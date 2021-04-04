Psaki’s Alternative Facts: How The Georgia Election Law Became Part of Our Alternate Political Reality

For years, the media shredded Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway for a statement on Meet The Press interview on January 22, 2017, in which she defended White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on attendance numbers at the inauguration. Conway insisted that, while Chuck Todd was citing one set of numbers, Spicer was giving “alternative facts”. The statement produced a firestorm of ridicule that the Trump White House was constructing an alternate reality. That is not the response however to the repeated misrepresentations of the Georgia election law by President Joe Biden — false statements criticized even by the Washington Post. Likewise, there was little response this week when Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the alternative facts presented the White House and some media outlets, even after another major newspaper called out the same false statements about the law.
During an interview on ESPN, Biden repeated his claim that the law is “Jim Crow on steroids” and added:”Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote, can’t do that? C’mon! Or you’re going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working people just get off?”
As we previously discussed, it is hard to “imagine” because it is not true and the White House knows that it is not true. I will not repeat the clearly false claim about closing polling places early. As the Washington Post noted, “the net effect [of the Georgia law] is … to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.” The use of the provision to suggest a reduction in voting hours was a knowing misrepresentation by those seeking to justify the federalization of election laws in Congress. Despite being called out on the false statement, President Biden continues to repeat it.
The water claim is equally disingenuous and false. The law does not prevent people from giving water to those standing in line. The law allows “self-service water from an unattended receptacle” for voters waiting in line. It also allows anyone to give water or food to any voters outside of limited area around the polling place. The change in the language followed complaints in the last elections that campaigns were circumventing the rules by distributing water and food within the limited area. It makes no sense to bar people from politicking in the area if they can display the same political identifications in approaching people in line for the purpose of giving away free food or drink. Instead, it allows for non-partisan distribution of water in these receptacles. If the concern is truly for the waiting voters, it should not matter that the water is distributed without a political affiliation.
Recently, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) became the latest newspaper to issue a correction on the same claim made in a story on the law. The newspaper add at the end of a story on liberal filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry criticism of the law the following:
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the new law would limit voting hours. On Election Day in Georgia, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot. Nothing in the new law changes those rules.
However, the law made some changes to early voting. The bill adds a second mandatory Saturday of early voting for general elections but removes two weeks of early voting before runoffs.
Psaki was confronted by Fox News with Biden’s continued false statements about the law and she proceeded to double down. In a remarkably disingenuous moment, Psaki responded “It standardizes the ending of voting every day at five, right? It just gives options. It gives options to expand it, right, but it standardized it at five. It also makes it so that outside groups can’t provide water or food to people in line, right?”
The points are ridiculous and Psaki knew it. The law made mandatory the full day of voting to guarantee those hours while allowing the same option of other states to remain open until 7 pm. The change was meant to prevent shorter hours under a prior ambiguity in the law.
Yet, there was no hue and cry over “alternative facts.” Biden is supporting a boycott of a state based on false assertions about a law and most of the media is complicit in maintaining that false narrative. There are aspects to this law that may warrant such opposition by not the two primary reasons cited by Biden.
Psaki’s alternative facts are now part of an alternative reality being constructed in Washington with the help of an enabling media. Take the push by Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for the MLB to play its All-Star Game in New York. Schumer insists that in New York “we are working to make it easier, not harder, to vote.” However, New York has some harsher rules than those contained in Georgia. For example, there are fewer early voting days than Georgia and a restriction on passing out food and water over $1 in value to voters in line. New York also requires an excuse to request an absentee ballot.
So, if Georgia is “Jim Crow on steroids,” what is the New York law?
The insistence that this law is worse than the Jim Crow laws is to misrepresent history. The Jim Crow laws involved raw and open racial segregation and discrimination. The defeat of these laws were a defining moment in our struggle against racism.
Once again, there are legitimate issues to be discussed on voting systems, including the effort to federalize election laws. However, we need to have that debate with an honest and accurate factual foundation. Law professors and commentators who were vocal in denouncing the false legal claims of the Trump administration are silent today. At the same time, some like former Clinton adviser Marc Elias have been criticized for using offensive arguments to push the campaign against Georgia.
When Conway made her comment, a group of law professors led by Georgetown Professor Abbe Smith filed a bar complaint against her. The complaint was in my view completely meritless, but received widespread acclaim. (For the record, Conway is a former student of mine from George Washington University).
Psaki is not a lawyer but the silence on her defense of these false representations by the President is deafening. Trump made false claims about the size of his inauguration crowd. This is a false claim about a law being used to support a boycott of an entire state (and a major argument for federalizing state election rules). One would think that the call for accuracy would be even greater in this context.
11 thoughts on “Psaki’s Alternative Facts: How The Georgia Election Law Became Part of Our Alternate Political Reality”
Biden has essentially “ cancelled “ the state of Georgia. What state will be next – is it your state?
