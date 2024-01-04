Gunning for Free Speech: Civil Libertarians and Gun Right Advocates Join to Oppose New York’s Attack on Free Speech

Below is my column in USA Today on the alliance of civil libertarians and gun rights groups to oppose New York’s attack on free speech rights in the name of gun control.
Each year at the U.S. Supreme Court, an array of marquee cases tends to draw all of the attention. However, there are also sleepers among the pending cases that have significant importance. One such case involves a rare alliance between the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Rifle Association.
NRA v. Vullo deals with the growing effort by government agencies to target the advertisers of conservative and dissenting websites to kill the funding for opposing views. While the case deals with this effort on the state level, it could produce a ruling on indirect efforts by government, including the Biden administration, to censor viewpoints.
In the case before the court, New York’s Department of Financial Services is accused of using increased regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties to coerce financial institutions into ending their support for certain black-listed groups. The NRA documented how former DFS Superintendent Maria Vullo appears to have pressured financial institutions to drop any association with the organization.
Specifically, the NRA contends that Vullo’s office pressured insurance companies not to cover the NRA or risk retaliation from the state. As the ACLU noted in its amicus brief opposing the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case, the NRA might not be able to prove these allegations, but it should be given the opportunity to do so.
It’s chilling that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit refused to allow the NRA to prove its case. It rejected any First Amendment claim, despite evidence that New York tried to silence opposing political views.
The Second Circuit declared that even if Vullo had “engaged in unconstitutionally threatening or coercive conduct,” she would be protected by qualified immunity. The decision is a virtual green light for a type of soft censorship that uses surrogates and regulatory pressure.
Biden administration tries to censor free speech
Under the Biden administration, there has been a consistent attack on free speech through the censorship and blacklisting of opposing groups. Even facts are now deemed dangerous “malinformation,” if used in a way that the administration deems misleading or harmful.
For example, according to an investigation by the Washington Examiner, the federal government helped to fund the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), which discourages advertisers from supporting sites accused of promoting disinformation.
All 10 of the sites that GDI claimed were the riskiest are popular with conservatives, libertarians and independents. GDI warned advertisers that they were accepting “reputational and brand risk” by “financially supporting disinformation online.”
The “risky” sites included Reason, a libertarian-oriented source of news and commentary about the government. Conversely, HuffPost, a far left media outlet, was included among the 10 sites at lowest risk of spreading disinformation. (GDI included USA TODAY in this group.)
A triumvirate of government, corporate and academic institutions are involved in efforts to control free speech by throttling the funding for its exercise. If you want to be heard in a large context, you either stay within the lines set by these groups or face pariah status.
Florida ban violates free speech:DeSantis tramples on free speech rights of Florida students who support Palestinians
Efforts to control the funding of free speech are consistent with a larger campaign by this triumvirate. The Biden administration has relied heavily on what I have described as “censorship by surrogate” in using social media companies to silence opposing viewpoints. As I testified in Congress, the use of corporate agents still violates the First Amendment.
Indeed, a federal judge found that the Biden administration had operated a censorship system that was truly “Orwellian.”
NRA v. Vullo is critical free speech case
That is why NRA v. Vullo could prove to be one of the most important free speech cases of the decade. New York (and the Second Circuit) would allow the government to deny free speech by cutting off its financial oxygen.
As shown by the alliance of the ACLU and the NRA in this instance, this is a fight that most citizens should be able to embrace, regardless of our differences. For every Vullo on the Democratic side, there could be a dozen Vullos on the conservative side who use the same type of coercion against pro-abortion or environmental groups.
The Supreme Court could prevent this race to the bottom by imposing a bright-line rule against content-based discrimination by government agencies. The soft censorship in NRA v. Vullo will have hard consequences for free speech if New York prevails.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on X @JonathanTurley. He teaches a course on the Supreme Court and the Constitution.
