Canadian Parliament Votes To Extend Trudeau’s Emergency Powers . . . After the Protest Has Ended

By a vote of 185 to 151, the Canadian Parliament voted to approve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s motion to invoke the Emergencies Act. The vote is chilling given the fact that the protest has ended and the roads have been cleared. Nevertheless, the Trudeau government still wants to wield the excessive and unnecessary powers claimed under the Act. The vote shows how easily many drift into more and more draconian measures against their political opponents.
As we discussed earlier, Trudeau has never explained why he required such emergency powers to clear the roads and end the protest. Cities and provinces already have ample powers to clear roads and end unlawful protests. That raised concerns that Trudeau was using the protest as a pretext as he attacked those opposing his powers as supporting Nazis.
Since almost half of the House of Commons opposed his powers, it is absurd to demonize critics as those who “stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag.” Canadian civil liberties groups have opposed Trudeau’s use of these powers. Yet, Trudeau has relied on a largely supportive media in using such powers despite the chilling implications for free speech and associational rights.
Trudeau wants to continue to be able to freeze the accounts of political opponents and give black lists to banks for those who will be tagged under his new powers. There are no meaningful limits on such powers. These same sweeping emergency powers could be used against some of our most celebrated figures and shutdown some of our most revered causes. Under this law, the only thing preventing Trudeau from shutting down movements — even historic movements like the Civil Rights marchers or protests of indigenous peoples — is his affinity for the cause as opposed to the underlying conduct.
Trudeau has pushed to retain these powers while denouncing Cuba for seeking to intimidate those who wish to protest in that country.
The Liberal Party, the NDP and other allies were able to muster 181 votes for this motion. It is an ignoble and troubling moment for civil liberties in Canada. They have embodied the warning of the great civil libertarian Justice Louis Brandeis, who once said that “the greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.”
85 thoughts on “Canadian Parliament Votes To Extend Trudeau’s Emergency Powers . . . After the Protest Has Ended”
Jesus H. Christ, I am tired of having to school people on how the United States and Russia are NOT moral and political equals, The former is Good, the latter is Evil.
Good should threaten Evil. Evil should not threaten Good. Get it? Got it? Good.
Song to tune of Short People by Randy Newman:
Dumb smokers got no reason.
Dumb smokers got no reason!
Dumb smokers got no reason to live!
They got little bitty minds…little bitty lungs…
Fried out hearts that go beep beep beep!
Don’t want no dumb smokers…
Don’t want no dumb smokers!
Don’t want no dead bodies round here!
Must an angel wear a devil’s shoes for a day to know what it’s like to be a devil? No moral equivalence, please.
Biden needs TP for his bunghole.
Is Canada living within a Freytag’ pyramid? Freytag analyzed a plot of a five act play, having an ascending-descending structure,
1:Introduction
2:Inciting Moment
3:Rising Action
4:Falling Action
5:Catastrophe).
Does the actor playing the Emperor have a God Complex, being born on December 25, 1971; to define God Complex it is arrogance, infallible, narcissist, superior and easy to deem others as inferior or unworthy.
Hopefully the Canadian citizenry will look back 800 or so years for guidance from the Magna Carta, and rise up against a tyrannical leader.
You mean to say Comrade Trudeau and the socialist fascists party is now control of two thirds of North America?
The citizens of Canada need to cap the liquor and have an old fashion Tea Party the American way and take back their country.
The same goes for Americans who are letting the Democrats flood our Country with ILLEGALS, Stopping the oil pipe line from Canada, Allowing Russia to start a war, And then allowing the Wicked Witch from the West do our bidding.
A point of information for those of you who read the comments: Canadian citizens are taking steps to reduce their bank and other financial balances to $10 and move their accumulated cash and other financial assets to locations outside Canada, and outside the USA as well since money in US banks and financial institutions isn’t viewed by Canadians as any ‘safer’ from ultimate confiscation. There are numerous locations around the world more than willing to safeguard assets looking for a new ‘home.’
