South Carolina Supreme Court Declares High School Football Coach Neither a Public Official Nor a Public Figure

In my torts class, we discuss the often uncertain line between ordinary citizens and public figures. The latter classification places a person under a higher standard to prove defamation. This week, the South Carolina Supreme Court handed down a major ruling in Cruce v. Berkeley County School Dist. that sharply curtailed the definition of a public official and a public figure in a case involving a high school football coach.
Jeffrey L. Cruce, the head football coach and athletic director for Berkeley High School, triggered some controversy in 2015 when he implemented a “no punt” strategy for the football team, a change that became increasingly unpopular as the team racked up heavy losses. In December 2015, Cruce was sent a letter advising him he was being relieved as coach and athletic director. He was reassigned to a position as a middle school guidance counselor. The legal problem arose when, on January 7, 2016, Berkeley High athletic trainer Chris Stevens sent an email to forty-five people, including administrators, athletic department employees, and volunteer coaches that suggested that Cruce had left liability issues for the district over his concerns with his file maintenance and integrity. Croce sued for $200,000.
The district made predictable claims that Croce was a public official and, if not, a full or limited public figure.
In New York Times v. Sullivan, the Supreme Court crafted the actual malice standard that required public officials to shoulder the higher burden of proving defamation. Under that standard, an official would have to show either actual knowledge of its falsity or a reckless disregard of the truth.
The standard was later extended to public figures. The Supreme Court has held that public figure status applies when someone “thrust[s] himself into the vortex of [the] public issue [and] engage[s] the public’s attention in an attempt to influence its outcome.” A limited-purpose public figure status applies if someone voluntarily “draw[s] attention to himself” or allows himself to become part of a controversy “as a fulcrum to create public discussion.” Wolston v. Reader’s Digest Association, 443 U.S. 157, 168 (1979).
In creating this higher burden, the Court sought to create “breathing space” for the media by articulating that standard that now applies to both public officials and public figures. Public figures are viewed as having an enhanced ability to defend themselves and engaging in “self-help” in the face of criticism. The Court also viewed these figures as thrusting themselves into the public eye, voluntarily assuming the risk of heightened criticism. I have previously written about the continuing questions over the inclusion of the public figures with public officials in tort actions.
The first question is whether the public official label is appropriate for low-hanging fruit among paid public employees. The South Carolina Supreme Court said that it is not:
The precedent dealing with the definition of “public official” is imprecise, but “it cannot be thought to include all public employees.” The lead decision on the issue holds that the public official category applies “at the very least to those among the hierarchy of government employees who have, or appear to the public to have, substantial responsibility for or control over the conduct of government affairs.” To qualify as a public official, the plaintiff must occupy a position that “would invite public scrutiny and discussion of the person holding it, entirely apart from the scrutiny and discussion occasioned by the particular charges in the controversy.” Put another way, the position must be one that attracts public scrutiny above and beyond that of the rank and file government job, such that “the public has an independent interest in the qualifications and performance of the person” holding the position.
In deciding whether someone is a public official in the defamation context, it is helpful to keep in mind the reason behind the classification: to apply the actual malice standard only where society’s strong interest in free and open public debate about public issues outweighs the individual’s important interest in protecting his reputation. The right to protect one’s reputation, a vital strand of our national history, “reflects no more than our basic concept of the essential dignity and worth of every human being–a concept at the root of any decent system of ordered liberty.” …
We understand Cruce was a public employee and enjoyed media attention akin to that of many sports figures. But that does not transform him into a public official, a classification that would strip him of his right to protect his name from being defamed to the same extent as a private citizen. No matter how intense the public gaze may be upon sports figures, they do not have any official influence or decision-making authority about serious issues of public policy or core government functions, such as defense, public health and safety, budgeting, infrastructure, taxation, or law and order. It is these public issues and functions that the First Amendment recognizes as so essential to democracy that public debate about them and their policymakers should be unchecked, except where the speech is knowingly false or uttered with reckless disregard of its truth or falsity, i.e. the “actual malice” standard of New York Times v. Sullivan.
