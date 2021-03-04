Pacific University Professor Suspended After Sharing Story About Drag Bar In New Orleans

Pacific University is the latest focus of an intense struggle over academic freedom after it suspended Professor Richard Paxton. Dr. Paxton was accused of violating the “civil rights” of students under Title IX after he shared an experience of unwittingly walking into a drag bar in New Orleans. The story was a story shared for a pedagogical purpose. While that story appears to have been the impetus for the initial action against Dr. Paxton, he was also accused of saying that “every person has a gender” and other references. He has alleged that Jennifer Yruegas (who is not just the university’s but associate vice president of human resources and associate dean of the business school, and Title IX coordinator) pushed Paxton to resign. The investigation has now dragged on for months and, to its credit, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has filed its own letter of concern in the matter. The case is similar to other recent controversies where professors were suspended and subject to long investigations without a clear basis for such action.
The main complaint against Dr. Paxton was the story that he shared in a class on cognitive development and specifically Jean Piaget’s “schema theory.” The theory has been described the following way:
Schemas are categories of information stored in long-term memory. A schema contains groups of linked memories, concepts or words. This grouping of things acts as a cognitive shortcut, making storing new things in your long-term memory and retrieval of them much quicker and more efficient.
The theory suggests that human conduct and behavior is based on these groupings of patterns and concepts from our life experiences. Paxton shared his response to the bar as an example. He and his friends entered what they thought was a typical bar when they gradually realized that it was a bar featuring the “World’s Best Female Impersonators.” They left.
When there was a complaint, Paxton recounts an alleged confrontational call with Yruegas and another official. The letter to Fox New’s John Roberts was reprinted on the site the College Fix.
The letters from counsel and the university indication that four students also cited his remarks about race, including that Jews funded the Revolutionary War, and an observation that women don’t wear purses “like they used to.”
The AAUP raised serious concerns over the handling of the dispute and the length of time of this ongoing investigation. He is a tenured professor who was allegedly pressured by Yruegas to resign. He says that he has been subject to an unrelenting campaign and public humiliation, causing him to sell his house and deal with depression. He is now preparing a lawsuit. He also filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for age discrimination.
The suspension contravenes his status as a tenured professor as well as principles of academic freedom, according to the AAUP letter.
The response from the University seems little more than a shrug and a type of “these things take time” defense. There is notably no response to the claims that Paxton was pushed to resign or he would be subjected to a Title IX investigation.
As we have previously discussed, these long and public suspensions (like the one involving a John Marshall law professor recently) do not have to succeed in termination to have a chilling effect on other academics. Few professors would risk what is now approaching six months of suspension and public humiliation. Instead, many will yield to what the perceive are the demands of the majority in their teaching and research.
These controversies raise questions over how speech regulations are being enforced either in controversies involving speech on or off campus. We have previously discussed the concern that academics are allowed (correctly) to voice extreme views on social justice and police misconduct, but that there is less tolerance for the voicing of opposing views on such subjects. There were analogous controversies at the University of California and Boston University, where there have been criticism of such a double standard, even in the face of criminal conduct. There were also such an incident at the University of London involving Bahar Mustafa as well as one involving a University of Pennsylvania professor. Some intolerant statements against students are deemed free speech while others are deemed hate speech or the basis for university action. There is a lack of consistency or uniformity in these actions which turn on the specific groups left aggrieved by out-of-school comments. There is also a tolerance of faculty and students tearing down fliers and stopping the speech of conservatives. Indeed, even faculty who assaulted pro-life advocates was supported by faculty and lionized for her activism.
Professors have a right to express themselves even when they espouse offensive or disgraceful positions. As we have previously discussed, one professor called for more Trump supporters to be killed. Another called for strangling police. Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis, who writes for the site Lawyers, Guns, and Money, said he saw “nothing wrong” with the killing of a conservative protester — a view defended by other academics. While sites like Lawyers, Guns, and Money feature writers law professor Paul Campus who call for the firing of those with opposing views (including myself), they continue to feature a writer who has justified actually killing those with opposing views. I have opposed calls that extremist figures like Loomis should be terminated at their universities for speaking publicly on such issues. However, there remains a sharp contrast in how such controversial statements are treated by universities depending on their content or conclusions.
One distinguishing feature here with some of these cases is that the statements were made in class though the university letter stresses that such investigations would apply to comment on or off campus. Yet, faculty have been criticized for extreme statements on race or gender in classrooms. Some of us have defending them on the basis of academic freedom despite our personal disagreement with the statements. Putting aside the content of the statements made by Paxton, there remains the response. If such a comment constitutes a Title IX violation and warrants months of suspension, the protections of tenure could be eviscerated by universities. I do not fault the university for investigating. If students complained, it has an obligation to address those complaints to be sure that a professor is not abusing students. In this case, that may warrant a broader inquiry. The question is the need for a suspension that is now approaching half a year.
