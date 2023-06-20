“Ongoing Need for Specific Deterrence”: Michael Cohen Denied Early Release by Federal Court

Below is my column in the New York Post on the denial of the early release requested by Michael Cohen in New York. What was most notable was the use of Cohen’s cable appearances on CNN and MSNBC to show that he is continuing a pattern of lying about his past criminal conduct.
Michael Cohen was long known as the “fixer” for former President Trump — a legal thug who threatened students, journalists, and others on behalf of his former client.
While his loyalties have shifted with his fortunes, the one constant element in his career has been an utter disregard for the truth and a remarkable moral flexibility. The media now gushes over Cohen, a lawyer it once (rightfully despised) because he has become a Trump critic.
The one person, however, not falling for Cohen’s shtick is US District Judge Jesse M. Furman. Cohen came before Furman to ask for early release from his probation late last week and Furman refused. Prosecutors suggested that Cohen should try to stop lying before coming before the Court. Furman agreed and ruled that it would be better for everyone to keep Cohen under the supervision of the criminal justice system.
I have previously written about Cohen’s different hustles to attract money and advantage from the higher bidders. Furman was clearly not impressed and not buying.
In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to various charges, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and several banks to obtain campaign financing and was sentenced to three years in prison. However, if you watched his media appearance or read his book, you would think that Cohen is a victim of terrible injustice. Cohen has written not one but two memoirs: “Disloyal” in 2020 and “Revenge” in 2022.
He unsuccessfully sued Trump on the basis of a verbal contract on the basis of his own dubious veracity. The result was predictable.
As noted in the proceedings in Manhattan, Cohen has continued to misrepresent his criminal background and, after assuring the court that it was remorseful for his crimes, was regularly going on the air to deny that he committed tax fraud and suggesting that he was railroaded by prosecutors.
Prosecutors cited his numerous media appearances as containing false accounts of himself and his case: “while Cohen is free to write and say what he wants, he cannot simultaneously distance himself from his conduct on cable news, while cloaking himself in claims of acceptance of responsibility in court filings.”
Now that he is reliably anti-Trump, the media has rehabilitated Cohen as a reliable source and quotes his sage predictions (which usually involve Trump being found guilty on a variety of different crimes).
There is little interest in addressing the disbarred attorney’s history of lies and threats. Just weeks earlier portraying Cohen as virtual pond scum, media quickly declared him a hero who could “save America.”
His abusive antics are forgotten in favor of an image of the playful influencer on social media. He is now described as a TikTok star and fans post gushing reviews like “I want to hate you but you’ve turned into a hero.” Indeed, he is now an inspiration to many on the left: “Luv your excitement it makes me hopeful for justice.”
That feeling however does not extend to Justice itself. US attorney Damian Williams told the court that “Cohen’s recent efforts to back away from his prior acceptance of responsibility is evidence of the ongoing need for specific deterrence.”
I became a critic of Cohen long before he broke with the President. He was a disgrace to the bar for years and Trump bears equal blame for retaining such a person as his legal representative.
What Cohen lacked in legal skill, he made up for in a lack of ethical and professional standards.
In 2015, students on The Harvard Lampoon played a harmless prank on Trump by having him sit in the stolen “president’s chair” from the Harvard Crimson for a photo. Cohen threatened the students with absolute ruination. He was quoted by a student on the Lampoon staff as saying: “I’m gonna come up to Harvard. You’re all gonna get expelled. If this photo gets out, you’ll be outta that school faster than you know it. I can be up there tomorrow.”
On another occasion, after a journalist pursued a story he did not like, Cohen told the reporter that he should “tread very f—ing lightly because what I’m going to do to you is going to be f—ing disgusting. Do you understand me?”
Cohen remained Trump’s loyal attack dog until he was arrested and Trump refused to pardon him, That is when Cohen proved that when you scratch a lawyer, you can find a foe.
Cohen has been gaming the system his entire career. He claimed urgent medical needs for release from prison. Of course, he previously claimed health problems in failing to appear to testify only to be spotted out on the town for a fancy dinner. Cohen previously (and implausibly) reinvented himself as a redemptive sinner and received financial support from Trump critics. He continued that pattern after his conviction.
Notably, Cohen loves to discuss how he helped the Justice Department pursue Trump. However, the Justice Department informed the court that Cohen is about as reformed and serious as a Pirate of Penzance.
This is one hustle that Michael Cohen will not be able to land. It is hardly a major loss. He can always write a third memoir after “Disloyal” and “Revenge.” Perhaps “Shameless.”
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
24 thoughts on ““Ongoing Need for Specific Deterrence”: Michael Cohen Denied Early Release by Federal Court”
“Michael Cohen was Donald Trump’s “fixer”, “legal thug” and all around Mafia Don consigliere.”
The Left, like its “president,” has a severe case of selective amnesia.
Can you say Marc Elias?
What crimes has Elias been convicted for?
Anonymous, Democrats don’t get charged. If they do they get the Hunter Biden probation slap on the wrist.
Jonathan: One thing upon which we again agree. Michael Cohen was Donald Trump’s “fixer”, “legal thug” and all around Mafia Don consigliere. His lack of “ethical and professional standards” were a disgrace to the bar. But Trump liked Cohen when the latter was making secret hush payments to Stormy Daniels. Cohen even lied to Congress to protect the Don. That’s loyalty and what got Cohen in so much legal trouble.
