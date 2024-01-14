Packing Services: Federal Judge Rules Ban on Guns in Post Offices is Unconstitutional

In Florida, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle has ruled that the federal law prohibiting people from possessing firearms inside post offices is unconstitutional. The ruling is based on the 2022 Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen recognized a person’s right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.
The case concerned Emmanuel Ayala, a U.S. Postal Service truck driver, who had a concealed weapons permit and held a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in a fanny pack for self-defense. When police tried to stop him, he ran and struggled with officers. While dismissing the possession count, Judge Mizelle left the charge on forcibly resisting arrest.
The provision at 18 U.S. Code § 930 states in part that “whoever knowingly possesses or causes to be present a firearm or other dangerous weapon in a Federal facility (other than a Federal court facility), or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 1 year, or both.”
Judge Mizelle noted that the law stands in conflict with the Bruen decision. In the course of the litigation, the Justice Department conceded that “[t]here is no evidence of firearms being prohibited at post offices, specifically, or of postal workers being prohibited from carrying them, at the time of the founding.”
Indeed, the government acknowledged that relatively limited firearms prohibitions did not appear “until the mid-twentieth century—over 170 years after the founding.”
The court proceeded to lay out an extensive historical and policy review of the basis for such a ban. It also noted that the sweeping meaning of this provision:
[The] legal principle cannot be used to abridge the right to bear arms by regulating it into practical non-existence. See Baude & Leider, supra, at 35 (identifying this as “probably the most important [Second Amendment] principle”). For example, take the criminal statute here: It bans knowingly possessing a firearm in a Federal facility, which is defined as “a building or part thereof owned or leased by the Federal Government, where Federal employees are regularly present for the purpose of performing their official duties.” 18 U.S.C. § 930(g)(1). The plain language captures everything from the White House to toll booths in national parks to Social Security Administration buildings. Under this criminal statute, with the proliferation of the federal government comes the diminution of the People’s right to bear arms. At some point, when twenty-eight percent of land in the United States is owned by the federal government and many ordinary activities require frequenting a “Federal facility,” the government’s theory would amount to a nullification of the Second Amendment right altogether.
Ultimately, despite allowing for supplemental briefing, Judge Mizelle expressed frustration with the Biden Administration’s use of generalities and unsupported claims to justify this rule: “I repeat the United States’ single line on this point: “Ayala certainly cannot show that the Second Amendment prevents the government from prohibiting its own employees from bringing guns to work.” Id. That is all. No citation, no authority, no reasoning.”
In the end, the court felt it had no alternative but to declare the law unconstitutional as inconsistent “with this nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”
Given the implications of this ruling (not just for postal facilities but all federal facilities), it could well make its way to the Supreme Court.
It sounds like a cliche by now, but it’s still true: Guns don’t kill people — Alec Baldwin kills people.
LOL – true dat.
John Say,
Epic take down of Dennis!
Well done!
It’s still illegal to shoot people in most cases, right?
These anti-carry laws are schoolmarm laws, we’ll take your right to do something so that you can’t do something else that you aren’t supposed to do. democrats hate these laws because they know their base, inner city thugs and anti-depressant laden middle class white women have no self-discipline, which is why, otoh, they love abortion and no bail.
dems love these schoolmarm laws and hate anti-abortion and bail
Any diversity (i.e. color judgment, class bigotry) taxonomy or minority report is antithetical to the spirit and letter of the Constitution.
Now I am hopefully awaiting some conservative judges will rule that “Hate Speech” laws, government unions and all restrictions on 2nd amendment rights are also found to be unconstitutional. So much of what the prog/left has initiated since Woodrow Wilson was a pup could be rolled back if judges at all levels understood the constitution and could rule without adherence to prog/left ideology but just a strict interpretation of our constitution as written.
Jonathan: Who is US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle? She was nominated by DJT in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate by a 49-41 vote. Not exactly a resounding endorsement. Even some Republicans opposed her nomination. Why? Because she was only 33 and had never tried a case. The ABA rated her “not qualified” because she had not been practicing law long enough. No matter to DJT. She is a member of the right-wing Federalist Society, supports right-wing causes and clerked for Clarence Thomas. Mizelle calls Thomas the “greatest living American”. With that pedigree she was guaranteed an appointment by DJT.
With that background it is understandable Mizelle would be a big supporter of gun rights. But her position in the Ayala case doesn’t make sense. Under her reasoning and logic and interpretation of Bruen, anyone should be able to carry a loaded weapon in any federal facility–a federal courtroom, an FBI office, inside the WH or the Capitol. One can only imagine what would happened on Jan.6 had the insurrectionists been allowed to carry Glocks into the Capitol building. But under Michelle’s logic that should have been permitted.
I think Mizelle’s tortured reasoning will ultimately be overturned on appeal. But the fact you applaud her decision indicates your position on gun rights. No limits on the right to pack guns–anywhere and any time. Explain that to the Capitol police who fought off the insurrectionists, WH police whose duty is to protect the President or court personnel who have to protect judges, their clerks and the public!
If she was a black democrat, she’d be on the SCOTUS short list.
