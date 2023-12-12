Canadian Medical Schools Encouraged to Shift From “Medical Expertise” to Anti-Racism and Social Justice Training

An organization of physicians called Do No Harm is opposing the recommendation of the interim report by the college’s Anti-Racism Expert Working Group.
The report states that the new emphasis should center around “values such as anti-oppression, anti-racism, and social justice, rather than medical expertise.” By “de-centering medical expertise,” the anti-racism experts suggest courses focusing on “anti-racism,” “anti-oppression,” “social justice and equity,” “inclusive compassion,” and “decolonization.” That includes the perils of capitalism and other “power structures”:
“Anti-racism is deeply rooted in anti-oppression, which analyzes the world through the lens of power, including the historical and ongoing structures of racism, white supremacy, settler colonialism, heteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, classism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia and more. Anti-racism and antioppression call for action on the manifestations of oppression based on race, ethnicity, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, immigration status and more. “
In a separate report, the group has also opposed U.S. medical schools filtering out applicants who opposed DEI values. The group states that it found that “the admissions process at 50 of the top-ranked medical schools found that 36 asked applicants their views on, or experience in, DEI efforts” to “screen out dissenters.”
Most U.S. medical schools currently have some DEI and diversity courses incorporated into their curriculums. Some now give an alternative hippocratic oath pledging social justice and anti-racist action.
It is not clear how much of the traditional curriculum would be displaced under the recommendation in Canada. With a kid in his first-year of medical school at Georgetown, I am amazed at the overwhelming burden on these students in taking these medical courses. The first year curriculum seems an all-consuming effort to cover the basic medical jargon, training, and science. I cannot imagine shoe-horning other subjects into that dense coverage or what would be jettisoned to make room for the new emphasis.
For decades now medical schools have had lower admission requirements for diversity folks. There is serious consideration in academic medicine today about lower graduation standards as well.
Insanity
The most important thing I want my doctor to know is how to decolonize my whiteness!
I wonder if that will require surgery or is there medication for your condition?
Whatever it takes! I hear it’s a chronic condition requiring ongoing treatment.
Another example of things so stupid only an intellectual could believe them.
Another example of irrational people in positions of influence who are trying to destroy our way of life..
We are looking at de facto genocide of future generations.
It all started when fire departments, an a bid to make it easier for women to become fire fighters, got rid of the requirement that applicants had to be able to carry a certain amount of weight in order to be able to save a life in a burning building. They still had weight requirements but they were suddenly lower, as if people suddenly got lighter!!!!
Another example is how suddenly obese is “attractive” and “HEALTHY”. People don’t want to try to stay in shape so what the heck, let’s all be fat.
Harvard, Columbia and Yale got rid of many Jewish and Asian students and imported many third world people for diversity sake and we have the EDITOR OF THE HARVARD LAW REVIEW attacking a Jewish student for having an Israeli flag. Do you think Oliver Wendall Holmes would have done this?
This is the dumbing down of the west, mostly America, be foisted upon us by the left. All students at Yale get 4.0 grades, models are obese, singers can’t sing, cops are 5’2″ women, doctors are studying oppression instead of disease and presidents are suffering from dementia and nobody in the media talks about it.
Oddly enough there is one area where the new sickness of “bad is good” or “there is no bad” is in the sports arena. Notice that they don’t force women into the NFL or Jewish guys into the NBA, or lower the pitch speed in baseball in order to make it more “fair”. Nope, in the least important area of our lives the meritocracy remains.
If medical schools are to de-emphasize “medical expertise,” a hard science, in favor of non-science, Western medicine’s demise will be swift. Thank God, with the health issues I am facing currently, I can reply on practitioners whose schools DID emphasize medical expertise. What our grandchildren will have to rely on will be lectures as to why they are to blame for their own ailments, assuming they are white (or Asian), and why to blame their illnesses on others if they aren’t. What our grandchildren will NOT get is proper medical care and treatment.
Are there people who really believe this, or is this part of some loosely-bound confluence of efforts to eradicate every aspect of Western culture? I suspect the latter, with the exceptions of those who will always benefit – the gloablist-insider super-rich.
And soon patients will be required, prior to treatment, to answer DEI questions.