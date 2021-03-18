Condemnation or Commendation? GOP Moves To Strip Swalwell From Intel Committee But The File Remains Sealed

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy filed a resolution aimed to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The privileged resolution will force a vote (if only to table to resolution) and members will have to go on record on the scandal. Swalwell reportedly had an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy who raised money for him and helped place individuals in his office. However, he has insisted that he did not reveal classified information and that the FBI found no wrongdoing. Two striking narratives will emerge in the vote. McCarthy insists that the sealed file shows disqualifying conduct while Democrats have portrayed Swalwell in more heroic terms, including one leading Democrat actually saying that Swalwell deserves to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor for the affair. Putting aside the manifest ineligibility of Swalwell on both a technical and credible basis, the immediate question is why the file remains sealed in its entirely since the Chinese and its spy already know what happened. So does Swalwell. The only people in the dark are most voting members and, of course, the voters themselves. The closed file raises a difficult question balancing the need for an informed vote for members against the need for privacy for an accused member.
The two-page resolution states that Swalwell “has not denied public reporting that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative helped raise money for Representative Swalwell’s political campaigns” and “other troublesome elements of public reporting.” In response, Swalwell denounced the resolution as pure “McCarthyism” for not mentioning that the FBI found “no wrongdoing.”
It was an ironic moment for Swalwell how has been previously denounced for denying basic due process to others in past investigations and supported the surveillance of the Trump campaign under the Obama Administration.
Yet the most curious element will be that most members and the public will not know what is in this file when the vote occurs. Why? While there may be a legitimate basis for redactions, the basic facts can be disclosed on the involvement of the Chinese agent Fang Fang in raising money or pushing hires or interns in Swalwell’s office. Moreover, the nature of the relationship remains sealed and Swalwell refuses to answer basic questions on that relationship.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McCarthy have very different takes on what is in the file. Yet, there is no stated rationale for the total seal on the file. It is hard to understand all of the material being classified since China and its spy are entirely aware of the facts as is Swalwell. If the seal is to protect confidential information on the nature of Swalwell’s relationship, the question is whether such facts should be barred in their entirety when it is not classified.
What is striking is the failure to clearly state the reason for the seal and how members are to vote on the resolution without access to such information. This is not a clear cut issue in my mind. I can see the value of protecting Swalwell from embarrassing details if they are not material any criminal or reckless conduct. If the allegation is true, Swalwell may be entirely innocent in being seduced by a Chinese agent. They could still reflect poor judgment but there is an argument for sealing personal details of an affair if there was no showing of reckless or criminal conduct. Clearance files often contain highly personal details that are disclosed on an understanding of confidentiality. The only issue that does not involve the disclosure of classified information is whether Swalwell could have or should have recognized the threat of Fang Fang as a foreign agent.
One possible resolution is to allow the full sealed file to be seen by any voting member or to produce a summary or redacted version. That could include confirmed many of the reported details on this Chinese agent raising money for Swalwell and playing a role in the selection of individuals to work in his office. Those are not classified or confidential matters. Swalwell has refused to confirm such details or the nature of his relationship with the Chinese spy. The first step however is to confirm if the file is being withheld as classified (which is dubious) or because it contained personal and confidential information.
Failure to follow common required security measures. or was it like Clinton in refusal to follow required security measures. In any case these princelings of Socioloy are not above everyone else and US Code on that subject does not include intent as an element. It does include repetitive longevity which should have hung both Swallowwallow and Clinton.
It would seem the comfort was coming from the other side. Is that still treason?
The second part of Daniel Elllsberg’s interview with Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKGPYzLTvFY&t=4s
https://usefulidiots.substack.com/p/daniel-ellsberg-talks-about-whistleblowing
Shortly after the 21-minute mark, Ellsberg speaks about COINTELPRO…
I hate to give Democrats ideas, but I’ll bet they can spin the sealed file as a “reverse Carter Page” deal….pretend he was actually working knowingly, on some secret US squirrel’s payroll, to get information from the Chinese…a double agent theory. In either event, he is horribly compromised, and must be removed.
Daniel Ellsberg, in a recent interview with Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper:
“The NSA did not do surveillance on American citizens without a warrant for about 25 years or so after, so that was a change. But then 9/11 comes along, and it’s Constitution be damned. Since then, this is 20 years ago, we’ve had total surveillance of everybody, totally unconstitutionally.
