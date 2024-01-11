A Party of Short Sellers: Why Democrats Need to Re-Think Hunter’s Contempt

Below is my column in The Messenger on the vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt and the need for Democrats to seriously reconsider the costs of voting against the resolution. On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Hunter in contempt with every Democrat opposing the motion. Once again, the party is short selling an institutional asset that they are likely to need in the near future if they retake the House.
This week, the Republican-controlled House will begin contempt proceedings against Hunter Biden with a vote expected as early as this week. That alone will be an historic moment for Congress to declare that the son of a sitting president may have committed a federal felony. However, the costs may not be borne by Hunter alone. If the Democratic members, as expected, unanimously oppose the contempt sanction, the party could fundamentally undermine its position in future investigations.
The Democratic leadership has made a series of similar decisions in the last decade that have cost the party dearly by opting for immediate political benefits over long-term interests. They are acting as the political version of short sellers who have given away institutional positions, only to find later that the costs were prohibitive.
That was the case when Democrats repeatedly undermined the Senate filibuster. Many of us warned Democratic senators that they would rue the day that they killed the rule. Nevertheless, in 2013, Democrats pushed through a rule change allowing most presidential nominees (but not Supreme Court nominees) to be confirmed by a simple majority vote. Then in 2017, when Republicans controlled the Senate, they extended the simple-majority rule change to justices, too — and when Democrats wanted the filibuster to block the High Court nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh or Amy Coney Barrett during the Trump administration, it was gone.
Likewise, when Democrats first sought to impeach President Donald Trump, they held only one hearing in the House Judiciary Committee and discarded the development of the type of evidentiary record used in past impeachments. I warned that the record guaranteed an easy acquittal in the Senate and undermined the process of impeachment. They ignored such warnings and quickly impeached, then lost the case in the Senate. In a second impeachment, they went even further, using what I called a “snap impeachment” with no hearing of any kind.
Now, after using the first snap impeachment in history, Democrats are implausibly arguing that House Republicans have failed to support impeachment efforts against President Joe Biden and objected to the lack of hearings with particular witnesses.
They also have encouraged President Biden to act unilaterally in a host of areas, including his attempt to give away a half-trillion dollars in student loan debts.
When House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was targeted for removal by a handful of GOP members, many people urged Democrats not to support such a dysfunctional move when the nation had serious problems to address. Yet Democrats voted with the rebellious Republicans to oust McCarthy, and the whole effort caused weeks of disruption. It shattered a certain detente in such motions to vacate— and Republicans are very likely to return the favor during any future revolt against a Democratic speaker.
The political culture of short selling is nowhere more evident than in the “ballot-cleansing” efforts of Democratic officials and activists to remove Trump’s name from 2024 ballots as well as to remove primary opponents against Biden. The immediate satisfaction of blocking potential voters ignores the long-term costs of this distinctly anti-democratic measure. When presented with those implications, anti-Trump pundits often express anger. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, for example, called such concerns “laughable” and told critics to “spare me the anti-democratic lectures.”
Now, Democrats are about to do another short sell. They are expected to unanimously oppose holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress despite his flagrant violation of a subpoena to appear for a standard closed deposition. It is the very same demand made by Democrats in prior congresses, before witnesses subsequently appeared for public hearings on controversies like the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) declared this week that there “is no precedent for the U.S. House of Representatives holding a private citizen in contempt of Congress who has offered to testify in public, under oath, and on a day of the committee’s choosing.” Raskin said that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) “repeatedly urged Hunter Biden to appear at a committee hearing, and Hunter Biden agreed” — without mentioning, of course, that Hunter set his own conditions on any appearance.
So House Democrats — all of them — are expected to oppose holding a witness in contempt for openly defying a subpoena and instead holding a defiant press conference outside the Capitol. In doing so, Raskin and his colleagues will establish that in the future, when Democrats are in control, witnesses will be able to unilaterally refuse to appear for depositions with committee staff and to dictate the conditions under which they will appear for testimony.
