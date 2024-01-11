Oh Canada: Police Warn that Posting Images of Thieves May Violate Their Privacy Rights

While Canada eviscerates the right to free speech and association, some are apparently holding firm on the privacy rights of accused felons to warn homeowners not to post videos of thefts.
In Quebec, the police are now warning citizens not to post their doorbell videos of package thieves because they are, in the words of the spokesmen, “presumed innocent.”
Notably, these are scenes captured in public and posted by homeowners who had packages stolen from their doorsteps.
For critics, it is a continuation of misplaced priorities and policies on crime including the statement of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that “you can’t use a gun for self-protection in Canada. It’s not a right that you have..”
It is true that you can be sued for defamation. However, that ordinarily requires fault. The police are arguing that conduct filmed on your property and visible from the street is protected by privacy even if the person is guilty of the crime.
If you use an image for commercial benefits, photos in public can pose risks. In 1998 the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the decision awarding $2000 to Pascale Claude Aubry against Éditions Vice-Versa for publishing a photo of her sitting on public steps without her knowledge. However, the court stressed that it was sold for commercial gain and had no newsworthy purpose.
Of course, deterring citizens from posting these images has a direct benefit for the police. These videos go viral and highlight the lack of enforcement and deterrence. The question is whether this is about the privacy interests of the thieves or the political interests of the police. We have seen police charge citizens for years for filming them in public. Those cases have largely been rejected.
Neighbors often shared descriptions and videos of local crime. The police is now suggesting that such images could now get them into hot water. Oh Canada.
I wonder how many politicians are happy about that?
It bears noting that during the last election, a member of the Liberal Party (which is the current government) was caught on a door cam removing his opponent’s campaign material. He was elected to Parliament and was ultimately found to have contravened the Elections Act. It bears noting that this was in Alberta, not Quebec, and that there is no evidence that the federal government asked the cops in Quebec to convey this message (constitutionally, the feds have no authority to do so, and Quebec does not play well with federal intervention in provincial jurisdiction). Still, the optics are quite bad. And, even in Canada, truth is a defense to defamation.
It’s a legal and logical nightmare. How can it logically be against the law to post video of a person’s public conduct, especially IF you don’t accuse the person of being a “thief.”
The only standard of law that we are to go by in order to avoid getting into legal trouble, as far as we know, is this police officer’s comment that there is a presumption of innocence in Canada. Using that as the legal metric, wouldn’t it be the case that you haven’t broken any laws if you post unadulterated video with the comment that you would like to identify this person so that the police could investigate the circumstances? Include a universal caveat that it’s up to the police and the courts to determine what if any charges to bring, and that the person who took your package is presumed to be innocent.
Professor, it would be great to see a comparison of guns rights in the US v in Canada as a development of the Trudeau comments you mention. Thanks!
What about the rights of homeowners not to have their homes burglarized?
I haven’t caught any thieves on video, but, if I do, I won’t hesitate to post the video. I don’t live in Canada, but I expect police in the US will soon adopt the same policy.
Professor Turley,
You write: “The police are arguing that conduct filmed on your property and visible from the street is protected by privacy even if the person is guilty of the crime.”‘
That is not what the article you posted said. Do you have any other support for that dubious claim?
The article only warns Quebecois that, because Canada has a presumption of innocence, posting a picture could be a violation of private life. This, of course, would only be true in the event that the alleged porch pirate was not convicted.
There are plenty of reasons why this might be the case. The alleged porch pirate could have his case dismissed due to a procedural issue with the case, for example.
All of this is true in the US, as well. This seems to be a big nothingburger.
Additionally, this has nothing to do with Trudeau. This was a provincial police force. Would you blame Biden for the actions of Texas police?
Why continue to spread misinformation?
Really poor post.
Sure — in PA squatters can take over your house and you have no recourse; across the country, thieves can steal and we are to look the other way; teachers can teach their own versions of our country’s founding; and lawyers can twist the Constitution to their political will. The list goes on and on. Are we to bend to the will of those who have only hate and personal gain as their moral compass? What will happen next? This is a boiling pot that will erupt and that is the most frightening part of this story.
Then don’t do the crime! That’s simple.
Just playing the Devils Advocate….. While I totally agree with the article, here’s a thought….. With the viciousness of the social media culture, what’s to stop some nasty, vindictive person from posting a fake picture of a theft just to get back at some hated target?
Now, officially a police state.
Yes, we are Alice and we have gone down the rabbit hole. We had laughed at the primitives with their superstitions but look at us now – the once product of logic and reason, now held captive by woke religious fanaticism far more potent to disaster than any witch hunt of centuries ago. Are we in peril of losing that title homo sapien
They crossed the Rubicon a long time ago. Alas, O Canada