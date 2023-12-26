Georgia Should Keep Its Election Runoff System

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has again called upon Georgia to follow most states and get rid of election runoffs — allowing for candidates to assume office with less than a majority of support of voters. While I have great respect for Raffensperger, I think that he is wrong on this question. As I have previously written, Georgia should be a model for other states rather than the opposite.
The objections to runoffs have been varied, including a bizarre claim that they are inherently or practically racist. There were racist uses of runoffs in the past, but that does not negate the value of guaranteeing majority support for candidates.
Raffensperger stated that “[n]ext year, there will be a contentious presidential election — and families across Georgia will be settling down for the holidays shortly after — let’s give them a break and take another costly and unnecessary election off the Thanksgiving table. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit this topic next session and eliminate this outdated distraction.”
It is not, in my view, outdated. It is based on a premise that continues to be the very touchstone of democratic systems in other countries: candidates should be able to secure a majority of support before taking office.
Other states have applied this rule to primaries: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Vermont. In my view, the value of requiring majority support in a primary is only magnified in the general election and should be required in all states.
In reality, runoffs can enhance minority voters by forcing candidates to reach out to every major voting bloc. Roughly one-third of registered Georgia voters are Black. In 2021, even critics of runoffs acknowledged that minority voters carried the day. Indeed, now-Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) was in the same position as Walker this time; he received fewer votes than the incumbent, Republican David Perdue (who came within 0.3 percent of a majority in the first-round general election), but Ossoff ultimately prevailed in the runoff.
The political motivation for requiring runoffs decades ago does not mean it remains a racist practice or has a racially discriminatory purpose today. To the contrary, some of us have advocated for the expanded use of runoff rules as an enhancement to our democratic process.
Many countries require their leaders to secure a majority of votes in either a general or a runoff election. The United States, however, allows for the selection of a leader with less than half of the nation’s support, including leaders who actually receive fewer votes than their opponents — a reality which both parties have decried following various elections of the past, depending on which side won.
Of course, the presidential electoral system is locked into the Constitution and would require a constitutional amendment to change. However, congressional races are subject to state laws like Georgia’s. By requiring a runoff, candidates are forced to appeal to a broader swath of voters beyond simply their core party constituencies.
There is an argument that these runoffs usually do not flip the results between the two leading candidates. However, there are significant exceptions, as previously mentioned. Recently in Chicago, Paul Vallas was the leading vote getter followed by Brandon Johnson. Many of us preferred Vallas but the majority of voters did not. Johnson secured a slight majority in the runoff. Despite my opposition to Johnson, it was still the right result to give citizens the candidate with the support of the majority of the electorate.
Moreover, even if the results are not flipped or changed, a candidate under a runoff system enters office with the imprimatur of an official supported by the majority. He or she governs with greater authority as the choice of the majority.
I hope that the Peach State keeps its runoff and that other states reconsider their own election laws.
Prof. Turley,
I do not know if your “great respect” for Reaffensberger is a throw away line – or you actually do.
regardless there is no basis for that.
Raffensberger had the oportunity to be a real hero in 2020, a “Profile in courage”.
He blew it in every possible way.
GA was supposed to have a random audit of the election – this was not driven by Trump’s challenges, it was planned before the election as an election integrity matter.
Raffensberger killed it as costing too much – $12m.
Just as you like GA’s runnoff system – which is an excellent idea, So are automatic random audits.
Even if they never find a problem they are an inexpensive means of improving trust in elections and disincentivizing fraud.
But Raffensberger killed them. And We all suffered.
Further Raffensberger capitulated to election lawfare and reduced GA’s signature verification standards below those in the law.
I beleive there is still ongoing litigation regarding this.
We really need to get rid of mailin voting. But if we are going to have it, we MUST have very serious means to validate that the ballot actually came from the specific voter.
Post election Reaffensberger “agreed” to numerous things to attempt to instll confidence in the GA election.
And he renigged, backpedalled or changed what he agreed to.
He agreed to a recount – what he actually did was a recanvass, they are not the same.
He agreed to a random signature audit of Fulton county.
He conducted a random signature audit of Cobb country.
Fulton county is the epicenter of Fraud allegations. Fulton county is the place that we need to establish that the election results are trustworthy.
Regardless, they cobb county signature audit found that 6% of signatures did not meet GA law, and 0.6% were with near certainty fraud.
