“Just Rip it Up”: Hunter Biden is a Case Study of the Perils of Legal Gluttony

The second indictment of Hunter Biden brought nine new criminal charges and a host of problems for both him and his father. The indictment shatters past claims and denials related to the massive influence peddling operation by the Bidens. However, it is also a case study of the perils of legal gluttony.
Five months ago, exasperated Biden defense counsel Chris Clark snapped at federal prosecutors to “just rip it up” after a plea bargain hit a snag in a hearing before Judge Maryellen Noreika. They did and, for the first time, Hunter could be facing a real chance for jail time.
The six misdemeanor charges and three felonies carry a potential sentence of 17 years for alleged tax evasion and filing a false return. It could have been worse. The Justice Department inexplicably allowed the statute of limitations to run on the most serious allegations involving payments from years going back to 2016. Those are mentioned in the narrative of the indictment but not charged as separate offenses.
None of this would have happened if Judge Noreika did not ask a very simple question about the plea agreement and a sweeping immunity provision buried in its language. Many judges would have likely flagged through the agreement and given Hunter the sweetest of sweetheart deals.
Noreika noticed that the deal seemed to give Hunter immunity for any crime going forward and asked the prosecutor if he had ever seen any agreement like this one. He honestly answered “no.”
It was later learned that there was a push within the Justice Department to have no charges at all brought against Hunter in an investigation that was heavily laden with special treatment, according to IRS whistleblowers.
The investigation by the House has shown how Hunter and his counsel allowed their appetite for special treatment to turn into a raging disorder. The Justice Department reportedly gave Hunter a “heads up” about planned searches and interviews, scuttling those efforts. Even though the Justice Department had an agreement to “toll the statute” to prevent the early charges from expiring, the Special Counsel just let them die without any rational reason.
In this “all-you-can-eat” legal Smorgasbord, it is little surprise that the Biden team would demand an unprecedented immunity deal and just two misdemeanors after years of tax evasion covering millions from insider trading.
After all, Attorney General Merrick Garland had refused the calls of many of us to appoint a Special Counsel to look into the corruption scandal. The scandal was capped off legally and the media was running cover for Hunter.
The laptop was falsely denounced as Russian disinformation and the media largely dismissed influence peddling claims. Whenever new allegations surfaced, the President and the media would literally run to the nearest ice cream shop to discuss the President’s favorite flavors.
In other words, why ask for a sweeping immunity deal? The answer was why not.
That all came crashing down when Judge Noreika just cleared her throat in court.
As the prosecutors struggled to explain the absurd immunity provision, the Biden legal team was obviously shocked at the notion that they might have to exercise portion control. After all, the President himself has declared “no one f**ks with a Biden.”
That is when they told the prosecutors to “just rip it up.” Those are the four most dangerous words that a criminal defendant could utter in a hearing on a plea deal. They could have immediately narrowed the immunity deal and even added a few misdemeanors to salvage the deal. Instead, they shredded their client.
What followed was performative and frankly a tad pathetic. To the thrill of some in the media, the Biden team promised to get aggressive with witnesses and critics. They started to make demands as if they still controlled events, including saying that they would only comply with a congressional subpoena on their own terms.
It won’t work. A bill has come due. While Garland is still protecting President Biden from a Special Counsel, Hunter Biden is going to have to face these alleged crimes and corruption. Even the media is now admitting that he was influence peddling, though maintaining a final line of defense for the president. The last defense is that it was corrupt, but merely illusory because it did not actually influence Joe Biden.
In other words, Hunter is rapidly becoming expendable.
The lesson for lawyers should be lasting: even if you can secure a massive sweetheart deal, you may want to exercise a modicum of portion control. That “all-you-can-eat” option may not be the best course for your client. The Justice Department was clearly willing to give Hunter anything that he demanded, but maybe you need to demand less. Sometimes it is better to go for the more limited a la carte option. Your client will consume less but he may be able to get up from the table. In other words, you need to be careful what you ask for . . . you just might get it.
When can we expect the FARA charges in D.C. courts? That was the other place Weiss was shut down.
That Hunter is becoming expendable is likely a huge threat to Joe Biden since Hunter knows exactly how Joe was involved and how he has benefited. But of course, Joe can pardon Hunter, if they can now accelerate the trial so that Hunter is convicted before Joe is defeated in the election.
While many recognize the corruption, the President can and will pardon his son after all is said and done because it is in his power to do so. If individuals find this action to pardon someone for these crimes rather than a relative or other individuals, then change the law. President Biden can even pardon himself if need be. If Biden retires from office, take a look at what he will retire with; that is a lot of financial perks each year for life. Most will say well, at least he is gone and does not even think of the rewards granted yearly to carry on with corruption as usual at the taxpayer’s expense. The old saying crime does not pay is grossly wrong, especially in politics; it pays exceptionally well.
