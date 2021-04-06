Facts First? CNN Host Don Lemon Insists Biden “Misspoke” On Georgia Election Law . . . Repeatedly

The White House is not the only outfit struggling to explain the false statements repeatedly made by President Joe Biden about Georgia’s election law. Biden’s false claims have been widely refuted, including by the Washington Post. Yet, CNN’s host Don Lemon mocked those raising the false statements and insisted that Biden merely misspoke. The problem is that he repeated the false claims after they were refuted and White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki has insisted that Biden was speaking truthfully in the Biden version of “alternative facts.” What was also not explained on CNN was how the Georgia law is “Jim Crow on steroids” if these two objections are untrue and states like New York and Delaware (and Colorado where the MLB is sending the All-Star game) have stricter provisions. CNN ran the slogan “Facts First” throughout the Trump Administration, but it seems that facts are more fluid in 2021.
Lemon lashed out at critics of Biden as “incredibly dishonest and openly partisan” for his statements on the election law. Lemon mocked those raising the issue:
“Get this, Republicans have a new talking point, trying to turn Trump’s big lie onto Joe Biden, saying Joe Biden is lying about what’s in Georgia’s new voting law that restricts ballot access. New GOP talking point: Trying to turn Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ on to Biden for misspeaking about Georgia’s voting law.”
The problem is the Biden and the White House have continued to assert the statements as true.
During an interview on ESPN, Biden repeated his claim that the law is “Jim Crow on steroids” and added: “Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote, can’t do that? C’mon! Or you’re going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working people just get off?”
As we previously discussed, it is hard to “imagine” because it is not true and the White House knows that it is not true. I will not repeat the clearly false claim about closing polling places early. As the Washington Post noted, “the net effect [of the Georgia law] is … to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.”
Even CNN eventually called out the claims as untrue. CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale noted that Biden’s statement “is misleading for two reasons. First, the new law does not change Georgia’s Election Day voting hours, which still end at 7 p.m. Second, while the law does set a default end time of 5 p.m. for early voting on weekdays and on Saturdays, counties were already allowed to end early voting at 5 p.m. under the previous law. The new law gives counties the option to offer early voting as late as 7 p.m. if they want to.”
Biden and the White House have also pushed the claim that Georgia will not let voters receive water at polling places, which is demonstrably untrue. The law does not prevent people from giving water to those standing in line. The law allows “self-service water from an unattended receptacle” for voters waiting in line. It also allows anyone to give water or food to any voters outside of limited area around the polling place. The change in the language followed complaints in the last elections that campaigns were circumventing the rules by distributing water and food within the limited area. It makes no sense to bar people from politicking in the area if they can display the same political identifications in approaching people in line for the purpose of giving away free food or drink. Instead, it allows for non-partisan distribution of water in these receptacles. If the concern is truly for the waiting voters, it should not matter that the water is distributed without a political affiliation. States like New York ban any water or item worth more than a dollar. Period.
It is hard to maintain that Biden misspoke repeatedly when his Press Secretary is still trying to claim that he spoke truthfully. The first evidence that Biden misspoke could be Biden correcting his statements and saying that the Georgia law actually expands the guaranteed hours for voting and that voters can be given water while standing in line from non-political self-service bins.
Moreover, the claims on the hours and water were the primary reasons cited for claiming that the law was worse than the Jim Crow laws — laws that mandated racial segregation. The law does mandate voter identification but so do many “blue” states like Colorado. New polling shows that, even after this campaign, Americans continue to overwhelmingly support such mandatory identification rules with almost 75 percent in favor of such rules. Indeed, over 50 percent of Democrats support such voter identification rules. Some polling shows 63 percent of Democrats supporting such mandatory rules.
So if Biden misspoke about the hour and water changes, what in the law is worst than Jim Crow? If it is the voter identification, then blue states like Colorado are equally guilty as are most Democrats who support such provisions.
These issues have been rallying cries for seeking the unprecedented federalization of elections, including a preemption of state voter identification rules. The campaign was successful in prompting companies like Delta and United Airlines (which require photo identification to fly) to condemn the law as well as the MLB (which requires photo identification to enter the game).
There are legitimate issues to debate on these election laws. Let’s debate them but, as CNN once said, “facts first.”
