A Herring Hearing: Supreme Court to Hear Potentially Historic Chevron Case

In 1984, the Supreme Court ruled in Chevron U.S.A. v. Natural Resources Defense Council that judges should defer to the reasonable interpretation of agencies in administering ambiguous federal laws. That deference continued to grow in later years to the point that some of us have warned of the emergence of a type of fourth branch of government.
The court went even further in Arlington v. FCC in giving deference to agencies even in defining their own jurisdiction. In dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts warned: “It would be a bit much to describe the result as ‘the very definition of tyranny,’ but the danger posed by the growing power of the administrative state cannot be dismissed.”
When I testified at the confirmation hearing of Neil Gorsuch, I noted that Chervon would likely be part of his legacy given his opposition to its use. Justice Gorsuch wrote in a 2022 dissent from denial of certiorari in Buffington v. McDonough that what he called “the aggressive reading of Chevron has more or less fallen into desuetude.” He added:
“At this late hour, the whole project deserves a tombstone no one can miss. We should acknowledge forthrightly that Chevron did not undo, and could not have undone, the judicial duty to provide an independent judgment of the law’s meaning in the cases that come before the Nation’s courts.”
The cases today concern federal requirements that commercial fishermen pay for at-sea monitors. Herring fishermen in New Jersey and Rhode Island are challenging the law in a case with a long list of amicus filings on both sides from groups, politicians, and businesses. The fishermen say that the monitors could put them out of business, costing up to 20 percent of their annual revenues in a business that is already marginal for profits. They argue that the government wants monitors (which they do not necessarily oppose) but lacked the funds. The decision was made to shift the costs to the fishermen and then citing Chevron to curtail judicial review.
One of the lead counsel is my friend and former colleague Columbia professor Philip Hamburger, a brilliant academic who believes that the doctrine has fundamentally distorted our tripartite constitutional system.
In both lower court cases, Chevron carried the day for the agency.
In addition to the New Jersey case, the court added the second, nearly identical one from Rhode Island to its calendar — presumably because Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was recused in the New Jersey matter after serving on the appeals court panel that initially reviewed it before her elevation to the Supreme Court.
The ruling of the D.C. Circuit captured the theoretical divide.
Judge Judith Rogers wrote for the majority on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and declared that the agency must get the benefit of any doubt. Notably, the court expressed a muddled view that “the Act may not unambiguously resolve whether the Service can require industry-funded monitoring.” The finding that the Act is “not unambiguous” takes a bit of working through in this context. However, the court ruled that “the Service’s interpretation of the Act as allowing it to do so is reasonable.”
Judge Justin Walker disagreed and said in dissent that “agencies are creatures of Congress, so they have no authority apart from what Congress bestows.”
Now the herring will get a hearing on who has to pay for monitoring of fishing operations.
All for agency regulating it’s waters, but the cost of the monitors should receive federal aid due to their cost. That aid should be tied to licensing procedure and the maintance of the monitors should be on the federal government until market forces are able bring cost down.
This is from someone who has done my share of battle with oceanic regulatory agency, hell, even with the Navy.
Eb
Over many years, Congress has become increasingly lazy which has led to the explosive growth of the Administrative State. I agree this could be an interesting hearing since Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson doesn’t know what a woman is. Maybe she’s better with fish ?
The modern world is complicated and needs to be regulated properly. We take for granted that we have clean air, clean water, medications that are safe and effective, planes that do not crash (even when missing a door), and many other aspects of modern life that would have been heaven for those who lived in the past. Without Chevron, judges will be substituting their own opinions in place of those of experts. To have every regulation subject to over rule by a judge at their whim will lead to chaos and will bring down the economy.
That’s what congress is for.
Short, some laws easily understood by anyone.
These agencies have taken to a particular reading, most consistently with liberal wishes.
Make congress do its job.
Sammy says:
Government has become entirely too big and intrusive. Because of this, we must let them continue to do so.
“To have every regulation subject to over rule by a judge at their whim will lead to chaos and will bring down the economy.”
