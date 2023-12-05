Father Knows Best: Special Counsel Slams Hunter Biden’s Subpoena Demand

Special Counsel David Weiss filed a blistering opposition to Hunter Biden’s request to subpoena former President Trump and other former officials in his ongoing federal trial. On Tuesday, Weiss felt it necessary to remind Hunter that his “father, Joseph R. Biden, is the President of the United States” and his administration brought these charges. This “Father Knows Best” argument suggests that Hunter needs to focus a bit closer to home.
We previously discussed how the Biden team had decided to get aggressive with witnesses and enemies. However, counsel Abbe Lowell and his team have run into a wall given the fact that his father’s administration brought these charges.
What is interesting is that critics have been defending the lack of charges for things like FARA and taxes by noting that the investigation began in the Trump Administration. The lack of charges is cited as showing that even that administration could not find evidence. Yet, now that charges were brought by the Biden Administration, the same fact is being cited as showing bias.
Hunter was seeking subpoenas for Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr and two other former Trump administration officials.
Weiss called Biden’s request “meritless and should be denied.” He added
“Not only does defendant’s motion fail to identify any actual evidence of bias, vindictiveness, or discriminatory intent on the Special Counsel’s part, his arguments ignore an inconvenient truth: No charges were brought against defendant during the prior administration when the subpoena recipients actually held office in the Executive Branch. Instead, every charge in this matter was or will be brought during the current administration—one in which defendant’s father, Joseph R. Biden, is the President of the United States and Merrick B. Garland is the Attorney General that was appointed by President Biden and who personally appointed the Special Counsel. Defendant has not shown, nor can he, how external statements by political opponents of President Biden improperly pressured him, his Attorney General, or the Special Counsel to pursue charges against the President’s son.”
In other words, as Margaret Anderson observed: “Well, I suppose Father knows best.”
Here is the opposition: Weiss Filing
“This “Father Knows Best” argument suggests that Hunter needs to focus a bit closer to home.”
Turley seems to be a bit too quick to cast doubt on Hunter Biden’s subpoena. Yes, the charges were filed by the DOJ while his father is in office. However the investigation came before Biden was elected into office. The argument rests on the circumstances prior to the charges, which clearly were due to pressure from republicans after the plea deal fell apart.
Weiss can certainly object. But, What Turley isn’t saying is how likely is it that Hunter’s request will succeed. Because he’s not even bothered to assume or offered a legal reason why it isn’t likely to succeed. Only that Weiss objected to the subpoena request. It’s entirely up to the judge to decide and Turley has said nothing on that matter. Hunter has certainly become more aggressive in his defense, which is what he should be doing. It’s’ what Trump does all the time. Why would it be strange for Hunter to be more aggressive? It’s clear he has a very good lawyer.
