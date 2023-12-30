AI Did It: Disbarred Michael Cohen Admits to Sending Fake Case Citations to Get Early Release from Supervision

Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s onetime fixer and lawyer, has admitted to a federal court that he was the source of fake case citations used to support his effort to end his supervised release from his earlier criminal convictions. He blamed Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the error, he also seemed to throw his own attorney under the bus for not checking his work.
U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman was a bit peeved when his clerks checked the authority cited by Cohen, including such cases as “United States v. Figueroa-Flores, United States v. Ortiz and United States v. Amato.” None existed.
In fairness, Cohen is not the first person to be burned by AI. Of course, critics have noted that the faux authority is perfectly consistent with Cohen’s legal career, which is a litany of misrepresentations and outright lies.
Cohen now says that the culprit is Google Bard, an AI service, and that he was only the latest victim of AI invention. However, one of the most interesting aspects of the statement is that Cohen asks for understanding that he is only a layperson, not a lawyer. He was, of course, disbarred as a lawyer after pleading guilty various federal crimes.
Cohen told the court:
“As a non-lawyer, I have not kept up with emerging trends (and related risks) in legal technology and did not realize that Google Bard was a generative text service that, like Chat-GPT, could show citations and descriptions that looked real but actually were not. Instead, I understood it to be a super-charged search engine and had repeatedly used it in other contexts to (successfully) find accurate information online.”
He then put part of the blame on his non-AI lawyer, David Schwartz, and emphasized that it was in the end Schwartz’ filing, not his:
“It did not occur to me then and remains surprising to me now—that Mr. Schwartz would drop the cases into his submission wholesale without even confirming that they existed. I deeply regret any problems Mr. Schwartz’s filing may have caused.”
Cohen’s current counsel E. Danya Perry, asked that his client “not suffer any collateral damage from Mr. Schwartz’s misstep.”
The problems with AI are well-known, but so is Cohen’s checkered history with the courts.
As I have previously written, Cohen has a long history of alleged lies and half-truths in dealing with the government or courts.
In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to various charges, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and several banks to obtain campaign financing and was sentenced to three years in prison.
He unsuccessfully sued Trump on the basis of a verbal contract that again put his own dubious veracity at issue.
As noted in earlier proceedings in Manhattan, Cohen has continued to misrepresent his criminal background and, after assuring the court that he was remorseful for his crimes, was regularly going on the air to deny that he committed tax fraud and suggesting that he was railroaded by prosecutors.
Prosecutors cited his numerous media appearances as containing false accounts of himself and his case: “while Cohen is free to write and say what he wants, he cannot simultaneously distance himself from his conduct on cable news, while cloaking himself in claims of acceptance of responsibility in court filings.”
I became a critic of Cohen long before he broke with the President. He was a disgrace to the bar for years and Trump bears equal blame for retaining such a person as his legal representative.
What Cohen lacked in legal skill, he made up for in a lack of ethical and professional standards.
In 2015, students on The Harvard Lampoon played a harmless prank on Trump by having him sit in the stolen “president’s chair” from the Harvard Crimson for a photo. Cohen threatened the students with absolute ruination. He was quoted by a student on the Lampoon staff as saying: “I’m gonna come up to Harvard. You’re all gonna get expelled. If this photo gets out, you’ll be outta that school faster than you know it. I can be up there tomorrow.”
On another occasion, after a journalist pursued a story he did not like, Cohen told the reporter that he should “tread very f—ing lightly because what I’m going to do to you is going to be f—ing disgusting. Do you understand me?”
Cohen remained Trump’s loyal attack dog until he was arrested and Trump refused to pardon him, That is when Cohen proved that when you scratch a lawyer, you can find a foe.
Cohen has been gaming the system his entire career. He claimed urgent medical needs for release from prison. Of course, he previously claimed health problems in failing to appear to testify only to be spotted out on the town for a fancy dinner. Cohen previously (and implausibly) reinvented himself as a redemptive sinner and received financial support from Trump critics. He continued that pattern after his conviction.
Perry told Fox News Digital in a statement: “These filings—and the fact that he was willing to unseal them—show that Mr. Cohen did absolutely nothing wrong. He relied on his lawyer, as he had every right to do. Unfortunately, his lawyer appears to have made an honest mistake in not verifying the citations in the brief he drafted and filed.”
A federal court previously denied early release after prosecutors claimed that Cohen has reformed little and is still misrepresenting facts. Submitting fake case authority is obviously not ideal in claiming the status of a changed man.
The latest controversy is likely to be raised in the prosecution of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg where Cohen is expected to be a key witness. The lack of authority, however, does not appear to be a detriment in that case which is pushing unprecedented legal claims. Time to call in the Google Bard?
29 thoughts on “AI Did It: Disbarred Michael Cohen Admits to Sending Fake Case Citations to Get Early Release from Supervision”
Note to self: George Clooney and Harvey Keitel played fixers in the movies Michael Clayton and Pulp Fiction, respectively. In both instances, the fixers were dynamic, brilliant, and charming.
The reality is Michael Cohen. I once suspected Cohen impeached his own testimony to protect Mr. Trump. Mr. Cohen has since disabused me of that misapprehension. Cohen really is that dumb.
