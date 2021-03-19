Father Arrested After Continuing To Call His Child “She” After Court-Ordered Gender Transition Treatments

There is an extraordinary case out of British Columbia where a father referenced as CD was arrested after he continued to refer to his biological 14-year-old daughter (known as AB) as “she” and his “daughter” after he transitioned to a male gender. The Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada ordered that the child receive testosterone injections without obtaining parental consent. CD opposed the transition as the parent but he was overruled after physicians at BC Children’s Hospital who decided the girl should receive testosterone injections. The father continued to defy gag orders, including a bar on his trying to persuade with his own child to wait before making such a change.
We have previously discussed how such pronoun disputes (called “misgendering) lead to criminal investigation in other countries like Great Britain.
The Canadian courts withheld the father’s name but he has since gone public in interview and has a GoFundMe site under his real name.
Previously, in a 2019 decision, Justice Gregory Bowden rejected the parent’s view as largely immaterial:
In view of the established law regarding the right of a mature minor to consent to medical treatment and the assessments of a number of physicians that A.B.has capacity to consent as well as the evidence of his health care providers that the proposed treatment is in A.B.’s best interests, there is no serious question to be tried.
At the second stage of the RJR test, the inquiry is whether the litigant who seeks the interlocutory injunction would, unless the injunction is granted, suffer irreparable harm. A.B.’s father has not demonstrated that a refusal to grant the injunction would adversely affect or irreparably harm him.
After that decision, there was a gag order put into place that barred the father from even trying to convince his son to change his mind:
“[1] AB, a 14 year old transgender boy, applies for a protection order to restrain his father, CD, from publishing, speaking or giving interviews about this case or about AB’s personal and medical information.
“a) CD shall be restrained from: i. attempting to persuade AB to abandon treatment for gender dysphoria; ii. addressing AB by his birth name; and iii. referring to AB as a girl or with female pronouns whether to AB directly or to third parties;
“b) CD shall not directly, or indirectly through an agent or third party, publish or share information or documentation relating to AB’s sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, mental or physical health, medical status or therapies.”
The evening of the Bowden’s decision, CD spoke to the Federalist and said “because she is a girl. Her DNA will not change through all these experiments that they do.” He added:
“I had a perfectly healthy child a year ago, and that perfectly healthy child has been altered and destroyed for absolutely no good reason. She can never go back to being a girl in the healthy body that she should have had. She’s going to forever have a lower voice. She’ll forever have to shave because of facial hair. She won’t be able to have children… Sometimes I just want to scream so that other parents and people will… jump in, understand what’s going on. There’s a child—and not only mine, but in my case, my child out there having her life ruined.”
That led to a conviction of the father for “family violence” in April 2019. Furthermore, Judge Francesca Marzari even issued an order authorizing Clark’s arrest “without warrant” by any police officer who might catch him referring to his daughter “as a girl or with female pronouns.”
Later YouTube interviews with the father were removed. In addressing one of those interviews, Justice Michael Tammen of the British Columbia Supreme Court even ordered that Laura-Lynn Thompson to pull her interview and, when she did not, he sent police to her house.
The decisions reject any substantive weight given parental rights. I have long opposed an absolutist position against parental rights in areas like abortion with minors. The use of criminal penalties against this father only magnify those concerns.
I personally disagree with the father in the use of the pronoun if his son has made this choice. I would yield to the child’s preference. However, the question is whether the state should play such a coercive and intrusive role in a family. Ordering a parent not to speak to his child about the issue or arresting him for referring to the child’s biological gender raises very serious parental and free speech rights in my view. I realize that many experts believe that opposing such gender transition is abusive and harmful. I do not discount that view. However, that is a position best left to persuasive rather than coercive means. We can debate this question and many can oppose the use of such pronouns as abusive. Yet, arresting a parent for continuing to oppose such a transition or referring to the wrong pronoun is chilling. There is an utter disregard of the countervailing interests and rights of parents in these decisions.
