dumb, that is not the legal standard for defamation.
The blackface claim was clearly false, not clearly true. Check out the full photo of the kid’s face.
What dictionary definition of “blackface” are using, which requires full coverage? Be specific.
See above, regarding the Oxford English Dictionary definition, which is the gold standard for legal analysis.
I am glad to see so many who have been victims of the woke/prog/left ideologies’ use of blunt force trauma fighting back – whether with a gun in a store being looted, a professional whose career is being slandered or a small child whose parents are pushing back against attacks. THE ONLY way to end this tyranny of threats/attacks is to push back harder against all that the left is throwing at us. You cannot negotiate or coexist with these types and even Trump knows to never cede an inch to them or they will roll over you and claim the day.