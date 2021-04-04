I wanted to send my best wishes everyone celebrating the holiday today. Last year, I wrote about “having the best Easter in the worst of times” due to the pandemic. Notably, today the family is getting vaccinated with the first open vaccine site in Fairfax. Like the holiday itself, it is a sign of hope and renewal. Last year, I had not seen my eldest son Ben (working at a hospital) for weeks at the height of the pandemic and I spent the holiday with caregivers and my mother in hospice in Chicago. I spent weeks with my Mom in my hometown. She then rallied and I am home with my family in McLean for this holiday.

Last night, we celebrated Passover on Friday with Leslie’s incredible Matzo ball soup and brisket. As usual, I passed on the gefilte fish and chopped liver.

Tonight we feast on a mustard and herb coated lamb (that I am cooking) and an assortment of delicious items. We have some incredible desserts from a beautiful egg cake to a variety of pastries and cookies. That is on top of the overflowing baskets left by the Easter Bunny. (Even though my kids are older, they indulge me . . . or at least allow me to indulge them).

Happy Easter and Passover to everyone celebrating this weekend!