As New York Times v. Sullivan explained, the actual malice rule protects “a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open.” Fielding a football team or devising an offensive strategy is not the type of public issue envisioned by the Framers of the First Amendment. Baseball may be the national pastime, but it and other sports are just that: pastimes. They are not forums for civic concerns, and sports figures—regardless of how far and wide their fame may spread—are not public officials….
The court then said that Cruce is also not a public figure — full or limited:
Curtis Pub. Co. v. Butts (1967) … held that the head football coach at the University of Georgia (who was privately paid and not a public employee) was a “public figure” in a defamation case involving allegations of bribery. Cruce could not be an all-purpose “public figure” as that term of art from Butts was later clarified as limited to those who “have assumed roles of especial prominence in the affairs of society … [or] occupy positions of such persuasive power and influence that they are deemed public figures for all purposes.” Gertz v. Robert Welch, Inc. (1974). Nor is he that unicorn of defamation law, the “involuntary public figure,” a species Gertz described as “exceedingly rare,” and some now believe to be extinct….
[Cruce is also not] a limited public figure, … one who “voluntarily injects himself or is drawn into a particular controversy and thereby becomes a public figure for a limited range of issues.” The rationale for requiring limited public figures to prove actual malice is that such persons have not only assumed the risk by voluntarily entering the forefront of a public controversy where it is essential that speech be unbridled, but they also have superior access to media outlets to defend themselves and express counter speech….
We believe a [good] test for determining whether one is a limited public figure considers three things: (1) whether the plaintiff voluntarily injected herself into and played a prominent role in a public controversy, defined as a controversy whose resolution affects a substantial segment of the public; (2) whether the defamation occurred after the plaintiff voluntarily entered the controversy but while still embroiled in it; and (3) whether the defamation was related to the controversy….
We conclude Cruce is not a limited public figure under this test …. First, no public controversy was present. The merit of Cruce’s coaching strategy was not a controversy that affected large segments of society. Second, even if a public controversy existed over Cruce’s coaching strategy, Stevens’ defamatory comments related to Cruce’s paperwork skills, not his gridiron acumen….
The ruling on the public figure element could prove the most controversial. In many areas of the country, high school and college football coaches are better known and more influential than most public officials. They are often quoted in the media and attend public events. Some of us continue to have misgivings about the inclusion of public figures under the actual malice standard, but (if such inclusion is accepted) it is hard not to see sporting figures as public figures on the local level. Indeed, Wally Butts (the defendant in Curtis Pub. Co. v. Butts) was arguably the most famous individual in Georgia as the coach for the Georgia Bulldogs. Obviously a local high school coach does not come close to such fame, but on the local level they are the focus of similar debate and distinction.
This is an interesting case in seeking to limited these terms and one that is likely to be cited in other jurisdictions as persuasive authority.
46 thoughts on “South Carolina Supreme Court Declares High School Football Coach Neither a Public Official Nor a Public Figure”
I live in Berkeley County and saw this on our local news. This man is so not a public figure that there has been no mention, let alone discussion of it, on the limited social media I follow or among my friends. I know it costs me money as a taxpayer but I’m happy he won.
Jonathan: Can we move on from high school football in S. Carolina? Thank you.
The second trial in the E .Jean Carroll case is winding down. DJT may or may not testify on Monday. The Vegas betting line is that he won’t. Either way it won’t make any difference. DJT is dead in the water–thanks to his attorney Alina Habba. She made a mess of his case. Her legal flubs–failing to make any coherent legal arguments, her failure to adhere to court protocols and court etiquette–all point to the inevitable outcome.
No matter, Alina has an answer for her critics. She was recently on a right-wing talk show and said this: “People ask me, would you rather be smart or pretty? And I said, easy, I’d rather be pretty because because I can fake being smart”. That pretty much says it all and why DJT continues to employ someone who who doesn’t know the first thing about lawyering. DJT likes “pretty” lawyers even if they don’t what their doing in a courtroom.
