Penn State Loses Major Motion in Race Discrimination Case

We previously discussed the lawsuit of Dr. Zack K. De Piero against Penn State over an alleged hostile work environment and racial discrimination linked to antiracism training and material. Judge Wendy Beetlestone just denied a critical motion to dismiss in De Piero v. Penn State with strong language concerning DEI programs.
De Piero brought his case under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. As previously discussed, there were roughly 40 defendant trustees, professors, and administrators named in the complaint below. This includes Professor Liliana Naydan who was an Associate Professor of English and served as De Piero’s Supervisor and Chair of the English Department and Writing Program Coordinator.
De Piero alleges that he was “individually singled out for ridicule and humiliation” due to his race. He also alleges that he was expected to follow and support the view that “White supremacy exists in the language itself, and therefore, that the English language itself is ‘racist.”
De Piero also alleges that faculty were encouraged to participate in anti-racist workshops and trainings, including one titled “White Teachers are the Problem.”
What is most interesting about the complaint is that it alleges policies that would violate core academic freedom principles from the content of his classes to grading. He alleges that he was told to adopt a race-based grading system. Specifically, he alleges that the failure to grade minorities on par or better than whites would be treated as de facto racist:
“Defendants instructed De Piero that outcomes alone — regardless of the legitimacy of methods of evaluation, mastery of subject matter, or intentions — demonstrate whether a faculty member’s actions are racist or not. Defendants call this “social justice” and “antiracism.” At the core of their ideology, Defendants discriminate twofold on the basis of race. First, Defendants’ bigotry manifests itself in low expectations. They do not expect black or Hispanic students to achieve the same mastery of academic subject matters as other students and therefore insist that deficient performance must be excused. Accurate assessment of abilities, if it happens to show disparate performance among different racial groups, is therefore condemned as “racist.” econd[sic], Defendants’ bigotry manifests itself in overt discrimination against students and faculty who do apply consistent standards, especially white faculty.”
In her denial of Penn State’s motion in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Judge Bettlestone explored the record, including how the DEI Director emailed all employees ‘calling on white people’ to ‘feel terrible’ about their ‘own internalized white supremacy’ and to ‘hold other white people accountable.’” She also noted that the Assistant Vice Provost for Educational Equity “‘led the faculty’ in a breathing exercise in which she instructed the ‘White and non-Black people of color to hold it just a little longer—to feel the pain.’”
The court also recounted how
Defendant Carmen Borges, Associate Director of the AAO, asked to meet with De Piero to discuss his bias report. At that meeting, she responded to De Piero’s concern that he had been made to feel “humiliated, disgraced, harassed, and discriminated against,” by telling him that “[t]here is a problem with the white race” and he should “broaden [his] perspective.” “Until you get it,” she told De Piero, he should continue to attend anti-racism workshops. By November 2021, Borges had resolved De Piero’s initial complaint and had decided that no further action would be taken. She concluded that the “White Teachers are a Problem” training, “while it may be offensive to [him], does not constitute discrimination towards you as an individual and does not rise to a violation of the University’s Non-Discrimination policy.”
In a balanced opinion, Judge Bettlestone stated
“Training on concepts such as ‘white privilege’, “white fragility’, implicit bias, or critical race theory can contribute positively to nuanced, important conversations about how to form a healthy and inclusive working environment [. . . ] But the way these conversations are carried out in the workplace matters: When employers talk about race—any race, [. . .] —with a constant drumbeat of essentialist, deterministic, and negative language, they risk liability under federal law.”
These lawsuits are mounting against universities, which continue to burn through funds to defend these controversial statements. In other cases, we have seen officials immediately remove statements when they become public. For example, at Johns Hopkins Hospital chief diversity officer Sherita Golden issued an apology after an outcry over her “privilege” list from the Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Health Equity program.
The newsletter stated
“Privilege is an unearned benefit given to people who are in a specific social group. Privilege operates on personal, interpersonal, cultural and institutional levels, and it provides advantages and favors to members of dominant groups at the expense of members of other groups…
In the United States, privilege is granted to people who have membership in one or more of these social identity groups: White people, able-bodied people, heterosexuals, cisgender people, males, Christians, middle or owning class people, middle-aged people, and English-speaking people.”
As is sometimes the case, when exposed publicly, officials will often disavow their own program material or statements. This was in a newsletter that the office obviously reviewed, edited, and released. Now, however, Golden insists that it does not capture the views of the office and expressed “deep regret.”
In the case of Penn State, the school appears set on trying a case that will only increase the costs and negative coverage for the school. It is often the case that administrators lack the courage to challenge DEI programs or material. The alternative of spending potentially millions on litigation and damages can be viewed as rational rather than risking personal backlash for reversing course.
I would also think that a university could open expose itself to charges of fraudulent behavior, if they are engaging in any sort of DEI practices, such as the altering or determining of the class grades of members of specific groups, irrespective of actual academic performance. Don’t they advertise themselves as having high academic standards and brag about the placements of their graduates in the work force? Thus, if I were a black student at Penn State, and did not receive the same benefit of academic rigor as white students, I would consider myself to have been defrauded of the same level of education as white students.
Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin abandoned his post.
Does anyone remember the book Animal Farm?
I wonder if its still required reading….
In it there’s a statement… “All animals are created equal, although some animals are more equal than others…”
Or something along that line of thought.
When we talk of privilege, we do need to acknowledge that it exists.
To be clear, those who come from wealth, have rank and privilege.
But its not racist or based on the color of your skin.
Take LeBron James and his kids.
