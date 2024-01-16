Art Dealer Testifies that Hunter Expressly Asked for Buyer Information

More details are emerging from the recent testimony of Hunter Biden’s art dealer, George Bergès. We previously discussed how Bergès confirmed that the accounts of buyers flocking to buy Hunter’s art was false and that most of the art was purchased by his Democratic donor patron, Kevin Morris. Not only did Bergès shatter White House claims of a carefully constructed ethical system to keep Hunter from knowing the identity of purchasers, Bergès testified that Hunter expressly demanded to know the identity.
Various experts objected to the sales as a serious ethical problem of donors using the purchases to assist President Biden and his family.
The media dutifully reported at the time how the White House was grappling with the ethical questions and, according to the Washington Post, “the White House officials have helped craft an agreement.” It was portrayed as unprecedented and unyielding.
The White House continued to swat down questions by citing an ethical plan created for the sales. Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the White House, said in a statement that “the President has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family’s commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example.”
Then White House spokesperson (and now MSNBC host) Jennifer Psaki stated:
“Well, I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards […] But all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards. And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand. And the gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency.”
Yet, Bergès reportedly testified that he had no contacts with the White House and Hunter knew the identity of the purchasers of most of the art. Notably, Bergès was reading these same reports in the news but never objected to the alleged misrepresentation. He admitted that he read of those reports and was confused.
A staffer asked: “When you’re seeing in the press that the White House is putting in certain safeguards regarding an ethics agreement but you’ve had no conversations with [the] White House, I mean, did you ever say to Hunter Biden, ‘Hey, where’s this coming from?’”
Bergès responded: “I might have. I probably did, yeah.” He admitted that he was surprised by the coverage “[b]ecause I hadn’t had any communication with the White House about an agreement.” That, of course, was never reported. Instead, the media dutifully reported how there was this comprehensive ethical plan in place.
What was particularly notable is that, despite the false White House claims and extensive coverage, Hunter appears to have discarded any such limits. Berges testified that artists usually do not know who buys their art. So not only did Hunter not comply with the agreement with the first, this was a departure from standard operating procedure to let him know about the purchasers: “…I don’t know how it was phrased or—but I remember that there—that that was the difference…That part was different. Normally, the gallerist does not let the artist know who the collectors are…The first one was that I was required to disclose who the buyers were. In the second one, I was required to not disclose the buyers.”
The most important testimony, in my view, is still the massive purchase by Morris. This Democratic donor was introduced to Hunter at a Democratic fundraiser for the first time not long before reportedly giving him millions to pay off his taxes and support his lavish lifestyle. He then reportedly purchased most of the art as the media was reporting how hot Hunter was as a new emerging artist. The claims of walling off the identity of purchasers and the high demand for his art proved to be false.
For his part, Bergès says that he no longer carries Hunter’s art. He did confirm that he previously did speak with President Biden in person and on the phone during the period when he was selling his son’s art.
The media, however, now appears to be, again, largely ignoring the story and what it says about not just the ethical questions but its own prior coverage.
102 thoughts on “Art Dealer Testifies that Hunter Expressly Asked for Buyer Information”
Jonathan: I can’t add much to the comment by Anonymous (1/16@9:48am) regarding George Berges’s behind closed door testimony. The big Q is how you gained access to Berges’s testimony that has yet to be publicly released? I think it’s similar to what happened in the Devin Archer closed door interview. It was cherry picked by Comer to provide a false narrative and you ran with it. And that is what is going on here. When the Dems released the full transcript of Archer’s testimony it painted an entirely different picture. Archer unequivocally stated that Joe Biden was not involved in his son’s business activities and never financially benefitted from them. I think this is what we will find out when the full transcript of Berges’ interview is finally released.
Irrespective of Berges’s interview he has publicly stated he had no contact with the WH re Hunter’s art sales and what Hunter learned about the purchaser’s of his art work was through public reporting. Whatever selective leaks you had access to of Berges’s deposition, it doesn’t show any official “corruption” by Joe Biden. No evidence Biden received any of the proceeds from Hunter’s art sales.
