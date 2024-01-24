Trudeau and the Trucker Terrorists: Court Declares Trudeau’s Crackdown on the Truckers to be Unlawful

Two years ago, I wrote a column denouncing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of a counter-terrorism law to shut down the Freedom Convoy trucker protests as an authoritarian attack on free speech. Now, a Canadian court has agreed and ruled that the use of the Emergencies Act was unlawful and “unreasonable.” Despite Trudeau’s attacks on civil liberties, he remains a favorite of the media as an iconic figure on the left.
Various civil liberties groups have opposed the iron-handed measures of Trudeau, including The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation. The characterization of political critics as terrorists has long been a signature of authoritarian governments. The Canadian Parliament actually extended those powers, dismissing civil liberties concerns. Fortunately, despite the actions of Trudeau and the Parliament, there is an independent court system in Canada.
The use of the Emergencies Act allowed the government to arrest the leaders of the Freedom Convoy, freeze bank accounts of protesters, and seize donations of other citizens. Trudeau simply declared that the protesters were “threats to the security of Canada that are so serious as to be a national emergency.”
In his ruling, Justice Richard Mosley wrote:
I have concluded that the decision to issue the Proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness – justification, transparency and intelligibility – and was not justified in relation to the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration.
Trudeau merely cited the potential for violence without any compelling support for an imminent risk of violence. The court declared:
The potential for serious violence, or being unable to say that there was no potential for serious violence was, of course, a valid reason for concern. But in my view, it did not satisfy the test required to invoke the Act particularly as there was no evidence of a similar “hardened cell” elsewhere in the country, only speculation.
In many ways, the court stated the obvious, but this was an obvious point that other courts and a majority in Parliament ignored:
I agree with the Applicants that the scope of the Regulations was overbroad in so far as it captured people who simply wanted to join in the protest by standing on Parliament Hill carrying a placard. It is not suggested that they would have been the focus of enforcement efforts by the police. However, under the terms of the Regulations, they could have been subject to enforcement actions as much as someone who had parked their truck on Wellington Street and otherwise behaved in a manner that could reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace. [309] One aspect of free expression is the right to express oneself in certain public spaces. By tradition, such places become places of protected expression…To the extent that peaceful protestors did not participate in the actions of those disrupting the peace, their freedom of expression was infringed.
Bravo.
Here is the opinion: Canadian Trucker Decision
115 thoughts on “Trudeau and the Trucker Terrorists: Court Declares Trudeau’s Crackdown on the Truckers to be Unlawful”
2 years later doesn’t do anybody much good. Justice in order to be justice has to move a little faster than a glacier.
Think nothing of it Mr. Zelensky. You wanna swap some more prisoners?
There so many ways to describe events of the resent past and today’s present across the world, but foremost the overriding movement is towards TYRANNY, even in supposed Democracies like the United States. It seems Covid has infected the brains of leaders to think that Freedom is not what the masses desire, but instead absolute dictates from the authorities of government and the removal of those opposed to the Tyrants. Hopefully the peasants of society will awaken to those wishing to shackle them!
Shakespeare
“King Richard III”
‘I do the wrong, and first begin to brawl. The secret mischiefs that I set abroach I lay unto the grievous charge of others.’
“The Tragedy of King Lear”
‘I begin to find an idle and fond bondage in the oppression of aged tyranny, who sways, not as it hath power, but as it is suffered.’
“King Henry VI”
‘Tis much when scepters are in children’s hands, but more when envy breeds unkind division: There comes the ruin, there begins confusion.’
“King Lear”
‘Get thee glass eyes, and like a scurvy politician, seem to see the things thou dost not.’
God help us ALL!
OT
” BREAKING: In A Federal Court In Atlanta Georgia On Friday J. Alex Halderman (@jhalderm) Was Able To HACK A DOMINION VOTING TABULATOR In Front Of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg USING ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS! This Is Part Of A Long Running Lawsuit By Election Integrity… pic.twitter.com/nCSgmINTet
— John Basham (@JohnBasham) January 20, 2024″
https://www.wdbo.com/news/computer-expert-hacks-dominion-voting-machine-front-judge-changes-votes-with-bic-pen/EM5Q4XKDARGPPC7Z6MTUWSOYSA/
“While we are not aware of any evidence that the vulnerabilities have been exploited to change votes in past elections, without more precautions and mitigations, there is a serious risk that they will be exploited in the future.
“… Astonishingly, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has been aware of our findings for two years, just announced that the state will not get around to installing Dominion’s security patches until after the 2024 Presidential election. 🤦https://t.co/bnPXoP6Xc2”
— J. Alex Halderman (@jhalderm)
(not to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but just musing that, while there is much local/esoteric reporting on this, we are not likely to hear about it from Lester Holt on NBC or David Muir on ABC News. )
“Professor J. Alex Halderman from the University of Michigan, demonstrated how he could use a Bic pen”
FishWings and his crew will now declare that we have no proof there were Bic pens near the Dominion machines. That is how stupid he sounds.
Lin,
Yeah, I think the whole Dominion voting machines were a mad dash to sell machines that dont work. Even their own cyber security expert said their software was $hit.
Picture ID, paper ballots.
yes –and “chain of custody” confirmation of broken-down totals per candidate (paper ballots), from the local firehouse or school auditorium, then combined totals from different precincts, all the way up to HQ.