No impartial judge would support such an absurd claim — but it will become the position of the Democratic Party going forward.
For real short sellers, the idea is to leverage money to buy stock or shares while betting that the stock or shares will decline in value. By selling them and then buying the cheaper securities, the short seller can return the cheaper shares to the lender while pocketing the difference. Of course, the problem is when the value of the things you are selling goes up.
That is precisely what has happened to past Democratic short sells, from Senate filibusters to House impeachments. The institutional rules they sold out proved to be very valuable within a couple years, when Republicans took control — leaving them with little beyond hypocrisy in crying foul.
What is most impressive, however, is the lack of criticism by party members or the media. These were costly mistakes, but the “lenders” seem entirely comfortable with the losses; they are enabling these bad trades for a party of short sellers.
With the Biden contempt vote, Democrats once again will be asked to think beyond the political moment or the next election. At some point, the costs of shielding the Bidens from an alleged corruption scandal will become prohibitively high. And, eventually, the Democratic Party will find itself one short-sell short of political and ethical bankruptcy.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
136 thoughts on "A Party of Short Sellers: Why Democrats Need to Re-Think Hunter's Contempt"
Saw a few minutes of the hearing. I hadn’t heard the epithet “Nimrod” in fifty years, so had to look it up. The first definition is a biblical figure who seems not to exist in the historical record. The second definition is “Hunter” and the third is “Jerk”.
“…eventually, the Democratic Party will find itself one short-sell short of political and ethical bankruptcy.” Eventually, Doc? After everything in this blog you’ve warned them about, what will it take for you to see ‘political and ethical bankruptcy’ is now Team Blue’s *only* redeeming value and leave The Party, yourself?
The knee-jerk defense that so many here have evidenced in the face of irrefutable logic by Mr. Turley is symptomatic of what this country is up against. Nobody prominent on the Left (other than Mr. Turley or Matt Taibi) asks, “Why are we defending to such incredible lengths, the obvious criminal behavior of the son of the president?” People are so utterly given over to partisanship that they no longer hold principle. It’s my party–at ALL COSTS–no matter WHAT. Defend, deflect, and deny. Accuse the other side but whatever you do, don’t do something like say:
“You know, ‘MAGA’ aside, Hunter has some serious explaining to do. And, it’s not HIS call to decide the when and where of his appearance when a subpoena has been issued. And yes, the ‘right wing’ is right on this; many prominent Dems have waxed eloquent, even in the last 3 years (!!) about how ‘No one is above the law’ and about the need for people to obey the law and respond properly to a subpoena. I admit this looks fishy and I can see their point and the resulting frustration. Yes, yes, yes–I hate Trump, ‘MAGA’, etc, etc., but I’m not blind to what I see happening with my own party.” (And that same perspective holds true with the malfeasance of the DA in Fulton, btw, who seems to have run rampant for several years now.)
Where are the people with fairness and honesty? Admitting the problems here doesn’t mean you have to give up your position on Democrat policy; it just means you’re a fair-minded, honest person of principle–no matter WHO is in the hot seat.
Jonathan: You say that Comer’s Committee of MAGA Republicans who want to hold Hunter Hunter in contempt and the Dems opposition could, somehow, “fundamentally undermine it’s position in future investigations”. Really? I don’t think so.
Hunter attended Comer’s hearing yesterday along with his attorney Abbe Lowell. Hunter is making it clear he wants to testify in an open hearing. Why didn’t Comer swear him in right there so he could testify? Early in the investigation Comer said he wanted Hunter to testify in an public hearing. Now Comer has done a one-eighty and demands Hunter only give an interview behind closed doors. Why the secrecy? That’s because Comer wants to cherry pick Hunter deposition as he has done with previous witnesses. This speaks volumes about what Comer is up to–and it’s not about getting at the truth.
You also misstate the facts. You falsely claim “Hunter set his own conditions for his appearance.”. No. Abbe Lowell make it clear Hunter would answer any and all relevant questions. No other limitations were demanded.