36 thoughts on “Facts First? CNN Host Don Lemon Insists Biden “Misspoke” On Georgia Election Law . . . Repeatedly”
If a CNN reporter says you misspoke and you repeat the same line, is that a misspeak too? If Biden keeps misspeaking, he may not have a state to go to because he will wreck their economy. Already cost them an All Star Game.
Georgia cost itself an all star game.
Is Major League Baseball now Socialist/Marxist/libtard and all those other words the right uses?
Is there anything more American than Major League Baseball.
They agreed, quickly and decisively.
If America ever breaks out in a Civil War, it will start in Georgia.
That truly is a nation divided.
The irony is that during the Jim Crow Era, Georgia voted 100% Democratic!
@roger osborne
I appreciate what you are saying and yes, it is factually true. But this sort of talk reminds me of Dinesh D’Souza and National Review type conservatives who love to say “Democrats are the real racists”. It gets you no brownie points with leftists; they still hate you (and me) and consider you a “nazi”.
We need to move beyond traditional definitions of left and right since neither possesses their original meaning. Are you a globalist or nationalist is the more pertinent question.
antonio
There is no getting “brownie points” from the left, no matter what the right does. Any disagreement from their policies and you are a racist.
Its almost as if Biden. his corporate lackeys, the leftist media, and the Marxist democrats, live in an alternate reality. A reality in which there is no truth except the truth they make up and repeat faithfully according to the Joseph Goebbels aphorism,” If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
Donald Trump told more deliberate lies in a week than Biden has said accidentally or on purpose in his entire life.
There is no comparison. Trump couldn’t open his mouth without twisting the truth, which is why he was voted out after one term and has been stifled on social media.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Wake up and smell the coffee.
The Democrats are seekers of the truth, but you wouldn’t know the truth if it jumped into bed with you.
Whether “President” Biden misspoke or not, the great thing about being a leftist and having the MSM in the tank is he will never have to issue a retraction. This great man is in the vanguard of fighting evil, systematic racism and must be given as much leeway as possible.
Being a leftist means never having to say you are sorry!
And whether we realize it or not, our moral bettors are part of something larger than themselves and the end result will be heaven on earth. If only people like us deplorables would just die out or go away…
antonio
“moral betters” It is proper spelling and grammar that distinguish us from the Mongol races.
And yes it would be nice if all the ignorant deplorables would piss off and shut up, but at least we don’t have to listen to the BS and blather from their dopey leader anymore.
You need the “deplorables” to piss off and shut up, but that isn’t happening, and it won’t happen. We’re onto the Leftist’s strategy and so is Trump. He’s not going anywhere either.
Trump succeeded because his rhetoric intuitively rubs up against the very attack narratives the Left uses to co-opt establishment Republicans. The unanticipated success of his brute force attacks positions him as an existential threat that forces the Left into an openly aggressive posture prematurely. Deploying ahead of a proper “correlation of forces” alignment suggests an unexpected sense of vulnerability by the Left that can be exploited if understood. The Left is America’s original “civilizational jihad”. It should not go uncommented that the Left and the Islamic Movement converge at the fault-line candidate
Trump exposed that many Americans are rising to defend. It is the faultline that is being defended even as many struggle to articulate why.
https://unconstrainedanalytics.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Unconstrained-Analytics-Left-Strategy-Tactics-231120.pdf
Trump exposed the sad fact that half of America are dumb as a box of rocks.
50% of America had their ideal wife-cheating, stripper-shtupping, student-defrauding, charity-stealing, money-grubbing, tax-evading vulgar charlatan of a president for four years and he made a predictable hash of it: Economic, humanitarian and constitutional disaster.
Trump walked around with his stupid hat and barked about Making America Great Again but what did he actually accomplish?
Nothing. The country went backward.
Republicans screw it up. Democrats clean it up.
Biden’s infrastructure proposal is putting his money where his MAGA is: Two trillion dollars to drag America kicking and screaming into the 21st Century.
After four years of ineffective BS and blather and a stunning lack of leadership, Biden is here to save the day.
So shaddap already.
You had your president. You had your shot. You failed. Completely.
LOL! Nope, not happening.
So what else do you propose to do with us ignorant deplorables?? You and your ilk already seeks to deplatform, doxx and destroy anyone slightly to the right of Mitt Romney.
“Mongol races” – do you mean people from Mongolia? And are you talking about people from Inner Mongolia, which is part of the People’s Republic of China or the nation of Mongolia which is sandwiched between China and the Russian Federation?