So for the second time DJT will be liable in the send E. Jean Carroll case. The punitive damages will hit DJT hard in the pocket book. Will that matter to the MAGA crowd? Nope. In March DJT will stand trial in NY DA Alvin Bragg’s criminal trial–over the hush payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. If convicted DJT could see some prison time. Will that matter to the MAGA crowd? Probably not. The MAGA crowd is a cult that worships at the feet of its leader.
“THREE MINUTES?”
E. Jean Carrol claimed that 29 years ago, in 1995 or 1996, her memory is irredeemably flawed by her own admission, a man pulled down her tights and raped her in less than three minutes in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City, which confirmed that it had no surveillance footage of the alleged incident. No video, no witnesses, no evidence, no police report, no rape kit, etc. Sounds very similar to the curious case of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Sounds like more lawfare.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“After she suggested a handbag or a hat, the two reputedly moved on to the lingerie section and joked about the other trying some on. Carroll said they ended up in a dressing room together, the door of which was shut, and Trump forcefully kissed her, pulled down her tights and raped her before she was able to escape. She stated that the alleged incident lasted less than three minutes.” [2][11]
– Wiki
A unanimous jury ruled against Trump.
Trump chose not to testify, which allows the jury in a civil trial to make an adverse inference.
Multiple women testified in support of EJC’s description.
“I am innocent.” “I did not do what I am accused of doing.” “She is making this up to sell her book.”
How can any statements along the above lines, about a public figure, be defamation?
Surely even a convicted person may maintain his innocence. Does compelled speech now go along with a guilty verdict?
He’s not being sued for saying “I am innocent” or “I did not do what I am accused of doing.”
He’s being sued because he continues to lie about her in defamatory ways, including “She is making this up to sell her book.” If he’d simply refrained from making comments about her, he would not be facing a defamation suit. But he cannot control his mouth.
Econis easy has decided that he is the new comment cop and he and only he gets to decide what people comment about.
Hey Econ, we have to dig through a hunder different people that insist on going by “Anonymous”, the least you can do is let those of us with names comment the way we want. Those of you that want to ignore us named people have it very easy to do so, the rest of us have to wade through all you lazy idiots that insist on remaining “Anonymous”. Cowards.
HullBobby,
Sorry, but I thought Econs response to our Ukraine troll was rather amusing.
Upstate, ok, I will grant you that one. But he has been hectoring others that have commented here solely because there is no other outlet for conservatives views and actual news stories that do damage to Democrats.
Upstate, I would like to know your opinion on all of the people that go by “Anonymous” on this site. I cannot figure out why this great site doesn’t just make it so you need to pick a name even as that still keeps us all anonymous.
That is my little nit to pick today. Keep up the good work, you are one of the reasons the Comments section is so enjoyable.
“there is no other outlet for conservatives views”
Sure there is. Volokh is an example.
You’re free to ignore all anonymous comments if you dislike them.
Easy for you to say.
“You’re free to ignore all anonymous comments if you dislike them.”
That is true. I am also free to ignore tacks and nails in the roadway, along with people who come to indoor meetings and never shower. That is what you are: an annoyance.
Further, one has to think of the credibility of the anonymous commenter. If the anonymous person is so unwilling to create an unidentifiable alias, why should anyone listen to what they say? Many do because they like responding to ridiculous statements and correcting people who have no personal pride. Occasionally, there is an intelligent post from an anonymous commenter, but that is lost among the idiocracy of the anonymous group.
No wading is necessary. I scroll over every Anonymous comment, the usual named Lefties and one notoriously verbose conservative.
Dear Prof Turley,
Defamation! Sueing someone, anyone, for ‘defamation’ in the ‘age of rage’ is like handing out speeding tickets at the Indy 500.
Don’t know why public officials should have a higher burden than public figures to challenge outrageous claims of defamation. Trump should have to same right to challenge claims of ‘Hitler’ as Biden does for claims of ‘Genocide’, imo. Let the chips fall where they may.
[fyi. Speaking of defamation; ‘Anonymous’ defames me all the time (eg. calling me ‘dog’ and ‘Tom&Estivor’!).]
