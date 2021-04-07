A Master’s Mulligan? Biden Says Georgia Is Now A Jim Crow State But It Is Still Be Ok For Golf

It appears that President Joe Biden did not repeatedly “misspeak” as suggested on CNN. Yesterday, Biden not only did not correct his false claims about the Georgia election law but doubled down that the law is a “Jim Crow law.” Indeed, he has repeatedly said it is worse, “Jim Crow on steroids.” That is why yesterday’s press conference (with only three questions) moved from the inaccurate to the incoherent. Biden is now saying that Georgia is a Jim Crow state with laws worse than the segregationist laws following the Civil War. However, he is saying that it is ok to play the Masters in the state (and for CBS to carry the Masters) after supporting a boycott of baseball.
The press has not had any apparent inclination or (in the case of Fox News) an opportunity to ask Biden for a full answer on why the Georgia law is worse than the Jim Crow laws. As previously discussed, states like Colorado have voter identification provisions and many of the same provisions as Georgia. States like New York and Delaware have some harsher provisions. One would think that, given Biden’s widely discredited comments on the change in voting hours, the media would press Biden on an answer. That however is only true if the media wanted such an answer.
Jim Crow laws were a “cradle to grave system of racial segregation.” The State of Afro-American History: Past, Present and Future 60 (Darline Clark Hine ed., 1986). Those laws embodied separate textbooks, separate schools, separate seating, separate access, and a wide array of limitations that treated African Americans to second-class citizens. That certainly included barriers on voting.
To say that the Georgia law is worse than a Jim Crow law is a chilling conclusion from a sitting president and worthy of explanation. The two prior examples given by President Biden have been discredited concerning voting hours and availability of water for those waiting in line. Moreover, other “blue” states have the same provisions and a vast majority of Americans support voter identification law, including a majority of Democrats.
In Colorado, the provisions are largely the same. The big difference is that Colorado sends out absentee ballots automatically where Georgia (like other states) has citizens request the ballots. That certainly can make a difference in voting turnout for absentee voters but it would not seem to justify one state being called progressive state and a Jim Crow state.
In his press conference, Biden took a different position on the golf tournament than the baseball All-Star game. Instead of supporting the boycott for golf, he said that it was up to corporations. He stated “[i]t is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws that are just antithetical to who we are.” However, he chastised states like Georgia for not yielding to the demands on voting and warned them to “smarten up.”
The real loss from this protective press cocoon is the opportunity to have a discussion on race and voting. Rather than repeatedly throwing around the label of Jim Crow, Biden could explain why he believes Georgia is beyond any reasonable (if different) approach in comparison to other states like Delaware, New York or Colorado. Indeed, no one appears eager to have that debate in the media. The coverage is as shallow as a soundbite. The Georgia law is now a Jim Crow law by pure repetition rather than any explanation in the coverage. Given the horrible history of Jim Crow, such a claim warrants explanation — not simply use as a handy slogan or political attack.
One obvious question is why there is a difference between baseball and golf when it comes to anti-racism boycotts. If Georgia is back to being a Jim Crow state and a baseball boycott is warranted, why does Biden given the Masters a mulligan?
21 thoughts on “A Master’s Mulligan? Biden Says Georgia Is Now A Jim Crow State But It Is Still Be Ok For Golf”
See Hunter Thompson’s characterization of Hubert Humphrey to best describe Joe. For those not so inclined, here it is:“Hubert Humphrey is a treacherous, gutless old ward-heeler who should be put in a ****** bottle and sent out with the Japanese current.” (Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72)
The difference is that there are many black baseball players and many white golfers. Race favoritism at its hypocritical best.
So are all the white sponsors who criticized Georgia voting law going to pull their sponsorship off the shirts of the golfers? Golf is the lesser of 2 monetary considerations. Who watches golf?
Let’s see, how many black or minority owners are there in MLB? So white MLB moves from predominately black Atlanta where reportedly 8,000 motel rooms had been reserved for the all star week and moves the game to predominately white Colorado that has similar voting regulations?