There is also a concern with the university’s response recently to the AAUP. It is basically and “cut and paste” of the Title IX procedures and no specific response to the allegations of abusive process and statements contained in the letter from Dr. Paxton’s lawyer. At a minimum, the University could have promised to separately look into how this matter was handled and whether such abuses occurred. That is not necessarily germane to a Title IX investigation of Dr. Paxton’s statements in class. For example, if Yruegas did push Paxton to resign or face a Title IX investigation, there are serious concerns over due process. This was a meeting allegedly called with very little notice and an alleged demand for immediate resignation. If true, that would be an outrageous violation of principles of due process under the faculty handbook and AAUP guidelines. The University does not acknowledge such specific allegations in its letter, let alone promise to investigate them.
12 thoughts on “Pacific University Professor Suspended After Sharing Story About Drag Bar In New Orleans”
The outcome would have been different if Professor Paxton visited the “Blue Oyster” biker bar.
Thank you for the detailed account. I wish Prof. Paxton and Ms. DesCamp every success, but fear that they will fail, if for no other reason than that as officers of an institution, none of those seeking to get rid of the professor are personally liable for their actions. I suspect each would act differently if Prof. Paxton could sue them as individuals. But I am not a lawyer, so I may be mistaken.
However, I am familiar with the academy, and this is how it works because most professors do not have deep pockets and cannot afford lengthy litigation. For the better part of five decades, I watched administrators use similar tactics to get rid of professors on the left, on the right, and in the middle, and to force out those whom department chairs, deans, and their allies simply did not like. In almost all cases, as the Borg might say, resistance was futile.
My impression was that those who actively sought administrative positions were often reluctant scholars and mediocre teachers, who were often were more concerned to placate students and their parents, or to curry favor with their superiors than they were with nurturing good teaching and scholarship. Too many resembled the rigid authoritarians and plian underlings in Dead Poets Society.
Tenure has never protected assistant professors, adjuncts, instructors, or anyone else who did not have it, but I seem to recall that it once had a halo effect which led administrators to tolerate gaffes and missteps by those without it, similar to the effect that millions of union members once had on working conditions and wages for non-members. Evidently, that is no longer the case.
It is cut and paste. That’s how millennials like this young woman do – they have no ethics or critical faculties of their own due to their extreme sheltering. They are very good at memorization, not so much with extrapolation. And they really do think they are superior, it’s legitimate narcissism in many cases. Many of you would be appalled at how common the cut paste is in classwork, heck trolls do it on this site almost daily. To this cohort, ‘research’ is finding something online that supports how you feel and purloining it, and all of life is a term paper for which they must get an ‘A’. Their minds are utterly Pavlovian, and their emotional maturity doesn’t extend very far beyond high school.
All of this has carried over to Gen Z with the added bonus of severe emotional fragility. Some of my wife’s 7th graders of recent vintage would quite literally wet their pants if corrected even gently in class. Yay. 😐😐 This does not bode well for our future.
I have a suspicion that employment discrimination law provides an excuse for institutional karenwaffe to do what they feel like doing anyway. That the institution’s president allows the HR director to engage in this sort of abuse is a black mark on him.
In a sane world, employment discrimination law would apply to the public sector only and would be enforced in a non-sectarian manner. Supervisors would hire and fire their subordinates. The HR department would be responsible for negotiating with bargaining units, letting out contracts to provide medical and l/t care insurance for employees, letting out contracts to provide EAP services, letting out contracts for counselors to assist employees with retirement accounts, hiring head-hunter services, posting advertisements for open positions, acting as a mail drop for applications and resumes, and maintaining employee records. Internal investigations would be handled by the security office or by contractors hired by the GC. Remember the exasperated salesman in Glengarry Glen Ross tearing into the office manager? “You’re supposed to help us, not to f**k us up!”.
Is it just me who thinks that this post is TMI? Apparently you want to point out all such cases affecting professors and academics, and the chilling effect of such institutional reprimands. I think you have made your point!
I wish you would address matters that are more concerning to the welfare of the country at large. For instance, the fact that Trump and CPAC continue to spread the Big Lie that the election was stolen. This lie will continue to divide and polarize this country. You claim that you had a good faith concern over some apparent irregularities in the election count though nothing proven fraudulent which would have remotely changed the outcome. However, to your everlasting discredit, you have never acknowledged that Trump and his enablers and Fox News, et. al., did not act in good faith; rather, they made the bad faith claim that the election was fraudulently stolen. And for broadcasting this lie, Fox is being sued for defamation. For a free speech blog, you are strangely silent about the chilling effect of this 2.7 billion dollar lawsuit!
Silberman:
Sorry that the article contains too much information for you to process; others seem to have handled it.
Sorry that Turley isn’t writing what you want him to write – on his own blog.
Appreciate that you lay out a script for Turley to follow, but again sorry that he doesn’t seem to want to take you up on it.
Basically, Silberman, you are SOL. You aren’t getting what you want.
Your posting is typical lefty writing: “I demand…; and by the way I don’t like what you already said.”
Bad mannered, arrogant, and worst of all, tedious.
You people are ugly.
Monument’s idea of good manners is agreeing with him and he has no problem with fellow Trumpers calling names and even threaten to shoot those they disagree with. He rarely has the horsepower to counter an argument, instead preferring personal attacks like this one.