These numbers are NOT unusual – in fact they are the historic norms for first time mailin voting.
The problem is that you can not have 6% invalid ballots and 0.6% fraudulent ballots in an election that is decided by 0.2% of the votes cast.
GA’s runnoff system addresses the fraud for all offices EXCEPT the president – and that is where the problem was in 2020.
But it does NOT address the problem that 6% of signatures did not meet the WEAK standards of GA law – yet those ballots were counted.
The Cobb county random audit could have been an anomally – that is not likey.
Regardless, if 1 random aidit produces results that cast the election in question – the correct thing to do is a broader random audit – not sweep the problem under the rug.
I do not know the outcome – but GA had a massive political war – which Raffensberger was a part of AFTER the 2020 election – where the state alleged (truthfully) that Fulton county elections were fraud ridden and corrupt and the state attempted to take over the administration of Fulton County elections.
Yet, in the immediate aftermath of the eleciton – we have Raffensberger and other defending the Fulton county election – and then AFTER national attention has shifted trashing Fulton county.
Integrity means making the same decisions whether you are in the spotlight or not.
Raffensberger failed that test.
While I personally beleive the fraud in Fulton county was likely more than sufficient to flip the 2020 election (and subsequent senate races).
That is not the real issue. The real issue is that shining REAL sunlight on the GA (and other elections) would not have satisified EVERYONE,
It had the potential to resolve the questions about 2020 for most of us.
When an election is called into question it is NOT the duty of the SOS to PERSUADE us that the election was trustworthy, it is the SOS’s duty to PROVE it was trustworthy.
Before the election that is done by following the law – Raffensberger did not
After the election it is accomplished through publicly and throughly investigating all claims.
Immediatly after the 2020 eleciton – you called on Biden to demand transparent inquiry – not because you beleived there was fraud or error of consequence, but because you correctly beleived that is what was necescary to established trust int he result.
Reaffensberger was a FAILURE, he is not someone to be respected greatly. He is not someone to be respected at all.
Many of us beleive the GA 2020 election was deeply fraud ridden – and we actually do have plenty of evidence of bad conduct.
Others beleive that the fraud claims were disproven.
The overwhelming majority of people – DO NOT KNOW what to beleive. They have good reason not to trust, government, media, social media, ….
Raffensberger had the oportunity to establish one way or another the trustworthyness of the GA 2020 election – and he FAILED.
That is not someone worthy of great respect.
Not a fan of the run off. Or, for the matter, weighted voting
Runnoffs and weighted voting are almost opposite extremes.
The alternative to runnoffs is even more politicization of the courts.
Regardless, if you can not get 51% of the vote – you should not be elected.
Voting on Election Day making it an official Federal Holiday. Valid Voter ID. Paper Ballots.
Yes. Aside from signature verified service people and infirmed. Hard to cheat
I dont have a problem with any of those protections.
But in the mean time, just one change and work toward others
Within 30 minutes of the last precinct closing. an unchangeable tally of number of votes cast. Each polling place, under any circumstance will be held to no more the 1/2% or 50 votes, which ever is least, deviation.
So long as you have mailin voting and early voting you can not get tallies quickly after the polls close.
The more different means you have to vote the more complex counting the vote is.
How do you deal with people who may have accidentially or deliberately voted in more than one way – by mail, absentee, and at the poll ?
Somestates allow you to cancle a prior mailin vote with an inperson vote at the polls.
That requires counting mailin votes after the polls close – or violating the secret ballot laws and constitutional provisions.
Other states forbid it – but they STILL have to deal with the possibility. The state can not identify all mailin voters before the polls open on election day – so they can not exclude voters who already voted. in order to prevent people from voting twice, you must count mailin ballots AFTER in person ballots.
Really we need to eliminate mailin voting – it can not be made trustworthy, and in introuduces massive complications.
Regardless if you want ballots counted within 30 min of polls closing you need to have only one method of voting,
or if you have more than one – such as for cause absentee voting, it needs to be only a small portion of voters.
The moment you have mailin voting or early voting, or absentee balloting without a cause, you will not be able to count the vote immediately after the polls close.
But I absolutely aggreee with you that we MUST count the vote quickly – first people trust results the quicker they are done,
But it is also true that the longer voting and counting take the easier Fraud is.
No one should believe what Raffensberger says.