14 thoughts on “Gunning for Free Speech: Civil Libertarians and Gun Right Advocates Join to Oppose New York’s Attack on Free Speech”
Is it feasible to sue the 2nd circuit as a co-defendant in a conspiracy to suppress free speech, choosing some interpretation of sovereign immunity over the more important constitutional consideration of governmental interference in speech? Certainly it should be easy to show that this was an act of political bias, considering the clear subverversion of constitution?
The Second Circuit has a history of hostility to First Amendment rights for people they dislike. See the 20-year Bronx Household of Faith litigation, where CA2 was fine and dandy with a NYC policy that said non-profit groups could rent out city buildings on the weekends, but not if they believed in God. The church in that case did not get relief in the courts, they only got relief when Mayor Deblasio changed the city’s discriminatory policy.
I don’t really understand the difficulty here. We have the Bill of Rights. It is there to protect us from out government, why is that not clear to everyone – and those on the prog/left can’t comprehend this perhaps they are living in the wrong country and should seek asylum elsewhere.
Divisive leaders won’t tell you this, but Republicans and Democrats are fighting the same enemy:
“Unconstitutional Authoritarianism” – where some (not all) governing officials perceive themselves as having authority that exceeds the U.S. Constitution.
It doesn’t mean these officials are bad people or have bad intentions, but they perceive the “constitutional rule of law” as optional-when-convenient instead of a real “restraint” on unconstitutional authority. Authority no government government official has ever had.
Rarely do we see the ACLU on the same side as the NRA fighting “unconstitutional authoritarianism”. Wouldn’t it be nice to have leaders like this?
As always, Turley is not telling you the whole story and he is giving you the biased version.
What New York’s DFS did is not really illegal or a violation of the 1st amendment. Turley acknowledges that the NRA can’t prove the allegation that their free speech right is being chilled.
This, from the link to the article Turley uses to make his argument shows why this may not be as clear cut as he wants it to be.
“In 2017, DFS opened an investigation into “Carry Guard,” an NRA-endorsed insurance program that, according to the federal appeals court that heard the Vullo case, “provided liability defense coverage for criminal proceedings resulting from firearm use even where the insured acted with criminal intent.”
The problem for the NRA with this type of insurance is that it’s illegal. This is not in dispute.
“For reasons that should be obvious, New York generally does not permit insurance contracts intended to “insure a person for that person’s intentional criminal acts,” and it certainly doesn’t permit the kind of insurance that may pay out if a beneficiary commits a violent crime with a deadly weapon. And so, not long after DFS opened its investigation into Carry Guard, three insurance companies that underwrote or administered Carry Guard or similar programs entered into a consent decree where they agreed to stop providing this kind of insurance. Together, the three companies also agreed to pay more than $13 million in fines.
All of this is well and good. Nothing in the Constitution prohibits New York from targeting insurers who sell a product that will encourage people to shoot other people. And nothing in the First Amendment prohibits New York from targeting illegal insurance that is backed by the NRA, even though the NRA also engages in First Amendment-protected advocacy.“
But what Vullo did next, what is supposedly the “glaring violation” was that the DFS under vullo issued a guidance. This is what Turley twists into a disingenuous argument.
“In February 2018, the Parkland, Florida, school shooting happened — killing 17 high school students and school staff. After this shooting, DFS issued a “guidance,” signed by Vullo, which encouraged insurers to “continue evaluating and managing their risks, including reputational risks, that may arise from their dealings with the NRA or similar gun promotion organizations.”
To be clear, this guidance did not explicitly threaten to take any action against insurers who continued to do lawful business with the NRA. But that does not change the fact that DFS, an agency whose responsibilities include law enforcement, and that had recently brought a $13 million enforcement action against insurance companies that did illegal business with the NRA, was now suggesting that those same companies might face consequences if they did other, legal business with the NRA.”