The real “short sellers” here are the MAGA Republicans on Comer’s Committee. Rep. Scott Perry was the principal architect behind the attempted putsch at the DOJ–trying to get rid of the AG and Deputy AG and replace them with Jeff Clark who would help overturn the 2020 election. Clark is an indicted co-conspirator in the RICO case in Fulton County over his attempts to subvert the election in Georgia. Perry was subpoenaed to testify before the J 6 House Committee about his role in election subversion. And what did Perry do? He gave the middle finger to the J. 6 Committee and refused to testify. So did Jim Jordan who is also part of the effort in the House to impeach Joe Biden. When members of Congress refuse to testify–refuse lawful subpoenas–that’s the real “short-sell of political and ethical bankruptcy”!
Comer’s hearing yesterday was yet again a travelling circus. One of the clowns in the circus was Marjorie Taylor who once again held up porno photos of Hunter Biden. MTG knows no shame. She is a prime example that Comer’s investigation is not a serious congressional investigation but a stunt to try to use Hunter to smear Joe Biden. Comer’s circus should have folded its tent and left town long ago!
Putin can stop worrying about being eaten by Chris Christie, now that he is out of the race.
The “snap impeachment” resulted in 10 House Republicans voting to impeach &7 Republican Senators voting to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection. On the day Trump was acquitted, McConnell announced: “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office…We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one.”
Last year, one of the deals McCarthy made with Matt Gaetz to become Speaker of the House on the unprecedented 15th vote was to change the rules to allow a single House member to put forward a motion to vacate the speakership. Every Democrat voted against that rule. When Turley warns that Republicans “are very likely to return the favor during any future revolt against a Democratic speaker” the Professor doesn’t explain why he believes Democrats would retain the single member vacate rule that every Democrat voted against.
So yesterday at a House Oversight Committee public hearing, Republicans voted to hold Hunter in contempt for agreeing to testify under oath at a public hearing. Democratic committee member, Jared Moskowitz. put forward a motion to let Hunter testify right then & there with the American people watching. Moskowitz asked for a show of hands to see who wanted to let Hunter be sworn in to testify right then & there. Not a single Republican raised a hand.
Then Republicans proceeded to vote on a motion to hold Hunter in contempt for not being willing to testify under oath & answer questions. Yep, when Republicans are in control, hypocrisy is fully on display, Professor.
Ahh yes, get Hunter at all costs but let Jim Jordan go. What is the difference? Why do we need (private) meetings with Hunter but Jim Jordan has yet to answer publicly for his support of the riot on January 6?
You tell us the difference. Why didnt the democrats who are screeching about that now, enforce their subpoena, and so their duty for the american people, and hold jordan in contempt? Answer that, or stfu
” without mentioning, of course, that Hunter set his own conditions on any appearance.”
Technically, Comer offered various conditions under which Hunter could appear and he accepted an open hearing.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/james-comer-seems-to-forget-he-said-hunter-biden-could-choose-public-hearing
Comer did no such thing. He had no power to “offer” anything.
Its called a subpoena.
Comer is on record offering those options. He’s the Chairman of the committee. He does have the authority to offer those choices and he did offer them.
The short-selling is a symptom of a deeper problem – not understanding the full implications of you actions. Examples: affirmative action, rent control (see Thomas Sowell writings for a more complete list).
Because it’s about power at all costs. And, they know that they can break the rules/norms with impunity and the lapdog media will aid and abet them.
This brings to mind the CommonWealth of MA when Ted Kennedy’s seat became available. Prior to Ted Kennedy’s illness, John Kerry (D) ran for president. He was senator at the time and Mitt Romney (R) was governor. If Kerry had won, his seat would be open and replacement was appointment by the sitting governor, who may have chosen a republican. Oh No. If that happened, the CommonWealth might fall off into the ocean. State congress voted to change the law to a position by special election. Kerry lost, Kennedy died. Now the state congress wanted to change it back to an appointed position because Deval Patrick (D) was governor. It was not done. We had a special election and Scott Brown won, but his appointment was delayed until after the vote for the healthcare bill. Of course, now we are back to two senators of the democratic party.
