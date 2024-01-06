Oh Canada: Government Blocks Citizenship Due to Russian Conviction for Criticizing the Ukrainian War

I have long been a critic of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has devastated free speech in that country while assuming sweeping authoritarian powers. Now, his administration has blocked the citizenship of Maria Kartasheva because she has a conviction in Russia. The crime? Free speech. Kartasheva was convicted in Russia for criticizing the war in Ukraine. She was literally pulled out of a citizenship ceremony by Canadian officials and now fears deportation and incarceration in Russia.
It is essential that we spread the word on Kartasheva’s situation to put pressure on the government to make sure that she is not deported and to finish its review of the case to move forward with her citizenship.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada yanked the citizenship application after learning of the conviction under Putin’s draconian laws. She was charged with the wartime offense of disseminating “deliberately false information” about Russia forces.
She has not lived in Russia since 2019 and has lived in Ottawa as a tech worker. She is also the co-founder of a grassroots activist group for democracy in Russia. In other words, she is everything that you would want in a new citizen. Indeed, unlike Trudeau, she knows the value of free speech and how easily it is lost to government agencies.
Notably, the charge was based on two blog posts that Kartasheva wrote and published in Canada.
She expressed disgust at reports in March 2022 that Russian troops had killed Ukrainians in the town of Bucha. Not only did she write the blogs while living in Canada, she notified Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada about the charges and supplied the underlying papers to the government.
Nevertheless, her citizenship ceremony was scheduled only to have an official block her from becoming a citizen.
Oh, but it gets even worse.
According to a press report, Kartasheva “was arrested in absentia by a judge sanctioned by Canada, and then convicted and sentenced to eight years in jail by a Moscow court that is also under Canadian sanctions.”
That brings us to the final and most chilling aspect of this drama. The Canadian government informed Kartasheva that her conviction in Russia aligns with a Criminal Code offense in Canada relating to false information.
That’s right. Canada is concerned because it also has criminalized speech and Kartasheva has used free speech to spread what her government considered false or misleading information.
For example, Section 372(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada makes it unlawful for any person to convey, cause, or procure to be conveyed false information with the intent to alarm or injure anyone.
The government cracked down on Internet speech despite opposition from the public and pushed 2021 Bill C-36 to impose $70,000 fines for legal content deemed “likely to foment detestation or vilification.”
So this brave woman made it all the way to the West to live in freedom only to find that Canada also puts people in jail for voicing dissenting or opposing viewpoints. The problem is not that Kartasheva is fundamentally different from most Canadians. The problem is that Canada is legally not that different from Russia on free speech.
36 thoughts on “Oh Canada: Government Blocks Citizenship Due to Russian Conviction for Criticizing the Ukrainian War”
As has been previously noted; Canada has gone over to the dark side. I doubt if there is a rescue plan. Living less than 20 miles from the Canadian border I can say that we may need a wall across our northern border soon since there are thousands of open land with no fence, no check points and we are seeing an increase of illegals attempting to cross and I am beginning to wonder if they are not the remnants of the sane adult Canadians trying to escape Trudeau.
The Democrats are accusing Trump of wanting to do what Trudeau has and is doing…..all the while wanting to do the same thing Trudeau has done and is doing.
Any question that the Democrats and the likes of Trudeau are the real threats to democracy within our Republic?
Ain’t the Constitution a noble thing written by Men who had an absolute clear understanding of the temptation for government to overstep its bounds and place within a just and civilized society?
We do not have to look far for such proof when Learned Men such as Professor Turley remind us of it.
Very shortly we shall see if there are nine such people sitting on the Bench of the US Supreme Court.
Let’s all hope and pray that there are and we can see some yet more curbing of the Democrat attack on our civil liberties.
If we do then perhaps there can be a peaceful revolution take place where we see the Federal Government’s every growing interference with our lives be restrained and further disgraced for what. it is….tyranny by law.
That Russian Lady is welcome at my humble abode should she want to sneak south and escape from the clutch of the Canadian Government.
We need Legal Immigrants like her instead of the millions sneaking into the Country via the southern border who far too often care not to stand for such principles as did this nice Lady!
So the Russian government criminally charged and convicted Ms. Kartasheva for something that she wrote that was critical of Russia (while legally in Canada) and PM Trudeau’s government is ok with pulling her citizenship application ? Sounds like Volodymyr Zelenskky to the rescue ! If this is true, Canada has officially fallen……
Turls: in a ‘cash on the barrelhead’ sort of way, I’d say you believe in loud speech above free speech (I mean, I’ve seen on the blog here your use of outright censorship and the use of cyber hecklers to squash leftist speech) i have to say this post of yours is refreshing. A real free speech issue versus one masquerading as free speech but is really loud speech instead. The x factor involved weighing toward those having the resources to be louder.
Nice post today, Jon.
Gee, sure glad that couldn’t happen here. LOL
I don’t think that this is a staged hoax where Justin will swoop in and save the day. One only has to go back and reasses what happened to the truckers protest in Canada. Arrests and frozen bank accounts and a variety of other repressive actions. Mr Trudeau is very serious about his dictatorial powers.
