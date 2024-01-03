“A Sad Day”: How the Colorado Disqualification Case is Bringing Back Bad Memories for the Supreme Court

Below is my column in The Messenger on the challenge facing the Supreme Court in the coming week over the electoral disqualification of former president Donald Trump in Colorado and Maine. The appeal in Maine has been filed and can now work its way up to the Court. Colorado is expected to file with the Court this week. If the Court does not act before Jan. 4th, Colorado could seek to moot any appeal and avoid review. It would then depend on the Maine litigation to bring the matter back to the Court.
Here is the column:
It is “a sad day for America and the Constitution when a court decides the outcome of an election.” Those words, condemning a 4-3 decision by state supreme court justices regarding a presidential election, undoubtedly spoke for millions of Americans.
However, it wasn’t a reference to the Colorado Supreme Court’s recent 4-3 decision to disqualify Donald Trump from running in the 2024 election. Instead, it was a statement by James Baker, then a spokesman for Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush, criticizing the Florida Supreme Court’s decision during the 2000 election.
Of course, the condemnations in 2000 would shift to the U.S. Supreme Court, when it stopped the recount ordered by the four Florida justices and effectively called the election for Bush. Then, it was the left condemning the U.S. justices as being, in the words of law professor Cass Sunstein, “illegitimate, undemocratic, and unprincipled.”
Even the justices appeared to lose some of their customary collegiality and civility in the moment. Then-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg famously omitted the customary word “respectfully” before the phrase “I dissent” at the end of her opinion.
Now, the Supreme Court is being pulled into another election vortex by the Colorado decision and, potentially, by some of the cases in at least 15 other states. (Appeals of ballot decisions are pending in Arizona; ballot challenges are in process in Alaska, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. A Wisconsin challenge has been denied twice.)
Colorado and now Maine remain outliers after the Michigan Supreme Court rejected another disqualification effort in that state. Last Wednesday, the Colorado GOP appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to accept the case given the split among the states and the importance of the issue. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have criticized the decision by Maine’s secretary of state and urged that the courts overturn it. But the two states’ decisions — and the risk of others joining them — underscores the imperative need for the nation’s high court to decide the issue once and for all.
The Court is not an institution eager for this role. The ruling in Bush v. Gore produced one of the greatest institutional crises in the Court’s history, and the impact reverberated for decades. As someone covering the 2000 opinion as a CBS News legal analyst at the time, I was taken aback by how the motivations and even the integrity of the justices was challenged in reaching their decision. In the New Republic, for example, the majority was denounced and dismissed by Jeff Rosen as simply “four vain men and one vain woman.”
I am not the only one with vivid memories of that day. One justice from the 2000 majority still sits on the Court: Clarence Thomas. While many have called for him to recuse himself, he will likely vote with the rest of the Court if he follows past practices.
Three other justices have their own connections to Bush v. Gore.
Chief Justice John Roberts was then a Republican lawyer who helped present Bush’s case to the Florida Supreme Court and advised the Bush campaign on its U.S. Supreme Court challenge. President Bush later put Roberts on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Notably, during his confirmation hearing, Roberts said he believed that “the particular parameters in [Bush v. Gore] won’t” return to the court. He then said it would be “inappropriate” for him to comment further on such “very recent precedent.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh also was an attorney on the Bush team in 2000 and played a role in the recounts and challenges out of Volusia County, Florida.
At the time, another rising star in Republican legal circles was getting her start as a young law firm associate. Amy Coney Barrett worked on the briefing for Bush v. Gore and went to Florida briefly during the recount litigation.
Roberts is correct that the “particular parameters” of Bush v. Gore are unlikely to return to the Court with its “hanging chads” and “butterfly ballots.” However, there are some echoes of that earlier fight in the coming battle over whether Trump can be barred from appearing in state presidential-election ballots.
Kavanaugh said in a CNN interview that the Court was primarily concerned about “the arbitrary, standard-less nature of the recount process in Florida.” There is likely to be a similar unease over the use of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment and classification of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot as an “insurrection” by four Colorado state justices.
The Court’s member who would most want this cup to pass from his lips is, undoubtedly, Chief Justice Roberts. As a fierce institutionalist, Roberts is known to resist putting the Court in the middle of powerful political currents. Even on issues like abortion, Roberts stood alone in trying to eke out a compromise of preserving Roe v. Wade while upholding more stringent state abortion laws.
Although Roberts is not beyond joining sweeping decisions like the recent rejection of race criteria in college admissions, he tends to be an incrementalist who does not like the Court getting ahead of its skis in rendering final legal decisions on matters of ongoing political debates.