According to young cuz Ed Snowden, there are no mountains high enough, there are no oceans wide enough .. . if it’s on the internet it can be ‘hacked’.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/judge-denies-smartmatic-bid-to-dismiss-counterclaim-made-by-fox-news/ar-BB1hcmF4?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=e25f0c90b6274f1699433ea156aa1cd4&ei=42
*[Ed] Snowden for President 2024 .. . ‘I Can Hack Anything With a Smartphone and an IP Address’
dgsnowden: It was not until 2020 that SCOTUS held that electoral votes must be consistent with the prevailing popular vote in their jurisdictions, but I don’t remember the name of the case.
In any event, I believe the real threat to election integrity has to do with external manipulation/influence upon voters’ psyches, e.g., MEDIA and POLLS, not hacked votes.
(no need to reply, as we are OT here and I don’t want to stray the conversation for others. thanks)
Upstate, we have to remember Fox News settled with Dominion.
The Professor’s experiment in Free Speech is fascinating.
I hope he publishes his findings.
Don’t worry fishhead when Trump wins the election, I would bet that the truth will be revealed regarding elections. The Socialists are getting nervous because they know the levels of sedition and corruption they have engaged in. They know that now that THEY have broached the historic norms of lawfare that they themselves will face accountability for their crimes.
Thank you for your opinion Mr. Putin.
Turley cares more about Canadian law than a professional con-man who attempted to overturn a Presidential election on several fronts and is currently on bail from 91 felony counts. While Turley is distracting and diverting with this non-story, maybe he can write on how a New York City man walked across the street, when the sign clearly said don’t walk….. And somehow claim Joe and Hunter made him walk across the street.
So in your book crushing civil rights, violating the constitution, and ruining lives is the same as jaywalking?
So make Trudeau legally liable for the costs associated with his tyranny. All these Socialist phuks use their sovereign immunity BS to destroy their opposition. Give them a heaping spoonful of their own medicine!
Tyrants always believe that the real law does not rest in the hands of the Constitution and established law but in the palm of their own hand. This is not an overstatement and the tyranny at the top should be recognized for exactly what it is. The leftist are and always have been the enemy of Democracy and Trudeau and Joe Biden are not exceptions to that truth.
Trump’s the one who said that he did not take an oath to support the Constitution, continually denigrates the judiciary, claims that his Steal the Vote lie “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” and vows illegal retribution.
Trump’s the one who said that he did not take an oath to support the Constitution,
Post the quote
Google it. Trump said he never took an oath to “support” the constitution because he swore to “preserve, protect, and defend” the constitution not support it.
Wait, so what’s the problem? Is swearing to preserving, protecting, and defending the constitution somehow insufficient unless someone also swears to “support” it?
What the hell. In this country you were considered a terrorist if you didn’t go along with the Covid lockdowns. They even talked about putting you in concentration camps. So it should be no surprise that those of a leftist mentality in Canada would do the same. Stop and think for a moment. Do you know or are you someone whose livelihood was damaged by the lockdowns and should you continue to vote for the people who put such orders in place? Make no mistake. They will do the same if you give them the opportunity.
In the year two thousand, news will be made when a baby brought into a restaurant does NOT cry like a baby.
I will vote for Biden if he is the one most likely to use nuclear weapons.
To vote for Biden is to vote for WWIII!
Now there is a catchy campaign slogan.
However, “To vote for Biden is to vote for WWIII!” is a lot better than,
“Don’t mess with uhhiminauhwemerica unless you want to get the benefit.”
-Joe Biden
Yes, he actually said that.
Anonymous, I thought you were against the use of fire arms. A nuclear weapon is just a really big ass gun. I guess you’ve changed your mind.
DEar Prof Turley,
Hope you have devoted at least a small chapter in your forthcoming book on ‘speech’ (the ‘Essential Right’*?) to the designated ‘terrorists’. Terrorists ain’t got no rights. .. least of all speech.
‘Terrorist’ is just another word for nothing left to lose. And there is no appeal. .. either to law or conscience.
The most an official ‘terrorist’ designee can hope for in the Global War on Terror (gwot) is the lesser ‘enemy combatant’ designation and sent to Gitmo for rectal feeding and other psychological unpleasantries. Should cognitive function fail entirely there, total isolation in a Super Max far from prying eyes awaits. .. not that any eyes are prying.
While the Canadian court has declared Trudeau designating the Freedom Truckers as ‘terrorists’/threats to the ‘security of Canada’ a bridge too far, ‘The use of the Emergencies Act which allowed the government to arrest the leaders of the Freedom Convoy, freeze bank accounts of protesters, and seize donations of other citizens’ remains fully intact. A uniquely Canadian imitation of the U.S. 2001 AUMF, I suspect.
Presumably, Trudeau can continue to simply declare other, less ‘traditional’, protesters are real “threats to the security of Canada that are so serious as to be a national emergency” and carry on unmolested.
*keep on trucking; if you are looking for less historical figures to explore the archaic 1917 ‘Espionage/Sedition Act’, as it relates to your book on ‘speech’ or the right of a ‘public defense’, may I suggest J. Assange, cuz Ed Snowden and the other still living-breathing citizens charged under it .. . good luck.
With luck, Trudeau will go down in history as the petty over bearing tyrant he is.