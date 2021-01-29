Elizabeth Warren Calls Reporter’s Concerns Over A Wealth Tax As A “Bluff”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) was back on the airways this week touting her signature “wealth tax” in a sharp exchange with CNBC’s “Closing Bell” host Sarah Eisen. I have previously written about the constitutional concerns over a true wealth (as opposed to an income) tax, the exchange concerned the impact of a tax on the most wealthy. Warren ridiculed the notion of the wealthy leaving the country as a mere “bluff” meant to deter her and others from forcing the wealthy to pay their fair share.
A wealth tax has long been a rallying cry for Democrats. During the Democratic primary, I wrote about New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his “eat the rich” pitch for votes. He pledged to “tax the hell out of the rich.” Recently, de Blasio added that he viewed the public schools as a tool for wealth redistribution and not just education: “I’d like to say very bluntly our mission is to redistribute wealth. A lot of people bristle at that phrase. That is, in fact, the phrase we need to use.”
The wealth tax however has been the focus of Warren’s campaigns. She has the support of academics like Yale Professor Bruce Ackerman who assured Warren that such a tax would be constitutional. In a Slate column entitled “Constitutional Critiques of Elizabeth Warren’s Wealth Tax Proposal Are Absurd,” Ackerman dismisses any possible constitutional challenge and made reference to my earlier Washington Post column. As I have previously said, there are good-faith arguments on both sides of this issue and the outcome is likely to be a close vote. However, Ackerman reduction of countervailing arguments to absurdity not only omits key arguments but creates an incomplete account of the case against such a wealth tax. The “absurdity” of such a view is shared by a range of experts and law professors. Erik M. Jensen, the Coleman P. Burke Professor Emeritus of Law at Case Western Reserve University, analyzed the constitutionality of the proposal as concluded “at best, the wealth tax would be constitutional problematic.” Harvard Professor Noah Feldman concluded that it would be close question and would likely come down to Roberts’ vote. Chicago Law Professor Daniel Hemel also thought it would be close with a swing vote likely by Roberts. Michael Graetz, a professor of tax law at Columbia University, concluded “I think a constitutional challenge to an actual tax on wealth is inevitable.That it would fail does not seem to me to be obvious.” Brian Galle, a Georgetown professor at Georgetown Law, noted, as I did, that the absence of a transaction to tax would present a problem in a constitutional challenge. He added that, while he disagreed with earlier rulings of the Court like Pollock, “the Supreme Court doesn’t think that Pollock was wrong.” He added that Warren’s academic supporters did not reveal the full strength of arguments against such a tax under the Constitution.
The problem is the text of Article I, Section 8 which permits Congress to “lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts and excises.” However, it requires that these “be uniform throughout the United States.” The next section says that “no capitation, or other direct, tax shall be laid, unless in proportion to the census or enumeration herein before directed to be taken.” A wealth tax by any measure is a “direct tax.” As I noted in my column, there are various contributing factors for this language from the infamous “Three-Fourths compromise” to early forms of taxation to a desire to limit federal tax authority.
Putting aside that interesting and unresolved constitutional question, Warren lashed out at the suggestion that such a tax would influence migration from the United States. Eisen reasonably noted that the tax “might also chase wealthy people out of this country as we’ve seen has happened with, with other wealth taxes. You just said how much we need the economy to be revitalized right now for companies to start adding jobs and not subtracting them anymore.”
Warren responded that “All I’m saying is can we have just, just a little fairness here? A two-cent wealth tax so that we can have universal childcare—”
Eisen interjected that she was “just presenting the counter argument.” Warren shot back
“Well, how about a counter argument though, based on fact? The wealthiest in this country are paying less in taxes than everyone else. Asking them to step up and pay a little more and you’re telling me that they would forfeit their American citizenship, or they had to do that and I’m just calling her bluff on that. I’m sorry that’s not going to happen.”
Warren may be right that this is not enough to cause a wealth flight, particularly given the constitutional challenges that could be raised. However, such flight from high taxes have occurred in countries like France.
I am still unclear on how Warren intends to do this constitutionally or logistically, as discussed in my Washington Post column. However, the fastest migration is likely to be into the courts rather than out of the country.
28 thoughts on “Elizabeth Warren Calls Reporter’s Concerns Over A Wealth Tax As A “Bluff””
The wealth tax experiment in France didn’t go well.
The non-partisan Tax Foundation (for the 2014 calendar year, the most recent available) states on their website that the top 1% of Americans in income earned 20.6% of Total Adjusted Gross Income, and paid 39.5% of Total Federal Individual Income Tax. You might say The Tax Foundation has their hand on the scale, maybe massaged the data. The non-partisan Charity Navigator gives The Tax Foundation a three (out of four) star overall rating, and its best rating, a four (of four) star rating, in Accountability and Transparency…not a fly-by-night operation.