Do you think that if LeBron wasn’t his kid’s father, that basketball scouts would have taken a closer look at him?
Or heck… lets say it. Hunter Biden. Baron Trump. Obama’s daughters…
Or we could look at actors who are 2nd and 3rd gen actors/directors/entertainers.
They all got a step up over the competition because of who their parents were and who they knew.
Now to be clear, the had a step up. With the exception of Hunter, the skills of the individual took them forward.
(Although some could argue that Hunter’s skill as a grifter follow on from his father…)
But that’s about it.
We used to be a meritocracy, and while nepotism and privilege gave some an advantage, in general, you rise to the level of your own skills.
Now, I’m sure Denise or Svetlana will argue that we also had racism which impacted many, which is true, but that’s a different issue and its been an on going issue.
-G
Though the judge’s decision is commendable, her appeal for more nuanced language to enforce DEI’s anti-white racism is not reassuring.
Good for the Court
Sherita Hill Golden is another too black DEI subversive agent who appears to have benefited from ‘privilege’ as she defines it: “Privilege is an unearned benefit given to people who are in a specific social group,” which in reality translates to black privilege and sharply lowered standards.
Would you trust your care to a black doctor knowing even medical schools are lowering standards for blacks? How are lowered standards for DEI working out for Boeing? How about Harvard?
There are great black physicians, two of them friends of mine, but they have a question mark on their competence for those who don’t know them because of DEI and neither of them favors lower standards for black medical students.
Instead of treating people on their character and talents and individual qualities we have sunk to looking only at the color of their skin. To use one of their favorite expressions, “it is racist” and one might add often illegal, as if law meant anything under the Biden/Obama devolution of society.
“requirements of civilization—including work, behavioral standards, personal responsibility and all the other basic things that the clever intelligentsia disdain—without ruinous consequences to them and to society at large.” Thomas Sowell, a true genius whose wisdom needs to be heeded.
The claimed privilege is really that you ( the provileged) have made a lot of good decisions and as a result have advanced your life and career. When (the anti racist) play the race card now it is only to mask their lousy decision making and that they should advance or be superior in spite of their incompetence and they have now become that which they condemn others ie: their”whiteness” and privileged. The anti- racist only has to look in the mirror to find the illness in our society. Kudos to this Judge.
That multitude of decisions you make every day puts you where you are . No one wants to admit that their decisions were terrible. Better to blame someone else than realistically look at one’s self and then correct yourself. God forbid.
GEB,
Well said.
My grand parents legally immigrated to this county. English was their second language. Grandmother only had a sixth grade education. Grandfather not much better.
But they worked hard. Obeyed the law. Saved money. Integrated into American society. They were proud of America.
They were the exact kind of people whom DEI cultists would of denounced as racists.
They were not white.
“They were not white.”
Upstate, I am still trying to figure out what is white, but that is not your problem. It is the problem of the dumb leftist.
Jews are considered white. Are all Jewish converts white? Are Sephardic Jews white? Are Ethiopian Jews white? Is a Jew with a tan white? Are people from Spain white? If they are Muslim, are they white, and if Jewish, are they white?
Is a well-tanned ‘white’ person white?
I am not criticizing your use of the term, Upstate. Instead, I am doing what you do and pointing out that the left is crazy.
@Seth Meyer,
Jews are only white until you meet a white supremacist.
-G
if they can fund RACSIST DEI…then they should BE Defunded!
Democrats are Fascists….no different than 1930’s Germans and Italians!
Name me a STEM program that allows white or asian males.
Every STEM promotion program I have seen targets, POC, Women, etc!
Time to end Federal Aid to Colleges…along with non-profits where anyone gets $100k+
Any Non-profit where anyone gets $100k+ should pay ALL taxes…property, federal, local and state…including Colleges, hospitals, sporting groups, and other “non-profits” where people MAKE MILLIONS!
There is NO ONE more Hate Filled, Greedy, Hypocrite than a Democrats
#DefundDemocrats!
It is heartening to find judges and other functionaries who understand our constitution and also comprehend the perniciousness of the prog/left attempts to “fundamentally transform” this nation through surreptitious and unconstitutional methods and are doing their best in their positions to end this march to socialism/communism and totalitarianism achieved through various methodologies including division via race relations and the utter destruction of our education industry.
will make NO difference.
Just listened to a President of a highly ranking elite liberal college…state categorically in a speech to parents they will USE race on Admission…and IGNORE the Supreme Court Ruling!
TAKE AWAY THE Money is the only thing Democrats Respect! End all Federal Aid and Backing of Student Loans!
“Privilege is an unearned benefit given to people who are in a specific social group. Privilege operates on personal, interpersonal, cultural and institutional levels, and it provides advantages and favors to members of dominant groups at the expense of members of other groups…”
Sort of like the black woman that is a member of SCOTUS and can’t tell you what a WOMAN is.
How about the woman presidents at Harvard, MIT and Penn who don’t have a problem with the harassment and killing of Jews.
If you are a white male and believes that DEI should be mandated by the federal government, you should shut up, step down, so a more deserving person can have your job.
Practice what you preach!
The rhetoric that Piero experienced is indistinguishable from that of KKK members and actual white supremecists.
There is no difference between claiming that entire groups of people are inferior because they are white, than it is to say an entire group are inferior because they are black.
The way to stop discrimination based on race is to stop discrimination based on race.
John Say,
That would make sense.
Clearly, making “sense” is no longer common trait among a sizeable portion of America.
I’m not sure what I just read. Who won and who lost?
A federal Judge is allowing a lawsuit against Penn State to move forward based on overt evidence of anti-white Racism.