Jan 6 was a protest against our criminal government and even according to the Leftist DOJ’s sycophants of the FBI, no where near an insurrection. Moreover, protester firearms played no part in the scuffle. In fact, the only firearm involved was that of a racist Capitol cop and coward, Lt. Michael Byrd, who blatantly– without warming and in cold blood— shot and killed an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt, for allegedly ‘trespassing’. (He was later promoted to ‘Captain’ for his sinister deed). TDS is a serious affliction and most probably lethal. In any event, do yourself a favor and seek help—-quick!
Mizelle’s reasoning is not “tortured”. IT is precisely what Scotus dictated for 2nd Amendment cases in Bruin.
NY Riffle and Pistle V Bruin established the rule for the constitutionality of laws restricting gun rights as
“the government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition.”
Until the Supreme court modifies Bruin that is the standard.
This is not the only Post Bruin case where federal judges – often those on the left have ruled in favor of 2A rights.
There has actually been a plethora of 2A cases – many of which are headed to SCOTUS.
Near universally they have gone one of two ways – as in the 9th Circuit where the 9th Ct of appeals has been trying to delay lower court ruling striking down gun laws on 2A grounds hoping against hope that SCOTUS will modify Bruin.
As in many other circuits where gun laws have been struck down and are now headed for SCOTUS.
I suspect that SCOTUS will narrow Bruin slightly, but for now Mizelle’s decision is the only possible decisions consistent with the direction of the Supreme court on 2A cases.
Contra your Claim Mizelle is demonstrating that she is imminently qualified and properly understands here role.
Should SCOTUS narrow Bruin, you can count on Judge Mizelle to follow whatever modification the supreme court imposes.
The law that the prosecutors sought to enforce was a general law, and it was inarguably unconstitutional as such.
The Biden administrations argument that the government as an employer can restrict gun posession – might well be accepted by the Supreme court. But that is NOT the law the administration was enforcing. Further when the government acts as an employer it can not impose criminal sanctions. The govenrment MIGHT be able to fire employees who carry while in federal employment, but it can not jail them.
Again Mizelle got this correct.
Scotus is free to change the state of the law and constitution.
Judge Mizelle is not free to ignore the clear direction of SCOTUS
Hard to see how a ban in Federal (or state and local) buildings could amount to “nullification” of the 2A. That having been said, Bruen requires a tradition of similar regulation, and it appears the Government could not show that. At the moment, this is just a District Court judgement, with limited impact. Appeal could expand it, first to the relevant Circuit and then, if it goes to the Supreme Court, nationally. From the left’s perspective, this may not be a good one to appeal.
Dear Prof Turley,
If this makes it way to the SCOTUS, I bet they’ll all be packing.
Obviously, it is better to have ‘a gun and not it than to need a gun a not have it.’ Of course, it is best not to need a gun at all . .. except for squirrels and such.
‘When you control the mail, you control information’ ~ Newman
dgsnowden,
“Of course, it is best not to need a gun at all”
If this were an ideal world, I would agree.
But it is far from that.
Hence, it is better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it at all.
Is there one courthouse (local, state or federal) in the United States that would allow a metal notebook, knife or gun?
Democrats support THUGS, so it is only natural that Republicans would support guns. With that support it is implied that you are responsible for your actions.
I’m required to go to the post office to get my mail. We have no home delivery despite living in a 120 year old town. So it’s either break the law for the 30 seconds it takes me to get the mail out of my box, or leave the firearm in my bike basket which probably is breaking another law, or forget concealed carry when I go to get my mail. I go for the third option, this place is safer than T bonds. But I shouldn’t have to make that choice. Drive my truck 3 blocks?
Decades ago, it was a popular term. Gone postal, or went postal. Disarming their employees, became a difficult task.
I’m sure that Merrick Garland has already received his marching orders from the Democratic Party to appeal this decision.
Was this law passed when the the phrase “going postal” entered the HR lexicon?
After Bruen, if this makes it to the SC, and they rule in favor of judge Mizelle’s ruling, they just might make strengthen support and set additional precedent for the 2ndA.
I have never bought into the federal ban in federal facilities, and here is why as an exception to the law: “d) Subsection (a) shall not apply to—(3) the lawful carrying of firearms or other dangerous weapons in a Federal facility incident to hunting or other lawful purposes.” I think carrying a gun under a concealed weapon regime qualifies as law purpose.
Basically it said if the prohibition wasnt present at the founding, its unconstitutional. In other words, any law written to restrict the right to keep and bear is in violation of “shall not be infringed”
It’s a Post Office for god’s sake. It’s not a Tabernacle to Joe Biden or anyone else. It’s not a court room. I would say that with the history of post office workers “going postal”, it would seem to be wise to allow postal workers to carry their firearms for their own safety. Government offices, whether state, federal or local are not sacred and other than courts of law, where passions sometimes get heated, there is no reason to prohibit legitimate concealed carry permit holders to carry their firearms.
Health institutions also prohibit firearms but in almost every case I have seen, someone else brought the firearm into the facility, usually a disgruntled patient of family member. 2 occurred in institutions I worked at. I had a backpack I carried to work for personal items so I could have access to “protection” and luckily it was never searched. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do.
Not so sure about this one. Maybe I read Bruen incorrectly