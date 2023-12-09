Second Circuit Strikes Down Critical Provisions in New York’s Most Recent Gun Control Law

I have previously written how New York has been the gift that keeps on giving for the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups. The state legislature continues to crank out flagrantly unconstitutional gun control laws to please its political base, but the result is to further expand gun rights with a litany of court losses. The latest is a ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit striking down key provisions of the law passed after the Bruen decision.
I previously wrote about the latest New York gun law passed after the Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen and how it follows a long line of legally flawed legislative measures in the area.
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul promised such legislation within an hour of the release of Bruen. The Concealed Carry Improvement Act passed 43-20. While I noted that the law “has some elements likely to pass constitutional muster,” it followed the same pattern of past laws in creating an easy target for gun rights advocates.
What is striking about this latest court loss is that the Second Circuit has long been one of the most supportive courts for gun control advocates. It has also been repeatedly overturned in its decisions.
It blocked three provisions of New York’s “Concealed Carry Improvement Act” (CCIA) in a massive 261-page ruling (below). It struck down the provision discussed previously where New York required gun owners to disclose their social media accounts when applying for a concealed carry permit.
The court also rejected restrictions on carrying firearms on private property that is accessible to the public, as well as a restriction on concealed carry in houses of worship.
The Second Circuit, however, let stand the requirement that permit holders show “good moral character’ and that they reveal household and family members on a permit application. It also allows bans on possessing guns in a long list of sensitive places.
Some of those provisions are highly questionable either in their scope or the vagueness of the language in my view. Hochul made clear that the state was attempting to effectively ban guns by effectively declaring most of a given city a “sensitive place.”
The result is that this could well go again before the Supreme Court either in an appeal from New York or the plaintiffs. Once again, a public interest lawyer would think twice before appealing the ruling for New York. However, the state has previously shown little judgment in making such decisions. It has continued to double down on bad hands — a move that appeals to New York voters but undermines gun control efforts.
Here is the opinion: Second Circuit Decision
We ALL know this law will not stop a single person who wants to kill others from killing others. The ONLY people who will comply are people already inclined NOT to kill others.
In other words, it is nothing more than an exercise in social control with no corresponding social benefit.
Now be a good little pet and comply with the commands of your Demoncrat masters.
Ya’ll be nice now….New York is being very helpful to all of us that believe in the ability to defend ourselves against the criminals among us that are being protected and encouraged by the Democrat Agenda.
The sad situation today is very simple…..the Police are very good at taking Reports of Crime and investigating some of them….and Prosecutors do only few prosecutions and the Judges are not putting criminals away for long….and the corrections system rarely holds them at all…..and the violent offender is right back out on the street to continue harming innocent folk.
As Colonel Jeff Cooper tells it…..
“If violent crime is to be curbed, it is only the intended victim who can do it. The felon does not fear the police, and he fears neither judge nor jury. Therefore what he must be taught to fear is his victim.”.
Every potential victim should be prepared and ready to explain the FAFO matrix to would be violent felons.
“they reveal household and family members”
Data mining for the panopticon, I suspect.
I had a car insurance company try to get all my family members into their database–not just those who would actually be driving. Handing over that information was voluntary, but still! No good reason as far as I could tell for them to data-mine my family.
The prescience of the founding fathers is absolutely amazing. They full well knowing that human nature doesn’t change and dealing with a totalitarian British government as a colony, put the right to bear arms in our founding documents. Today, current totalitarians want to take those rights away.
I believe any law-abiding US citizen should be able to own and carry any firearm that the US government can use against its own citizens.
“continues to crank out flagrantly unconstitutional gun control laws”, in the meantime releasing those committing crimes because of the lie known as systemic racism and social justice?
Politicos and DA’s competing in the Woke Olympiad will persist in their efforts to prohibit the carrying of firearms for self-protection while giving the SPOS’m of the world free reign to prey on the law abiding citizenry either by threat of bodily harm, or theft of property either personal or otherwise. It’s time for the citizenry to wake up, smell the burnt coffee and vote this garbage into the landfill of history.
The constitution is a suggestion to these people. They must also think a red light and the lines on the road are suggestions when they drive.
False equivalency.
How so? Are laws not to be followed according to whether one wants to?
I could see false equivalency, perhaps, in that the possession of firearms is a guaranty in what is the supreme law of the United States, and it doesn’t mention cars or driving at all.