Encouraging those insurance companies to evaluate their risks including their reputations when dealing with the NRA. That is not suggesting they might face consequences. It’s not even a threat. They pointed out in light of their recent illegal business with the NRA it might be a good idea to keep in mind what happened. It’s not against the constitution to point this out. Especially when it was after Parkland shooting and the backlash the NRA was getting for it. Turley left this particularly important piece of information that lends context to that “chillin” intent he disingenuously wants to portray.
Republicans do this all the time as well as he pointed out by offering only a hyperlink to Florida’s censorship of points of view. He doesn’t go into detail about Florida’s policies.
The NRA still has to prove that the guidance issued by the DFS was coercive and that will be very difficult to prove. The court will have to determine if in fact merely suggesting something is coercion.
These groups of “monitors” even went after RealClearPolitics, a great site that actually shows both sides with columns on each issue juxtaposed with a take from the opposite side.
I am a huge fan of Professor Turley, I read him every day and I agree with him 90% of the time, maybe even 95% of the time, but I disagree with his worry that this slippery slope will lead to liberal groups being targeted by conservatives in positions of power. Please show me where a conservative government agency tried to use censorship to shut down a liberal group.
Please don’t say Disneyworld because for this to be analogous the NRA in NY would have had to have been attacking the governor on an issue that has nothing to do with guns. Such as the NRA mounting an attack on Hochul or Adams on immigration issues.
Do not say “book banning” because removing a book from a kids library is not banning a book. When a pop singer can give out copies of a book said book is not “banned’.
Do not say Bid Light as I don’t remember any government agency being involved in that disaster.
The right just wants to be left alone, the left is a fascist group run by little girls from the suburbs. The right doesn’t call for Madow or Reid to be fired or boycotted into oblivion, we just don’t watch them. The left tried to boycott Fox a dozen times.
When someone tells you or by their actions they are totalitarians, like the Democrat party, believe them.
It’s pretty obvious that almost every effort to suppress free speech, thought and association comes from the totalitarian left. Over the years, an increasing number of Democrat politicians and of course the ever present government bureaucracy of civil servants push for more control over individual freedoms. For that reason alone, the Democrats should be the last party of membership for anyone who values the God given freedoms that every individual has a right to. Yes, the “liberal” radicals of the 60s who fought against “the man”, have indeed become “the man”, with suppression of freedoms not even imagined by those in authority in the 60s. Strange and dangerous times we live in.
“The Second Circuit declared that even if Vullo had “engaged in unconstitutionally threatening or coercive conduct,” she would be protected by qualified immunity.” Interesting decision by the 2nd court of appeals. In effect saying that a government agency and their minions are protected by qualified immunity for unconstitutional behavior. Hmm. I just reread my little booklet of the US Consitution and I can’t find the place in the Constitution that grants qualified immunity for unconstitutional actions. I had always been taught, and I believe rightly, that the Constitution exists to limit the government, not the people.
There must have been a very small dose of LSD in the coffee that morning when the 2nd Circuit hashed out that abomination because otherwise the Circuit Court was giving away our rights based on some claim to expediency and with no foundation that I can find.
I know that New York does not like the NRA and has done everything they can to destroy the group but the NRA still has the right to present it’s case. This seems to mirror New York’s attempt to dissolve the Trump corporation. It would seem in the Northeast that if the government or officials of the government don’t like you, you’re dead to them and have no rights. A dangerous mindset. Maybe that’s why Florida and Texas and the Southeast look so inviting to businesses.
If I had a business in New York I would think seriously about leaving the state. Who knows when your flourishing business might raise the ire of some governmental functionary that will try to destroy you and be protected by the government that is supposed to protect you. New York State government seems to have forgotten why they exist. I would expect these sort of actions in Russia, Mainland China. Are we going to start see CEO’s suddenly disappear for months to years on end or friends of the governor start to fall out of windows. That line is close to being crossed.
NYS is the enemy of freedom…we closed our office in NYC & when possible, we no longer patronize anything to do with New York.
Letita James . Enough said
Easy for you, but I live here!