It would be something if the first woman president were a woman.
They’re Communist who have gone Full Red Guard.
“Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” Mao Zedong
At this point the only thing the Communist care about is getting 700 million guns out of the hands of citizens. It’s the only thing preventing total Communist style Tyranny. Listen to what they say and do.
All I can say is God help us if they retake the House. Bad enough with the GOP dysfunction, but at least there is some check on the out of control Dem administration.
I am not convinced by Turley’s argument. I sadly believe that the leftist control of almost the entire media, the educational institutions, and the administrative state will continue to enable the Democratic Party to undermine the legal and political foundations of his Country. Regardless of what one thinks of Trump, he is a weakling relative to these forces. The notion he would destroy democracy is absurd. The true destroyers are in the ruling party and its abettors in the MSM and administrative state
If you are correct, then the final remedy is failure.
The Biden presidency has been a disaster – because the ideas of the left do not work.
The more power those on the left excercise the more they ignore the rule of law, the more they will fail.
“man bears the seeds of his own destruction”.
The bad news is that the worst case scenario requires us all to live through it.
John Say,
What I fear is there will become a point where things like the rule of law, the Constitution, get in their way they will do something profoundly dumb to get their way.
Disaster? The economy has been on an improving trend. His inflation reduction act worked. The House has been a disaster for certain. They have not produce any meaningful legislation and still have not passed a budget without resorting temporary fixes two times in a row. In the midst of Republican dysfunction and chaos President Biden has managed to do more than what Republicans can claim for themselves. That in itself, I think, would be considered a success.
Alank,
That is why we need to form up our own society operating in parallel to theirs.
Alank, you have a solid point. I think Republicans will win in 2024, but I am not sure because I believe Democrats use technology to their advantage. AI (artificial intelligence) can have a significant effect on the election. AI knows no borders, and our enemies from abroad might come to help the Democrats. They have a lot to lose if Trump, combined with a strong Republican Congress, gains power.
As an example, one should look at the mapping system done in Boston extending all over the US (by Iran). They know the name, address, occupation, and business location of every Jew, and this is being extended everywhere. 23 and Me had its database stolen, which, depending on who has it, adds such data.
The use of technology for nefarious purposes is not new. Today, it is far advanced from previous years.
Look at how the Germans utilized IBM during WW2, before, during, and after. IBM was complicit in the extermination of Jews, and the head of IBM, Watson, got a 1% share of profits, at least for the punch cards. The death camps depended on this system, and IBM computers were in them. Some say that if the supply of punch cards had been interrupted, the number of Jews murdered would have fallen.
Hunter’s surprise appearance (and his quick exit) at the House contempt hearing yesterday tells me that Hunter is definitely on-board “Team Short Sell”. But you have to admit Jonathan, it does help sell his paintings.
He is an arrogant son of a lifelong politician. Laws don’t pertain to him or the rest of the family–tax laws, subpoena laws, drug laws, or laws of being involved with other countries.
The laws pertain, they’re just not applied. .. that’s why they call it ‘obstruction of justice’.
The proof is in Joe Biden’s own words….
https://twitter.com/i/status/1745204183127490907
Those old clips of Joe Biden, in his own words, are more frightening now than they were then. I believe Biden was crazier then than he is now .. . if such a thing is possible.
*Idk why the ‘Republicans’ don’t explore Article #25 to remove this imbecilic psychopath from the most ‘powerful office in the world’, hopefully sometimes before he blows up the world . .. a professional 10min. examination should suffice.
“President Kackles” is preventing the move for A25.
I am not a lawyer, but it seems to me like “public testimony” is full of BS grandstanding by those politicians asking the questions, often using their “five minutes” of questioning not even asking any questions but making political statements.
A “deposition” however removes all of the hype and grandstanding and really drills down into complex issues with out the five minute per politican rule. Therefore you get better and more complete anwsers on the record.
in short a “deposition” would be more like a court room proceeding and a “public hearing” is more like another disfunctional congressional made for TV event, with little or no reguard to legal guidelines.
just a non legal opinion / obversation.