Please clarify to both.
antonio
Benny MM at 2:06, don’t you understand that the use of the term “Deplorables” had a lot to do with Hillary losing the 2016 election. Maybe laws against gun ownership would keep you from shooting yourself in the foot. Sorry everyone, I should have left Benny to his own destruction. It won’t matter. He won’t get it any way.
Facts? We ain’t got no facts! We don’t need no facts! I don’t have to show you any stinking facts!
Off topic: Professor Turley, your thoughts on Justice Thomas’ comments on Big Tech in ON PETITION FOR WRIT OF CERTIORARI TO THE UNITED STATES COURT OF APPEALS FOR THE SECOND CIRCUIT No. 20–197. Decided April 5, 2021 would be appreciated. Thank you.
And we’ll get the likes of Natacha, Svelez, Molly G. to prove once again that they are as Bezmenov stated, demoralized and beyond repair.
Marxism-Leninism ideology is being pumped into the soft heads of at least three generation of American students without being challenged or counterbalanced by the basic values of Americanism; American patriotism….
The result? The result you can see … the people who graduated in the 60’s, dropouts or half-baked intellectuals, are now occupying the positions of power in the government, civil service, business, mass media, and educational systems. You are stuck with them. You can’t get through to them. They are contaminated. They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern [alluding to Pavlov]. You cannot change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can not change the basic perception and the logic of behavior.
In other words [for] these people the process of demoralization is complete and irreversible. To rid society of these people you need another 15 or 20 years to educate a new generation of patriotically minded and common sense people who would be acting in favor and in the interests of United States society.
So CNN learned how to disregard the truth from Fox and the Trump administration.
Turnabout is fair play.
WOW! a two-fer. Turley gets to take shots at Biden and Don Lemon.
I didn’t read this post. I don’t need to. Turley is a paid partisan hack, but the fact remains, Biden and Lemon don’t have enough years of life left to catch up with the lies told by Trump and Fox News. Until then, there’s nothing to say.
Bless your heart, Natacha. Anyone defending Lemon defending Bydein is to be pitied.
@natacha
“I didn’t read this post. I don’t need to.”
Besides possessing moral superiority, I thought leftists were gifted with super intelligence and reasoning skills. Should be easy for someone such as yourself to read, analyze and demolish.
Oh, wait, I get it. Not only is Turley a “paid, partisan hack” but also likely a “white supremacist” And we know that good leftists do not engage or debate such people. Name and shaming is sufficient.
Natasha is reliably opinionated and wrong.
Now, she has added “stupid ” to the label.
Don Lemon is not a principled person and he has proved that over and over again.
Mr. Lemon is a liar.
Many people apparently (see Mr. Lemon’s following) like being lied to.
When someone chooses to be venal (Lemon), or knowingly chooses to be duped (his audience), there is nothing to be done.
Just ignore them and recognize what drives them.
Take Natasha or Molly G on this blog.
They wilfully ignore the truth and propagate lies. They are irredeemable.
Monument, I appreciate your comment. I love this site, I really respect and enjoy Jonathon Turley and I am grateful for his excellent site. My only issue with this site is some of the people commenting and their complete ugliness and nastiness towards the host and the site itself. You hate Turley…go somewhere else. If you have a logical disagreement, fine, but hating the site and continuing to come here to troll is just dumb.
Everyone at CNN is still doing the Trondheim Hammer Dance because Trump lost and they no longer have to deal with his BS.
Trump told more deliberate lies in a week than Biden will tell in his entire life.
And whatever Biden said about Georgia’s voting laws, MLB agreed very quickly, which is kind of a surprise.
Who made that decision? Did all the owners have a vote?
This country is making sense again.
“I’ll substantiate the rumors that his name was Herbert Hoover..
And he killed two kennedy’s and king.
So don’t blame Oswald or don’t blame James Earl Ray…..
Cause when you go down south…
And open your mouth,. You have Trump turds to look at!”
Who are you referring to? Liberty2nd?
The only thing CNN knows about facts is how to spell it.
Spelling, math and being on time are social constructs designed to oppress marginalized people of color. LOL!
It is proper spelling and grammar that distinguish us from the Mongol races.
And most of you right wing dingalings wouldn’t know the truth if it jumped into bed with you.
I’m pretty sure CNN depends upon the use of “facks” rather than “facts” to support their positions. There is no evidence that they can, indeed, spell “facts”.
Arthur, is your assertion correct or is it a testimonial to the efficacy of spell checkers?