Speaker Johnson should have the House pass a bill prohibiting POTUS from pardoning anyone 100 days before leaving office.
It may flush out a few like John Dean.
An interesting note. The 4 thousand and something dollar “loan” payments from Hunter to Joe have been defended by some here, including the brilliant analyst, Dennis. Possibly a necessary loan from Joe to Hunter, so he could buy a Ford F-150 Raptor (an $80k truck, btw) because he was financially distressed in 2018. Now we see that he owed a couple hundred thousand in TAXES from 2018, so it sounds like he was doing pretty well that year.
Every day it gets harder to defend the indefensible, yet they just keep on “truckin'”
Tom,
It’s not indefensible. The problem is none of what Weiss or Comer alleges is a crime. That Hunter could afford all of that and not paid taxes is not a crime. His addiction and reckless spending is not a crime either. The taxes were paid so that is no longer the problem for Hunter or the IRS. What Weiss did was string together a bunch of misdemeanors that individually would only be a 7 year sentence and if convicted can result in time served due to the fact that the taxes were paid. Packaging the misdemeanors into three charges turns them into felonies which carry a 25 year sentence. Weiss will have to explain how do they apply after the fact the taxes were paid and why did he agree to a plea deal in the first place.
They are relying on Hunter’s poor decisions while in the fog of his addiction to insinuate he was aware of the transactions and he that he knew what he was doing. That’s the hard part for Weiss. He was financially distressed in 2018. He was also at the height of his addiction problem. Neither is a crime.
Comer’s attempt to use the Truck payments as proof a connection between President Biden and Hunter, as usual, fell flat because it’s still not illegal or a crime. It was used to insinuate that there’s somehow something criminal about it. Comer is using suspicion to allege guilt without direct evidence. Essentially guilt by association.
Hunter did not pay his taxes. His California friend paid for him. That would be considered a gift for which no penalty was imposed for taxes due on the gift.
The motive for California suddenly getting interested in the law, is to add one more brick on the back of a collapsing Joe Biden in order to bring forth Galloping Gavin “Don’t believe your lying eyes” Newsom to run against Trump.
California “justice” is just as corrupt as the rest of the blue states. When is the last time you have heard of a California looter being arrested?
OT: Not that long ago, ATS and other leftists claimed that John Solomon shouldn’t be listened to. He founded Just the News and has been said to be the leading provider of news about Hunter Biden from the beginning. The left libeled him because of his news reports revealing the truth, while other reporters eager to gratify themselves with the left shied away. He was one of the biggies involving Russia and Ukraine and has a lot of great history behind him. Here is today’s article.
https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/joe-biden-vowed-crack-down-tax-cheats-his-doj-just-charged-his-son?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
“ATS and other leftists claimed that John Solomon shouldn’t be listened to.”
Of course they do. Solomon’s accurate reporting blow’s up their entire world.
Solomon also uncovered evidence that the $2M tax payment that Morris made for Hunter was an unreported campaign contribution, to avoid the “personal and political damage” it would do to the Bidens, in the middle of the 2020 campaign.
S. Meyer,
I just got done reading that very article and was even going to post it here on the good professor’s blog as additional information.
Great minds!
Your article proves the “leftists” right. Inaccurate reporting and sourcing in the VERY FIRST SENTENCE.
The first sentence: “Joe Biden made cracking down on tax-cheating millionaires a centerpiece of his presidency…”
It links to Biden’s State of the Union address on the topic.
How many times in that speech did he refer to “millionaires”?
Zero. He spoke about billionaires.
But, because it didn’t fit Solomon’s narrative, his summary inaccurately summarized the speech. What kind of “news reporting” CHANGES THE FACTS to fit the desired narrative?
Is that a source you think you can trust?
But I am guessing 99% of people reading this drivel do not care to check the hyperlinked sources to verify the accuracy of Solomon’s “reporting.” Did you?
None of these theatrics mean that Hunter will serve a single minute of jail time. The prosecution is still in his pocket. Only the impeachment and conviction of Merrick Garland would serve as notice that the DOJ isn’t to be a political arm of the party in power.
They are getting all the charges out on the table then pa pa Joe can give him a blanket pardon before his term runs out.
In a tragic kind of way it is interesting and fascinating if it were not the fact the BCF has turned the US into a banana republic.
I will watch with great interest, knowing nothing will happen even with enormous body of evidence.
The smoke screen to hide the ‘Lusitania’ from Walther Schweiger’s periscope.
From an old soldier’s point of view, DOJ’s decision to file new charges against Hunter Biden is Lunch Box Joe’s equivalent of calling “broken arrow” to save his presidency.
Looking forward to forensic audits of ALL politicians who became multi-millionaires on six figure salaries.
What office did Hunter hold?
Senatorial bagman
Exactly!
Apparently, VPOTUS by proxy.
The Office of Bag Man for the BCF, enriching the entire family through corruption.
You’re right, Hunter didn’t hold office.