In the ‘Absence of Malice’ (good movie, btw), the distinction between public ‘officials’ and private ‘figures’ was explored in detail. Clearly, absent Paul Newman’s inspired legal challenge to public official defamation, the only sure way to resolve claims of ‘defamation’ is a pistol Duel at 30 steps.
At the very least, Duels would be a sure way to cut down on, frivolous, long-winded defamation torts .. . both public and private.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_duels_in_the_United_States#References
OT
$25 million given to the University of Pennsylvania Biden Center by the Chinese Communist Party in 2023.
And then Penn gave Biden a million dollars to (not) teach.
You are 100% correct. Your comment is off topic.
Brilliant!
Simply brilliant!
A tremendous contribution!
Trump last night:
“And you will have, very seldom, but you will have the rogue -, we call it the rogue cop, the bad apple. And perhaps you’ll have that also with President. But there’s nothing you can do about that. You’re going to have to give the President, you’re going to have to allow a President, any President, to have immunity, so that that President can act and do what he feels and what his group of advisors feel is the absolute right thing. Otherwise you’re going to have Presidents that are totally impotent. And we’ve had enough of them already, we’ve had enough of them already. So having immunity is so important, and I hope the Supreme Court has the courage to do that.”
Or, you know, we could have laws that are written down that everyone, even cops and Presidents, has to follow.
We’re waiting for the DC Court of Appeals to rule on Trump’s argument that he has absolute immunity. Who knows whether SCOTUS will even grant cert.
On Face The Nation today:
Margaret Brennan, after playing the clip above of Trump repeatedly confusing Nikki Haley with (presumably) Nancy Pelosi:
“You said yesterday hearing this made you question Donald Trump’s mental fitness. Is that the first time you questioned his mental fitness?”
Nikki Haley:
“If you look recently, there have been multiple things. I mean he claimed Joe Biden was going to get us into World War II. I’m assuming he meant World War III. He said he ran against President Obama. He never ran against President Obama. He says the I’m the one that kept security from the Capitol on January 6. I was nowhere near the Capitol on January 6.”
Trump’s mentally unfit and wants to be able to break the law with no consequences. He will lose again in 2024, like he lost in 2020.
Trump on Viktor Orban:
“There’s a great man, a great leader in Europe, Viktor Orban. He’s the, he’s the Prime Minister of Hungary. He’s a very great leader, a very strong man. Some people don’t like him because he’s too strong. It’s nice to have a strong man running the country.”
Facts: Orban Is Putin’s main ally in Europe. Orban Is the most disliked and isolated leader in the EU, and Hungary under his leadership is the second poorest country in the EU.
Trump praises Orban like he praises Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un. Trump wishes that he could be a dictator.
The reason European leaders hate Orban is that he is a nationalist and loves his country and its people were there all globalists and despise the Common Man and think that a person from another country with no culture at all i’s just the same as an ethnic Frenchman, German Etc. Even if they despise the religion and cultureof tier hosts when they come in. we already have a dictator his name is Joseph Biden. if Putin did take over Western Europe it would be far better off than it is now he would give the boot to the hordes of Islamic Invaders.
How nice, an Islamophobe who prefers dictatorship to democracies.
Is he white? Say it ain’t so. A white nationalist, like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, George Mason, John Adams et al.?
I believe the topic is about a high school football coach in South Carolina.
Turley lets people post off-topic comments. If you don’t like them, ignore them.
Jonathan: Everyone knows high school football is an important institution in South Carolina and other parts of the South–especially in rural towns. Berkeley is no exception. The Friday night football game is a big event. When the home team wins coaches and players gain hero status. Coaches are interviewed in local newspapers and on TV. They are invited to address the local Rotary club luncheons on “civic pride” and “team spirit”.
So it’s counterintuitive that Coach Cruce is not a “public figure” in the life of Berkeley. But that is what the SC Supreme Court seems to think. The Court declares that sports figures “do not have any official influence or decision-making authority about serious issues of public policy or core government functions,…” That’s not the test in Sullivan. It’s whether a public figure voluntarily “draw[s] attention to himself”. The Court in Cruce even had to come up with its own 3-prong test in defining a “public figure” that does not comport with Sullivan.
