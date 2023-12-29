For years, we have discussed the alarming shift in the Democratic party on free speech with candidates running on pledges to censor opposing views and politicians supporting blacklisting and censorship on social media. Many citizens oppose such efforts to restrict their rights under the First Amendment, but are unaware of the work of their representatives to limit free speech. Now, a filing in the Supreme Court supporting censorship efforts by the Biden Administration has supplied a handy list of the anti-free speech states for citizens.
The 5th Circuit previously ruled in Missouri v. Biden that administration officials “likely violated” the First Amendment and issued a preliminary injunction banning the government from communicating with social media companies to limit speech.
Not surprisingly, the state of California is leading the effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a decision enjoining the government from censorship efforts. California has long sought to impose speech limits on doctors, businesses, and citizens to silence opposing viewpoints.
However, 23 Democrat-led states joined this ignoble effort in signing on to the brief of California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The brief lauds past efforts of these states to combat “harmful content” on the Internet and to protect the public from “misleading information” through partnerships with social media companies.
So here is the list to see if you are residing in an anti-free speech state:
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Hawaii
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico,
New York
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Vermont
Washington
Wisconsin
District of Columbia
Here is the brief: Missouri v. Biden–New York et al. Amicus Br.
80 thoughts on “Are You in an Anti-Free Speech State? We Now Have The Definitive List”
Turley turned political hack writes about the freedom of speech, while he enables and supports Trump who has openly supported the jailing of political opponents, journalists, news reporters, shutting down news organizations and the FCC. Writes nothing on book banning, fining librarians, whitewashing history and censoring topics in classrooms from the right-wing MAGA persecution complex.
If you say that you will never vote for Trump you are part of the continuance of a censorship regime. Considering the dangers to eliminate our freedom of speech by the left the time for standing on the middle ground is over. If it takes voting for Trump to stop an authoritarian takeover of the nation I will gladly fill in the oval next to his name. The alternative is allowing the Democratic party to control what we can see and hear. If you need a waffle find it at the Waffle House not in the polling booth. This suggestion only applies if you really believe in your right to say what you want in the public square. Otherwise, you should order your shackles to fit because you did not vote and you will be deserving of your fate.
BS. Those who act like there’s only two options and there can be no third party candidates are just part of the problem, NOT the solution.
I won’t say I’ll never vote for Trump, but he’d have to do a 180 on growing the f$#k up and acting like he has half a brain instead of a big spoiled rich baby with a cell phone who enriched himself off the Presidency like every other one over the last 10 years.
Just because I won’t vote for a stooge, doesn’t make me any less of an enemy to the censorship regime. It makes me more of one. Because unlike you, I’m smart enough to know that Trump isn’t much better, and will censor the things he wants to censor when he takes power.
Trump will likely win if they allow him on the ballots, which I firmly believe they have to. And if they don’t, then I’d stand with Trump to see him on the ballot.
But vote for him? lol, not likely in a pigs-eye.
JT, you are aware that “free speech” rights are interpreted by unhinged zealots as including:
– the right to anonymously suggest online that someone rape Mrs. Turley, in order to intimidate and silence
Jonathan Turley
– the right to publish the Turley home address in furtherance of that cyber-intimidation campaign
– the right to wage the same vague threats online targeting the Turley children
I want the state I live in to criminalize the above extremes of speech intimidation from behind a wall of anonymity.
I want Section 230 revised so that platforms can be sued for facilitating such criminality.
I fully support a balance of speech freedom with responsibility to remain civil. But what we have now is
giving power to unhinged, fanatical zealots, and conniving liars, at the expense of even-tempered, goodwilled, fact-seeking citizens.
This site could be a place where ideas are honed to make the needed rebalancing of responsibility and freedom.
But, JT’s one-sided approach does nothing to promote that recalibration of the law. Rather, it’s a recipe for anarchy and authoritarian takeover by the shrewdest liars.
Just waiting for the first righteous s@@tlib to explain why these actions aren’t censorship since it is private companies removing content.
Or it is censorship but it’s a good and necessary thing. Government has a duty to protect the public from misinformation. No free speech for “Nazis”, right?
I do not want to understand, reconcile or understand these people. I want a divorce.
antonio
Why oh why must the defenders of democracy censor? Because their ideas suck, they lie, and they are too stupid not to get caught.
How anyone votes for these corrupt warmongering mofos is beyond imaginable. What do those people do, turn on msnbc and think to themselves, that sounds right? Idiots, pure and simple. Short-sighted, idiots.
Look at every major city they run, it is a shithole. Apparently all those idiots need to overcome their reality is a couple ethnic restaurants.
I used to think the pubs needed an opposition party to keep them in check, but now that the pubs have that internally, the value of the dnc to the nation is well below negative.
