“Everybody’s Mistakes Except My Own”: Trump Final Pardon List Offers A Telling Reflection On His Legacy

“I can pardon everybody’s mistakes except my own.” Those words of Cato of Elder have long been the principle guiding presidents who have resisted the temptation of issuing themselves self-pardons. There have been ample abuses of this power, but that is one dishonor that presidents have spared the country. Absent a last minute self-pardon, Trump will leave office without adding that ignoble distinction. He did not grant clemency to himself, his family, or close associates like Rudy Giuliani. What is so telling is that we are so shellshocked from the last four years that this act of restraint was a reason for celebration and praise. Notably, the lack of the self-pardon might not be a welcomed by critics as it may appear. There is now no impediment to a charge for incitement, a much-touted possible charge that some of us believe would fail ultimately in the courts on either the trial or appellate levels.
I have admittedly been a critic of President Trump’s record of pardons from his first foray into presidential clemency. Moreover, there are many worthy and righteous pardons issued by the Trump in this final list. Many came through the traditional process of the pardon office and the Justice Department in identifying cases of excessive sentencing or questions of innocence. Yet, today’s pardons will add to Trump’s troubled legacy on clemency.
Some presidents have used pardons to amplify their policies like Barack Obama pardoning hundreds of non-violent drug offenders. Yet, the signature category for Trump was political corruption. Indeed, Trump has pardoned those accused of acts that are similar to allegations that he has faced during this presidency. His legacy is heavily laden with public officials convicted or accused of wrongdoing. He previously granted dubious pardons for former California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter and former GOP Rep. Chris Collins as well as Joe Arpaio, the highly controversial former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona.
That pattern continued on his last day with pardons for former Arizona Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona who convicted of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering, and racketeering. He also added former rep. Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes who served as Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and Chair of the National Council of Republican Party Chairs. He was convicted of making a false statement to investigators. He also added former California Rep. Randall “Duke” Cunningham, who accepted bribes while he held public office.
Also included on the list were political operatives like Paul Erickson, the conservative figure who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges and Robin Hayes, a North Carolina political donor convicted of trying to bribe officials. There is Elliott Broidy, former Deputy National Finance Chair of the Republican National Committee, who was convicted for a conspiracy to serve as an unregistered foreign agent. Yet, the most notable political operative is former adviser Steve Bannon who has not even faced trial on serious fraud claims linked to an online fundraising campaign known as “We Build the Wall.” He was facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Notably, Bannon was pardoned but not his alleged co-conspirators – making the clemency look more like a raw personal favor. Bannon’s pardon follows a long list of former Trump associates granted such relief, including Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.
The political beneficiaries were not all democrats. Trump granted clemency for Kwame Malik Kilpatrick one of the most corrupt Democratic mayors in the country. In Detroit, Kilpatrick was convicted of racketeering and bribery in office.
In many ways, pardons are a telling reflection of presidents and their times. Some were acts of healing like Thomas Jefferson’s pardoning of those convicted under the infamous Alien and Sedition Act; Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon; and Jimmy Carter’s pardon of Vietnam draft dodgers. Other pardons reflect the corruptions of our times and our Presidents. President Warren Harding was accused of selling pardons, including to mob enforcer Ignacio Lupo, known as “Lupo the Wolf.” George H.W. Bush issued pardons for individuals involved with the Iran-Contra affair, including Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger. Bill Clinton used his final day in office to debase this power with a pardon to his own brother Roger Clinton and his friend (and fellow Whitewater business partner) Susan McDougal. He also pardoned a man who is generally viewed as one of the least worthy recipients of a pardon in modern history: the fugitive financier and Democratic donor Marc Rich. The list of infamous characters pardoned by presidents is a virtual rogue’s gallery.