Which says nothing about the constitutionality of the regulations and everything about how bloated and unruly the government has become.
Exactly why Chevron must go.
Sammy Metamucil accidentally says something profound. His steaming turd is actually fertilizer for once.
Re: “This massive doctrine, blamed for the dominance of the administrative state”
How about the dominance of the Warfare State? After the Court deals with this case, perhaps it could take up the rank illegality of Presidential war-making in contravention to Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 of the Constitution.
This is about protecting jobs as there is no nutritional requirement for Herring. The long term fishing abuses and environmental damage have come home to roost. The Market would say raise prices and tariff imports.
A J6 defendant who so far has had 3 specific instances in which the DOJ failed to provide exculpatory evidence,
and how even Tucker Carlson has not covered much of what is actually out there.
https://youtu.be/zxskx8Xtuig
I think JJC has given an excellent answer. I see no reason to give the federal government any more power than that which is clearly delineated in the laws they pass. Congress is lazy and giving virtual or real lawmaking power to agencies is a short road to tyranny. It needs to be reined in. The government is Of the People, By the People, and For the People. I don’t see anything in there that says we give the government the benefit of the doubt. Why Should We?
Amendment X of the constitution says that powers not specifically delegated to the federal government or prohibited from the states, shall then be reserved to the states or the People.
I would maintain that unless a law clearly states that the federal government has a particular power in an area given to it by the constitution, it must not be allowed to be given the benefit of the doubt. It either clearly states what the power or acts are or they are denied to the federal government. That would be in the spirit and actual writings of the constitution. Congress must do it’s job and go on the record.
THANK YOU GEB, You are right on the mark. This is what our forefathers fought and dies for.
Every Supreme Court decision in which there was dissent should be open to being revisited and changed.
Judges, being only human, can make mistakes. Shouldn’t those prior mistakes be acknowledged?
Agreed. Stare decisis should only apply to unanimous decisions.
Molly Hemingway has a piece in The Federalist today that provides a very solid and surprisingly objective opinion of both cases before the court.
While predicting how the high court will rule is fraught with risk — especially before oral argument — various justices have been foreshadowing their predilections for some time. Justices Gorsuch, Thomas, and Kavanaugh have all criticized Chevron, and Justices Alito, Barrett, and Roberts have all denied agencies deference under the major questions doctrine.
These facts suggest a majority of the justices may be willing to overturn Chevron. And if they do, it will be a mortal blow to the administrative state.
https://thefederalist.com/2024/01/17/how-disgruntled-fishermen-could-prompt-scotus-to-capsize-the-administrative-state/
Good – About Time.
Coming on the heels of the Pharma-State, Petro-State, and Insurance-State … I’ve had enough.
The independent agencies have too much power, but not just because of Chevron. By creating such agencies, Congress delegates its legislative authority to the agencies, allowing them to enact laws, which they call rules and regulations.
Time for the Supremes to trash that practice. Hope springs eternal. Our untouchable administrative state is a clone of the EU bureaucratic state. Talk about unelected legislators gone wild! If this is allowed to go on, the entrenched party in the administrative state will continue to thwart any conservative WH or Congress. Won’t matter who is prezzie.
Mary, I like you analogy to the EU state.
“One of the lead counsel is my friend and former colleague Columbia professor Philip Hamburger, a brilliant academic who believes that the doctrine has fundamentally distorted our tripartite constitutional system.’
**********************************************
There is no question about that one as history has shown. Giving free reign to so-called “independent agencies” has ceded government authority to unelected (and agendized) bureacrats who wreak havoc on law, rights and citizens, alike. Like Roe it is(was) bad law and needs to go the way of Plessy.
“Not unambiguous”
Any opinion that contained those words i would stop reading then and there.
“agencies are creatures of Congress, so they have no authority apart from what Congress bestows.””
No, they have no authority apart from what the Constitution allows Congress to bestow.
There is the whole rotten problem, right there.
And Chevron abdicates the duty of the judiciary and makes the 10th Amendment null and void.
Null and void.
