The Supreme Court Holds to Regular Order for the New Year

Below is my column in The Messenger on the Supreme Court’s rejection of the motion by Special Counsel Jack Smith to curtail the appellate review of Donald Trump’s claim of immunity. While denounced by many in the media, it was not just a predictable but principled decision to stick with regular order in the consideration of such appellate issues. For too many legal experts, Trump offers the release of rage and the ability to adopt of the same dismissive, cavalier attitude of others when it comes to legal rights.
Long civil libertarians can experience the momentary freedom from the confines of blind justice and due process. They can just vent and demand abridged appeals for a presumed guilty defendant. They can embrace broad interpretations of criminal provisions and narrow interpretations of constitutional rights. Years of circumscribed restraint can be set aside for a cathartic demand for disqualification and incarceration. The Supreme Court, however, resisted such demands in a decision that declined to create a fast-track to favor the Special Counsel.
Here is the column:
The decision on Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court to deny a motion for expedited appeal is not ordinarily a matter for exhaustive media coverage. However, if the Trump name appears in the caption of a case, many legal experts suddenly jettison all due process concerns or sense of restraint. That is particularly true when the denial could — as here — prove highly beneficial to Donald Trump.
The denial very likely ends the effort by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith to put Trump on trial just before the March 5 Super Tuesday primary elections, and it could well result in a trial after next November’s general election.
Smith was able to get D.C. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to shoehorn the trial into a small window in March 2024. At the time, some of us stated that we were skeptical whether Smith could hold to that date in light of the novel constitutional and evidentiary issues in the case.
Even with the expedited review of the D.C. Circuit appellate court with an oral argument scheduled for Jan. 9, it will take time to issue an opinion. Trump then has a right to seek review with the full court in an en banc petition. That could easily take weeks, even on an expedited basis. It would then have to be appealed to the Supreme Court for a full briefing and argument.
That schedule would likely approach or pass the March date. Assuming Smith prevails in every review, the pretrial proceedings still would have to resume after the case is returned to Judge Chutkan. That could easily push any potential trial to within 60 days of the general election — a period in which the Justice Department has historically avoided prosecutions under a long-standing policy to prevent influencing elections.
Ironically, Judge Chutkan ruled against Trump on immunity and the scheduling by insisting that he should be treated no differently from ordinary citizens. That is precisely what the Supreme Court just did. It refused to take away an appeal that most ordinary defendants could expect from the courts.
Once the Court’s rejection became known on Friday, the coverage was full of anger and accusations. Before the ruling, many legal experts praised Smith and supported the effort to cut short Trump’s right to appeal. Just a day before the Court’s decision to turn down Smith, legal expert Dave Aronberg declared on MSNBC that “the Supreme Court seems to be willing to hopscotch over the appellate court. Jack Smith is calling Trump’s bluff.”
It did not exactly work out that way.
Although the justices’ actual vote on the motion is not known, commentators immediately declared that conservatives on the Court had rendered a politically calculated opinion to spare Trump. A typical take appeared on Vox, where senior correspondent Ian Millhiser referred to “the GOP-controlled Supreme Court” and that three justices are Trump appointees, in order to paint the decision as nothing more than a rigged process.
The decision, however, stuck with the regular order of appeals used for defendants. The extraordinary act would have been for the Supreme Court to allow Smith to bypass the court of appeals for no other reason than his insistence that the case is hugely important.
It is clear, of course, that the case is important — but the question is why such weighty issues should be given less judicial scrutiny due to that importance.
A full appeal can produce concessions or admissions by a party in the course of arguing the issues. It creates a full appellate record that is considered by the Supreme Court, along with the trial record. So far, just one judge has ruled on this matter. The D.C. Circuit adds at least three — and potentially more — appellate judges as part of the standard review process.
If anything, Smith has an advantage before the D.C. Circuit. Notably, while two of the three judges were appointed by President Joe Biden, much of the media does not refer to the panel as “Democratic-controlled.”
Every defendant is entitled to due process, including a full opportunity of appellate review absent a set of narrow, expedient circumstances. This was not one of those. Smith never actually explained why the trial is so urgent that the defendant should be denied one of two courts for appellate review. The assumption is that Smith’s urgency is to convict Trump before the 2024 election for the benefit of voters.
That, of course, would overturn the long-standing Justice Department policy to avoid even the appearance of trying to influence elections.
The other obvious concern is that, if the March trial date is lost, it may be difficult to try the case before November’s general election. And if Trump were to be elected as president, a new attorney general might scuttle Smith’s investigation or Trump might grant himself a presidential pardon.
However, those are concerns that no judge should ethically consider.
That is why some of us said in advance that the Supreme Court should reject this motion, as it did on Friday. Regardless of who this decision benefits, the question is what due process demands — regardless of the defendant.