In the Roman Republic it was occasional necessary to inactivate the 2 ConsuIs and appoint a Dictator, usually for a period of 6 -12 months when a crisis, almost always an external military threat, appeared to overwhelm the republic. The key was a limited time and the dictator post term could still be liable for certain acts under their dictatorial term. The republic, of course, fell because of the propensity for the Senate to use the Dictator too often and any strong man, during the periods of civil wars, could assume dictatorial powers by a chastened and malleable Senate. Julius Caesar is, of course, often blamed for the fall of the Republic but Marius and then Sulla had done the same thing in the prior 50-60 years.
A certain improvement of the Republic over our present system is that the Censors and others reviewed all Consular act and contracts and Consuls could be sued post office and even imprisoned for illegal acts. One can argue the chaos of making all office holders totally responsible for their acts in office and prosecuting them post term and maybe eliminate or modify the pardon powers of the president.
Desirable though it might be, the present political situation makes post term prosecution of office holders almost a non starter. Our only practical choice is complete transparency both public and private. The recent release of the donors to Media Matters needs to become a common happenstance without the need of a biased media to research it. Your own personal finances all your own but once you step out of your personal financial circle and donate, it should be public record.
Cicero condemned to death and executed a man without trial while a Consul and that was the charge the second Triumvir used against him and thus resulted in Cicero’s own execution. Thats the other side of the coin. Whatever you do can, in turn, be used against you. Real transparency can make the difference. If you know that your own acts will be used against you, that moderate your behavior.
Too many people, public and private, do not fear reprisal or justice for their acts.
GEB, the hoax theory only vilifies Trudeau as a con man. On the other hand, if you’re right, the people of Canada deserve to be slaves and freedom lovers should flee the country. Sadly, I don’t know that you’re wrong.
GEB, as a fan of Ancient Rome I really enjoyed your comment. However, to compare Cicero to Catiline is a bit of a stretch. Catiline was trying to over throw the government and Cicero was trying to save a republic.
Of course in usual fashion the mobs, see ANTIFA, BLM, Free Palestine, DEMOCRATS and the media, ended up throwing feces on Cicero, one of the ancient world’s greatest thinkers and a truly giant of the times.
I wouldn’t visit Canada if you gave me free airfare, hotel and expense account. Canada is gone.
Of course we have virtue signaling fools in his country that couldn’t wait to leave American dollars in Havana the moment Obama said it was ok to travel there.
Maria Kartasheva, Pussy Riot, and Other Russo-via-Canadian Refuseniks,
can just get to Mexico City, take the Train or Chicken-Bus to the Frontera,
and walk into the Unites States with the tens of thousands that do already.
It’s like -No Biggie- these days. In fact I hear Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to gain entry into the United States the same way, the next time He comes to visit.
Come One, Come All, … A.O.C. Welcomes You!
And there is no better way to enter. Legal immigrants dont get near the bennies that illegals do.
The cynic in me can’t help but suspect that this is a staged hoax. At the last moment, Trudeau will swoop in with his amnesty powers and rescue her in front of all the adoring television cameras in the world. If it was a total setup, it wouldn’t surprise me. Trudeau is that big a narcissist.
Only on US maps is the country to our north referred to as “Canada.” Everywhere else in the world they refer to it as “North Cuba” — for several reasons.
Somehow it is comforting to learn that other countries have a judicial system as politicized and corrupt as our own. The DC circuit doesn’t look so bad now.
Sorry Edward, I don’t find it comforting at all and in fact I find it worrisome that the march of fascism is gaining ground daily.
And this would be why research needs to be done before one votes. Many countries have been overtaken by voting. Look at the current protests in the USA and who the protests are being stoked by. Just research before making the vote–who do you feel is the best candidate, what is their background, why are they running for office.
How is this “two-bit, tinhorn dictator” still prime minister of our neighbor to the north? Is there no effective opposition party?
You could easily rephrase that as “How is this ‘two-bit, tinhorn dictator still president of the Unitied States? Is there no effective opposition party?”
The same can be said of Biden, who is totally biased and ineffectual.
Absolutely an abomination!!!!! Trudeau should be charged and put in jail.
Trudeau is, as the saying goes, a chimp off the old block. How else would one expect the illegitimate son of Fidel Castro to behave?
“Canada also puts people in jail for voicing dissenting or opposing viewpoints.”
Canada used to be the final destination for those fleeing slavery. How far they have fallen.
We have hundreds of American citizens rotting in jail for exercising their right to free speech. Jake Lang has been incarcerated for 1000 days with no trial. The fact that Turley can write this post with a straight face ON JANUARY 6 just shows that he is part of the problem.
Government blocked civil… citizen rights, due to Democrat conviction for criticizing the Democratic count.
First time I’ve heard the definition of “free speech” include attempting to beat policemen with a baseball bat.
First time I’ve heard assaulting police officers with a baseball bat defined as free speech. Releasing him before the Supreme Court rules on his defense motions poses a risk to the public that he won’t “free speech” others if released.
Alas for Canada. Their PM is a tyrant – we might as well say so
The saddest part of this situation other than the oppression of this woman, is that US Democrats look at what Trudeau has done to free speech, expression and thought and salivate – wanting the same or worse for any dissenters in this country.