Biden must be counting on people who will only hear “Jim Crow law” and Georgia strung together and not look any deeper. He must be hoping a good chunk of the population is just a bunch of parrots. If that’s the case, so much for the bald eagle being a symbol of the US.
I think many are relying on one source for information – the Brennan Center for Justice, which characterizes voting law changes without any context.
I think the MLB decision will end up being a bridge too far in the cancel nightmare we are currently sleeping through.
It is easy for a Coke or Delta to make a statement of support or disapproval and then just go on selling their product or service but when MLB actually moved the game and thereby hurting actual people in was eye-opening for many. MLB took the game away from a 54% Black community and put it in to a 9% Black community. They took it from a more working class are to a more white color area, an area that has many of the same “Jim Crow” restrictions on voting???? This will not end well.
One last point on the issue and it is that Football is like Google or Twitter, you may like to boycott it but it is an ingrained way of life for many millions, Baseball is a sport that is in a deep decline, a sport that is not appointment viewing, a sport that has 162 games per team and a sport that is too long, too boring and too esoteric for many of the younger crowd. We do not need baseball, we are not stuck at home on a cold Sunday, we do not only have 16 chances to see our team.
I write the above as a white male over the age of 65 and as someone that has been a huge Red Sox fan since the Impossible Dream year of 1967. I am done with the game and I will probably not be back. I dropped the NBA package I have had for years due to the incredible heavy handed politics the league was throwing at me, and I have been a Celtic’s fan since about 1969. I will still watch the Bruins, but that is also becoming tenuous. The Patriots have kept their politics out of the public and Tom Brady has as well and I continue to love the Patriots and now root for Tampa Bay.
KEEP POLITICS OUT OF SPORTS.
Jen Pshocky says the law is based on a “lie”, but it is OK if the Master’s stays in Augusta. Or something.
What a clown show the Byedon administration is.
It would be hilarious if it were not so scary and potentially harmful.
Turkey: “The press has not had any apparent inclination or (in the case of Fox News) an opportunity to ask Biden for a full answer on why the Georgia law is worse than the Jim Crow laws.”
Why would Biden submit to being interviewed by Fox News which is being sued for lying about the election being stolen by massive voter fraud? A lie which you refuse to address in any of your blog posts. I completely agree with your criticism of Biden, but you are a hypocrite and an embarrassment to your profession. Which probably explains why I have not witnessed any academics or notable lawyers who post to this blog by name.
I did not intend to refer to Turley as “Turkey.” Damn spellcheck.
Sure you didn’t.
When given the opportunity, Fox asks fair questions and does so respectfully. The other media doesn’t even try to pretend to be anything other than sycophants and allies of the administration. THAT’s what’s embarrassing.
Stacey Abrams is the one who gave that line to President Biden and encouraged its use. “It’s worse than Jim Crow I tell ya, worse than Jim Crow! The Republicans are gonna put y’all BACK in chainz!” Oh Joe. Here we go again.
Before her political career, Stacey Abrams wrote supermarket romance novels. She’s a hot mess and the media spin her as some political savant or something. She still insists she’s the rightful governor of Georgia! She’s just an agitator, much like Obama. Same schtick.
Come on man….
Mr Turkey you’re a lying dog faced pony soldier. sarcasm
What’s funny Democrats fail to realize Jim Crow laws were enacted by Democrats. The KKK was an arm of the Democrat party. That being said we should learn from history not erase it.
Some how in a Woke mind MLB is different than Golf???
Why would hurt the people you claim to represent? To the tune of $100 million. You hurt small and black businesses.
And there we see the Dem playbook – lie, divide, and create doubt about our country.
They hope to gain from anger and chaos.
@Monument, we learned from the best- Trump.
JS
Don’t flaunt your shame with such pride.
Your glib (or amoral) statement provides cover for those damaging the country.
They ( Democrat’s) are doing the work of the Russians, Chinese, Iranians.
Deb, you left out the North Koreans, Syrians, Palestinians, and, of course, the French.