AnonJF
Spoken by the man who changes his name when he has offended too many people.
The man who tells our host Turley to F— Off.
Another ugly person.
Change my name when the mod kicks me off. He doesn’t like disagreement with Trump anymore than you do.
“For instance, the fact that Trump and CPAC continue to spread the Big Lie that the election was stolen.”
Jeffrey, do you recall four years of Russia Russia Russia and Resist! Resist! Resist? Or nah?
The “Big Lie” is that Joe Biden “won” a free and fair election.
I wish you would address matters that are more concerning to the welfare of the country at large.
The irony is certainly lost on you. Here you have a forum to freely express your views and you would subordinate free speech protections to a cat fight between Smartmatic and FoxNews. The outcome of that lawsuit will not move the needle one iota for those of us concerned with election integrity. And what have the Democrats done to assuage these concerns and unify the country? Well of course, they’ve branded them as insurrectionists and domestic terrorists. Of course nothing restores confidence in our elections better than to propose legislation (H.R. 1) that increases the risks to our electoral system. sarc/off
Is the Heritage Foundation next to be sued?
What H.R. 1 Would Do:
– Seize the authority of states to regulate voter registration and the voting process by forcing states to implement early voting, automatic voter registration, same-day registration, online voter registration, and no-fault absentee balloting.
– Make it easier to commit fraud and promotes chaos at the polls through same-day registration, as election officials have no time to verify the accuracy of voter registration information and cannot anticipate the number of voters, ballots, and precinct workers that will be needed.
– Hurt voter turnout through early voting by diffusing the intensity of get-out-the-vote efforts; it raises the cost of campaigns. Voters who vote early don’t have the same information as those who vote on Election Day, missing late-breaking developments that could affect their choices.
– Degrade the accuracy of registration lists by automatically registering individuals from state databases, such as DMV and welfare offices, by registering large numbers of ineligible voters, including aliens as well as multiple or duplicate registrations of the same individuals.
– Constitute a recipe for massive voter registration fraud by hackers and cyber criminals through online voter registration not tied to an existing state record, such as a driver’s license.
– Require states to count ballots cast by voters outside of their assigned precinct, overriding the precinct system used by almost all states that allows election officials to monitor votes, staff polling places, provide enough ballots, and prevent election fraud. Mandates no-fault absentee ballots, which are the tool of choice for vote thieves.
– Prevent election officials from checking the eligibility and qualifications of voters and remove ineligible voters. This includes restrictions on using the U.S. Postal Service’s national change-of-address system to verify the address of registered voters; participating in state programs that compare voter registration lists to detect individuals registered in multiple states; or ever removing registrants due to a failure to vote no matter how much time has gone by.
– Cripple the effectiveness of state voter ID laws by allowing individuals to vote without an ID and merely signing a statement in which they claim they are who they say they are.
– Violate the First Amendmentandcould cover a vast range of legal activity. Voter intimidation or coercion that prevents someone from registering or voting is already a federal crime under the Voting Rights Act and the National Voter Registration Act. But H.R. 1 adds an additional provision to prevent interference with registering or voting that is so vague that it could easily interfere with free speech and other lawful activity.
– Expand regulation and government censorship of campaigns and political activity and speech, including online and policy-related speech. H.R. 1 imposes onerous legal and administrative compliance burdens and costs on candidates, citizens, civic groups, unions, corporations, and nonprofit organizations. Many of these provisions violate the First Amendment, protect incumbents, and reduce the accountability of politicians to the public.
– Reduce the number of Federal Election Commission members from six to five, allowing the political party with three commission seats to control the commission and engage in partisan enforcement activities.
– Prohibit state election officials from participating in federal elections and impose numerous other “ethics” rules that are unconstitutional or unfairly restrict political activity.
– Require states torestore the ability of felons to vote the moment they are out of prison. Section 2 of the 14th Amendment gives states the constitutional authority to decide when felons who committed crimes against their fellow citizens may vote again. Congress cannot override a constitutional amendment with a statute.
– Transfer the right to draw congressional districts from state legislatures to “independent” commissions whose members are unaccountable to voters. H.R. 1 makes it a violation of federal law to engage in “partisan” redistricting and mandates inclusion of alien population, both legal and illegal, in all redistricting. This is an anti-democratic, unconstitutional measure that takes away the ability of the citizens of a state to make their own decision about redistricting.
– Violate separation of powers and directly interfere with the President’s constitutional duties. H.R. 1 bans his political appointees, such as the Attorney General, from participating in, directing the defense of, or assisting in any matter (including lawsuits against a President’s policies, programs, executive orders, or his enforcement of the law) in which the President is named as a party.
https://www.heritage.org/election-integrity/report/the-facts-about-hr-1-the-the-people-act-2019
Kipling anticipated the cancel culture of the left.
“When you’re wounded and left on Afghanistan’s plains, and the women come out to cut up what remains, jest roll to your rifle and blow out your brains and go to your gawd like a soldier.”
Same compassion, same regard for human dignity. Heartless harpies.