If Kevin Morris, a Dem donor, bought Hunter’s art work so what? Hunter has never held public office. He is a private citizen as is Morris. Hunter is entitled to sell his work to anyone willing to pay the asking price. There is no evidence Joe Biden financially benefitted from Morris’s purchase of Hunter’s art work. Without that there is no official “corruption”!
Of course, Berges’ testimony might have been obviated had Hunter been allowed to testify in an open hearing so we could hear from the horse’s mouth. Comer and Jim Jordan have egg on their faces. They now reluctantly admit their original subpoenas were invalid so they have now issued a new subpoena for Hunter to testify. Abbe Lowell has told
Comer his client is prepared to testify behind closed doors. Maybe then we will learn the real facts about his art sales and other important issues.
The Q is whether Hunter Biden’s deposition will be selectively leaked so you can spin it to fit the false narrative you and Comer are pushing!
“The first one was that I was required to disclose who the buyers were. In the second one, I was required to not disclose the buyers.” Note how Turley is admitting everything he claims in this article is a bald face lie. When Hunter first negotiated an agreement with Berges, the first agreement required Berges to inform Hunter who the buyers were. Then the whitehouse found out about the potential sales, and implemented the safeguards. Hence the 2nd agreement forbidding Berges from informing Hunter who the buyers were. Turley is an egregiously dishonorable scumbag.
“that the accounts of buyers flocking to buy Hunter’s art was false” Contrary to Turley’s deliberate and intentional lie, there were never any accounts of buyers flocking to buy Hunter’s artwork. So far, all of the media accounts are either about how scandalous Hunter’s rt sales are (from the professional liars such as turley,) or how unseemly it is from the honest press. And when is Turley going to stop dishonorably hiding the fact tat as trump’s lawyer, he is ethically obligated to tell the stupidest lies imaginable to assist his clients legal situation.
And … at this point we are holding our breaths for the DOJ to take action on the biden crime family?
When there is a shred of evidence to support your accusation as the law requires. So far, besides the uncorroborated statement of a fugitive from the law, there is still no evidence that Joe has broken any laws, or Hunter engaged in any corruption. Yes, there is evidence that Hunter committed the crimes he has been indicted for, but that’s it so far.
The most ethical and transparent administration in presidential history. I’m shocked, shocked to find, yet again that the Biden White House lied.
See below for another steaming turd from turdrunner/lawn boy, the twice banned commenter who, despite being told, in no uncertain terms, to leave, by the admin, continues to drop his steaming turds and lies, hoping no one will notice the smell.
He is a typical entitled, leftist libtard marxist who encroaches on the property of others, after being asked to leave, just because he can. His buddy Svelaz is here exhibiting his own disdain for that which is not his as well. Clearly they have no ethical true north, so supporting the most unethical regime in history suits them well.
Thank you for acknowledging that the administrators of Turley’s website will ban commenters who post dissenting perspectives from the Professor’s. The name calling from Turley’s defenders to anyone who dares present dissenting information & points of view is well documented on the comments sections to each of Turley’s posts. It definitely flies in the face of Turley’s regular defence of freedom of speech rights.
Have a nice day, whoever you are.
So on the day the leading Republican 2024 presidential candidate is in court facing new defamation charges after a jury found him guilty of sexual abuse & ordered him to pay $5 million for defaming his victim, Professor Turley is upset the media is largely ignoring a report from John Solomon, who was released by The Hill after finding numerous flaws in his reporting & for having a conservative bias. Even Fox News parted company with Solomon for his habit of pushing disinformation.
Turley clearly knows his loyal supporters here on this website won’t stand for any mention of Trump’s ongoing legal & ethical dilemmas. You’re clearly on much safer ground directing all your fire at Hunter 24/7, JT.
Booooohoooooo
You attack John Solomon ? Yes, he left the Hill which he cofounded. He left over the Hill’s unhappieness over Solomon’s Reporting on Biden’s corruption in Ukraine – which has ALL proven entirely True.
You will be hard pressed to find ANY journalist who has been at the lead of so many stories. Stories that were brutally attack and have been proven correct.
If you are an outlet that has had issues with Solomon – you need to look at YOUR process, Because Solomon has been both the first and the best with numerous major stories.
Solomon was ontop of the Biden/Ukraine story long before the hunter Biden Laptop.