Communist! Retired Blue Collar: if they take from the rich they will taking from poor people. Who the HELL are you to take what you didn’t earn and doesn’t belong to you?
A wealth tax is as constitutional as any other tax, Professor.
Warren is right, the rich pay proportionally less tax than the not so rich (most recent adjustment in that respect was trump’s tax break bill) and the Repubs will always side with the wealthy. Because history and voter base. The rich will always justify their position with some variation of ‘trickle on’ economics excuse except this rationale is flawed at the core…, the rich spend the same amount no matter what tax policy is. And they pay people a lot of money to find shelters. So taking a huge chunk of money from the economy to give to the rich in the form of tax breaks inevitably crashes economies. Momentum will keep an economy moving at first, then it will range, then it will crash…
Again, because history. Look what happens at the end of Republican administrations: Bush Sr. left in a rather sizable recession. Bush Jr left steaming economic wreckage as did trumpy bear. Yes, for those watching this equals a pattern.
Warren is one hundred percent on the right track. The wealthy paying a fair proportion in income tax has *never* crashed an economy. Again…, history. And she’d tear you up on the subject, Jon.
Elvis Bug
A wealth tax is as constitutional as any other tax, Professor.
Chuckles. See the actual constitutional language on direct taxes.
Hey, while I do that, how about you check out reality.
Elvis Bug
You’re not in a position to lecture anyone about that, Gainesville.
Taxes are a direct result of the size of government and its unchecked spending habits.
Every penny taken from the People to feed that leech is money that could invested by the People in businesses that actually produce goods and services.
Essential government services….kept to an absolute minimum is acceptable….but when Government is the excuse for buying Votes from the People using their own money….and money borrowed when that well runs dry….is going to kill the Golden Goose.
The fight for power is all about controlling the spending…..not for reducing or placing limits on that spending.
Both Political Parties are guilty on that count or else we would have balanced budgets without wasteful spending and no National Debt or unfunded liabilities created by government.
First Ms. Warren needs a clear definition of ‘wealth’ and a reasoned explanation of how to value assets with fluctuating values, merely spewing “tax the wealthy” serves only to display an ignorance and another illustration of Einstein’s axiom of the two infinites. It would galactically more simple to revise the tax code and and create a simplified system with zero deductions and no variations of what is income or a deductible biz expense, then you would not have Warren Buffet’s secretary paying a greater percentage of tax than he does.
It would galactically more simple to revise the tax code and and create a simplified system with zero deductions and no variations of what is income or a deductible biz expense, then you would not have Warren Buffet’s secretary paying a greater percentage of tax than he does.
That’s a great idea. Two problems: economic sectors which benefit from differential tax rates like the tilted playing field. (2) A simplified income tax which was non-discriminatory between sectors kills off opportunities for graft. Politicians – especially Democratic pols – hate that.
Instead of discussing how to tax more perhaps we should be discussing how to spend less.
Define ‘ wealth ‘ . . . If you own your home and don’t have any large debt, are you ‘ wealthy ‘? If you’ve paid all the required income taxes on what you’ve earned, should you also be required to pay taxes on what you have in savings and investments . . . every year ?A ‘ wealth tax ‘ proposal sounds more like a political move to garner more support from those who aren’t ‘ wealthy ‘ and who resent those who are!
“Time to double or upgrade masks as coronavirus variants emerge, experts say
The discovery of highly transmissible coronavirus variants in the United States has public health experts urging Americans to upgrade the simple cloth masks that have become a staple shield during the pandemic.
The change can be as simple as slapping a second mask over the one you already wear, or better yet, donning a fabric mask on top of a surgical mask. Some experts say it is time to buy the highest-quality KN95 or N95 masks that officials hoping to reserve supplies for health-care workers have long discouraged Americans from purchasing….”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/01/27/double-mask-variants-guidance/
Remember, masks are primarily to protect others and secondarily to protect you. That is because they limit the spread of your exhaling or coughs. If someone else’s breath or coughs reaches your mask, it is maybe stopped, but close to your mouth and nose. If we all wear them we are all protected.
I gather they told you this morning to try threadjacking.
Wouldn’t eliminating some loop holes available only to the wealthy raise more revenue?
the loop holes for the wealthy were put there by the government…they are in bed with each other…you close one they find another…who do you think donates the money to keep the politicians in power…the wealthy and the swamp does exactly as they are told by the wealthy…it’s a corrupt vicious cycle and voters will never change it…if you think Warren really cares about you then keep drinking the coolaid. Warren gets paid 100,000$ per year for teaching 1 course at Harvard plus her senator pay plus benefits for LIFE!!! Pretty good gig for promising stuff she knows she can’t get done.
It isn’t about raising revenue. It’s about organized theft from social enemies.