In that sense, everything about the Colorado case is likely to repel Roberts, but he may have little room to maneuver with the politically shortened calendar and the major impact of the state decision. While there is a potential mootness “exit ramp” from review of the Colorado decision, the Maine decision will eventually force the issue again for the Court after lower court reviews.
The greatest test for Roberts may not be simply to marshal a majority to overturn this ruling. Many of us view the 14th Amendment theory to be not just fundamentally flawed but incredibly dangerous. There are a host of elements in the Colorado decision that could easily result in a reversal — from the potential application of the provision to the office of the president, to the conclusory treatment of the Jan. 6 riot as a rebellion, to the casual dismissal of Trump’s free-speech rights.
Yet, Roberts has previously noted that one of the toughest jobs as chief justice comes with the effort to secure unanimous decisions in key cases. This is one of those cases.
The Colorado Supreme Court was wrong on the law, but the case raises the same institutional challenges as Bush v. Gore. Back in 2000, the Court fractured and left a bitter legacy for both the justices and the public. Faced with another controversial 4-3 decision by a state supreme court during a presidential election, Roberts will need to seek more than just a final decision. He will likely push hard for a unanimous decision, to have the Court speak in one voice to avoid the bitter fracturing of 2000.
It could prove to be the finest moment for the Roberts court if the chief justice succeeds and all of the justices can show Americans that they can set aside their own divisions to affirm core principles of the democratic process. They can speak as one, not just for the Court but for the country.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School. He teaches a course on the Supreme Court and the Constitution.
Please keep in mind that the Colorado Supreme Court in its 133 page majority opinion addressed many of the arguments that Professor Turley and commenters are making here and in related posts so you may want to look at specific parts of the opinion to see if you agree or disagree with the analysis (if you have no done so already). For example, Professor Turley said the US Supreme Court could reverse on “the casual dismissal of Trump’s free speech rights”. The majority opinion addressed and analyzed Trump’s free speech rights on pages 116 through 132. Thanks.
I must admit that I grow weary regarding the clutching of pearls vis-a-vis Clarence Thomas’ participation in any vote on the constitutionality of keeping Trump off of the ballot. His wife’s advocacy for Republican causes and candidates is the straw that liberals at grasping at to seek a reason to delegitimize his vote, and, by extension, the outcome of the entire vote of the Court.
Justice Thomas does not lose his judicial independence just because his wife is active politically. If that is what the Left is claiming then the potential exists that every conservative justice would be expected to recuse him/herself at some point in their career (and perhaps many times). The Left would love this to be the standard because it would most apply to the conservative justices (none of the liberal female justices are married, except for Brown Jackson). Were the standard to be that a politically active spouse required a justice to recuse themselves, then for “appropriate” reasons:
* JUSTICE ROBERTS would have to recuse himself (his spouse spoke at the 2004 Republican National Convention in support of President Bush)
* JUSTICE ALITO would need to recuse himself since his wife has been seen accompanying him to conservative events and has served on the advisory board of the Catholic Charities of Central New Jersey.
* JUSTICE KAVANAUGH would need to recuse himself because his wife is a former political consultant who worked for George W. Bush and other Republican candidates. She has advocated for conservative causes, like school choice, and written for conservative publications.
* JUSTICE CONEY-BARRETT would need to recuse herself because her husband is a lawyer and former federal prosecutor appointed by President Trump. He has expressed conservative views on abortion and other legal issues.
* JUSTICE GORSUCH would need to recuse himself because his wife (a British documentary filmmaker) has produced documentaries exploring political and social issues, including immigration and religious freedom.
* JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR would need to recuse herself because her ex-husband was a legal journalist and author who wrote for liberal publications like The Nation.
* JUSTICE BROWN JACKSON would need to recuse herself because her husband (a surgeon and law professor) has served in positions within the Democratic Party and advocated for healthcare reform.
* JUSTICE KAGAN has never been married, and historically
* JUSTICE BRANDEIS’ wife was a progressive activist who advocated for women’s suffrage and social justice reforms.
* JUSTICE MARSHALL’s wife was a lawyer and educator who supported her husband’s career and advocated for civil rights, and
* JUSTICE BRENNAN’s wife was active in Democratic politics and supported liberal causes.
In retrospect, should we say that these late justices’ opinions are tainted somehow and those cases need to be re-revisited? That’s a bridge too far in my view.