“Canadian citizens are taking steps to reduce their bank and other financial balances to $10 and move their accumulated cash and other financial assets to locations outside Canada”
Not a good idea. I fear it will feed into an additional power grab.
Canadians must use the tools they have available. Reducing their bank accounts to $10 is a tool they can use. If we have learned nothing else, we know that you cannot say to totalitarians, “Ok, I’ll let you do this one thing, but no more, right?” What’s he going to do next: command people to put their money back into the banks? Stop people from spending the money they have? Tell retailers they may not accept money in payment for goods and services? My view is that in not permitting him access to their money, Canadians can score a win. His hired guns will do him no good in this battle.
HItler had his Enabling Acts.
The introduction of our own National Emergency Powers:
“Federal law provides a variety of powers for the President to use in response to crisis,
exigency, or emergency circumstances threatening the nation. They are not limited to
military or war situations. Some of these authorities, deriving from the Constitution or
statutory law, are continuously available to the President with little or no qualification.
Others—statutory delegations from Congress—exist on a standby basis and remain dormant until
the President formally declares a national emergency. These delegations or grants of power
authorize the President to meet the problems of governing effectively in times of crisis. Under the
powers delegated by such statutes, the President may seize property, organize and control the
means of production, seize commodities, assign military forces abroad, institute martial law, seize
and control all transportation and communication, regulate the operation of private enterprise,
restrict travel, and control the lives of United States citizens in a variety of ways. Congress may
modify, rescind, or render dormant such delegated emergency authority.”
https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/RL/98-505/11
“I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency declared in Proclamation 9994 of March 13, 2020, beginning March 1, 2020, concerning the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, is to continue in effect beyond March 1, 2022.
There remains a need to continue this national emergency.”
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/18/letter-to-the-speaker-of-the-house-of-representatives-and-president-of-the-senate-on-the-continuation-of-the-national-emergency-concerning-the-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-pandemic/
Do we truly have a national emergency on our hands that justifies such a declaration?
No.
Do dictators operate under their own “Dictator’s Bill of Rights” or something? It sure seems that way. Russia can give military assisance to Luhansk and Donetsk, illegitimate nations carved from a legitimcate nations, but NATO can’t give military assistance to the legitimate nation of Ukraine? Putin is insane, making everything upside down and topsy turvy.
Putin is not insane. NATO, the US, and the EU have backed him into a corner. Do the shoe-on-the-other-foot analysis, and you will understand, e.g., how would JFK have reacted to Khrushchev putting missiles in Cuba? Would you like Russian missiles there now? Or Russian forces in Venezuela?
As for Luhansk and Donetsk, how do you think Italy was formed? By parts of Austria seceding and declaring independence. The Czech Republic and Slovakia were once indissolubly linked, and Netherlands was once part of an entity that included Belgium. Poland is comprised of parts of various other countries. The Helsinki Declaration gave priority to state borders, but there has been a double-standard at work when it comes to ‘good’ nationalism and ‘good’ self-determination’ and variants that are ‘evil.’
There is still, so far as I know, no settled law on the right to self-determination, but most modern nations have been created by invoking it. At the moment, the EU is encouraging Scotland to break away from the UK, and doing its best to force Northern Ireland to become part of a ‘greater’ Irish republic, but it refuses even to consider autonomy for Catalonia. The West was happy to dismember the Soviet Union, but insisted that self-determination not be invoked to dismember Yugoslavia, resulting in wars of succession which killed tens of thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands.
It really is a pity that they do not teach diplomatic and military history any more, but the demography in the history and political science departments has changed since the veterans from World War II and Vietnam have retired, so that is that . . . .
Sorry, hit the wrong bottom. An old guy, not An old (decrepit as I may be) . . . .
Please note, I have no book for Putin, but if you want to understand something, as opposed to judging it, then you have to be disinterested, which, I suspect is why the owner of this blog aspires to be — you cannot analyze anything if you have doing so as a moral exercise. That comes later, after you understand what you are talking about. Alas, the web, esp. Twitter, has encouraged the most superficial people to clot together and promote the most assinine nonsense I can remember, and my memory goes back to Truman and Eisenhower.