Donald Trump’s pardons are arguably the most reflective of any America president. Trump had the lowest percentage of acts of clemency for a president. Yet, if you were a corrupt politician, a political ally, or a celebrity, Trump seemed inclined to both sympathy and clemency. Indeed, Trump seemed comfortable with openly using the power to reward friends, allies, or family. Trump signed a prior grant to the father of Jared Kushner, one of the most disgraceful pardons ever handed down by a president. Charles Kushner was described his case as “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he ever prosecuted as U.S. attorney.” The case involved the use of a prostitute, a hidden camera, and an effort to intimidate his own brother-in-law but sending the film to his own sister. Most presidents would have burned Kushner’s petition in a profilactic act of cleansing. Trump instead granted a presidential act of clemency.
Trump also continued his predilection towards celebrities This includes rapper Lil Wayne who pleaded guilty in 2020 in federal district court to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated .45-caliber handgun while flying to Florida on a private jet in 2019 as well as an array of drugs. He also pardoned rapper Kodak Black, who was sentenced on federal weapons charges. However, he has been a campaign supporter. No one would credibly claim that these pardons were based on anything other than celebrity status.
The pardon list is also notable in lacking any overarching theme other than personal or political ties. For example, while Trump was moved by Lil Wayne, he was not moved by Julian Assange who is being hounded by the Justice Department due to the publication of classified information on Wikileaks. (In full disclosure, I have worked with the Assange defense team in London). Assange’s case raises major concerns over press freedom and freedom of speech. What he does not have a gold album – or a gold-plated handgun for that matter. Someone acting for the interests of the public or free speech clearly does not resonate with Trump as much as those accused of fraud or political corruption or personal excess.
It is bizarre that our expectations of the President on pardons have been reduced so far that there is a sense of gratitude that Trump did not abuse the power with grants to himself or his children. While I have long maintained that the Constitution does not bar self-pardons, I also view it is as an abuse use of that power. This was a rare act of restraint. It will also force the hand of many Trump detractors. For example, the D.C. Attorney General and a host of legal experts have maintained that Trump could be charged with criminal incitement. I believe such a charge would fail in the courts on free speech grounds. If it did so, it could ultimately be cited as a vindication for Trump on his second impeachment. By not pardoning himself, Trump has now forced the hand of these figures who have been insisting that they are eager to bring such cases. Those claims would now however have to be made to real courts as opposed to pandering to parts of the electorate.
Trump’s pardons show a disregard for prosecutions for political corruption and a great regard for his personal friends and political allies. There is little redeeming in that record. Indeed, in the end, the most redeeming moment was the absence of the additional abuse of self-dealing. Like other aspects of his presidency, Trump can point to that curious distinction as redeeming. Like arguing that he never did fire Robert Mueller, it is a distinction by omission. In terms of his legacy, however, “it could have been worse” is hardly an inspiring political epitaph on presidential clemency.
This column also appeared on Fox.com.
The only reason Trump didn’t pardon himself is because he finally listened to what his attorneys were telling him: if you no longer are in jeopardy of criminal prosecution because you have been pardoned, you cannot invoke the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. You can, therefore, be compelled to testify and produce documents.
Narcissist to the bitter end.
Bill Clinton used his final day in office to debase this power with a pardon to his own brother Roger Clinton and his friend (and fellow Whitewater business partner) Susan McDougal.
She’d cooled her heels in a federal lockup for 18 months rather than offer immunized testimony in front of a grand jury. Now that’s a friend.
Billy Jeff also paid the cosmetology school tuition for his brother’s ba*tard child. The youth’s mother hadn’t managed to get a brass farthing out of Roger Clinton. (If you can locate the late Michael Kelly’s compare-and-contrast column on the brother’s, you’ll get a chuckle).
She wanted the riots to occur both times.
“Some presidents have used pardons to amplify their policies like Barack Obama pardoning hundreds of non-violent drug offenders. Yet, the signature category for Trump was political corruption.”
I just finished reviewing all of the pardons and commutations that the White House released. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-executive-grants-clemency-012021/
The overwhelming majority of them are for non-violent drug and other non-violent offenses. Yet you cherry-pick a handful of pardons that you don’t like and make it seem as if they’re representative of all. They aren’t even close. I expected better of you. Truly shameful.
White collar crime is non-violent.
It can still do great harm.
The question is how much harm was done by the people he pardoned, not just whether or not the harm occurred via violence.