14 thoughts on “Father Arrested After Continuing To Call His Child “She” After Court-Ordered Gender Transition Treatments”
This letter was published in The Federalist today. I thought it could have been written by this father, but to hide his identity, written as a mom. Here is just a part of it:
Let me tell you about my daughter. She is smart, funny, creative, artistic, amazing. I would give my life for her. But now she won’t talk to me, and I’m powerless to change that.
She has a new name, one I’ve never called her. I’m no longer allowed to call her by the name we gave her on the day she was born, the name I sang to her in the night and taught her to print in big childish letters. It’s a beautiful name. But now it’s considered an act of hatred and bullying to use it.
She has a new voice, which I’ve only heard once. It was a stranger’s voice, deep yet familiar. When I heard it I knew she must be on testosterone. I realized then I will never hear my daughter’s voice again.
Even if she stops taking testosterone, many of the effects will be permanent, including the deepening of her voice. I recall the sound of her voice every day, but I worry someday I will forget what it sounds like. I can’t find any recordings of it.
Most painfully, we have a new type of relationship. I’ve been invested in this issue for quite some time, and even more so since this insidious mania took my daughter. I’ve been deeply concerned by the explosive cultural shift on gender, and made that concern known. My daughter knows this, so perhaps I should have expected her letter.
At first I didn’t even realize it was from her. I thought it was a thank you note or a note from a friend. I opened it up and slowly digested its words:
To mom,
This is difficult to write, but I feel the time is right to do it. I don’t believe it is good or healthy for me to maintain our relationship. I will not be initiating further contact with you, and ask that you respect my wish for no further contact. Please avoid attempting to contact me through phone, email, social media, in-person contact, or friends and family. I wish you well and hope you find peace and happiness in your future.
She signed with her new name, typed.
It feels much like the letter relatives receive from family members that have been inducted into a cult.
I have some experience in dealing with people who have transitioned. My father, Dr. Gregory H. Hemingway, youngest son of the Nobel Laureate for Literature, Ernest Hemingway, transitioned when he was 64 years old. However, he was an adult who had already fathered seven children and had been married three times. I wrote a biography of him, Strange Tribe, that was published in 2007. In it, I quote my father when he once told me that there were times when he thought that becoming a woman was the best thing that he had ever done and other times when he thought that he was nothing but a freak. My father was a grown man and an M.D. Someone, in short, who knew full well that there would be no turning back once he had transitioned and yet he had his doubts for the rest of his life regarding this choice. A fourteen year old, on the other hand, has nowhere near the maturity to make this kind of decision on his, or her, own. Frankly, I am appalled at how the government of British Colombia is treating CD, the father, but I am not surprised given the times we live in.
In view of the established law regarding the right of a mature minor…
Mature minor? Does that equal Immature adult? What the he!! is that? Sounds like an argument a pedophile would make. What does science say about when the brain is fully developed?
Meanwhile, legislatures and courts are hearing a very different argument from a group of people that haven’t traditionally testified before them: neuroscientists. Using advanced brain-scanning technology, scientists are getting a better view of how the human brain develops than ever before. And what they’ve found is that in most people, the prefrontal cortex and its links to other regions of the brain are not fully formed until age 25–much later than anyone had realized. These areas are the seat of “executive decision making”–the parts of the brain that allow people to think through the likely consequences of an action, weigh the risks and benefits and stop themselves from acting on impulse. In other words, the stuff that makes you a mature person.
I personally disagree with the father in the use of the pronoun if his son has made this choice. I would yield to the child’s preference.
Oh stop. No you wouldn’t. If your child, regardless of age, suddenly came up to you and said they wanted to physically transform their body to appear opposite of their chromosomes, you would not yield. You would do everything possible to discourage that life-altering transition. If it were your “adult-minor” child, you’d exhaust all possible physical and mental evaluations before yielding. Damn Turley, remember that time you had to be airlifted out of the hills in Los Angeles because you made a possible life-altering mistake by not bringing enough water? That’s right, even an experienced outdoorsman like yourself will make unreasonable choices. Yielding to your child in this regard would be far worse than that.
The whole Transgenderism movement is the mainstreaming of mental illness. She needs psychological treatment not enablement through hormone administration and referring to her as he. This is state sanctioned child abuse.