Yes, the modern judiciary would rather make decisions about whether a .01% change in medical outcomes justifies decades of unfair treatment of millions of people, or decide when life begins, than determine whether Congress has usurped their power. Just create an agency, Congress, then they can do whatever they want, because, Chevron.
I missed the memo regarding the Supremes determining when life begins. I thought they ruled on the constitutionality of bad case law that gave power to the Feds to decide as much instead of leaving it to the states where it belongs. Dang.
“Anonymous”, you must be hungry…because Mary ate your lunch.
“I missed the memo regarding the Supremes determining when life begins.”
Ouch. I was referring to the 1972 Supreme Court.
And in case you didn’t get it, the other reference was to KBJ arguing that the alleged needs of the .0001% trumps the Constitution.
The key here may not be in weakening Chevron but in strengthening the Administrative Procedure Act that permits an aggrieved party – somone adversely affected by the agency’s Final Rule – to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia or the party’s district in which her business is located for a judicial review of the administrative record. This does not re-litigate the merits but provides an examination as to whether the agency complied with its own statutory authority, did not exceed it or abuse the agency’s discretion to interpret it, and was not arbitrary, capricious, or otherwise biased. The way to “cure” the Administrative State is to beef up the APA, open it it to any interested party rather than an aggrieved one, and reimburse petitioners that prevail for the legal; costs. Chevron, as most decisions of this kind, is not all bad but has been perverted over the years to advantage the state rather than the people served by the state. Giving the people more power is the answer, not taking it away from the state that in may instances, especially in technical areas, has the expertise and responsibility to render unpopular decisions sometimes in the best interest of the nation and the public.
WE already have a mess in other areas by “opening things up to any aggrieved party”.
That would make things worse not better.
This is simple. Chevron violates the constitution and is totally at odds with Marlboro v. Madison.
Resolving this will not fix the administratiove state.
Frankly the court should go completely the oposite and decide that unless the law is crystal clear, the executive has no power.
Congress can say what it means.
“Congress can say what it means.”
You mean make the law “not not unambiguous”?
Hey John, who is “Marlboro” and what was his beef with Madison? Just teasing, I enjoy your comments.
You dont remember that case?
It was big tobacco versus big bakery
John: I understand and appreciate your point but let’s be reealistic for a moment. We all like it when the FAA grounds all of Boeing’s 737 Max planes to make sure the bolts are tightened and doors don’t fall off in flight. We like a lot of other administrative rules and laws that protect our kids and ourselves from various dangers. The “deference” issue in Chevron simply tells judges that grant judicial review not to substitute their judgments for those of the scientists and technical experts of the administrative agencies. That seems sensible. So the review is focused solely on whether the agency properly reached its final action without bias or abuse of its statutory authority. Congress has the congressional power to make our laws but the Executive Branch, with the authority to enforce them, is given the power by Congress to write the rules and regulations of how the statutes must be enforced. Those rules and regulations must be consistent with the congressional intent of the statutes upon which they rest. We are just too big today for Congress to take over the job of codifying its laws. Things would come to a grinding halt if we insisted on Congress being “crystal clear” in what is intends. The answer as I said earlier is to give more power to the people to challenge regulations that they are adversely affected by and I agree with you that this should have limitations so that every administrative rule does not wind up being litigated for years and years.
“We are just too big today for Congress to take over the job of codifying its laws.”
SMH
Gentlemen, my compliments. This subject deserves more than sound bytes, and I appreciate the depth you’re bringing to it.
I’m not a lawyer. I’m just an old country cynic, but I think a little cynicism is called for.
My fear is that no matter what solution you arrive at, the disingenuous Left will find a way to game it. The subtext of your debate seems to support that.
The only thing ultimately that will help is public attention to any abuse. This is why I favor tight limits on THE SIZE of the administrative state. Once everything is regulated, how is it possible to regulate the regulators? The voters and legislators can’t track all the little federal fiefdoms.
A large administrative state will confound any law designed to manage it. The Left will make sure of it.
Be careful what you wish for.
And don’t forget when you’re litigating against a federal agency. You’re litigating against DOJ.