Nevertheless, the question posed by legal analysts like Vox’s Millhiser is whether the Supreme Court will “further sabotage Smith’s case by [keeping] the prosecution on pause while it reviews the D.C. Circuit’s decision.”
Perish the thought.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
131 thoughts on “The Supreme Court Holds to Regular Order for the New Year”
Jonathan: There is another reason you and DJT want to postpone his criminal trials until after the election. The Hill, where you are a frequent contributor, is reporting (12/29/23) that a new NYTimes/Siena College poll found that 24% of respondents who are DJT supporters also say if DJT is convicted in any of his criminal cases he should not be the GOP nominee. Seventy percent say it makes no difference. They will still vote for a convicted felon to be POTUS!
But it’s pretty clear. DJT needs EVERY SINGLE vote from his base if he stands a chance of getting the nomination or winning the 2024 election. Loss of 24% of MAGA voters is not a good sign. And probably why you won’t want to cite this poll!
Ian Millhiser referred to “the GOP-controlled Supreme Court” . . . in order to paint the decision as nothing more than a rigged process.
These people are absurd. If it was political then the Dem-appointed Justices would have dissented, which didn’t happen. The Court was unanimous, which is not surprising since certiorari before judgment is rarely granted.
“The Court was unanimous”
No, as JT noted, “the justices’ actual vote on the motion is not known.” All we know is that there weren’t 5 votes for granting cert (5 rather than the usual 4 because that’s what’s required for granting cert before judgment).
Hey Dennis
Jonathan: DJT was not into the Christmas spirit yesterday. In a slew of posts it was not goodwill to all. Here is a sampling from his 6 posts yesterday:
—“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE. Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic…with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT…MAY THEY ROT IN HELL…”
—It’s hard to have a truly great Christmas when you have a Crooked and incompetent President who wants to put his Political Opponent in jail…We are in a fight of our lives to save our County from MADNESS & DOOM…”
You get the flavor of DJT’s posts. For him this holiday is all about DOOM and GLOOM. Probably for good reason because DJT knows the wheels of justice are finally closing in on him.
It was quite different in our home yesterday. Although out family is scattered around the countryside we were able bring most of the family together for a Christmas dinner. For those who couldn’t come we Sciped. My wife out-did herself with a prime rib (bone in) roast, roasted potatoes and asparagus and a homemade pumpkin pie. She beamed when every at the table toasted her. The only discordant moment was when Uncle Fred tried to talk about DJT. Everyone else shouted: “Shut up Fred, we don’t want to hear about Trump tonight!”. It was a time for celebration…not MADNESS & Doom”.
Dennis
“The only discordant moment was when Uncle Fred tried to talk about DJT.”
Well, we know this whole charade is a lie. There is NO WAY that TDS Dennis went a whole afternoon without talking about Trump. In fact, we can rest assured that most of his gifts to family were emblazoned with Fani Willis, Jack Smith, or Leticia James likenesses.
You need to make your tall tales more believable Dennis. This one is right up there with “AR-5’s ruin the meat”.
REGARDING ABOVE:
I’m gonna split a rib here. LMAOOOOOOO
Dennis couldn’t attend a funeral without talking to the widow about DJT.
LMAO
“My wife out-did herself with a prime rib (bone in) roast, roasted potatoes and asparagus and a homemade pumpkin pie.”
Paul Broca a French neurologist theorized that damage to inferior frontal gyrus, and the precentral gyrus, in the left cerebral hemisphere, may result in, restriction of speech output to short, ungrammatical sentences: ‘Broca’s aphasia’. Additionally, Carl Wernicke a German neurologist, postulated that damage to the left cerebral hemisphere resulted in defective comprehension in writing and speech, and use of non-grammatical words with empty meanings: ‘Wernicke’s aphasia’.
I only cite these two neurologists to gain an understanding of the actions taken by the Democrats!
And of course, to add a little levity/triviality to this utter nonsense of the absurd pursuit of President Trump, maybe Kafka was clairvoyant “The Trail”.
As the father of a catastrophic ischemic left hemispheric stroke victim who suffers from “global” aphasia, I can tell you that his reading and writing skills are unaffected. Converting thought to vocal output is the crux of the difficulty speaking. Interestingly enough, when the process of idk, “concentration” (for lack of a better term) is removed, speech flows normally. For instance, when he reads aloud from written text or sings a song that he knows by heart, the words flow out unabated.
What libtards suffer has little in common. Except this. They have little desire to stop and think about what they are saying (or typing), and minus that “concentration”, the turds just flow right out.
Take Svelass, who earlier, in defense of his indefensible lie said this
“Money and gifts going to family are not official acts with regard to Joe Biden.”
LMAO he just drops that turd with zero thought. No one ever argued that the quid WAS the quo.
Svelaz is confused, for sure.