In the 2020 election, for months 37 Georgia Counties could not produce chain of custody documents – an election law violation. The Fulton County Elections Supervisor sent observers home on a flimsy excuse and then continued counting votes with no observers present – an election law violation. Fulton County lost the ballot images for 17,000 votes – an election law violation. Cobb Country deleted their 2020 records early – an election law violation. The Pickens Country DA fought against ballot audits. True the Vote presented evidence of the same cell phone numbers visiting absentee ballot boxes multiple times. A Coffee County elections supervisor witnessed a Dominion tec rep fixing their machine – a machine that supposedly was not connected to the internet – remotely. Two reports from contracted independent observers of the Fulton Country voting counting center reported gross mismanagement, violation of chain of custody, and confusion. The Halderman Report – an independent report from an cyber security firm stated unequivocally that Dominon machines could be easily hacked. 20,000 affadavits challenging votes in Gwinnet County were submitted – no action was taken to prove or disprove those allegations. 1000 double voters were discovered in Georgia for the 2020 election – no action taken, no charges, no indictments under Raffensberger. He is at best a useless and incompetent individual to not address or punish those responsible.
Runoffs sadly result in unnecessary shoulder and back injuries carrying around all of those duffel bags full of ballots. Not to mention the worker’s comp claims.
“. . . shoulder and back injuries . . .”
And repetitive strain injury from placing all those ballots in drop boxes.
I was a voter in Orange County California in 2018 when US elections were first broken. It was the proof of concept that was rolled out nationwide in 2020. Appealing to and motivating voters became of secondary importance to chasing and harvesting ballots. Runoffs, no runoffs, it doesn’t matter now that the concept of ballots have become distinct from the concept of voters.
The objective of elections should be to win a majority of the votes cast. If no candidate can receive a majority of the votes in a popular-vote election, then there is a reason to say that the person installed may not be legitimate. It may result in extra expenses being incurred to reach a result with one candidate getting a majority, but the opposite is that the majority will be saying that the person elected does not represent most of the voters’ opinions.
If an election is held with six candidates, any one can be declared the winner with the possibility of having under 20% of all the votes cast. Would that be a good result? That individual may be the least-bad candidate, but is that person the best candidate? Having a run-off forces the voters to coalesce around one of two leading vote-getters in the ultimate showdown. I may not get my choice as the winner, but at least I would admit that the winner won a legitimate election, and that the winner represents a majority of the votes cast.
Indeed, run offs are susceptible to racist manipulation. It’s not a ‘silly’ theory even though Turley mocks it here…
Interesting to see Raffesnsburger call out run offs. R’s can tee off on them now as, like with mail in voting, the process was pretty much owned by the right but now has shown evidence of drifting away from them.
https://time.com/6232641/georgia-runoffs-racist-history-warnock-walker/
“Indeed, run offs are susceptible to racist manipulation. It’s not a ‘silly’ theory even though Turley mocks it here…” And Democrats like myself depend on that racist manipulation in Georgia to ensure that we can pull off wins as we did against that despicable black, Herschel Walker. R’s can complain about our multiple venues of election fraud, but we now own elections
“Raffensperger stated that “[n]ext year, there will be a contentious presidential election — and families across Georgia will be settling down for the holidays shortly after — let’s give them a break and take another costly and unnecessary election off the Thanksgiving table”
I’m not informed at the moment to offer an opinion.
If forced I will use Raffensperger’s own words to rule against Raffensperger. If you want to change the election process, Don’t couch your argument in appeals to emotion. Lay out your facts.
But Raffensberger abandons facts and uses nothing but emotive languages.
Fail.
Voting 1 day , in person, ID
Postal voting existed in France until 1975, when it was banned (except in very limited circumstances) due to fears of voter fraud.
I don’t care if you vote, I care if you cheat
Making it harder to vote (multiple times) and limiting choice (run off) do not enhance “democracy”. Most (all?) democrat cities do this, they also throw in holding elections when the fewest people vote (Chicago does it in February). Cities do it to disenfranchise voters and give union employees an outside voice (the union employees). Make voting simple and easy.
Using Ossoff and Brandon Johnson as examples of why a runoff is good policy seems counterintuitive. The country and Chicago would be better off without these two liberals serving in the Senate and in Chicago.
As someone who lives in Chicago, the runoff election knocked out Lightfoot.
You don’t have multiple candidates from different parties. Its a one party town.
Anyone who is central or right runs as an independent rather than say Republican.