I’m disappointed in JT. We have seen this over and over the past 4 years. Breathless conjecture or reference to a “source”, reporting some wild theory, “Trump is going to invade Skokie”, or “Trump will refuse to leave if he loses”. Then the chin stroking begins as he “shows restraint” or “was persuaded by his advisers”.
At least we won’t see that anymore as a supine press will simply retransmit the state press releases.
“we are so shellshocked from the last four years”…I for one was more shell shocked by the various diatribes and actions coming from the democrats that I ever was by Trump Tweets (which basically I don’t pay attention to). So the country elected a person who is in the throws of senility so everything can ‘go back to normal’. The Joe Biden Mr Turley knew is not the Joe Biden of today by any stretch. Anyone want to start a pool on how long Biden lasts as POTUS?
What do you think Pelosi was getting at with all her 25th Amendment talk?
“we are so shellshocked from the last four years”…
Reminds you of Nicholas von Hoffman’s assessment of Watergate and the public discourse about it. His take: there were about 200,000 in the New York – Washington corridor who ‘felt kind of beat up’ by the summer of 1974. The rest of the country was unmoved until it was discovered that Nixon had cheated on his federal income taxes.
If Biden truly wishes to begin to unify the country in a striking way he could add to his day 1 list by pardoning Trump and his family and requesting all State AGs to drop all actions under State law against any of them. This would do a lot to arrest the slide of the US in the direction of those political cultures where the departing leader must fear prosecution by the incoming one.
You’re assuming the cabal around him has an ounce of public-spiritedness. LOL
That’s absolutely the wrong thing for Biden to do.
A serious wound doesn’t heal properly unless it’s cleaned.
The only reason the Trumps would fear prosecution is if they’ve committed crimes, in which case they should not be above the law. Biden should refrain from interfering and leave it to the DOJ and state AGs to make whatever prosecutorial decisions they see fit.
I would more likely take this nonsense of an article seriously if anyone on the left were in prison. But, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, and Hillary Clinton, are still on tv selling lies. How is it inciting riots and or sedition for Trump to push a conspiracy theory about Democrats cheating an election when Hillary Clinton commissioned smear merchants to destroy the country in one of the biggest lies ever told, “Russiagate.” Even now, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi pitched Russia again.
The reason Trump granted pardons to people that were found to be corrupt is because he just faced four years of nothing buty partisan attempts to come up with any reason they could to remove him. Make no mistake, the Russia investigation was an act of corruption at the highest levels. It was a coup. No one has paid for that coup and these people are actually getting pats on the back while silencing those that were targeted. The biggest act of corruption was directed at President Trump, so he can only guess that the same thing might have been aimed at others.
Personally I will hold the last four years against Democrats forever. They are absolutely deserving of nothing but scorn. Their double standards are alarming and being race hucksters is even worse. James Comey should be in prison but instead, after he lied to Congress and a President of the United States while attempting a coup he is talking about the evil coup Trump supposedly incited? No, he should pardon anyone that Democrats ever felt as corrupt, because Democrats have no soul, they only serve themselves and they have never found a lie that they won’t tell.
I’m wagering his experience with Andrew Weissmann and John Durham (among others) left him very skeptical of the probity of federal prosecutors. Paul Craig Roberts has been flaying the Department of Justice for 20 years; he’s a crank, but in this circumstance, he may be a crank with a point.
I found many of Trump’s pardons to be greatly disappointing. Especially pardoning Bannon but not Assange. I heard on news or read somewhere that McConnell threatened Trump to not pardon Assange or else McConnell would vote for the impeachment. If this is true, seeing how McConnell has thrown Trump under the bus already, and suspecting that Assange has some info on McConnell or his wife, if I had been Trump I would have given McConnell the middle finger by pardoning Assange. Pardoning Assange would have been more supportive of Trump’s disrespect of the truly fake news and appalling suppressive Narrative out there.
Trump is a narcissist and sociopath who’ll do whatever is in his personal interest.
Good luck to Biden, he’s going to need it.
I hear his backers have already drafted 17 executive orders for him to sign this afternoon.