They are actively lobbying for censorship and their useful idiots are simply bobbing their heads in agreement. What wastes.
I agree whole heartedly that the democrats are out of control on censorship and violating our right to free speech, but don’t think that means the alternative party’s any better.
Most people have selective memories because they have a particular ax to grind, supporting their party affiliations and ideological beliefs. I don’t. I have no ideological beliefs or party affiliation. I am interested in one thing and one thing only.
The truth. Not my truth. Not your truth. Not “their” truth. THE truth. Truth is binary. Either its true, or false. On or off.
And the truth is people selectively edit out in their own minds the scenes from the Trump rallies, where one single little black girl, a child really, she was 17, stood up at a Trump rally and shouted out a single phrase of disagreement.
She was immediately silenced by the jeering, hissing booing and cursing crowd, to which Trump joined in. They sent armed security officers down to physically grab her and drag her out, with Trump encouraging them to “not be too gentle with her”.
This was a 17 year old child.
As these tough security men literally grabbed her and dragged her out, big fat angry frothing at the mouth Trump supporters spat on her, threw things at her and worse, KICKED AND PUNCHED HER. One big fat piece of garbage reached over and punched her right in the face.
This was while her hands were restrained up behind her back and she was being dragged away unable to even shield her face from their blows.
The security did nothing to protect her from the kicks and blows from these demons from the bowels of hell, and Trump grinned and cheered as they did.
So don’t tell me the republicans or Trump or his supporters are bastions of free speech. Don’t pretend for two seconds that if Trump gets in he’ll remove any of the censorship powers the democrats are circumventing the constitution to grant themselves. He won’t be any more a champion of free speech than they are.
The only difference the republicans will bring is “what speech” gets censored. They’ll censor speech they don’t like, just like the democrats are censoring speech they don’t like.
The only candidates out there right now who have a prayer for restoring free speech protections are RFK and maybe Vivek Ramaswamy. Neither the democrats or the republicans are likely to restore powers coerced and put in place once they have them. And the republican voters for Trump could care less about free speech when it comes to what the other side has to say.
They’ll cry about it all night long while its happening to them, then turn around and do the same damn thing when they get power.
Were you at this Trump rally, Chris? Where did it take place?
Don’t even bother troll. It’s permanently recorded on video so you can’t deny it. And this was just one instance, they did this at all the Trump rallies when he was running.
Here Troll boy, and this is just one instance. Now go crawl back into your moms basement, troll.
When you’re man enough to sign your own name to your comments, then you can act like you got something to say.
Ronald Reagan would be ashamed and embarrassed of today’s Republicans.
American values are universal and Ukraine is part of the universe, the last time I checked.
Why don’t you want Ukraine to enjoy the same rights and freedoms as other people?
Why so hell-bent against people being free?
They are not willing to fight for their own country and want everyone else to do the fighting for them.
In late March 2020, a Ukraine delegation and a Russian delegation met in Istanbul. They had an agreement that Russia would pull back to pre-war lines and the Ukraine would not join NATO. The Ukraine people would of been at peace and free.
But no. Biden the Butcher stepped in, hundreds of thousands dead, millions wounded and it still goes on. All for nothing.
Because it’s none of our business, you hubristic psychopath. Ukraine is none. of. our. business. We don’t control our own border. We have 100,000 citizens dying annual of fentanyl overdose. We have plenty of things to worry about here. We don’t have any duty to care about Ukraine for a second. Ukraine and it’s nasty little joke of a president F’d around with Russia for 8 years over the Donbass. Guess what? They found out. Now let them deal with it.
The abstract for all this is “Trump will establish a dictatorship if we don’t beat him to it.”
No it isnt
Why not loan some nuclear weapons to Ukraine, then give Russia an ultimatum to leave Ukraine…or else.
You’re not a serious, sincere nor intelligent person.
And neither are you.
The Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Eastern Europe, prior to the war and even now.
Those nuclear weapons would likely get stolen and sold on the black market.
It is being reported, though not confirmed, Hamas bought weapons given to the Ukraine by EU countries, stolen and then sold on the black market.
I have little doubt the Zelenskiy regime would use nuclear weapons if given the opportunity.
Texas, our Texas! Of course, land of free speech and conservatives, yet progressive enough that we no longer sport bumper stickers that read
“Keep Texas Beautiful: Put a Yankee on a Bus”….. although I admit do miss those (:
I think we could have guessed at the list and gotten almost all of them right. This is one political party silencing another. Putin and Xi must be impressed with the democrats.
VT joined, which is led by a Republican and my quick inspection shows that only 4 states with Democratic governors refrained from joining: LA, NC, KY and KS.
“Well isn’t that just special!!”