“It’s created a situation where we’re not a police state, but we could be a police state almost from one day to the next, if they act on all the information they have now about people who give them any trouble or people who protest. They know where we are, they know our names, they know from our iPhones if we’re on our way to the grocery store or not. But they haven’t acted on that to put people in camps yet. They could do it.
“We could be East Germany in weeks, in a month. Huge concentration camps and so forth.”
https://usefulidiots.substack.com/p/daniel-ellsberg-talks-about-whistleblowing
Turley used to write about things like this — things like torture and the like.
https://jonathanturley.org/2012/09/11/the-impropriety-of-torture/
Until we go back…, we’re going nowhere and are, in fact, on a slow boat to hell.
Most Americans don’t care and aren’t paying attention. One might conclude that we deserve whatever we get.
“The closed file raises a difficult question balancing the need for an informed vote for members against the need for privacy for an accused member.”
If the name on the file was Eric Trump, not Eric Stalwell, would be sealed and unleaked?
From an innocent U.S citizen destroyed by America’s so-called national security apparatus. Dig deeper. Was the alleged spy a U.S. citizen? Was she confronted, accused or indicted? Was she even aware of her conviction or related to other suspects? Did a judge or jury convict them? Did the so-called national security pros assume facts or can they prove them? This type of excessive secrecy can lead to Cointelpro style blacklisting tactics. A federal judge should demand Executive Branch officials probe this.
From Condoleeza Rice’s former photographer in 1999 (pre-White House). If they can destroy me, they can ruin anyone.
“This type of excessive secrecy can lead to Cointelpro style blacklisting tactics. A federal judge should demand Executive Branch officials probe this.”
Cointelpro continues…as it has for decades…
“Daniel Ellsberg Talks About Whistleblowing, the Pervasiveness Of Official Lies, and the Dangers of the Espionage Act”
“In an interview with “Useful Idiots,” Daniel Ellsberg talks about official deceptions, and how he was upheld as the “good” whistleblower to disparage the likes of Ed Snowden and Julian Assange”
Matt Taibbi
21 hr ago
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/daniel-ellsberg-talks-about-whistleblowing-d2e
“Daniel Ellsberg Talks About Whistleblowing, the Pervasiveness Of Official Lies, and the Dangers of the Espionage Act”
“In an interview with “Useful Idiots,” Daniel Ellsberg talks about official deceptions, and how he was upheld as the “good” whistleblower to disparage the likes of Ed Snowden and Julian Assange”
A small segment of the interview:
Ellsberg: With the Gulf of Tonkin, the Times did not say, “Here’s what we said at the time.” The Times did not go back and say, “Here’s who lied to us. Here’s how we were lied to. Here’s how gullible we were. Here’s the pattern of deception.” No, that would blame themselves. They didn’t need that, so they didn’t do it…
In short, I think nations and institutions, we talk about why don’t they learn, learning is not what they do, because learning involves seeing prior errors that you haven’t met. Errors are an occasion for blame, for losing jobs, for being criticized, and they don’t do that.
Matt Taibbi: Well, sometimes they learn in a negative way though, don’t they? Do you ever think that the way they dealt with Snowden, and to a lesser extent Julian Assange and some other whistleblowers, was about making sure that there was never going to be a Daniel Ellsberg again who would live on and be a hero in the public consciousness?
Ellsberg: I misspoke when I say they don’t do any learning… Definitely they do learn.
Katie Halper: They don’t become more moral, though.
Ellsberg: It’s not as though they learn how to meet human values or improve human welfare in the world. That’s not what they’re into… But in terms of how can we get away with it better, they do learn….
They’ve learned to wield the Espionage Act, to criminalize whistleblowings much more than before. You said they didn’t want any more Ellsbergs. Well, obviously, they did get Chelsea Manning, they did get Snowden. Chelsea was 39 years after the Pentagon Papers. The Pentagon Papers did have an effect, as you say, on people’s understanding of the war. It didn’t end the war, but it did affect people’s attitudes. And really, it kept us out of more Vietnams for a couple of decades…
The NSA did not do surveillance on American citizens without a warrant for about 25 years or so after, so that was a change. But then 9/11 comes along, and it’s Constitution be damned. Since then, this is 20 years ago, we’ve had total surveillance of everybody, totally unconstitutionally.
