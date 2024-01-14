Finnish Politician Räsänen Again Facing Demands for Prosecution Over Quoting Bible

Senior Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen has been acquitted twice after the Finnish government prosecuted her for quoting the Bible. Now, however, the Finish Public Prosecutor is seeking to appeal the November 2023 decision supporting her faith and free speech. Even with the widespread attacks on free speech across Europe, Finland is now a standout for its intolerance and extremism in defining opposing views “hate speech.”
We have previously followed the case and the chilling effort to criminalize religious speech as hate speech. It is equally troubling to see a leading politician subjected to such investigation and prosecution, sending a chilling message to all citizens that their own free speech will not be tolerated in Finland.
Räsänen is a long-standing member of Parliament, former leader of the Finnish Christian Democrats Party, and former national interior minister. She is also a physician and mother of five who is highly critical of homosexuality, which she describes as a “disorder of psychosexual development.”
In 2019, she questioned her church’s sponsorship of an LGBT pride event. On June 17th of that year, she proceeded to post a statement on Twitter questioning how the sponsorship was compatible with the Bible, linking to a photograph of a biblical passage, Romans 1:24-27, on Instagram. She also posted the text and image on Facebook.
She later said that “[t]he purpose [of] my tweet was in no way to insult sexual minorities. My criticism was aimed at the leadership of the church.”
She was charged under a law concerning “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
In 2022, the District Court of Helsinki unanimously acquitted Räsänen on the hate speech charges and held that “it is not for the district court to interpret biblical concepts.” Rather than rethink its attack on free speech, the Finnish government then appealed to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. The government again lost unanimously.
Now the Public Prosecutor is appealing to the Supreme Court in what seems more like a blind rage than reasoned lawyering. It is a glimpse of the slippery slope that awaits this country if our own anti-free speech movement takes hold.
7 thoughts on “Finnish Politician Räsänen Again Facing Demands for Prosecution Over Quoting Bible”
Is the public prosecutor in Finland part of the Soros team. This would make a lot of sense if Soros was involved.
Here is the Finnish Grand Inquisitor (er, prosecutor) Anu Mantila rationalizing censorship:
“Citing the Bible is not forbidden. But insulting vulnerable groups is.”
So for the Left, “vulnerable groups” are the (secular) Gods. And “insulting” them is heresy.
We can see the evil wrought by vague terms used to establish crimes, e.g: “crimes against humanity”, “abuse of power”, “hate crimes”, “war crimes.” Such vagueness opens the door to the biased and arbitrary use of power.
Did not the Finns just recently join NATO in order to avoid invasion and oppression by the big bear that lives next door to them and whose more recent history has been to suppress religion at all costs. Are they trying to mimic their neighbor who they fought off to gain their independence and then fought again to maintain it. These sort of actions makes one wonder. Now even Vladimir Putin has the support of the Russian Orthodox in his “special military action” against Ukraine . Of course I suspect that support from the Russian Orthodox Church is well bought and paid for.
“Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of a religion” and that is where most leftist leave the Constitution and totally ignore the second part of the sentence “Or Prohibiting the Free Exercise Thereof”. That darn Constitution, it just seems to keep coming up with these little catchphrases that people forget all about until it stands up and smacks them in the face. The longer I am around, the more I am awed by the brilliance of the men who wrote that document. There are few things in this world that are man made and still stand the test of time and remain salient to our lives after 2 1/2 centuries. The Constitution remains up to date whether you are a believer in a “living constitution” (I am not) or are an originalist.
I have found no group of people or politicians who have produced anything so brilliant in the centuries since. It can be subverted by corruption, or stupidity or ignorance but if you adhere to it and clear away the trash that has accumulated it is still there to light the way. I think it’s importance has only grown greater as time has passed. Thats why I remain an originalist because the world has never really put together a group of people since then that could surpass the constitution and it’s wisdom.
Remember. The federal constitution applies Only to the federal government. State governments did have official religions. In 1833, the final state, Massachusetts, stopped supporting an official religious denomination. There is no reason that practice cannot be brought back, keep that in mind as we as a nation openly solicit more Muslims to live here.
I commend her for sticking to her faith and principles and for her courage to face this bizarre and evil contagion of insanity that is spreading like wildfire. This is insanity and a loss of reason of once fair minded people which is propagated by activists who have intent to destroy the fabric of society and decency.
Z’KHARYAH
14 will apply to them on that day.
Coming soon!