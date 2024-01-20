Penn Professors Panic at Calls for “Viewpoint Diversity”

The Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper this week ran a story on how some faculty members are panicked at what they consider an existential threat to the safety and future of the institution. No, it is not another pandemic or a wave of terrorism. It is being forced to accept “viewpoint diversity.” The very prospect of hiring faculty with opposing views has led at least one professor to pledge to retire rather than teach in a diverse intellectual environment.
The outrage was triggered by a Dec. 12 email to the Board of Trustees from Marc Rowan, chair of the university’s Wharton business school Board of Advisors and a major donor. Rowan asked about protections for free speech and academic freedom on campus.
Pennsylvania has been regularly criticized as one of the least diverse institutions in the country and one of the most anti-free speech environments. It is ranked at the very bottom of colleges and universities on free speech protection in the annual survey by FIRE.
We have discussed the intolerance at Penn for years. Professors who have even allowed students to discuss issues like transgender status have been attacked for allowing diverse opinions to be heard in class.
Even questioning anti-racism statements is enough to trigger cancel campaigns and calls for termination at the school.
Conversely, it is a school where faculty are lionized for radical statements on the left, even racist language like calling Dr. Ben Carson a “coon.” The same professor, Dr. Anthea Butler, claimed that police held back rescuing children in Uvalde, Texas out of racism and declared that evangelical Christians are white racists who “may end up killing us all.” The MSNBC commentator was given a prestigious academic chair. She is also the chair of the department of Religious Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. If a conservative were to espouse the countervailing views, the reaction on campus would be swift and predictable.
Penn has long maintained such orthodoxy by purging faculties of conservatives and showing little tolerance for dissenting views.
Now faculty are raising the alarm that they could be forced to teach on a campus with conservative faculty. History and sociology Professor Harun Küçük went on to warn that there could be pressure to hire academics with opposing viewpoints. Such diversity, in his view, is nothing short of “a hostile Republican takeover of a distressed institution. He explained that “viewpoint diversity” is “a code word for Republican hires” and that initiatives to protect free speech are nothing other than an effort to “re-engineer the University.”
If “re-engineering” Penn means reintroducing free speech protections and intellectual diversity, it would be a welcomed change. However, political science Professor Robert Vitalis said he plans to retire early to avoid having to teach on a campus with such intellectual diversity.
Cinema and media studies Professor Karen Redrobe even claimed that Rowan’s letter asking about free speech and academic freedom on campus could be unethical: “I think that any advisory board member or trustee who has participated in that kind of use of duress needs to be held accountable for behavior that undermines the educational mission of the University.”
These views are echoed by anti-free speech sites and writers. Sites like Above the Law have spent years ridiculing objections to the barring of conservative faculty. Senior Editor Joe Patrice defended “predominantly liberal faculties” by arguing that hiring a conservative professor is akin to allowing a believer in geocentrism to teach at a university.
What is most striking is the panic over the prospect of introducing a few opposing viewpoints on overwhelmingly liberal faculties. A survey conducted by the Harvard Crimson shows that more than three-quarters of Harvard Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences faculty respondents identify as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Only 2.5% identified as “conservative,” and only 0.4% as “very conservative.”
The same is true at other schools. A study found that only nine percent of law school professors identify as conservative at the top 50 law schools. A 2017 study found only 15 percent of faculties overall were conservative. Another survey showed that 33 out of 65 departments lacked a single conservative faculty member.
The last few weeks have awakened donors to the rising intolerance and extremism on our faculties. Some donors have even pulled funding, including $100 million withdrawn from the University of Pennsylvania.
Donors (and state legislatures with state-funded schools) can use their leverage to force greater diversity of thought on our campuses. The problem is not that we have these radical faculty members. The problem is that we have comparably few faculty with opposing views. The diversity of opinion on most faculties runs from the left to the far left. Some faculty members now argue that intellectual diversity is not a core or essential value in academia.
If donors want to open up our campuses, they may need to close their wallets until real reforms are implemented in higher education.
51 thoughts on “Penn Professors Panic at Calls for “Viewpoint Diversity””
Why was France worth protecting from Hitler more than Ukraine is worth protecting from Putin?
You do know that Hitler declared war against the US, right?
Someone cast aspersions on vocational schools. I guess that faculty member does not realize that the nation basically rests on the sweat and work of people who learned by experience or “vocational schools”.
Who builds your your house or your apartments, lays in the electrical, gets the plumbing in, gets the waste out, , tills the fields, harvests the food, lays the fiberoptic cable that allows you to use the internet at fabulous speeds, loads and unloads the ships, drives the trucks, and loads and unloads them, paves the roads, etc, etc. I would fear more a job stoppage by the blue collar world than a strike by college professors.
The present liberal professors need to just get some thicker underwear liners so they can handle the tendency to lose bladder and bowel control when conservatives start to speak and disagree with them.
The WSJ has an interesting article about how Americans have lost faith in the value of college.
They cite a Gallup poll showing confidence in higher education fell from 57% to 36%.
Half of parents would not send their children to college, even without financial difficulty.
Two-thirds of high schoolers think they can succeed without college.
When looking at the cost, what they are getting for that cost, the mandatory DEI for graduation, would you blame them?
Free markets work.
This article is pointing out that alumini and huge donors that colleges need are presuring woke institutions to change.
You are noting that parents and young adults are increasingly looking at alternatives to woke colleges.
The supposed leaders of the Bud Light boycott have called it off – AHB has purportedly learned its lesson.
Yet, beer drinkers are not listening. AHB’s sales are still way down. They are not recovering anytime soon.
Market forces do not work quickly – it took a long time to F#$K things up as badly as they are today.
It will take a long time to fix them.
But Peter Theil is right – we passed peak woke in 2020.
Personally I think we passed the peak in 2016, and that the past 7 years have been the equivalent to the battle of gettysburg – the last surge of a desparate and failing ideology. Lee nearly succeeded at Gettysburg, but the war had already been won by the north and success at gettysburg would merely have prolonged the inevitable.
We are in the midst of the violent death throes of woke leftist nonsense.
As we see dying beasts are very dangerous. but death is inevitable.
The example at Penn illustrates just how deep the tentacles of socialism have become embedded in our colleges & universities. But then the Chinese funded the Penn/Biden Center so I guess we shouldn’t be surprised right Jonathan ? Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un must be smiling all the way from his mansion in Pyongyang for his new class of communist-wannabees in Amerika.