Solomon had damning documents from FOIA requests – he had the Biden State department Begging VP Biden to sideline his Son and to keep him out of any areas that intersected with VP Biden’s portfolio – because the conduct Stunk to high heaven.
Solomon had court documents and testimony from Ukrain and other eastern european nations regarding Biden’s corrupt conduct – LONG before others took up the story.
The Hill owes John Solomon an apology.
Fox owes John Solomon an apology.
You owe John Solomon an apology.
And while you are at it you owe an apology to Rudy Guliani – who Followed Solomon and found MORE damning evidence against the Biden’s.
John Say,
Well said.
Just The News is one of the better independent news sites. Much, much more credible than likely all the MSM sites.
Upstate, the Hill wrote an editorial as to why they were parting with John Solomon. Yet, in that column, they couldn’t find anything that John Solomon said was incorrect.
When the left bashes an investigative news reporter on the right, that is a badge of honor. It means they are reporting the truth that the left is trying to hide.
Take note that all the boozer has to offer is complaints against Turley, Solomon, Trump, etc., but not a peep about the Biden crime syndicate or any of the proven lies from the left. What is also remarkable is that, for the most part, the boozer is one of the only consistent people left defending the left. One has to ask themselves why. Yes, I know we have Dennis and Gigi, but both of them keep reporting the same stale news that was proven wrong long ago. They are nutcases.
“which has ALL proven entirely True.” Except all of his colmns were know to be 100% lies at the time the Hill was publishing them. None of Solomon’s non reporting pure fiction has turned out to be true.
I guess your favorite Constitutional Attorney is Lawrence Tribe the paid hack for both CNN and MSNBC.
We’d all know a lot more if they simply released the transcript of Berges’ testimony.
Or the libtards can say, even after seeing the transcript “he never said that”.
Just like they did when they claimed Archer never said it was Joe who was called from Dubai, when that’s EXACTLY what Archer said.
Comer an;t afford to be caught once again lying about the content of someone’s deposition.
Breaking my no Hunter Biden comment rule (which I do twice a year) to point out that this leak of testimony plays into Biden’s complaint about why he does not want to be deposed behind closed doors. Why do the stupid Republicans keep shooting themselves in the foot with such leaks (and through a rag like Just the News)
The fact you call Just the news a rag shows who you are and your agenda.
Nice try, turdrunner sock puppet.
That’s exactly the point on having a public hearing. We won’t know the full testimony and any contradicting statements made by the gallery owner until the narrative has been played out by the media for a while.
Actually, Archer testified it was Burisma’s washington lawyers and washington lobbysists, not Joe. Why publicly document you are a liar.
So Hunter does not want to have a clue what House Republicans are going to ask ?
Grow up and get over your self.
Closed door testimony is NOT secret – frankly very little the house does should ever be secret.
Transcripts will be released as soon as they are completed – except when Democrats run the house.
The purpose of closed door testimony is to get passed EVERYONE – democrats, republicans and witnesses from posturing for the cameras.
But they will all get the chance to do that later.
Regardless, Witnesses – not to the house, not elsewhere have control over the logistics of their testimony.
Despite Turley’s sage and correct advice, Republicans appear to be going forward with the new subpeona that Hunter requested.
While Turley is correctly concerned that house should not negotiate over a subpeona – that sets a bad precident.
There are also political concerns here. Hunter is doing everything in his power to make himself look bad.
Might as well give him more rope to hang himself with.
Unlike the Biden admin’s efforts to prosecute Trump – Time is the ally of House Republicans.
The best outcome for Republicans is a mortally wounded Biden on the ballot in 2024.
It is in the interests of the House to drip drip drip more and more evidence of Biden cartel corruption.
As Turley has stated elsewhere – this is all pretty much a Farce – Hunter is NOT going to testify.
This is all just a game to delay taking the 5th.
If Hunter wants to delay – that serves Hunter, That serves Republicans. That does not serve Joe.
“Transcripts will be released as soon as they are completed – except when Democrats run the house.” So far, that has never happened. Comer does release them eventually, but not til months after they are completed. And the transcripts always prove that in the interval, Comer has been spreading nothing but lies.
I’ve got $50 that says Joe called that little girl from a burner phone, and not the white house.