Announcing yourself as Republican in Chicago means you’re un-electable.
Johnson won because he was Union.
The next mayor will be a swing back towards the right.
The illegal immigration polices of both Brandons have forced some to wake up.
Others are still so liberal and smug, they are beyond fixing.
(Maybe crime will cause them to snap out of it.)
Because you have multiple candidates you need a run off.
-G
Imagine what holding a single election in November of presidential election year might do to the results? There would be ~200% more voters voting. What would that do to the results?
The reason why someone like lightfoot can get in is the February election and runoff.
In GA, fewer people vote in the second round – always, and no one ever -50% of eligible votes (biden only got ~33%, many don’t vote). Make voting simple and easy.
Aparently you do not care whether people trust the results.
The GA – and other states runnoffs only occur when the “winner of” the election does not have over 50% of the vote.
Really they should require 51%.
What does it matter how many people voted – if the answer was “we can not decide” – we like (or hate) these canditaes very close to equally.
There are numerous reasonable choices when one candidate can not get a strong majority of the votes.
None of which is put someone into office who won by significantly less than the margin of error.
The objective of an election is NOT foir yoru prefered party to win at all costs.
The objective is to have a STRONG majority of voters supporting whatever change the winning candidate wishes to accomplish.
No matter what the correct answer if that does not occur – is to preserve the status quo.
Some possibilities:
Allow the election winner with less than a 1% majority to take office – but radically reduce their powers.
Have a runnoff.
Hold a new election with entirely different candidates.
The correct answer is NOT allow a candidate with a tiny majority of the vote to take over government and impose significant change.
There are lots of problems with runnoffs.
There are far more problems with the alternatives.
Fewer people do vote in runnoffs.
So ? Not voting is a choice too.
You seem to think that we should FORCE everyone to vote.
Countries with high proportions of the population voting are politically unstable.
That is a bad thing not a good thing.
We should want the smallest portion of the electorate voting, not the largest.
So long as everyone has approximately equal opportunity to vote.
It is actually a good thing that runnoffs get fewer voters.
Those who do not show up – are the ones that do not really care.
If I could I would require a huricane everywhere on election day, so that elections were determined by those willing to fight high winds to the polls.
SCOTUS and a constitutional amendment unfortunately eliminated poll taxes.
That was a mistake.
Turley claimed that at some time int he past runnoffs were “racist” – I would like to see evidence of that.
Regardless, poll taxes were used in a racist fashion to restrict voting.
The problem is the racism – not the restricting voting.
Impose a small poll tax – say $1.
Anyone unwilling to pay $1 to vote – should not be voting.
I would note – imposing a cost is actually EXTRMELY important.
One of the major flaws of democracy – and why market work infinitely better is there is massive moral hazard when your choices do not come with a cost.
Even pollsters know that they get completely different answers when they ask “would you vote for policy X, if it cost you $100/yr”
There is virtually no popular left wing policy that voters are willing to pay an extra $100 in taxes per year.
There is no popular left wing policy that ONLY costs $100/year in additional taxes.
When the choices people make have no cost – they make BAD choices.
Just because you imagine something – does not make it actually a good thing in reality.
No matter what we need the means to resolve incredibly close elections.
These are actually becoming more frequent.
The wise among us will have learned from 2020 how bad a close election can be.
in 2022 a very large percent of house seats were determined by less than 1% of the vote.
That is not good for the country.
It does not result in government that we can trust.
Worse trust in the results is directlyu proportionate to the size of the win.
Newsome’s recall win was with near certainty full of massive fraud. But the size of his victory was much greater than any possible fraud.
All the election integrity and antifraud measures, all election law is fundimentally about close elections.
The alternative to runnoffs, is to have courts determine winners and losers in close elections – and that is a far poorer choice.
We do not want to put our courts into the position of having to decide bitterly political issues – as opposed to issues of law and constitutionality.
SCOTUS has been trying to get the courts out of redisctricting.
There is no objectively correct way to create congressional districts.
Ultimately it is a political issue and we should not be answering political questions in court.
If you think your legislature is politically corrupt – vote them out.
The kind of gerrymandering that both parties tend to fear – makes that EASIER.
Maybe – but runnoffs are still better wayus of dealing with close elections.
I have other suggestions.
ALWAYS have a None of the above option – if none of the above gets a plurality – new election with new candidates. If a candidate does not get 51% of the vote – new election.