Hail To The Chief: Joe Biden Becomes Our 46th President

Just before noon, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was sworn in as our 46th President. Most of us wish him the greatest success in leading this nation and hopefully plotting a course of unity rather than division. He could prove one of the most consequential presidents if he strives to bring this country together on policies that can garner support from both sides of our political divide. He had the reputation as a Senator when I had the pleasure of interacting with him. That is the Joe Biden who I hope will emerge as our 46th President.I have great hopes for this administration, particularly as an environmentalist. I was critical of the Trump Administration for its onslaught on environmental protections. I am hopeful that we can see rapid progress on that area. There are a number areas where Biden could offer needed changes from foreign relations to government ethics. I have my obvious concerns over free speech and changes to the Supreme Court but I am hoping that Biden will steer a more moderate course as our new president.

Despite our reduced inauguration due to the security, it was a beautiful day and a beautiful celebration. The Biden team did an exceptional job under difficult conditions. I particularly was moved by Lady Gaga’s rendition of our national anthem. There may have been a better performance at an inauguration but I cannot remember one.

One disappointment today is that we cannot have our traditional inauguration party. This is a great moment for our country regardless of who is elected. While I did not vote or support Trump, I was critical of those Democratic members and protesters who refused to recognize him as the legitimate president four years ago. I was even more critical of President Trump’s attacks on Biden’s legitimacy, particularly in his January 6th speech. We are holding our own smaller party with our immediate family to celebrate Biden’s inauguration.

What was strange is that we can usually buy cakes and cupcakes with an inauguration theme. We literally could find no items so we had to have a cake for Biden and Harris made specially. I view inauguration day like the Fourth of July as a celebration of our Constitution and commitment to the peaceful transition of democratic governance.

On a personal note, I have to shout out one particular member of the Biden family. I am a fanatical dog lover and I hated the fact that the Trumps lacked a presidential dog. That will now be rectified with the Biden’s German Shepherd, Major.

So here is to our President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris . . . and to the United States of America.