Similarly, the hand-wringing over Justice Roberts’ need to craft unanimous decisions is unnecessary. What is wrong with justices’ voting their conscience? If that results in 5-4 decisions so be it There should be no expectation that Justice Roberts do any behind-the-scenes politicking to achieve any particular outcome.
Justices aren’t tasked with ‘voting their conscious’. The job requires them to issue opinions based on the law itself, not on their personal opinions.
Did this person also object to the determination by the courts about whether Obama was a natural born citizen?
What courts determined that ? None did, of any meaning.
SCOTUS refused it.
A Justice publicly stated so.
Now we have JT and others here crying the court might have to make a decision – the smell of cowardice, fear, lack of judgement, judicial fiat, lack of explanation to the public, constant lying, wishing for love points by crying about the terrible position the overlords are stuck in, is everywhere.
*Section 5 The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.*
Obama’s claimed daddio was not a US citizen so oblunder the half foreigner was and is INELIGIBLE for potus. Not like the government followed the law, they obviously stopped giving a damn about the law a long time ago.
“… that someone doesn’t have to be guilty of a crime to suffer the repercussions of it. …”
Story of my Life[.]
Polls show 61% of Republicans don’t accept the results of the 2020 election & 49% of Trump supporters don’t accept the popular vote results of the 2016 election (they believe Trump’s false claims that Hillary received millions of illegal votes.) Trump has been raging for the past 3 years, attacking Republican Secretaries of State, Governors & other election officials for certifying the results of the 2020 election after numerous recounts.
Trump has attacked members of his own Administration & his own attorneys who accept the results of the 2020 election, including Bill Barr & Chief of Staff, John Kelly.
Here’s what Allysa Farah Griffin, Trump’s White House Director of Strategic Communications said last week: “Fundamentally, a second Trump term could mean the end of American democracy as we know it. And I don’t say that lightly. We all witnessed him try to steal a democratic election before & going to historic & unconstitutional lengths to do so. And that shows he’s willing to break every barrier to get into power & stay into power.”
7 Republican Senators & 10 GOP House members voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial. It’s an interesting argument to dismiss Trump Administration officials & Republican Govenors, Senators, Congress members & Secretaries of State as “a group of biased officials.”
“People who don’t like Donald Trump, for whatever reason, do not understand what they are cheering for here. They are cheering for the literal end of democracy. Some people may not like Trump but that doesn’t mean it’s OK for an official to remove him from the ballot. That decision is to be made by the people for whomever they feel is the best candidate.”
*********************************
The problem is that they DO understand.
Section 5 of the 14th Amendment CLEARLY states “The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.”
That simple, unequivocal statement removes the matter from being within the purview of Maine’s (or any other state’s) Secretary of State, or Colorado’s (or any other state’s) Supreme Court. The key is in the phrase “power to enforce, by appropriate legislation.” With specification of “The Congress” — which is a LEGISLATIVE body — all other entities are EXCLUDED from having such power.
While law enforcement is usually an executive power, Section 5 of the 14th Amendment specifies that CONGRESS — not any executive or judicial body, and certainly not any of the states — has the “power to enforce” the 14th Amendment.
Per the Britannica Dictionary: “enforce — verb — 1 to make (a law, rule, etc.) active or effective : to make sure that people do what is required by (a law, rule, etc.)”
https://www.britannica.com/dictionary/enforce#:~:text=%3A%20to%20make%20(a%20law%2C,law%2C%20rule%2C%20etc.)
Neither Colorado’s Supreme Court nor Maine’s Secretary of State are legislative bodies, and even if they were, they are not “The Congress,” which is a reference to “The” US Congress.
Arguments that either Colorado’s (or any other state’s) Supreme Court or Maine’s (or any other state’s) Secretary of State have the “power to enforce, by appropriate legislation” are CONTRARY to the clearly-stated meaning of Section 5 of the 14th Amendment which authorizes ONLY the US “Congress” with the “power to enforce, by appropriate legislation” the provisions of the 14th Amendment.
Claims that Section 5 of the 14th Amendment gives state supreme courts or state secretaries of state any power of enforcement are either desperate nonsense or pure ignorance (or both).
Your argument faces a problem though. States control how they run their elections. Not congress. Maine can choose whether to remove a candidate from their ballot according to their state laws and constitution. If they deem Trump engaged in insurrection how is congress to tell Maine they are wrong? That would be federalism. Which is contrary to the idea of states rights.
Article 5’s enforcement provision was a mechanism to ensure enforcement of if states violate the rights within the 14th amendment.
Insurrection and rebellion are not rights. Enforcement is there in case people’s civil rights are being violated by state laws. Article 3 is not about a civil right.