For some time you have argued that the “actual malice” standard in Sullivan should be discarded. DJT would love that because it would give him the opportunity file endless SLAPP lawsuits against media outlets. All his lawsuits to try to silence the NY Times and Washington Post have failed under the “actual malice” standard. To discard that standard would invite DJT and others to try to silence criticism.
I hope Chris Stevens has the resources to appeal the erroneous decision by the SC Supreme Court because it is not “persuasive authority”!
As a high school basketball coach for 15 years of a program that did well I beg to differ on the idea coaches aren’t public figures because of what the job functionally entails. A prime example of this, even at a smaller town level, arises from a scenario that’s all too common…
Try being a coach when some of your players may be involved with a drinking and driving incident where there is a fatality. A coach has to do press conferences, speak at public gatherings around the issue, bridge the gap between players and the counselors afterward, etc.
That’s not even touching on the fact your anonymity is non existent in public with everyone feeling free to tell you how to do your job. Sometimes loudly at your front door later at night. Or the fact, at higher levels, a coach becomes an intermediary between entities that broker players with high school programs in order to get them recruited into d 1 college programs…
Coaches functionally become more public official than many politicians. Ever wonder why many, upon retirement, get recruited into running for office? It’s certainly not due to a lack of public official-ness.
You’re missing the point that he should only be viewed as a limited public employee where he has influence over components that affect public policy: taxes, law, etc.. Recreational sports falls out of that realm. And even then, he should only have to defend himself against claims relating to that component that defines him as limited. So let’s say his coaching philosophy DOES meet the standard that it affects public policy, then he should have to defend himself against claims that his no-punt decision are foolish and he should be fired. But this case is not about that, it’s about the claim that he put the district at risk because of his data file management, which has nothing to do with his football coaching decision, so it falls outside the scope.
Would anyone be ok with someone saying he’s a thief or criminal just because he’s a poor (opinion) football coach because he stole a 5 cent piece of gum? One has nothing to do with the other.
Would Russia have invaded Ukraine if Ukraine had nuclear weapons?
Interesting point. The answer is obviously no. But on a much more practical level we should really be speaking of the absolute foreign policy disaster that awaits with a possible trump sequel…
If R’s gain controls of all the branches they’ll completely leave Ukraine in the wind. The proxy war with Russia being fought in Ukraine a will shift to the border war R’s want on the southern border. China, Russia and N.K. will flood support to the cartels both militarily and financially, and we’ll have a border war with the world on the southern border. In other words it will be a stunning reversal of American fortune.
Not to mention giving up on progressive weapon development. Ukraine was ahead of the curve in ap development pre Russian invasion. Now those ap developers have become cutting edge in modern weapons systems development. Not an ideal group to leave hanging…, it’ll have the same results as leaving the Mujahideen hanging after they kicked the Russians out of Afghanistan.
So “Anonymous” make an argument that we should not do anything to upset Russia because they will side with the Cartels and, I guess, invade the US.
Hey Neville, keep posting your point of view, it is very enlightening.
I believe the topic is about a high school football coach in South Carolina. However, do you think the Russians will invade South Carolina?
EconIsEasy,
That is a brilliant observation.
Perhaps what we should be doing is giving the high school football coach and his team nuclear weapons to deter Putin from invading South Carolina.
South Caroline has Nikki Haley . .. hopefully that should be punishment enough.
A little more pickle relish is needed here:
High School and College Football Coaches are not Public Officials,
and 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
Exceptions can be made for Texas but a high school coach is still a high school coach. I agree with the South Carolina Supreme Court because this is carrying the idea of a public figure too far and basically opens them up to slander and libel with no defense whatsoever. The e-mail from the Trainer needed only to go to the former coach’s supervisors and school board. Sending it to virtually everyone associated with the school or athletic dept. was an obvious attempt to malign and discredit an individual.
I don’t like the coach’s coaching decisions but I would only yell about at the game. I would write nothing down in an e-mail or column in a paper or even a letter to the editor about a school coach. You allow things like this to go on without a defense then others will literally pile on and coach’s will become quite scarce, especially in high school.