Pocahontas in the news…she is dummer than Biden…slow news day…the big news was the short squeeze by the genius nerds who trapped the billionaires and hedge funds with Gamestop…of course trading was halted, typical to big to fail and Biden has no clue what happened. The only answer is a female fed chair is in charge…playing the option leverage game is NOT for everyday folks…remember 2008…the government only bails out the uber wealthy, big banks, and red states in heavy debt…not us peons. Hang on for a very bumpy 4 years while every makes a fortune…except the middle class and poor…they will just wake up one day with no money in the bank and wonder why am I dead broke but everybody who works for the government is very rich…let’s say you are healthy and could live to 100…will your money run out if you retired at 62…of course…better go back to school and learn a skill online…robots will kill millions of jobs…every job will be from home and online…a world counsel forces 1 child per woman because the planet cannot support any more humans…a Hollywood movie or real life???
remember 2008…the government only bails out the uber wealthy, big banks, and red states in heavy debt…not us peons.
Once more with feeling: the government lost money on the AIG rescue and the auto industry rescue. The banks were given bridge loans, which they then paid back. What they really puked money into was the mortgage maws. Any party which owned mortgage backed securities issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac avoided some losses.
Oh yeah, sure Turley’s a Democrat. That’s why he’s busy here protecting the GOP original base – before the crazies – the rich. Kurt’s billionaire will love it.
Thank’s for the snarling non sequitur. Always an education.
How laughable that Joe Friday thinks the GOP’s “original base” is the rich. The rich are all in the Democrat party. You can pull out one or two rich people who support the Republicans, like Koch and a handful of others, which leftists point to as “proving” that the GOP is full of rich people–as if that makes reality. If it were true that the GOP’s “original base” were rich (as well as “crazies” which is gaslighting at its best), then the GOP would be running big tech, Hollywood, academia, and on and on. In fact, Joe Friday’s attempt to broad-brush Turley as well as all Republicans, points to the validity of the theory on this blog that Joe Friday operates out of a country that starts with the letter “R.”
Well, Gainesville’s a living breathing example of the Dunning-Kruger effect. The GOP’s ‘original base’ encompassed every strata of society, affiliated by being (1) not implicated in the Southern plantation economy or the social system of the lowland South, (2) skeptical of immigration, (3) congenial to industrial development, and (4) uncongenial to the seedy side of life (saloons, &c).
As for our current age, all strata of society are split between the parties. Wealthy people who vote Republican are likely to have certain indicia keyed to biography, family history, industrial sector, region, residence, religion, &c. (And, if I’m not mistaken, are disproportionately likely to be petty rich rather than big rich).
To paraphrase PJ O’Rourke, giving Congress the power to tax is like giving teen age boys whiskey and car keys
NB, since 1937, if the appellate judiciary can come up with some specious excuse to allow federal authorities to exercise powers not delegated in the economic realm, they’ll do it. Courts which pretend that a farmer growing crops for his own consumption or pretend that one scuzzy juvenile selling a nickel bag to a less scuzzy juvenile or pretend that ordering lunch at a diner constitute ‘interstate commerce’ will manufacture excuses for anything. At the heart of our institutional crisis is that our appellate judges and our law professors are high class shysters. You shouldn’t conceal that by ‘collegial’ blather.
I’ve never been impressed when I’ve seen Prof. Ackerman’s name come up in public discussion. (There was an amusing parody of some of his argumentation published in Constitutional Commentary ca. 1998.
It’s a direct tax, no? It’s a tax on stocks, not flows, no? So it requires apportionment among the states. You’ll have to state a dollar value to be levied, apportion that among the states, then have the state governments or regional offices of the federal government impose the levy on the assets they can locate in that state. Since the effective rate would be a lot higher in impecunious states like Mississippi than in affluent states like Connecticut, it’s a reasonable wager that a lot of abstract assets are going to be transferred to custodians in Connecticut, Massachusetts New York, and New Jersey. So, you’re going to be digging into people with immovable property, more severely in Mississippi, Arkansas, New Mexico, Montana. So, it’s Bill diBlasio screwing over farming, ranching, and commercial real estate in Little Rock and Great Falls. Why does this not surprise me?
While we’re at it, what happens to people in the territories? Guam and the Virgin Islands have per capita income flows 1/3 lower than the national mean, Puerto Rico about 60% lower, and Saipan and American Samoa lower still. You exempt them, do you have to exempt DC, wherein personal income per capita exceeds that of any state?
Warrens Wealth Tax I hope she is talking about taxing her and her husbands wealth they have made in real estate, stocks and etc. Her hands are not clean. When you take their money they cry and yell but its OK taking others?
She talks with her hands constantly. Too many facial expressions. Too ugly. Send her back to Warrensburg.