Normally they have none or one ready. 17! amazing. The billionaires had their list ready.
The list doesn’t come from billionaires.
They include things like
-reverse the so-called “Muslim ban”
-rejoin WHO, Paris climate deal
-halt evictions
-mask mandate on federal land
I hope that the DC establishment is proud of itself that there is a meager list of 2000 people at inauguration protected by 25,000 troops. How pathetic!
It seems they are truly an elite, who fears the peasants.
And to think that none of those past presidents got anywhere close to the popular vote total as Biden. He truly is the people’s (republic of china) president.
As our population grows so will the totals. Are you that dense? My money is on intellectual dishonesty
My money is on intellectual dishonesty
Congratulations! With a Biden presidency, you’ll get your money’s worth.
Trump should have pardoned Assange, and prolly Snowden too. They were worthy.
Obviously he is afraid of the military-industrial complex.
Edward Snowden is only a criminal and a traitor under US law, but Assange is worse. Wikileaks is an outlying criminal enterprise that cannot be tolerated by sovereign nations everywhere. Convicting Assange is unimportant; what’s necessary, and unavoidable under any system of international sovereignty, is preventing Wikileaks and any future spinoff from functioning again.
This is BS. Wikileaks did nothing more than what was done in the Pentagon Papers. If it was legal for the NYT then it’s legal for them
Otherwise, change the law and quit allowing the billionaire operations like NYT and Wash Post to have their special privileges
WIkileaks is a PUBLISHER. Same as New York Times was in publishing the Pentagon Papers. Remember those or was that before your time?
As usual, we seem to look only at things that Trump did that we do not agree with. Even though he had more knowledge of the subject than we do. I can’t wait to see Biden pardon his son Hunter, and his brother Fred at the end of his first term, since I don’t think there will be a second run for Joe.
In terms of his legacy, however, “it could have been worse” is hardly an inspiring political epitaph on presidential clemency.
If you looked at the similarities of 1860 Civil War and today, you’d be thinking of Chopin’s funeral dirge and not epitaphs.
Biden, with apparent signs of cognitive impairment and memory loss, will be presiding over a country as divided as in 1860. At that time Republican Abraham Lincoln won the Presidency and Democrats responded with Civil War.
Lincoln was strong, clear of mind and had courage, likely in response to his long history of major depressive disorder.
Biden has none of these cognitive skills and probably has a psychiatric illness that progresses with advanced age
America then suffered from epidemics of infectious diseases of pneumonia (including influenza), typhoid, dysentery and malaria that accounted for two-thirds of the deaths during the Civil War.
America today is plagued with a virus that exhibits remarkable fitness (mutations) that targets two-thirds of Americans (overweight and obese, comorbidities stemming from excessive weight)
Lincoln had no medical resources to dispense to Americans save resolve. He stopped the war and the death of the country.
Biden has umpteen medical resources but no mental clarity. He can not stop the virus, he can not heal Americans poor health, and the nation will become a morgue.
I guess you could look at this list of pardons and say Trump cares nothing about political corruption and influence peddling. Indeed, that is what many of us thought all along.
But remember that time Trump took such an interest in political corruption and influence peddling he called the President of Ukraine and demanded he open an investigation into Hunter Biden’s possible influence peddling? Even went so far as to cut off military aid to the Ukraine until such an investigation was announced.
Turley thought Trump’s actions in Ukraine was because of a genuine concern with corruption and influence peddling. Indeed, even told Congress not to impeach because such concerns of Trump’s were valid.
Trump does not care about corruption – he only cares who is on his side and who is on the other side.
Well I for one think Trump was honest when he pledged to drain the swamp. He found the swamp, added more sludge and sewage to it and drained it right on top of Washington. I also think he was honest when he said he’d make America great again (he just left out a few words “make it so that America has to be made great again”). By destroying America’s reputation abroad and bringing it to its biggest crisis in modern history, it’s at a point where it’s greatness is in question, so Biden has no choice but to make America Great again, with no where to go but up. Trump and his ilk helped destroy the Republican Party so now it can be rebuilt, though it’s going to take a long time.