College coach’s are a different matter. Wallace Butts at UGA was probably one of the highest paid public figures in the state just as Nick Saban, until he retired, was the highest paid public employee in the state of Alabama. Those are programs that manage and move millions of dollars and deserve scrutiny.
Wallace Butts was libeled. The whole bribery case was built on an overheard phone conversation due to a misconnection and was very weak about the truth. The decision that he was a public figure could have destroyed his reputation but he was able to prove malice because of the weakness of Saturday Evening Post story. Rightfully contributed to the death of the Saturday Evening Post.
I would say a high school basketball coach in Indiana faces as great or more scrutiny than a high school football coach in Texas.
Without addressing the specifics of the case – Times V Sullivan correctly made Defamation claims harder to make and required them to meet a high bar. Increasingly we are going the WRONG direction. We need to be further limiting the ability to use defamation as a means of punishing people.
John, sorry but I kind of disagree. Why should Joy Reid or Joy Bahar be able to say that Trump is going to kill gays? Why should Morning Joe say that Trump had 4 cops killed on J? That is a known falsity and therefore a “reckless disregard for the truth”.
Now I understand that major political figures can be attacked with such false vitriol, but the media is attacking lower and lower hanging fruit. Should Joe Scarborough be able to say that Barron Trump is a pedophile? Should Joy Reid be able to say that Melania Trump killed her mother?
We shouldn’t need to worry about such absurd examples, but the left (and to a lesser degree some on the right) has gone off the rails with their hyperbole and rediculous attacks. Someone like Joy Bahar or the other idiots on The View aren’t some high school coach making $30,000 a year, they have producers and staff prepping them every day and when they say that Trump will kill gays and reporters it is very bad for our country.
If we simply did away with football as it is…..and just went intramural flag style football…..could we as a society survive?
I suggest we could and should….yet still provide a valuable learning environment and reduce the physical injuries that result from full contact football.
Would that turn College Football back into a recreational endeavor…..and end the for profit football programs we see afield today…..absolutely.
Perhaps Colleges and Universities should once again return to being educational places for learning.
Breaking the chains that hold educational prosperity and ending the hold that sports, with all of its excess baggage like offering degrees to Players that cannot read remotely near grade level might have to come to an end.
Sometimes in Life one has to consider the need to punt in order to get back to a better place after failing to succeed with a prior plan or effort.
Sounds like the team the failed coach had to learn….as did the coach….and now does the plaintiff.
If we got the government out of education parents – the ones paying for the education could decide what should be part of that education.
“. . . reduce the physical injuries that result from full contact football.”
And if we just left training wheels on bicycles . . . And banned tree houses above ground level . . . And mandated that swimming pools be no deeper than one foot . . .
None of which have a high risk of TBIs.
I don’t think you understand that Dynamic very well there Ralph. First of all, successful football teams bring in way more money to the university than almost anything else. People are proud of their University but it has a good football team and they donate a lot of money that has nothing to do with sports. sure I’d like to see some reforms but I don’t want to see football disappear. it’s pretty obvious you never played football that’s okay. whoever it teaches you many valuable lessons it’s the greatest sport in the world in my opinion. you can’t protect your children from The Real World and the real world is violent. football is a great release for that. Football makes you tough and puts you into shape. I played college football, my father did, and my three sons did as well. There is not nearly as much of the excesses in college football in regards to Students being subpar academically as there once was.
American males have been pretty much emasculated that’s become very apparent. we need more football, boxing, hockey, and my second favorite sport rugby which I played for 20 years. Our military Recruiting has been destroyed by all this gay nonsense. As far as the universities are concerned I’m afraid it’s too late for them with a few exceptions they’re just left wing indoctrination camps.
Echoing the above. In small town America, the HS FB coach is likely the best known person around. Rule applies to Ohio as well. Not a real fan of this decision – facts do not appear to match up.
‘Obviously a local high school coach does not come close to such fame, but on the local level they are the focus of similar debate and distinction.’
You ever live in Texas, son?