You may not be a lawyer, but you’re right about the differences. And that’s why Hunter Inc. and WH (which, let’s face it is involved behind the scenes) are working so hard to keep Hunter from having to swear an oath and testify behind closed doors. BTW, one does not have to be a lawyer to know that “behind closed doors” means no opportunity to play politics and grandstand.
Members of Congress can choose not to grandstand. Some of them do choose not to. The Republicans could choose to ask the same set of questions as would be asked during a deposition, splitting the questions up among them. But instead we have people like MTG who likes to show dick pics.
The standard process for congress is long private hearings which are short on speeches and long on questions, and most questioning is actually done by lawyers usually in 30minute segments not 5 minute blocks.
After this is complete and transcripts are made, THEN the committee has a public hearing where the highlights of the private hearing are replayed publicly by each party.
A public hearing is always going to have some from of grandstanding. Still, it’s a poor excuse. Holding a deposition behind closed doors has shown republicans in the committee to be an untrustworthy because they manipulated what Devon Archer said. They used that opportunity to control the narrative by releasing snippets of his deposition out of context and presenting a narrative that is more in line with their accusations for the public to consume before releasing the transcript. It allows them to set the mindset for the public before learning the fact that the deposition did not support their accusations.
It’s still a better choice to hold a public hearing and let everyone hear and see questions and answers in real time. Plus there’s no guarantee republicans in the committee will release the transcripts in a timely manner or if they will hold a public hearing after a private deposition as Comer stated. How can we trust Comer when he reneged on his offer of a choice?
I will add that Comer can keep grandstanding to a minimum by exercising his authority as chairman. He’s making it seem like he wouldn’t be able to keep order during a public hearing.
Are you good with the rules of the public hearing being that every member gets one question and one followup, chosen from a list provided by the chairman?
Or do you think its the democrats job to run interference and act like defense lawyers for joe biden?
Dear Prof Turley,
Great balls of fire! They should have sworn Hunter in (and his counsels) right then & there, on the spot. I’ve seen the direct photographic evidence Hunter does indeed have balls, and it was not a pretty sight.
While (I like to think) I understand the distinction between ‘depositions’ and ‘public hearings’ – especially congressional hearings – the decorum of that hearing could not have been further undermined by Hunter dropping his drawers. imo,
Is there some ‘rule’ which prevents any public hearing for poor Hunter . .. while his contempt charge meanders its way through his daddy’s DoJ?
[I notice Hunter didn’t have much to say with the reporters who hindered his escape yesterday.]
That said, one way or another, I would, at some point, like to hear what Hunter Biden has to say. .. although I suspect, in either case, Abby Lowell will be doing most of the talking.
The election will be upon us in no time at all . .. lets hope it will not be coming around the mountain, when it comes.
*time is of the essence .. .
The odds of Hunter testifying are slim to none. This is all political theater.
Hunter and Joe need this delayed as long as possible.
Hunter will take the 5th if he is forced to testify. Which is his absolute right, and the only wise thing for him to do.
He has been indicted and has several more charges that could be filed.
He is not testifying.
When he please the 5th. The next question is whether he gets offered immunity.
That is what Joe Biden is most affraid of. You can not refuse to testify if you have immunity.
Republicans may settle for Hunter pleading the 5th – that would be a big political win.
Remember all, this is not a n effort to convict Hunter. This is an impeachment inquiry to evidence that Joe Biden is guilty of high crimes and potentially treason. If the WH has colluded in any way with Hunter to orchestrate his noncompliance, it is obstruction. The facts speak for themselves, Biden crime family.
Yup. I can hear the liberal heads exploding. But but but, Trump…
Treason is not on the table. We are not in a declared war. Treason is defined in the constitution – specifically to avoid this.
You should not be playing the same stupid words games that democrats are.
There is no treason, there was no insurrection. The issue is Bribery and influence pedaling.