Please notice our government or Pres. Biden, has not said one word and few in the media have. This is scary because it is not some far away country it is Canada our neighbor and not a word from our leaders. Today, someone ordered the fences to be installed around the capital because truckers are driving to Washington to protest. Our borders are wide opened but fences are being put up for truckers. Connect the dots and you realize that this heavy hand is not only in Canada.
It’s time to boycott Canada, in every way possible. Trudeau has zero qualifications to be prime minister, no
tourists, no trade, & maybe some one can find a way to help those who bank accounts are frozen.
“§ 1. Articles 114, 115, 117, 118, 123, 124 and 153 of the Constitution [] are suspended until further notice. It is therefore permissible to restrict the rights of personal freedom, freedom of (opinion) expression, including the freedom of the press, the freedom to organize and assemble, the privacy of postal, telegraphic and telephonic communications. Warrants for House searches, orders for confiscations as well as restrictions on property, are also permissible beyond the legal limits otherwise prescribed.”
In Germany, that tyrannical move was titled: “The Decree of the Reich President for the Protection of People and State”
In Canada (under Trudeau), it’s titled: “The Emergencies Act.”
The only difference is the title.
That’s the problem with totalitarian governments. They are quick to take up extra powers, and slow to lay them down.
A link to an incident long forgotten, which explains in part why I was never a fan of three of our most famous generals. My students never understood why someone who taught military history did not necessarily admire the military. Perhaps because no military is a defensive force; they are all equipped to defeat their opponents, and you do not achieve that by adopting a defensive mentality. Deadly force is why armies exist, so from the US Park Service, a reminder of what broken promises and the arbitrary use of deadly force can achieve — short-term victory, long-term bitterness.
https://www.nps.gov/articles/bonus-expeditionary-forces-march-on-washington.htm
Let’s Go Brandeau!
Hey, remember how I’m always saying that, based on all the studies I’ve read, naturally acquired immunity is equal to or greater than that provided by the vaccine, and a few people kept saying I was lying?
It turns out that the CDC report, the outlier among over 100 international studies, that stated that the vaccine was 2.3 times more protective than recovery from Covid was cherry picked from one small group of people in one period of time from one state, KY, while ignoring the data from all the other states.
The CDC has now admitted that naturally acquired immunity was more protective than vaccine-induced immunity.
https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/cdc-report-natural-immunity-stronger-than-vaccines-alone-during-delta-wave/
“Natural immunity was six times stronger during the delta wave than vaccination, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The report, published Jan. 19, analyzed COVID outcome data from New York and California, which make up about one in six of the nation’s total COVID deaths.
The study has limits — namely, it was done before the omicron wave and doesn’t factor in any information about boosters. It does, however, broadly agree with studies from other countries.”
This is because the vaccine was based on the spike protein of the wild type SARS-CoV2, while naturally acquired immunity recognizes more binding sites, and is exposed to more recent variants.
Everyone should take a moment and think of all the people who were fired for not getting vaccinated, even though they had recovered from Covid and had naturally acquired immunity.
Everyone should think how journalists parroted the CDC’s claims that the vaccine was more protective, without asking for the supporting data, and without referencing over 100 international studies that showed the exact opposite.
There are people without a job, impoverished, their career over, because the CDC cherry picked data to fit their political narrative.
There are enormous wait times in ERs in America because nurses have been fired for not getting vaccinated, while the remaining vaccinated nurses are out sick with Covid.
THIS is why it was wrong to weaponize the vaccine.
You are correct, Karen. The mRNA pretreatment is not a vaccine. The target of that treatment has been made extinct with mRNA pretreatment. And, yes, the ‘jabbed’ have immune systems tailored to fight a fallen foe. They waste time generating ineffective antibodies rather than generating B-cells (et al) the natural way.
“The mRNA pretreatment is not a vaccine. The target of that treatment has been made extinct with mRNA pretreatment.”
This sounds rather circular. I have not heard the injection described as a pretreatment before. What was the target? I don’t mean to be obtuse; the vocabulary makes me think there is a layer I do not understand.
Trudeau is actually evil.