Hollywood is wrong, again. Good lawyers don’t “fix.” They leave skirting the law to status-seeking incompetents, such as fixers, Soros prosecutors, and DOJ trolls—because those losers’ careers are expendable.
Mr. Smith, I’d stay away from “fixing” elections. McCabe, Strzok, and Page are—like Michael Cohen—finished.
Jonathan: Why now start attacking Michael Cohen now when you practically ignored him? I think I know why. Judge Chutkan’s case involving Jan 6 is still scheduled for Mar. 4. But with DJT’s attempts at delays by appeals makes it unlikely the trial date will hold. It is the case that should have gone first. So now the focus is on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s trial over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels–starting March 24, the likely first criminal trial of DJT. And Michael Cohen will be a key witness in that case.
So now, out of the blue and in the service of DJT’s defense, you attempt to attack the credibility of Cohen as a witness in that case. It appears to be a clear attempt to taint the jury pool ahead of trial. The significance of Bragg’s case should not be underestimated and you recognize it’s threat to DJT. In 2016, voters were deprived of knowing who they were voting for–when just weeks before the election DJT, a married candidate, bought the silence of a sex partner by falsifying business records.
If DJT is convicted in Manhattan it will finally give voters the information they were deprived of in 2016–whether they want to vote for a convicted felon in 2024. The polls clearly show they don’t. The case in Manhattan is a bit late but nevertheless important for our justice system. DJT’s tryst with Stormy Daniels may yet come back to haunt DJT in 2024!
Cohen . . . whatever.
It is the emerging possible threat AI represents that I find more concerning.
See that Barbenhemier short movie? Was it perfect? Nope. But two guys came up with that in three days using AI.
Some Spanish modeling company got tired of using real models, they were too flakey. So they used AI to make one. The “model” makes them $11,000 a month. It is SOFTWARE!
Some AI generated internet influencer has some 4.5 million followers. It is SOFTWARE!
And now, young men are opting for AI chatbot “girlfriends” to the real thing! It is SOFTWARE!
I wondered why Cohen was disbarred in the first place and then remembered that he isn’t black.
Michael Cohen is a low life liar and should have his sentence doubled, for his lies, games, etc. How any jury or judge/court can believe him? No creditability.
Spot on! And he’s a hero on MSNBC. Imagine that.
Truth is the glue that holds society together. True truth. The whole truth and nothing but the truth. Truth is the antidote for subversion, deceit and manipulation. That is why toxic leaders despise it.
This is like watching an eight year old trying to create an excuse when they were caught with their hand in the cookie jar.
Herein lies the issue with truth vs. facts. A person can hold truths that have nothing to do with indisputable facts. That is why it was so mind bending when Biden declared that, “We choose truth over facts.”
Tis a poor lawyer who is his own lawyer.
Cohen is correct….the Lawyer entered the Plea.
Which self respecting Lawyer would represent Cohen and trust anything Cohen had to say.
Those famous words….”Trust but verify” still ring true.
You have to admire his chutzpah
No you don’t.
There is only thing to decide. Whether Avenatti or Cohen will be at the top of the Democrat on 24 ticket after Joe has finished off Ukraine. Hunter will be in the wings in case one cant go. They are a shoe in. They will need a lot more than 2000 mules and the FBI DOJ and Belly Barr and Garland to get them over the finish line. Trump apparently not sure if Belly Barr worse than Garland or the other way around. That also is a horse race.
Cohen is another example of one of the two problems I have with Trump: His track record for picking associates and appointments is pretty dismal. While I don’t believe Trump is corrupt in any way, Secretary Pompeo is about the only one i think was a really good, totally honest man.
My other problem with Trump is his age.
Ask Juliane Assange and his family about that. His trade people were spectacular
Can you elaborate further ? Are you speaking about Pompeo or Trump ?
While I agree with you that Cohen is one of many examples of poor Trump picks. Pompeo is NOT an example of a good pick.
Trump’s very successful foreign policy came pretty much for a small cabal of lifelong associates at the WH – not state department.
Pompeo might have been a wise choice to offer Trump some protection fromt he deep state as he is a lifetime member, he is not a reflection of where we should be going.
Next – While There are examples of poor choices by Trump, there are also many many examples of excellent choices.
Trump has been successful in Many private domains, as well as as president.
That does not happen if the majority of your associates are not excellent.
John Say, I always like your comments but I disagree with you on Trump’s staffing. Trump will go for the good looking person the way Democrats go after a “box checker” for theirs.
You can hardly call William Barr good-looking – the man resembles nothing so much as an enormous toad.
River, I agree about Trump and his appointees and I also agree about Pompeo. I might add Barr as being honest, but after seeing Garland I will say that I wish Barr was more of a loyal Republican because when fighting against the fascist left we do need to get a little dirty once in awhile.
Barr is not honest. Everything he does is and attempt to create a legacy. Alas he has none.
perfectly consistent with Cohen’s legal career, which is a litany of misrepresentations and outright lies.
Now do Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joseph Biden, James Comey, et al, all legal “scholars”.
As an aside, so sorry Professor Turley about you being swatted. Shocking, repulsive, not surprising.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
– John Adams