In many ways Cohen was a mirror image of his boss. As you say, “gaming the system his entire career”. Cohen was in Trump’s inner circle because he did exactly what Trump wanted–lie and lie to protect the Don. Trump is now facing similar problems because he continues to lie about his unlawful hoarding of top secret and other national defense information. Trump was interviewed yesterday by Fox host Brett Bair. During the interview Trump lied over and over again. When asked by Bair why he had all the top secret national security defense docs Trump replied:
“So like every other president, I take things out, and in my case I took out pretty much in a hurry but people
packed it up and we left. I had clothing in there. I had all sorts of personal items, and they are much, much stuff”
None of which Trump claimed in the interview is true. Trump spent a lot of time selecting the items he want to take back to Mar-a-Lago. It was not haphazard or done in a “hurry”. Trump knew what he was taking–including top secret and other national defense material. And Trump was personally involved in packing the material. And not every other president engaged in the intentional unlawful retention of docs that belonged to the government and should have been turned over before Trump left office. Lies on top of lies!
No doubt Jack Smith’s team is playing close attention and recording all of Trump’s public statements since his indictment last week. Trump knew what he was taking was unlawful and Jack Smith will use Trump’s continued lies and present them to the jury that tries Trump. Trump will continue to inculpate himself between now and the trial! And you can take that to the bank!
OT:
Washington Post: “President Biden’s son Hunter has reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail, according to court papers filed Tuesday.”
Copy of the DOJ letter here: https://www.axios.com/2023/06/20/hunter-biden-charged-gun-taxes-plea-deal
“. . . plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge . . .”
A jaywalking ticket for the bagman in a bribery scheme — all to spread the toxic smokescreen that the DOJ/FBI are not politicized.
What Hunter Biden lacked in any skill, he made up for by lacking a conscience.
That’s why Joe Biden used him as the kleptocratic family’s bagman.
In case anybody needs reminding: Bribery is named in the Constitution as an impeachable offense.
If Republicans had evidence, they’d have started impeachment proceedings.
“What Cohen lacked in legal skill, he made up for in a lack of ethical and professional standards.”
That’s why Trump employed him.
So true – it is amazing how many Trump lawyers find themselves in legal or ethical trouble. Those that don’t have such issues who manage to get hired by Trump end up parting ways with Trump before very long.
It is the same pretty much for the non-lawyers in Trump’s orbit. The ones who stick around the longest tend to be the most ethically-challenged.
Looking forward to your first memoir, Jon.
Actually Fellows, we revolted against a tyrannical Parliament. Most of the acts that were intolerable were from Parliament. Many American colonists appealed to the King to intercede with Parliament. When that never happened then we saw that we would get no help from Parliament or the King. Remember at that time the King had moral persuasion but little other power. (see the English Civil War. Etc.)
Cohen is and was a sleaze and definitely one of Trump’s worst associates and I hold that choice against Trump as well as several other associates and appointees. Cohen is the caricature of the sleazy attorney with no ethics. Obviously, he was not even a good attorney. Otherwise I see most attorneys in a good light. Everyone gets a right to counsel, remember. Even the devil.
Politico and the magazine by the same name both get it wrong. In this case it was the. post. here that got it all wrong.
The Founding Fathers did not “get rid” of an unelected Monarch as did the Russian Bolshevik Revolutionaries…..they (the Founding Fathers) formed a nation from the original colonies….and that Monarchy lives on till today but fortunately we as a nation are free of that monarchy.
Shooting and bayoneting was done on the Battlefield fighting the King’s Army and Mercenaries…..not murdering the Royal Family.
Just once I wish the Left would get its facts and history correct.
Interesting, continued deterrence? Considering Adam Schiff, James Clapper, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Brennan…….. I missed their deterrence from lying about their criminal past.
Trump ” equally bad.” Trump wished he could have had the most vile lawyer we know — Roy Cohn. Cohn was Joe McCarthy’s legal hit man.
So ?
If I am being attacked – I want Attila the Hun defending me.
Cohn famously said: “Don’t tell me what the LAW is. Tell me who the JUDGE is.”
On July, 1918, under orders from Lenin, the Russian Imperial Romanov family and their five children were shot and bayoneted to death by his Bolshevik revolutionaries. Nothing about the left has changed since then. They are ruthless and will do anything to stay in power.
The Tsar was an unelected monarch. The Founding Fathers of our country started a war to get rid of an unelected monarch. It is the main method to change a political system from an unelected monarchy.
“It is the main method to change a political system from an unelected monarchy.”
Without any mention of what they want to change the system to?! Individual freedom (the FF) and universal slavery (Lenin) are morally equivalent?!
Behold the repulsiveness of the Left’s world view.
Many of the founding fathers had slaves. The British, at the time, did not. So I cannot consider the founding fathers as in a flight against slavery.
“Many of the founding fathers had slaves.”
If that’s your primary focus, then you understand nothing about America’s founding principles or about the concept of “individual rights.” You do, though, understand everything about finding feet of clay.
Much of what you say is true about Cohen – but Trump had hired him and kept him on all those years because he was a criminal disgrace to the bar – for Trump. Many of the other lawyers Trump hired over the years have also been criminal disgraces to the bar – Guiliani, the Kraken, Ellis.
Many others Trump hired have also been criminal disgraces to their profession – Manafort, Bannon, etc. Those guys however, all got pardoned by Trump because they continued to be criminal disgraces FOR Trump. So in that sense, the reason Cohen is still under the supervision of the justice system is because he has broken with Trump; if he had stayed loyal to Trump he would have been pardoned and would be criming for Trump today.
“Holy ‘What goes around, comes around’, Batman!!”