The state chose to abrogate the father’s rights and used violence (arrest) to enforce the injustice.
Leaves the father with just two choices: submission or rebellion.
Both will result in misery for him.
Hell of a choices.
You used the word “experiment”. This is all an experiment and to experiment on a growing, developing teenager with “drugs” that the child will have to take for the rest of his/her life and we have no idea what 2ndary effects over years there will be. Have they studies enough rats over time to see what may happent?
Leaving transition aside, the father was thrown in jail for using his preferred pronoun for his child.
Not many years ago this would have been seen clearly as a form of judicial insanity.
“I personally disagree with the father in the use of the pronoun if his son has made this choice. I would yield to the child’s preference.”
This sentence is almost as disturbing as the treatment of the father and the minor child by the Canadian courts and medical system.
Would you “yield to the child’s preference” if your fourteen-year old girl decided to have a baby? Get married? Ask to have certain body parts amputated or surgically altered? Begin to binge drink alcohol? Pose for pornographic photos? Decide to go to school stoned? Run away to join a band or try her hand at something else? Join the local gang? Take up sky-diving? Join ISIL or al Qaeda? Leave the Catholic Church to join a cult? Drop out of high school? Refuse to go to college?
Where do you draw the line, or would you always yield to your child’s wishes?
Most parents want what they consider best for their child, drawing on the values which they learned from their parents, their religious beliefs (or their secular ethics), and their own experience — including their mistakes in judgment and the stupid things they did when they were younger.
These treatments, as the father has observed, will permanently alter her body and will change her life forever. They are not reversable and they are not comparable to hanging with the wrong kids or taking up a dangerous sport or getting drunk at a party with friends or skipping classes or idolozing Cardi B or mimicking Wanda or dating the wrong guys (or gals).
Fourteen-year olds are very impressionable, so they tend to follow trends and crowds, and at the moment trans is trendy, like the Marvel multiverse.
At the very least the child should be older before being allowed to make such a decision, say 16, the age at which she would be allowed to drive a car, or 18, the age at which she would be able to vote, or 21, the age at which they could hang out at the local bar.
I empathize with the father and have great sympathy for the child, but only contempt for the judges and doctors involved in this tragedy. This is not merely an attack on free speech, although it surely is that; it is a usurpation of parental authority by state actors who, rather than doing so to prevent abuse, are doing so to assure that the child is abused.
This is a very tough one. The child is only 14 years old and should not be making decisions like that Unfortunately, this issue seems to favor only the one sided issue of becoming trans. Many parents have been forced into dealing with ROGD. ROGD is Rapid Onset Gendar Dysphoria. Many things have been written about this. Teens who have a chemical inbalance but think they are Trans, high schoolers who with the guidance and help of their schools get the shots leave home have no work no income and up homeless and then teens within 5 years realize they are not trans and are ruined. This is a problem and unfortunately its not talked about in a rashional all sides matter way. This is not a 1st eposode. Its happening.
I do not think that any minor should be able to change his or her biologically born sex, period. He or she is too immature. These same immature people are not allowed to smoke or drink in many countries.
It’s amazing though cause here in Canada they are not mature enough to be held accountable for any crimes they commit. Their records are “cleared” when they turn 18,because their poor choices could impact their adult life. But yet they can chose which parent they live with, healthy or unhealthy, they can quit school, they can move out on their own and now chose their gender. Does this make sense at all?
I have no opinion on Canadian law. I am not versed in it all. Yet, I am bothered that any child can start to transform gender without parental involvement. I am not saying the child is wrong or the parent’s reaction is wrong. What bothers me is that the parent has no say in the matter as it is presented in this thread. This father is not going without a fight. I see this as a matter for family and that family involvement is removed. Maybe there is more to the story than meets the eye. Locking up a father for refusing to acknowledge his child’s transition is wrong. If this father rejects his child now, will he be locked up again? I have zero doubt this is causing great amounts of pain to the family at large, let alone the child and father. I wonder if the father would have claimed religious protections, would that have made any difference.