It will be interesting to see the location of the MLB all star game chosen by , well, whoever chooses that.
What parameters will they use, ergo will they do a deep dive into the voting laws of each state ? What benchmarks will the state need to have in place that meets the “approval” of MLB ? Is the board of MLB now the arbiters of what voting laws should be in place in the states ?
We shall see
And right on que, the Lefties respond with: “But Trump…”.
The anger, moral flexibility, defensiveness is astounding.
Guys, wrong is wrong.
Many of us have acknowledged that Trump is a liar.
But the Lefties keep coming back to Trump as if that makes Ms. Psaki honest.
No folks. Both Pres. Biden and Ms. Psaki are liars.
I guess you Trumpists don’t like being lied to anymore than we did by Trump and the Republicans and Fox, Newsmax OAN, Infowars and Qanon. You’ll have to forgive the Democrats from ripping a page out of Trump’s playbook. By getting a taste of your own medicine, perhaps you’ll think twice about lying to us in the future.
Moreover, Turley is lying because he will not acknowledge that Trump and the Republicans are justifying this rush to pass new voter laws because they claim the election was stolen by massive voter fraud. While Turley claims that he did not fall for the Big Lie, he pretends that Trump and his followers were acting in good faith in contesting the election. Turley has criticized Trump’s 1/6 speech as reckless, but he has never acknowledged the months of Trump’s and Republicans’ lies that set the stage for the storming of the Capitol. The reason is clear- Turley has a conflict of interest. His employer Fox News is being sued for billions for championing that Big Lie, and the last thing that he wants to do is to concede that fact. He dare not honestly comment on the defamation lawsuit against Fox for fear that he will lose a very lucrative career at the cable network.
Turley, as an employee of Fox, you have no moral standing to point your finger at the misrepresentations of anyone or any organization. Fox is far worse than the outlets you criticize. Now, it is being sued, and you dare not defend it….
JS
Your comment accusing Turley of lying is plain low class.
There are lots of other ways to say it without going into the gutter (“I disagree”, “You are mistaken”).
Turley loves this blog – look at his pride in it’s success and the effort he makes.
We love this blog – look at how many of us read/comment.
Then you post an ugly comment like that and pull the whole thread down.
Show some class by sending Turley a retraction/apology.
@Monument,
It is lying when one deliberately withholds the truth, i.e., he will not mention that Trump, et.al., cling to the Big Lie. My respect for Turley has evaporated sadly ever since he signed on with Fox. In my opinion, he might as well be working for OAN. He will never live down that decision among his intellectually honest associates. And while I would otherwise agree with his criticism of the mainstream media for their misrepresentations, I could not care less what he thinks when he ignores far worse lying by his colleagues at Fox. Has Turley ever criticized Hannity, Carlson, Ingraham for their untruths??? Well has he?
Well, the first big lie was uttered by Stacey Abrams, followed by the second big lie by President Donald Trump, and now we have the THIRD big lie uttered by President Biden, Delta, Coca Cola, JP MOrgan, Major League Baseball and I am certain there are more captains of industry to join into the lie.
Way to go America !
The Governor of Georgia should call a nation-wide-press-conference and in his conference he should not hesitate whatsoever call
President-Lying-Ass-Piece-Of-Shit-Biden, A LIAR. He should put this to bed once and for all for the entire nation by proving that not only Biden but the CEOs of American Express / Delta Airlines, etc etc etc are all flat out liars.
And do not hesitate whatsoever during his speech to say repeatedly, President Biden IS A LIAR. CEO of American Express Stephen Squeri is A LIAR!! CEO Ed Bastian of Delta Airlines IS A LIAR!!! in fact he should have a list ready with every CEOs name AND CALL THEM ALL, LIARS. D do not mess around with the words by going soft. No soft mealy mouth weak ass language. Be blunt, be direct. Be FIRM, And be strong. America, IS STARVING FOR STRONG MEN.
Your garden-variety American is fed up with weak ass, punk-ass girly men. I will close with this, recently a black piece of scum released a music video of being screwed in the ass by Satan and released it to America’s youth. Predominantly the age group of 17 to 8. According to the WSJ. That article about this individual gathered over 2500 comments in less than eight hours.
The writer of the article said they have not had that much traffic on an article in 20 years. Everyone posted a comment was screaming ass mad and wants this black-ass-piece-of-scums-scalp. America is fed up with stuff like this, and fed up with men with no balls, standing by why women get beat down by black, scum, thugs. WEAK NO LONGER CUTS IT!!!
The Georgia law and the Republicans who passed it is not ambiguous about its goal, voter suppression! Turley you really need to come up for air. You have sunk so deep in the Trump swamp that you don’t even listen to Republicans when they tell you exactly what they are doing and why!
You are an idiot
Time to pull your head out of Rachel Maddow’s behind. Read the law you despicable lout.