It’s created a situation where we’re not a police state, but we could be a police state almost from one day to the next, if they act on all the information they have now about people who give them any trouble or people who protest. They know where we are, they know our names, they know from our iPhones if we’re on our way to the grocery store or not. But they haven’t acted on that to put people in camps yet. They could do it.
We could be East Germany in weeks, in a month. Huge concentration camps and so forth.
Matt Taibbi: Why aren’t more journalists worried about the use of the Espionage Act in the Julian Assange case?
Ellsberg: Because they have never been tried before. This is a first, so they thought they were immune… I’ve been saying for 40 years now, 50 years, I’ve been saying to journalists and judges, the wording of that law applies to you as well as your sources…
It is now accepted that somebody can be a good whistleblower, and that’s Daniel Ellsberg, in contrast to Chelsea Manning and Ed Snowden. The appreciation I’ve been getting since 2010, I can date very simply to the need to denigrate Chelsea Manning… This contrast is used all the time. So I’m appreciated in order to say, “Ah, but there were bad whistleblowers like Snowden or Assange.” And a lot of people do that. — from the linked article, below
https://usefulidiots.substack.com/p/daniel-ellsberg-talks-about-whistleblowing
APPLAUSE FOR ELLSBERG! What he says there is RIGHT!
He also continues to warn of the dangers of nuclear war
This old guy is aging like a fine wine!
The second part of the interview is behind a paywall, unfortunately. It’s excellent and certainly worth $5.00 — a month of Matt and Katie, on substack.
“This old guy is aging like a fine wine!”
He’s one of our best, IMO.
I’m hoping that Matt and Katie will be able to get Seymour Hersh on their show.
Why the Democrats continue to fail to rectify these things which were put in place by a Republican president?
Easy answer! Their PATRONS want it! The billionaires wanted war in the middle east, and they wanted total surveillance of Americans, so not a whit has changed!
THEY RULE AMERICA. Not the “parties” and not any one apparently powerful politician, either. AND THEY ARE DESTROYING AMERICA BEFORE OUR EYES
Sal Sar
Kurtz, your master is a billionaire who’s biggest legislative accomplishment was a rich guy tax cut, not mine.
Swalwell repeatedly received illegal campaign donations over the years. He also has high debt levels for his salary range: “[S]tudent debt worth between $50,001 to $100,000….and between $25,001 and $65,000 in credit card debt.” His base salary was $174,000 per year.
https://www.pleasantonweekly.com/news/2017/09/12/pleasanton-developer-arraigned-on-charges-of-illegal-campaign-donations
add in a $1.2 million dollar home he bought in DC. I assume he also must have a CA residence
And here I thought that the D’s were the party of transparency. Another childhood myth demolished
I do not see that Swallwell has any strong privacy rights in this case. He is a Congressman and there is no threat to him beyond losing a Committee assignment or, almost inconceivably, expulsion.
If he were actually the subject of a criminal investigation, that might be different, but I don’t hear anyone saying that.
The Democrats have spent years attacking people through leaks and innuendo, and the Republicans rarely respond. In the end, which side wins a fight like that? It is not a matter of policy, it is that bad, immoral people win and then set the rules for the rest of us.
Schiff repeatedly came out of closed Intel Committee meetings and lied that he had seen incontrovertible evidence that Trump had colluded with the Russians in 2016. The Committee Republicans didn’t contradict him because the material was secret and couldn’t be divulged.
What rot!!! The could have simply said, “That is not true,” without divulging the particulars of what WAS presented. That they didn’t do even that is not a sign of moral virtue, but of moral confusion and maybe depravity–tho I think in most cases they wanted to see Trump brought down and were happy that Democrats like Schiff were working to that end because those Republicans couldn’t publicly do it, too.
Here is a chance for congressional Dems to show us that they are people of integrity.
Expect them to fail.
Politics at its best. The one question that has not been brought to light on this post is: who sealed the files? Sometimes it is as much who as to why. However, it is funny when the shoe goes on the other foot, who cries foul and who says someone is hiding pertinent information.